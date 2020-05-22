Easy 4th of July Recipes for Your Best Holiday Barbecue Ever

Country Living

Celebrate America with these tasty plates.

From Country Living

<p>Stock up on meats and veggies, then fire up the grill—July 4th is almost upon us! The summer holiday is practically synonymous with <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g31/best-grilling-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grilling recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grilling recipes</a> and red, white, and blue <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g3408/4th-of-july-party-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4th of July party ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4th of July party ideas</a>, which means the pressure’s on to pull out the most mouthwatering 4th of July recipes if you’re playing party host this year (even if it's just for immediate family). <br></p><p>From the basics (corn on the cob, coleslaw, and pasta salad) to more out-of-the-box dishes that still feel ultra all-American, we've rounded up some of the best entrées, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g763/grilling-barbecue-side-dishes-0509/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grilling barbecue side dishes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grilling barbecue side dishes</a>, and easy desserts that your celebrations can’t do without. For starters, wow all your friends and family members with a spicy chili-pineapple salsa that'll complement hot dogs, ribs, and everything in between. Take your 4th of July accompaniments to the next level, too, with crowd-pleasers like chive potato salad, Parmesan tater tots, and vegetable kebabs. And don't even think about ending the night without first serving up an array of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1783/4th-of-july-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4th of July desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4th of July desserts</a> like mini berry pies or ice cream cake. Of course, it wouldn't be a party without a festive beverage (or two) for the adults—but you can also make them alcohol-free so kids can enjoy them, too. This year’s creative <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g3399/4th-of-july-menu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4th of July menus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4th of July menus</a> will keep the festivities going long after the fireworks finish.<br></p>
Easy 4th of July Recipes for Your Best Holiday Barbecue Ever

Stock up on meats and veggies, then fire up the grill—July 4th is almost upon us! The summer holiday is practically synonymous with grilling recipes and red, white, and blue 4th of July party ideas, which means the pressure’s on to pull out the most mouthwatering 4th of July recipes if you’re playing party host this year (even if it's just for immediate family).

From the basics (corn on the cob, coleslaw, and pasta salad) to more out-of-the-box dishes that still feel ultra all-American, we've rounded up some of the best entrées, grilling barbecue side dishes, and easy desserts that your celebrations can’t do without. For starters, wow all your friends and family members with a spicy chili-pineapple salsa that'll complement hot dogs, ribs, and everything in between. Take your 4th of July accompaniments to the next level, too, with crowd-pleasers like chive potato salad, Parmesan tater tots, and vegetable kebabs. And don't even think about ending the night without first serving up an array of 4th of July desserts like mini berry pies or ice cream cake. Of course, it wouldn't be a party without a festive beverage (or two) for the adults—but you can also make them alcohol-free so kids can enjoy them, too. This year’s creative 4th of July menus will keep the festivities going long after the fireworks finish.

<p>These oven baked fritters, chock-full of grated zucchini and Pecorino cheese, make a perfect barbecue starter.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28610429/zucchini-and-pecorino-fritters-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Zucchini-and-Pecorino Fritters

These oven baked fritters, chock-full of grated zucchini and Pecorino cheese, make a perfect barbecue starter.

Get the recipe.

<p>Heirloom tomatoes take center stage in this soon-be-be favorite barbecue side. Topped with crispy bacon and tangy blue cheese—what could be better?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28608689/tomato-salad-with-bacon-vinaigrette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>. </strong></p>
Tomato Salad With Bacon Vinaigrette

Heirloom tomatoes take center stage in this soon-be-be favorite barbecue side. Topped with crispy bacon and tangy blue cheese—what could be better?

Get the recipe.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Soft in the middle and crunchy on the outside, these parfaits are the bomb when topped with sweetened whipped cream and homemade blueberry sauce.<strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41979/swirled-meringues-blueberry-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Swirled Meringues with Blueberry Sauce

Soft in the middle and crunchy on the outside, these parfaits are the bomb when topped with sweetened whipped cream and homemade blueberry sauce.

Get the recipe.

<p>Served as a side or a main, this fresh and delicious salad is sure to delight. More crispy goat cheese, please!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32042654/spinach-and-mint-salad-with-crispy-goat-cheese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-serve-bowl-large&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SERVING BOWLS"><strong>SHOP SERVING BOWLS</strong></a></p>
Spinach and Mint Salad with Crispy Goat Cheese

Served as a side or a main, this fresh and delicious salad is sure to delight. More crispy goat cheese, please!

Get the recipe.

SHOP SERVING BOWLS

<p>Fresno chiles add a kick to creamy avocados and sweet peaches in this colorful salad.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a43551/spicy-peach-avocado-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Spicy Peach and Avocado Salad

Fresno chiles add a kick to creamy avocados and sweet peaches in this colorful salad.

Get the recipe.

<p>An all-American classic, this banana pudding benefits from the addition of just a hint of salt.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a35607/salty-peanut-banana-pudding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>. </strong></p>
Salty Peanut Banana Pudding

An all-American classic, this banana pudding benefits from the addition of just a hint of salt.

Get the recipe.

