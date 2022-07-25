Send Them to School with One of the 11 Best Lunch Boxes of 2022

  • <p><em>We updated this article in July 2022 to add more information about each featured product, as well as to add updated versions based on testing and research done by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> <em>Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab</em>. We slimmed down our list to include the 11 most popular products. </em><br class="Apple-interchange-newline"></p><hr><p>You've made a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g960/healthy-lunch-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy, tasty lunch" class="link ">healthy, tasty lunch</a> for your kid's school day. Now you need a lunch box that will help keep the food stored safely so it's still cool (or warm!) when it's time to eat. As we roll into <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/back-to-school-ideas-and-advice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:back-to-school season" class="link ">back-to-school season</a>, we looked at thermal lunch bags and lunch boxes with compartments that will help carry your child's midday meal.<br><br>When it comes to packing lunches, one of the biggest trends is <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g36731156/best-bento-boxes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bento boxes for kids" class="link ">bento boxes for kids</a>, which are fun to put together because each food gets its own little space. Carrots can be separated from hummus so nothing touches, which delights a picky eater or any kid who likes a little control. Packing food bento-style can inspire you to be creative but even if you're a family that just sticks to a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4081/healthy-sandwiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy sandwich" class="link ">healthy sandwich</a> and a drink, there are great lunch boxes here for you. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks:</h2><p>These <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g28552699/best-reusable-lunch-snack-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reusable lunch bags" class="link ">reusable lunch bags</a>, boxes and totes were top performers when tested by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab. They also boast glowing online reviews from parents who have used them. In a few cases, we updated the item to the new, 2022 version after evaluating them with our team. At the bottom of our guide, you'll find more information about how we test lunch boxes, as well as what you should keep in mind when shopping for them.<br></p>
    You've made a healthy, tasty lunch for your kid's school day. Now you need a lunch box that will help keep the food stored safely so it's still cool (or warm!) when it's time to eat. As we roll into back-to-school season, we looked at thermal lunch bags and lunch boxes with compartments that will help carry your child's midday meal.

    When it comes to packing lunches, one of the biggest trends is bento boxes for kids, which are fun to put together because each food gets its own little space. Carrots can be separated from hummus so nothing touches, which delights a picky eater or any kid who likes a little control. Packing food bento-style can inspire you to be creative but even if you're a family that just sticks to a healthy sandwich and a drink, there are great lunch boxes here for you.

    These reusable lunch bags, boxes and totes were top performers when tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab. They also boast glowing online reviews from parents who have used them. In a few cases, we updated the item to the new, 2022 version after evaluating them with our team. At the bottom of our guide, you'll find more information about how we test lunch boxes, as well as what you should keep in mind when shopping for them.

  • <p><strong>PackIt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MK5QD1C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Thanks to a freezable gel liner, this was the <strong>only bag to keep its contents below 40˚F </strong>(a safety benchmark for perishables) for five and a half hours in our lab test. Store it in your freezer the night before school, and it will be ready to rock in the morning. It folds flat, so fitting it in among your frozen foods is easy. Once you're ready to pack, it's super spacious. It also comes with an optional long strap for toting and is available in dozens of fun colors and patterns, including a few new ones for 2022.</p>
    1) Freezable Lunch Bag

    Thanks to a freezable gel liner, this was the only bag to keep its contents below 40˚F (a safety benchmark for perishables) for five and a half hours in our lab test. Store it in your freezer the night before school, and it will be ready to rock in the morning. It folds flat, so fitting it in among your frozen foods is easy. Once you're ready to pack, it's super spacious. It also comes with an optional long strap for toting and is available in dozens of fun colors and patterns, including a few new ones for 2022.

  • <p><strong>Sistema</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071ZZR5KV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Removable trays nestle together to form a <strong>compact, lightweight bento box for less than $12</strong>. The set makes it easy to pack your kid a sandwich and four sides. The round piece includes a screw-on lid to keep up to 5 ounces of yogurt or fruit salad contained. Every piece can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher, so it's ready to go again the next day. The outer box has a closure to hold it all in place.</p>
    2) Bento Box

    Removable trays nestle together to form a compact, lightweight bento box for less than $12. The set makes it easy to pack your kid a sandwich and four sides. The round piece includes a screw-on lid to keep up to 5 ounces of yogurt or fruit salad contained. Every piece can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher, so it's ready to go again the next day. The outer box has a closure to hold it all in place.

