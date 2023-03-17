The 15 Best Air Purifying Plants to Buy Online Now
- 1/16
The 15 Best Air Purifying Plants to Buy Online NowVeena Nair - Getty Images
- 2/16
1) English Ivythesill.com
- 3/16
2) Spider Plantshopgreendigs.com
- 4/16
3) Chrysanthemum Plantsendflowers.com
- 5/16
4) Rubber Plantcb2.com
- 6/16
5) Chinese Evergreendahingplants.com
- 7/16
6) Dragon Treelivelyroot.com
- 8/16
7) Lemon Button Fernlivelyroot.com
- 9/16
8) Pothospublicgoods.com
- 10/16
9) Peace Lilyplants.com
- 11/16
10) Aloe Verawestelm.com
- 12/16
11) Snake Plantthesill.com
- 13/16
12) Areca Palmdahingplants.com
- 14/16
13) Barberton Daisyetsy.com
- 15/16
14) Lady Palmlivelyroot.com
- 16/16
15) Philodendronthesill.com