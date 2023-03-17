The 15 Best Air Purifying Plants to Buy Online Now

  • <p class="body-dropcap">When trying to <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/room-ideas/g22740321/home-wellness-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:improve one’s health;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">improve one’s health</a>, many people opt for exercise, supplements, and meditation—but have you considered buying more plants? No, we’re not talking about retail therapy; many species of greenery actually are proven to help clean the air around you, making for a healthier home and a healthier you. The best air-purifying <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/room-ideas/g10045973/decorative-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plants;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">plants</a> remove toxins and CO2 from the air and exude more clean oxygen, which allows for better breathing, <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/life-culture/cleaning-organizing/g13027544/house-plants-that-help-you-sleep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sounder sleep;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">sounder sleep</a>, and even healthier skin. Read on for 15 of the best air-purifying plants for your home, from crawling ivies to cheerful florals.</p>
    1/16

    The 15 Best Air Purifying Plants to Buy Online Now

    When trying to improve one’s health, many people opt for exercise, supplements, and meditation—but have you considered buying more plants? No, we’re not talking about retail therapy; many species of greenery actually are proven to help clean the air around you, making for a healthier home and a healthier you. The best air-purifying plants remove toxins and CO2 from the air and exude more clean oxygen, which allows for better breathing, sounder sleep, and even healthier skin. Read on for 15 of the best air-purifying plants for your home, from crawling ivies to cheerful florals.

    Veena Nair - Getty Images
  • <p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fenglish-ivy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This easy-to-care for vine, which also boasts loads of visual appeal, can help to reduce mold in your home. Reap its benefits by keeping its soil moist and limiting direct sunlight to just four hours per day. </p>
    2/16

    1) English Ivy

    thesill.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    This easy-to-care for vine, which also boasts loads of visual appeal, can help to reduce mold in your home. Reap its benefits by keeping its soil moist and limiting direct sunlight to just four hours per day.

    thesill.com
  • <p>shopgreendigs.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshopgreendigs.com%2Fplants%2Fhouseplants%2FS23161_PP1015_9672801.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hang up an easy-to-care-for spider plant to aid in carbon monoxide management. Plus, this is one of the few nontoxic and safe plants for pets. </p>
    3/16

    2) Spider Plant

    shopgreendigs.com

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    Hang up an easy-to-care-for spider plant to aid in carbon monoxide management. Plus, this is one of the few nontoxic and safe plants for pets.

    shopgreendigs.com
  • <p><strong>Home</strong></p><p>sendflowers.com</p><p><strong>$38.24</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sendflowers.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-ftd-chrysanthemum.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Equally stunning and effective, these fall perennials can aid in getting rid of ammonia and xylene—toxins found in glues and plastics. </p>
    4/16

    3) Chrysanthemum Plant

    Home

    sendflowers.com

    $38.24

    Shop Now

    Equally stunning and effective, these fall perennials can aid in getting rid of ammonia and xylene—toxins found in glues and plastics.

    sendflowers.com
  • <p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Flive-ficus-elastica-rubber-plant-6-in-white-ceramic-pot%2Fs128825&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In addition to being a dramatic accent in a room, rubber plants can remove airborne toxins and fight tropical diseases and parasites. Studies have proven the plant’s ability to remove formaldehyde from the air, which is found in cleaning supplies and furniture. Wipe the leaves with a moist paper towel every so often to keep their pores open for optimal air purification.</p>
    5/16

    4) Rubber Plant

    cb2.com

    $49.95

    Shop Now

    In addition to being a dramatic accent in a room, rubber plants can remove airborne toxins and fight tropical diseases and parasites. Studies have proven the plant’s ability to remove formaldehyde from the air, which is found in cleaning supplies and furniture. Wipe the leaves with a moist paper towel every so often to keep their pores open for optimal air purification.

    cb2.com
  • <p>dahingplants.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.dahingplants.com/products/small-chinese-evergreen-wishes-aglaonema" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Formaldehyde and benzene are just two of the pollutants this leafy plant cleanses from the air. </p>
    6/16

