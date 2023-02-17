The 15 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass—Both New and Old

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Xbox Game Pass is, at this point, widely accepted to be the best deal in <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a41969689/esquire-gaming-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gaming" class="link ">gaming</a>. For $14.99 a month (for Game Pass Ultimate), you get access to a back catalog of hundreds of games. That catalog includes some of the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g26572573/best-video-games-ranked/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best games of all time" class="link ">best games of all time</a> from some of the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g29490589/best-video-game-consoles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best consoles of all time" class="link ">best consoles of all time</a>, not exclusively Xbox. </p><p>After flailing on backwards compatibility during the reign of the Xbox One, Microsoft swung all the way in the opposite direction. So <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g14381053/best-video-game-gamer-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gamers" class="link ">gamers</a> rejoice. If you're on Xbox, there's really no reason not to get Game Pass and revel in its glory. If you're on a different console... maybe read through this list and see if you're ready to make the switch. </p>
    1/16

    The 15 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass—Both New and Old

    Xbox Game Pass is, at this point, widely accepted to be the best deal in gaming. For $14.99 a month (for Game Pass Ultimate), you get access to a back catalog of hundreds of games. That catalog includes some of the best games of all time from some of the best consoles of all time, not exclusively Xbox.

    After flailing on backwards compatibility during the reign of the Xbox One, Microsoft swung all the way in the opposite direction. So gamers rejoice. If you're on Xbox, there's really no reason not to get Game Pass and revel in its glory. If you're on a different console... maybe read through this list and see if you're ready to make the switch.

    courtesy
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fgoldeneye-007%2F9N6639H7VGH4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As iconic as a video game gets. The game that puts the first-person shooter on consoles, and subsequently primed the genre for the stratosphere. Now, courtesy of a little Nintendo-Microsoft agreement, available on Game Pass. </p>
    2/16

    GoldenEye 007

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    As iconic as a video game gets. The game that puts the first-person shooter on consoles, and subsequently primed the genre for the stratosphere. Now, courtesy of a little Nintendo-Microsoft agreement, available on Game Pass.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fhot-wheels-unleashed---game-of-the-year-edition---xbox-series-xs%2F9NGZ7PN3W8DX&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the best cart racers in a good long while. Good enough to rival any of the most recent Mario Karts. Bonus points for not relying on micro-transactions. </p>
    3/16

    Hot Wheels Unleashed

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    One of the best cart racers in a good long while. Good enough to rival any of the most recent Mario Karts. Bonus points for not relying on micro-transactions.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fhalo-the-master-chief-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're still playing on Xbox, chances are it's because of a Halo title. It's what built the console. Even though there hasn't been a <em>great </em>Halo in a long time, it's as fun as ever to get with friends for some Red v. Blue or Co-Op campaign. </p>
    4/16

    Halo: The Master Chief Collection

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    If you're still playing on Xbox, chances are it's because of a Halo title. It's what built the console. Even though there hasn't been a great Halo in a long time, it's as fun as ever to get with friends for some Red v. Blue or Co-Op campaign.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fsea-of-thieves&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's a handful of multiplayer games on this list, but not a single one of them beats the joy of sailing the high seas with your crew in Sea of Thieves. Chasing loot, fighting across the high seas... this is as good as social gaming gets. </p>
    5/16

    Sea of Thieves

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    There's a handful of multiplayer games on this list, but not a single one of them beats the joy of sailing the high seas with your crew in Sea of Thieves. Chasing loot, fighting across the high seas... this is as good as social gaming gets.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fstardew-valley%2FC3D891Z6TNQM&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You inherit a farm from your recently deceased grandfather, and save a small town from corporate greed. Sounds intense, but there's no game as peacefully enjoyable as Stardew Valley. </p>
    6/16

    Stardew Valley

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    You inherit a farm from your recently deceased grandfather, and save a small town from corporate greed. Sounds intense, but there's no game as peacefully enjoyable as Stardew Valley.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fkentucky-route-zero-tv-edition%2F9P6FTM76L1S7&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're into visual novels, or just enjoy a point-and-click that centers storytelling, Kentucky Route Zero is one of the best in years. The game came out in five acts, and this version contains all five. The story is a bit Flannery O'Connor in locale and character building, then a bit David Lynch in... everything else. </p><p>We don't want to give anything away, but the way character decisions work and the way the story goes is just a triumph. </p>
    7/16

    Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    If you're into visual novels, or just enjoy a point-and-click that centers storytelling, Kentucky Route Zero is one of the best in years. The game came out in five acts, and this version contains all five. The story is a bit Flannery O'Connor in locale and character building, then a bit David Lynch in... everything else.

