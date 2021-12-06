15 beautiful photos that will make you want to visit Norfolk next year

For a UK break that takes in quintessential English countryside, iconic windmills and antique pubs, look no further than Norfolk, where you can experience a thoroughly British escape in 2022.
Norfolk holidays offer all the rest and relaxation you require thanks to the golden fields, tranquil waterways and miles of beaches with pretty lighthouses. One of the must-sees in all the region is the Norfolk Broads National Park, comprised of 40 water-filled broads, which you can explore by boat cruising down the River Bure on a traditional Mississippi paddle steamer.
VISIT NORFOLK WITH DELIA SMITH IN 2022
Culture is also never far away, with delightful market towns and villages lining the shores. Norfolk boasts a number of historic estates, such as Blickling Hall, Holkham Hall and Sandringham Estate, where the Queen often spends her private weekends away.
On Country Living's exclusive tour of Norfolk with the legendary Delia Smith in April and May 2022, you can experience the foodie delights of the region while you take in the splendid scenery. You'll feast at Delia's restaurant in Norwich, visit the beautiful Broads and explore the finest country houses and estates in the UK.
You'll also get to ride Norfolk's charming trains and tuck into cream tea. To give you a taste of some of the places you can explore on our five-day escape, we've rounded up the most beautiful photos of Norfolk.
Or, you can opt to visit Norfolk with former royal correspondent Jennie Bond or acclaimed historian Lucy Worsley in the summer.
From the village of Horning to the River Bure, these photos show off the true beauty of Norfolk