    5) Chinese Evergreen

    dahingplants.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Formaldehyde and benzene are just two of the pollutants this leafy plant cleanses from the air.

    dahingplants.com
  • <p>livelyroot.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.livelyroot.com%2Fproducts%2Fdracaena-marginata%3Fvariant%3D39389376086098&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This plant offers a pop of red among its fanning leaves that also aid in clearing the air from trichloroethylene (TCE) and xylene.</p>
    7/16

    6) Dragon Tree

    livelyroot.com

    $43.00

    Shop Now

    This plant offers a pop of red among its fanning leaves that also aid in clearing the air from trichloroethylene (TCE) and xylene.

    livelyroot.com
  • <p>livelyroot.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.livelyroot.com%2Fproducts%2Flemon-button-fern%3Fvariant%3D33144033509458&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Look at this lush thing! Ferns are fantastic for removing common airborne pollutants—including formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene—which have been thought to cause headaches, trouble breathing, and the growth of cancerous cells. The Boston fern, which includes the lemon button variety, also combats winter dryness by raising indoor humidity.</p>
    8/16

    7) Lemon Button Fern

    livelyroot.com

    $43.00

    Shop Now

    Look at this lush thing! Ferns are fantastic for removing common airborne pollutants—including formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene—which have been thought to cause headaches, trouble breathing, and the growth of cancerous cells. The Boston fern, which includes the lemon button variety, also combats winter dryness by raising indoor humidity.

    livelyroot.com
  • <p>publicgoods.com</p><p><strong>$26.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.publicgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fgolden-pothos%3Fvariant%3D42327856349322&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Beloved for its easy care routine and bright, abundant leaves, the pothos is one of the most popular houseplants. Pick it up for its secondary pro—its ability to fight off toxins and air pollutants. </p>
    9/16

    8) Pothos

    publicgoods.com

    $26.95

    Shop Now

    Beloved for its easy care routine and bright, abundant leaves, the pothos is one of the most popular houseplants. Pick it up for its secondary pro—its ability to fight off toxins and air pollutants.

    publicgoods.com
  • <p>plants.com</p><p><strong>$58.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.plants.com%2Fp%2Fpeace-lily-plant-spathiphyllum-hd&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only is the peace lily beautiful, NASA studies show that it can filter benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, toluene, and ammonia from indoor air. These toxins can cause headaches, respiratory problems, and an increased risk of cancer. The peace lily can also remove airborne mold that aggravates allergies and asthma symptoms. Place a few in your bathroom to reduce mold growth.</p>
    10/16

    9) Peace Lily

    plants.com

    $58.39

    Shop Now

    Not only is the peace lily beautiful, NASA studies show that it can filter benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, toluene, and ammonia from indoor air. These toxins can cause headaches, respiratory problems, and an increased risk of cancer. The peace lily can also remove airborne mold that aggravates allergies and asthma symptoms. Place a few in your bathroom to reduce mold growth.

    plants.com
  • <p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Flive-aloe-vera-plant-d10289&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only helpful for healing and soothing sunburns, aloe vera can actually help in clearing the air from formaldehyde and benzene—two chemicals found in the likes of wood varnishes, floor finishes, and detergents.</p>
    11/16

    10) Aloe Vera

    westelm.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    Not only helpful for healing and soothing sunburns, aloe vera can actually help in clearing the air from formaldehyde and benzene—two chemicals found in the likes of wood varnishes, floor finishes, and detergents.

    westelm.com
  • <p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnake-laurentii-large-indoor-plant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Snake plants have been popular houseplants in the United States for the past century, and they can remove a wide range of pollutants—including benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene—from the air. The plants are easy to grow, and you can boil the leaves to make a holistic medicine to apply directly to your skin to treat pain and irritation. Just don’t eat it.</p>
    12/16