    We don't want to give anything away, but the way character decisions work and the way the story goes is just a triumph.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fnorco%2F9NZFZXDRZQLR&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Similar to Kentucky Route Zero, Norco is another point-and-click set in the American South. It's another fantastic story with a perfect does of magical realism, societal commentary, and beautiful visuals. Another one we just have to recommend. </p>
    8/16

    Norco

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Similar to Kentucky Route Zero, Norco is another point-and-click set in the American South. It's another fantastic story with a perfect does of magical realism, societal commentary, and beautiful visuals. Another one we just have to recommend.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fovercooked-2%2FBVJLKDG2TX8H&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The most frantic game on this list. Overcooked is simple: You and your colleagues (your friends) are in a short order kitchen, and you gotta crank out orders. Sounds easy? It's not. Oui Chef!</p>
    9/16

    Overcooked! 2

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    The most frantic game on this list. Overcooked is simple: You and your colleagues (your friends) are in a short order kitchen, and you gotta crank out orders. Sounds easy? It's not. Oui Chef!

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fhi-fi-rush%2F9NFTC552K3GJ&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're into rhythm games, Bethesda's Hi-Fi Rush is a great, wonderfully colorful play. Play as Chai, a goofy, "future rockstar," with a music player embedded in his chest. Feel the rhythm and fight against the corporation that's trying to take it away. </p>
    10/16

    Hi-Fi Rush

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    If you're into rhythm games, Bethesda's Hi-Fi Rush is a great, wonderfully colorful play. Play as Chai, a goofy, "future rockstar," with a music player embedded in his chest. Feel the rhythm and fight against the corporation that's trying to take it away.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Ffallout-new-vegas%2FBX3JNK07Z6QK&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What can we really say about this? One of the best RPGs of all time. New Vegas plus <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fthe-elder-scrolls-v-skyrim-special-edition%2FBQ1W1T1FC14W&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skyrim (also on Game Pass)" class="link ">Skyrim (also on Game Pass)</a> was one of the greatest one-two's in video game history. This is Bethesda at the peak of its output, and a game that's always a welcome revisit. </p>
    11/16

    Fallout: New Vegas

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    What can we really say about this? One of the best RPGs of all time. New Vegas plus Skyrim (also on Game Pass) was one of the greatest one-two's in video game history. This is Bethesda at the peak of its output, and a game that's always a welcome revisit.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Froad-96%2F9NVBKDF85W8T&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An RPG that sees you play as teenagers trying to escape a country devolving into a dictatorship. It's a great work on character decision and storytelling. And the road-trip aspect makes the somewhat bleak story feel incredibly quaint. </p>
    12/16

    Road 96

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    An RPG that sees you play as teenagers trying to escape a country devolving into a dictatorship. It's a great work on character decision and storytelling. And the road-trip aspect makes the somewhat bleak story feel incredibly quaint.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fcitizen-sleeper%2F9N6F97F9WGL0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gather intel to survive in this wonderfully designed cyberpunk role-player. Multiple endings make multiple play throughs endlessly entertaining. </p>
    13/16

    Citizen Sleeper

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Gather intel to survive in this wonderfully designed cyberpunk role-player. Multiple endings make multiple play throughs endlessly entertaining.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Ftownscaper%2F9NFM39PSFXJD&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one... what a surprise. You essentially just build a town. Sounds boring? Try playing for five minutes. Every placement has the potential of showing you a new combination that creates a unique architectural feature. </p><p>Once you're hooked, you'll spend hours trying to get the perfect portico on your central building. All just to save a screenshot and start all over. It's really addicting! </p>
    14/16

    Townscaper

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    This one... what a surprise. You essentially just build a town. Sounds boring? Try playing for five minutes. Every placement has the potential of showing you a new combination that creates a unique architectural feature.

    Once you're hooked, you'll spend hours trying to get the perfect portico on your central building. All just to save a screenshot and start all over. It's really addicting!

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fminecraft%2F9MVXMVT8ZKWC&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Favored by five-year-olds around the world. Minecraft is a classic, and playing it on console—being able to see your creations on the living room screen—brings a special charm to the game. </p><p>Start a survival server with friends, or kill a weekend building a tower in creative. </p>
    15/16

    Minecraft

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Favored by five-year-olds around the world. Minecraft is a classic, and playing it on console—being able to see your creations on the living room screen—brings a special charm to the game.

    Start a survival server with friends, or kill a weekend building a tower in creative.

    xbox.com
  • <p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fstranded-deep%2F9NXNST9MKMK1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ever wonder if you could <em>actually</em> get off a desert island? Now's your chance to test yourself. </p>
    16/16

    Stranded Deep

    xbox.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Ever wonder if you could actually get off a desert island? Now's your chance to test yourself.

