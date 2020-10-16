31 Best Thanksgiving Gifts for Hosts and Hostesses, Family, and Friends

Sure, it's about the food! But Thanksgiving also means showing everyone you love just how grateful you are for having them in your life. Maybe someone you know had an especially tough year (and haven't we all?), and you want to cheer them up. Or maybe it's time to say thanks to all the unsung heroes in your life, from your kid's teacher to the mail carrier. If you're a guest at someone's house this time of year, don't forget to bring along a little something for your host or hostess to show how much you appreciate their hard work to pull together the Thanksgiving menu (C'mon! You know your grandma wouldn't want you to show up empty-handed!). These gifts, big and small, make lovely acknowledgements of each person's special place in your world. Add a handwritten card with one of our favorite Thanksgiving quotes or Thanksgiving Bible verses for the perfect finishing touch. Whether it's something for the amazing home cook, the wine lover, the baker, and more, we have something special to give to anyone you want to say "thank you" to this time of year.