    11) Snake Plant

    thesill.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Snake plants have been popular houseplants in the United States for the past century, and they can remove a wide range of pollutants—including benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene—from the air. The plants are easy to grow, and you can boil the leaves to make a holistic medicine to apply directly to your skin to treat pain and irritation. Just don’t eat it.

    thesill.com
  • <p>dahingplants.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.dahingplants.com/products/large-areca-palm?variant=40587773968593" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A 1989 NASA study declared the areca plant to be one of the most powerful air-purifying plants, particularly for its ability to remove formaldehyde from an indoor environment.</p>
    13/16

    12) Areca Palm

    dahingplants.com

    $85.00

    Shop Now

    A 1989 NASA study declared the areca plant to be one of the most powerful air-purifying plants, particularly for its ability to remove formaldehyde from an indoor environment.

    dahingplants.com
  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$31.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1295084797%2Fseeds-for-planting-gerbera-jamesonii&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These cheerful blooms not only inject your space with a pop of color, but they are also experts in cleansing the air from such toxins as formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and benzene, which can be found in a number of household objects like upholstery materials and cleaners.</p>
    14/16

    13) Barberton Daisy

    etsy.com

    $31.10

    Shop Now

    These cheerful blooms not only inject your space with a pop of color, but they are also experts in cleansing the air from such toxins as formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and benzene, which can be found in a number of household objects like upholstery materials and cleaners.

    etsy.com
  • <p>livelyroot.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.livelyroot.com%2Fproducts%2Flady-palm%3Fvariant%3D39389420060754&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re the kind of person who likes to deep clean multiple times a week, it might be good to have a broad lady palm around. This plant is one of the few that can help decrease harmful levels of ammonia found in a number of chemical cleaners. </p>
    15/16

    14) Lady Palm

    livelyroot.com

    $108.00

    Shop Now

    If you’re the kind of person who likes to deep clean multiple times a week, it might be good to have a broad lady palm around. This plant is one of the few that can help decrease harmful levels of ammonia found in a number of chemical cleaners.

    livelyroot.com
  • <p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fphilodendron-green%3Fvariant%3D31725334036585&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Philodendrons are extremely easy to grow, and they clean the air of formaldehyde and xylene, a toxin found in glues and leathers. </p>
    16/16

    15) Philodendron

    thesill.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Philodendrons are extremely easy to grow, and they clean the air of formaldehyde and xylene, a toxin found in glues and leathers.