    xbox.com
<p class="body-dropcap">Xbox Game Pass is, at this point, widely accepted to be the best deal in <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a41969689/esquire-gaming-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gaming" class="link ">gaming</a>. For $14.99 a month (for Game Pass Ultimate), you get access to a back catalog of hundreds of games. That catalog includes some of the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g26572573/best-video-games-ranked/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best games of all time" class="link ">best games of all time</a> from some of the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g29490589/best-video-game-consoles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best consoles of all time" class="link ">best consoles of all time</a>, not exclusively Xbox. </p><p>After flailing on backwards compatibility during the reign of the Xbox One, Microsoft swung all the way in the opposite direction. So <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g14381053/best-video-game-gamer-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gamers" class="link ">gamers</a> rejoice. If you're on Xbox, there's really no reason not to get Game Pass and revel in its glory. If you're on a different console... maybe read through this list and see if you're ready to make the switch. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fgoldeneye-007%2F9N6639H7VGH4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As iconic as a video game gets. The game that puts the first-person shooter on consoles, and subsequently primed the genre for the stratosphere. Now, courtesy of a little Nintendo-Microsoft agreement, available on Game Pass. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fhot-wheels-unleashed---game-of-the-year-edition---xbox-series-xs%2F9NGZ7PN3W8DX&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the best cart racers in a good long while. Good enough to rival any of the most recent Mario Karts. Bonus points for not relying on micro-transactions. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fhalo-the-master-chief-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're still playing on Xbox, chances are it's because of a Halo title. It's what built the console. Even though there hasn't been a <em>great </em>Halo in a long time, it's as fun as ever to get with friends for some Red v. Blue or Co-Op campaign. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fsea-of-thieves&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's a handful of multiplayer games on this list, but not a single one of them beats the joy of sailing the high seas with your crew in Sea of Thieves. Chasing loot, fighting across the high seas... this is as good as social gaming gets. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fstardew-valley%2FC3D891Z6TNQM&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You inherit a farm from your recently deceased grandfather, and save a small town from corporate greed. Sounds intense, but there's no game as peacefully enjoyable as Stardew Valley. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fkentucky-route-zero-tv-edition%2F9P6FTM76L1S7&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're into visual novels, or just enjoy a point-and-click that centers storytelling, Kentucky Route Zero is one of the best in years. The game came out in five acts, and this version contains all five. The story is a bit Flannery O'Connor in locale and character building, then a bit David Lynch in... everything else. </p><p>We don't want to give anything away, but the way character decisions work and the way the story goes is just a triumph. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fnorco%2F9NZFZXDRZQLR&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Similar to Kentucky Route Zero, Norco is another point-and-click set in the American South. It's another fantastic story with a perfect does of magical realism, societal commentary, and beautiful visuals. Another one we just have to recommend. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fovercooked-2%2FBVJLKDG2TX8H&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The most frantic game on this list. Overcooked is simple: You and your colleagues (your friends) are in a short order kitchen, and you gotta crank out orders. Sounds easy? It's not. Oui Chef!</p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fhi-fi-rush%2F9NFTC552K3GJ&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're into rhythm games, Bethesda's Hi-Fi Rush is a great, wonderfully colorful play. Play as Chai, a goofy, "future rockstar," with a music player embedded in his chest. Feel the rhythm and fight against the corporation that's trying to take it away. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Ffallout-new-vegas%2FBX3JNK07Z6QK&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What can we really say about this? One of the best RPGs of all time. New Vegas plus <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fthe-elder-scrolls-v-skyrim-special-edition%2FBQ1W1T1FC14W&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skyrim (also on Game Pass)" class="link ">Skyrim (also on Game Pass)</a> was one of the greatest one-two's in video game history. This is Bethesda at the peak of its output, and a game that's always a welcome revisit. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Froad-96%2F9NVBKDF85W8T&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An RPG that sees you play as teenagers trying to escape a country devolving into a dictatorship. It's a great work on character decision and storytelling. And the road-trip aspect makes the somewhat bleak story feel incredibly quaint. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fcitizen-sleeper%2F9N6F97F9WGL0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gather intel to survive in this wonderfully designed cyberpunk role-player. Multiple endings make multiple play throughs endlessly entertaining. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Ftownscaper%2F9NFM39PSFXJD&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one... what a surprise. You essentially just build a town. Sounds boring? Try playing for five minutes. Every placement has the potential of showing you a new combination that creates a unique architectural feature. </p><p>Once you're hooked, you'll spend hours trying to get the perfect portico on your central building. All just to save a screenshot and start all over. It's really addicting! </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fminecraft%2F9MVXMVT8ZKWC&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Favored by five-year-olds around the world. Minecraft is a classic, and playing it on console—being able to see your creations on the living room screen—brings a special charm to the game. </p><p>Start a survival server with friends, or kill a weekend building a tower in creative. </p>
<p>xbox.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fstranded-deep%2F9NXNST9MKMK1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42938635%2Fbest-xbox-game-pass-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ever wonder if you could <em>actually</em> get off a desert island? Now's your chance to test yourself. </p>

Hundreds of games for $14.99, Game Pass is the best deal in gaming. As such, we decided to run through the catalog and name our best games on Xbox Game Pass.

Latest Stories