  • <p><strong>Bentgo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FPN4HXB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Bentgo lunch bag was specifically <strong>designed to fit an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Bentgo/page/4CA33E06-E230-4283-90CE-88956360F805?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:assortment of bento boxes" class="link ">assortment of bento boxes</a></strong>, but you could also use it on its own. It's insulated, and it claims to keep food warm or cold for up to four hours. There's even an interior mesh pocket for extras like a drink or an ice pack and an exterior pocket for napkins and utensils.</p>
    3) Lunch Bag

    This Bentgo lunch bag was specifically designed to fit an assortment of bento boxes, but you could also use it on its own. It's insulated, and it claims to keep food warm or cold for up to four hours. There's even an interior mesh pocket for extras like a drink or an ice pack and an exterior pocket for napkins and utensils.

  • <p><strong>Yumbox</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09J8HC3BW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bento boxes are great for kids because they get a little taste of everything, with various lunch and snack portions. The Yumbox <strong>has only one latch, so</strong> <strong>little hands can open this bento box with ease</strong>. It's got four compartments plus a round spot for dip (or a cookie). This version, new for 2022, is made of durable, easy-clean stainless steel with a silicone lid that's available in several colors.</p>
    4) Presto Stainless Steel Bento Box

    Bento boxes are great for kids because they get a little taste of everything, with various lunch and snack portions. The Yumbox has only one latch, so little hands can open this bento box with ease. It's got four compartments plus a round spot for dip (or a cookie). This version, new for 2022, is made of durable, easy-clean stainless steel with a silicone lid that's available in several colors.

  • <p><strong>Pottery Barn Kids</strong></p><p>potterybarnkids.com</p><p><strong>$28.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarnkids.com%2Fproducts%2Fmackenzie-lavender-aqua-ombre-sparkle-glitter-lunch-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Flunch-box-reviews%2Fg2310%2Fbest-kids-lunch-box%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Mackenzie bag is designed for a school lunch: The<strong> rigid walls keep delicate foods from getting crushed, and a drink fits neatly in the mesh side pouch</strong>. There are zippered pockets inside and out, and its main double zipper won't come open if the bag is shaken or dropped. Plus, you can get it customized with your little one's name. </p>
    5) Mackenzie Classic Lunch Box

    The Mackenzie bag is designed for a school lunch: The rigid walls keep delicate foods from getting crushed, and a drink fits neatly in the mesh side pouch. There are zippered pockets inside and out, and its main double zipper won't come open if the bag is shaken or dropped. Plus, you can get it customized with your little one's name.

  • <p><strong>Go Green</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00M9WL6HI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This five-piece set is the ultimate lunch box starter kit. It <strong>comes with a lunch bag, food box, reusable ice pack, water bottle and even a mini white board</strong> so you can leave your child a new note each day. This new-to-2022 version contains four deep food compartments so you can pack enough for a hungry kid. The lid clamps down on all four sides and then is stowed in the soft carrier for transport.</p>
    6) Lunch Box Set

    This five-piece set is the ultimate lunch box starter kit. It comes with a lunch bag, food box, reusable ice pack, water bottle and even a mini white board so you can leave your child a new note each day. This new-to-2022 version contains four deep food compartments so you can pack enough for a hungry kid. The lid clamps down on all four sides and then is stowed in the soft carrier for transport.

  • <p><strong>L.L. Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F70705&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Flunch-box-reviews%2Fg2310%2Fbest-kids-lunch-box%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lightweight lunch box has a smooth plastic interior that lets you clean up sticky spills easily<strong>. </strong>Plus, it won't stain, even if you leave grape juice on it overnight. Finally, <strong>it's not a space hog, so if your kid's backpack is already tightly packed with books and folders, this should still fit in</strong>.</p>
    7) Kids Insulated Lunch Box

    This lightweight lunch box has a smooth plastic interior that lets you clean up sticky spills easily. Plus, it won't stain, even if you leave grape juice on it overnight. Finally, it's not a space hog, so if your kid's backpack is already tightly packed with books and folders, this should still fit in.

  • <p><strong>Bentology </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HHAW9HW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Bentology lunch bag set is a <strong>great pick for kids who like to customize their lunch</strong>. Five separate plastic containers let you serve up a variety of foods — and each piece comes with a lid. The bento box fits inside the carrying bag along with a matching ice pack. A large zippered front pocket lets you pack napkins, utensils or a note.</p>
    8) Lunch Bag and Box Set

    The Bentology lunch bag set is a great pick for kids who like to customize their lunch. Five separate plastic containers let you serve up a variety of foods — and each piece comes with a lid. The bento box fits inside the carrying bag along with a matching ice pack. A large zippered front pocket lets you pack napkins, utensils or a note.

  • <p><strong>OmieBox</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/OmieBox-Leak-Proof-3-Compartment-Insulated-Temperature/dp/B017S9L3A6/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bento box–style lunch box from OmieBox is insulated and <strong>comes with a removable, thermos-like container that works for hot and cold foods. </strong>If you aren't packing the thermos, that compartment can work for a sandwich. The larger rectangular compartment has a moveable divider that you can use to adjust the size.</p>
    9) Bento Box for Kids

    This bento box–style lunch box from OmieBox is insulated and comes with a removable, thermos-like container that works for hot and cold foods. If you aren't packing the thermos, that compartment can work for a sandwich. The larger rectangular compartment has a moveable divider that you can use to adjust the size.