    thesill.com
<p class="body-dropcap">When trying to <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/room-ideas/g22740321/home-wellness-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:improve one’s health;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">improve one’s health</a>, many people opt for exercise, supplements, and meditation—but have you considered buying more plants? No, we’re not talking about retail therapy; many species of greenery actually are proven to help clean the air around you, making for a healthier home and a healthier you. The best air-purifying <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/room-ideas/g10045973/decorative-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plants;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">plants</a> remove toxins and CO2 from the air and exude more clean oxygen, which allows for better breathing, <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/life-culture/cleaning-organizing/g13027544/house-plants-that-help-you-sleep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sounder sleep;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">sounder sleep</a>, and even healthier skin. Read on for 15 of the best air-purifying plants for your home, from crawling ivies to cheerful florals.</p>
<p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fenglish-ivy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This easy-to-care for vine, which also boasts loads of visual appeal, can help to reduce mold in your home. Reap its benefits by keeping its soil moist and limiting direct sunlight to just four hours per day. </p>
<p>shopgreendigs.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshopgreendigs.com%2Fplants%2Fhouseplants%2FS23161_PP1015_9672801.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hang up an easy-to-care-for spider plant to aid in carbon monoxide management. Plus, this is one of the few nontoxic and safe plants for pets. </p>
<p><strong>Home</strong></p><p>sendflowers.com</p><p><strong>$38.24</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sendflowers.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-ftd-chrysanthemum.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Equally stunning and effective, these fall perennials can aid in getting rid of ammonia and xylene—toxins found in glues and plastics. </p>
<p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Flive-ficus-elastica-rubber-plant-6-in-white-ceramic-pot%2Fs128825&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In addition to being a dramatic accent in a room, rubber plants can remove airborne toxins and fight tropical diseases and parasites. Studies have proven the plant’s ability to remove formaldehyde from the air, which is found in cleaning supplies and furniture. Wipe the leaves with a moist paper towel every so often to keep their pores open for optimal air purification.</p>
<p>dahingplants.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.dahingplants.com/products/small-chinese-evergreen-wishes-aglaonema" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Formaldehyde and benzene are just two of the pollutants this leafy plant cleanses from the air. </p>
<p>livelyroot.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.livelyroot.com%2Fproducts%2Fdracaena-marginata%3Fvariant%3D39389376086098&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This plant offers a pop of red among its fanning leaves that also aid in clearing the air from trichloroethylene (TCE) and xylene.</p>
<p>livelyroot.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.livelyroot.com%2Fproducts%2Flemon-button-fern%3Fvariant%3D33144033509458&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Look at this lush thing! Ferns are fantastic for removing common airborne pollutants—including formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene—which have been thought to cause headaches, trouble breathing, and the growth of cancerous cells. The Boston fern, which includes the lemon button variety, also combats winter dryness by raising indoor humidity.</p>
<p>publicgoods.com</p><p><strong>$26.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.publicgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fgolden-pothos%3Fvariant%3D42327856349322&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Beloved for its easy care routine and bright, abundant leaves, the pothos is one of the most popular houseplants. Pick it up for its secondary pro—its ability to fight off toxins and air pollutants. </p>
<p>plants.com</p><p><strong>$58.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.plants.com%2Fp%2Fpeace-lily-plant-spathiphyllum-hd&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only is the peace lily beautiful, NASA studies show that it can filter benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, toluene, and ammonia from indoor air. These toxins can cause headaches, respiratory problems, and an increased risk of cancer. The peace lily can also remove airborne mold that aggravates allergies and asthma symptoms. Place a few in your bathroom to reduce mold growth.</p>
<p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Flive-aloe-vera-plant-d10289&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only helpful for healing and soothing sunburns, aloe vera can actually help in clearing the air from formaldehyde and benzene—two chemicals found in the likes of wood varnishes, floor finishes, and detergents.</p>
<p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnake-laurentii-large-indoor-plant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Snake plants have been popular houseplants in the United States for the past century, and they can remove a wide range of pollutants—including benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene—from the air. The plants are easy to grow, and you can boil the leaves to make a holistic medicine to apply directly to your skin to treat pain and irritation. Just don’t eat it.</p>
<p>dahingplants.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.dahingplants.com/products/large-areca-palm?variant=40587773968593" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A 1989 NASA study declared the areca plant to be one of the most powerful air-purifying plants, particularly for its ability to remove formaldehyde from an indoor environment.</p>
<p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$31.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1295084797%2Fseeds-for-planting-gerbera-jamesonii&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These cheerful blooms not only inject your space with a pop of color, but they are also experts in cleansing the air from such toxins as formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and benzene, which can be found in a number of household objects like upholstery materials and cleaners.</p>
<p>livelyroot.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.livelyroot.com%2Fproducts%2Flady-palm%3Fvariant%3D39389420060754&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re the kind of person who likes to deep clean multiple times a week, it might be good to have a broad lady palm around. This plant is one of the few that can help decrease harmful levels of ammonia found in a number of chemical cleaners. </p>
<p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fphilodendron-green%3Fvariant%3D31725334036585&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fshopping%2Fg43351485%2Findoor-air-purifying-plants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Philodendrons are extremely easy to grow, and they clean the air of formaldehyde and xylene, a toxin found in glues and leathers. </p>
Elle Decor

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

Read on for 15 of the best air-purifying plants for your home, from crawling ivies to cheerful florals.

Latest Stories