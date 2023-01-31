Our 15 Absolute Favorite Valentine's Day Gifts From Mr. Porter

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Ah, Valentine's Day. That mid-February holiday where, for a brief moment, you're pulled out of the monotonous, dismal gray chill of the season, and instead seeped in a world full of pink and red, candy hearts and roses, chocolates and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/advice/g1382/best-valentines-day-gifts-for-women-2012/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:romance" class="link ">romance</a>. It's a day to be celebrated, because what's not to love about... well, <em>love</em>? </p><p class="body-text">There's always been a certain hype around <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g35121418/best-valentines-day-gifts-for-him/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day" class="link ">Valentine's Day</a>, as well as Valentine's Day gifts, and rightfully so. No matter whether giving gifts is your love language or not, what you give to someone you care about to show your affection for them is important. Let it be thoughtful, let it be practical, and, most of all, let it show you put in the effort! You could spend days scouring the Internet and local stores to come up with something lackluster and shoddy. Or, you could just hit up <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g41970092/best-gifts-from-mr-porter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mr. Porter" class="link ">Mr. Porter</a>.</p><p class="body-text">I'm telling you—the gifts from Mr. Porter are undeniably suited for Valentine's Day. Whether he's into grooming or fashion or jewelry or none of the above, but can appreciate the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g1339/luxury-gifts/?gclid=CjwKCAiAleOeBhBdEiwAfgmXf4zqWJOpqkMDYEYYUNizzVGq-EP2dkzsmWM62DTXyuNW_nfDbMQMYhoCnhcQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:finer things" class="link ">finer things</a> in life (or at least tell the difference between something of poor quality and something of great quality), there are gifts a-plenty for him at Mr. Porter. I've picked 15 of our favorites and dropped them below for your convenience—as far as love languages go, consider mine to be acts of service.</p>
  • <p><strong>Byredo</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fbyredo%2Fgrooming%2Fcandles%2Fbibliotheque-scented-candle-240g%2F42247633208094019&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Handmade in France, this candle looks as sexy as it smells. Notes of vanilla, plum, leather, and peach are sure to impress.</p>
  • <p><strong>Celine Homme</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fceline-homme%2Faccessories%2Fbucket-hats%2Fbob-logo-print-cotton-jersey-bucket-hat%2F1647597295364769&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your man should have the coolest accessories on the market. There's no going wrong with a bucket hat—as long as it's Celine Homme.</p>
  • <p><strong>Polo Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fpolo-ralph-lauren%2Fclothing%2Fcardigans%2Fstriped-logo-embroidered-boucle-zip-up-cardigan%2F1647597289580118&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Warm his torso <em>and </em>his heart.</p>
  • <p><strong>Comme Des Garçons</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fcomme-des-garcons%2Faccessories%2Fzip-wallets%2Fleather-coin-wallet%2F3633577412355032&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The cool guys know about Comme Des Garçons. The cool<em>est </em>guys get gifted Comme Des Garçons for Valentine's Day. </p>
  • <p><strong>Moncler</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$330.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fmoncler%2Faccessories%2Fbeanies%2Fappliqued-ribbed-virgin-wool-and-cashmere-blend-beanie%2F38063312418859715&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you're planning to hit the slopes together or just take a long walk through the park on a chilly day, this luxe beanie is a cold-weather staple.</p>
  • <p><strong>Aēsop</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Faesop%2Fgrooming%2Fstyling%2Frose-hair-scalp-moisturising-masque-500ml%2F34480784412042988&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let's face it: guys, more often than not, could use a little bit of direction when it comes to grooming. This hair and scalp mask, though, takes the hard work out of hair care. </p>
  • <p><strong>Johnstons of Elgin</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fjohnstons-of-elgin%2Faccessories%2Fgloves%2Fcashmere-gloves%2F1647597289646734&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Of all the winter accessories, somehow gloves are the most romantic. And these are cashmere, too, no less.</p>
  • <p><strong>Bottega Veneta</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fbottega-veneta%2Faccessories%2Ftech-accessories%2Fintrecciato-rubber-airpods-pro-case-with-lanyard%2F1647597278622469&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Two things he'll never lose again: his AirPods, and his appreciation for you for making sure he never loses his AirPods.</p>
  • <p><strong>Métier</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$1190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fmetier%2Fluxury-watches%2Fwatch-boxes%2Fcoated-canvas-watch-box%2F1647597293890883&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Never was there a better, classier place for him to store his watches. Every time he opens this, he'll be thinking of you.</p>
  • <p><strong>Fendi</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$430.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Ffendi%2Faccessories%2Faviator%2Faviator-style-tortoiseshell-acetate-sunglasses%2F1647597277120656&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing says <em>I love you </em>like fashionable <em>and </em>protective eyewear does. These Fendi shades are too cool to miss out on.</p>
  • <p><strong>Loro Piana</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$1895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Floro-piana%2Fclothing%2Fcrew-necks%2Fcity-birdseye-baby-cashmere-sweater%2F1647597293151391&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cashmere so soft, he'll never want to take it off. </p>
  • <p><strong>Mr P.</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fmr-p%2Fclothing%2Fplain-shirts%2Fcotton-flannel-shirt-jacket%2F1647597290481097&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The comfort of a flannel, with the integrity of a shacket. Oh, and the fine tailoring of Mr P.</p>
  • <p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$460.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fgucci%2Faccessories%2Fbracelets%2Fengraved-burnished-sterling-silver-cuff%2F30629810020067841&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A little ice on the wrist never hurt anybody, did it? </p>
  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$790.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Ftom-ford%2Fclothing%2Fplain-shirts%2Fpanama-garment-dyed-brushed-cotton-shirt%2F1647597292793286&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're sick of seeing him in <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g35408734/best-button-down-shirts-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:button-downs" class="link ">button-downs</a> that are anything less than stellar, take matters into your own hands and gift him a luxurious, timeless button-down that he'll wear and love for years to come. </p>
  • <p><strong>Montblanc</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$430.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fmontblanc%2Faccessories%2Fleather-belts%2F35cm-full-grain-leather-belt%2F45666037504823841&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg42722122%2Fmr-porter-valentines-day-gifts-for-men-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Classy. Chic. Timeless. Even if he has a black leather belt already, I assure you—he needs this one, too.</p>