  • <p><strong>Flatbox </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00IUPHCHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Flatbox is a soft-sided lunch bag with a large, comfortable handle on top. When you unzip the sides, <strong>it opens flat and becomes a placemat</strong><strong>,</strong> making it a great companion at picnics and other venues with messy surfaces (hello, field trips!). It's also machine washable.</p>
    10) Lunch Bag

    The Flatbox is a soft-sided lunch bag with a large, comfortable handle on top. When you unzip the sides, it opens flat and becomes a placemat, making it a great companion at picnics and other venues with messy surfaces (hello, field trips!). It's also machine washable.

  • <p><strong>BUILT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.68</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006ZBTT50?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2310%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The popular Gourmet Getaway Lunch Tote from Built is <strong>super lightweight, </strong><strong>and the polyester and neoprene material is flexible enough to fold up for storage</strong> after lunch. Users rave that it's easy to clean (you can put it in the washer set to cold) and therefore less likely to take on odors. It's also durable enough to last all year. Careful with liquids, though, as this bag leaked in our testing. </p>
    11) Soft Neoprene Lunch Tote Bag

    The popular Gourmet Getaway Lunch Tote from Built is super lightweight, and the polyester and neoprene material is flexible enough to fold up for storage after lunch. Users rave that it's easy to clean (you can put it in the washer set to cold) and therefore less likely to take on odors. It's also durable enough to last all year. Careful with liquids, though, as this bag leaked in our testing.

  • <p>At the Good Housekeeping Institute, we test all kinds of kitchen gear, including <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/food-storage-container-reviews/g2215/food-storage-containers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:food storage containers" class="link ">food storage containers</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27312224/best-water-bottles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:water bottles" class="link ">water bottles</a>. For this lunchbox update, conducted in June 2022, we reviewed our data from a previous test of 43 lunch boxes and lunch bags and also looked at new, 2022 versions. When testing kids' lunch boxes we considered the following factors.<br><br><strong><strong>✔️ </strong>Ease of use: </strong>We had adults plus a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old open and close lunch containers to be sure they aren't too difficult. The 5-year-old had an easier time with zippered, soft-sided bags than with latched, rigid boxes. We also tried packing different amounts of food in each lunch box. Because of their compartments, bento boxes keep food separate but cannot be stuffed with extras, whereas the cloth lunch totes can fit larger or smaller lunches, plus different-sized ice packs. <br><strong><strong>✔️ </strong>Durability: </strong>We dropped each lunch box to be sure it stayed closed. We also tested for staining. All of the lunch boxes in this story can be satisfactorily cleaned, but we found that those with a smooth plastic or metal interior are easier to clean than those made of cloth. <br><strong><strong>✔️ </strong></strong><strong>Performance: </strong>To each lunch box, our pros added an apple, a juice box, a sandwich and an ice pack; they then conducted tests in our temperature-controlled lab. They performed a temperature-evaluation test for each box to determine how long each could maintain a safe temperature over a six-hour time period. They also added two tablespoons of apple juice to each lunch box and held it up to determine whether it was leak-resistant.<br></p>
    At the Good Housekeeping Institute, we test all kinds of kitchen gear, including food storage containers and water bottles. For this lunchbox update, conducted in June 2022, we reviewed our data from a previous test of 43 lunch boxes and lunch bags and also looked at new, 2022 versions. When testing kids' lunch boxes we considered the following factors.

    ✔️ Ease of use: We had adults plus a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old open and close lunch containers to be sure they aren't too difficult. The 5-year-old had an easier time with zippered, soft-sided bags than with latched, rigid boxes. We also tried packing different amounts of food in each lunch box. Because of their compartments, bento boxes keep food separate but cannot be stuffed with extras, whereas the cloth lunch totes can fit larger or smaller lunches, plus different-sized ice packs.
    ✔️ Durability: We dropped each lunch box to be sure it stayed closed. We also tested for staining. All of the lunch boxes in this story can be satisfactorily cleaned, but we found that those with a smooth plastic or metal interior are easier to clean than those made of cloth.
    ✔️ Performance: To each lunch box, our pros added an apple, a juice box, a sandwich and an ice pack; they then conducted tests in our temperature-controlled lab. They performed a temperature-evaluation test for each box to determine how long each could maintain a safe temperature over a six-hour time period. They also added two tablespoons of apple juice to each lunch box and held it up to determine whether it was leak-resistant.