<p>Celebrate summer's favorite fruit (yes, tomatoes are a fruit) in a cheesy galette all rolled up in a store-bought crust.<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28608360/rustic-tomato-galette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br></a></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28608360/rustic-tomato-galette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> <br></p>
Rustic Tomato Galette

Celebrate summer's favorite fruit (yes, tomatoes are a fruit) in a cheesy galette all rolled up in a store-bought crust.

Get the recipe.

<p>These buttery, slightly tart dessert bars, displayed on an ironstone cake stand, embellished with ribbon (try red, white, and blue) are the perfect end-of-the-party treat.</p><p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32042710/raspberry-crumb-bars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the recipe</strong></a><strong>. </strong> </p>
Raspberry Crumb Bars

These buttery, slightly tart dessert bars, displayed on an ironstone cake stand, embellished with ribbon (try red, white, and blue) are the perfect end-of-the-party treat.

Get the recipe.

<p>Meaning <em>semi-frozen</em>, this chilled dessert is chock-full of fresh raspberries and savory pistachios.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32352653/raspberry-and-pistachio-semifreddo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Chicago-Metallic-Commercial-Traditional-Uncoated/dp/B003YKGRKU/ref=sr_1_14?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP LOAF PANS">SHOP LOAF PANS</a></p>
Raspberry and Pistachio Semifreddo

Meaning semi-frozen, this chilled dessert is chock-full of fresh raspberries and savory pistachios.

Get the recipe.

SHOP LOAF PANS

<p>Sandwich homemade (or store-bought!) waffles with ice cream and roll in colorful sprinkles. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a20748103/rainbow-waffle-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Oster-Belgian-Waffle-Stainless-CKSTWF2000-1AM/dp/B00A1MEP6M/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WAFFLE MAKERS">SHOP WAFFLE MAKERS</a></p>
Rainbow Waffle Sandwiches

Sandwich homemade (or store-bought!) waffles with ice cream and roll in colorful sprinkles.

Get the recipe.

SHOP WAFFLE MAKERS

<p>Cubed chicken breasts get marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in this extra flavorful and colorful barbecue main. Serve it with grilled flatbread and a homemade cucumber and cilantro yogurt sauce.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32353054/marinated-chicken-and-onion-kebabs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Marinated Chicken and Onion Kebabs

Cubed chicken breasts get marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in this extra flavorful and colorful barbecue main. Serve it with grilled flatbread and a homemade cucumber and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Get the recipe.

<p>End your celebrations in the sweetest way with these personal-sized galettes, loaded with fresh seasonal fruits.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a30876414/mini-strawberry-rhubarb-galettes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hamilton-Beach-70730-Processor-Vegetable/dp/B008J8MJIQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FOOD PROCESSORS"><strong>SHOP FOOD PROCESSORS</strong></a></p>
Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Galettes

End your celebrations in the sweetest way with these personal-sized galettes, loaded with fresh seasonal fruits.

Get the recipe.

SHOP FOOD PROCESSORS

<p>Thinly sliced and marinated zucchini and summer squash add an elegant twist to this simple summer tart.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28610238/marinated-squash-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Marinated Squash Tart

Thinly sliced and marinated zucchini and summer squash add an elegant twist to this simple summer tart.

Get the recipe.

<p>Everyone will love digging into personal-sized cobblers bursting with fresh berries and topped with chopped pecans.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a43072/jiffy-mixed-berry-cornmeal-cobbler-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Lodge-LMS3-Miniature-Skillet-3-5-inch/dp/B00OBUW4TU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MINI SKILLETS">SHOP MINI SKILLETS</a></p>
Jiffy Mixed Berry Cornmeal Cobbler

Everyone will love digging into personal-sized cobblers bursting with fresh berries and topped with chopped pecans.

Get the recipe.

SHOP MINI SKILLETS

<p>Cereal takes center stage in this gooey ice cream parfait. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a46349/hot-fudge-golden-grahams-parfait-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Hot Fudge Golden Grahams Parfait

Cereal takes center stage in this gooey ice cream parfait.

Get the recipe.

<p>Lightly grilled summer squash and zucchini get slathered in a rich, slightly spicy and sweet sauce. A sprinkle of mint adds a bright green ending note.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28196314/grilled-summer-squash-with-lemon-scallion-dressing-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Enamelware-Oval-Plate-Solid-White/dp/B004QPL266/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ENAMEL PLATTERS">SHOP ENAMEL PLATTERS</a></p>
Grilled Summer Squash With Lemon-Scallion Dressing

Lightly grilled summer squash and zucchini get slathered in a rich, slightly spicy and sweet sauce. A sprinkle of mint adds a bright green ending note.

Get the recipe.

SHOP ENAMEL PLATTERS

<p>Whether they're cooked over an open fire or on your kitchen stove, these crispy green beans and chickpeas have just a hint of cumin and will have guests fighting over seconds.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32353817/green-beans-with-crispy-chickpeas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Lipper-International-Bamboo-Wood-Salad/dp/B001GS8NWM/ref=sr_1_14?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SALAD BOWLS">SHOP SALAD BOWLS</a></p>
Green Beans with Crispy Chickpeas

Whether they're cooked over an open fire or on your kitchen stove, these crispy green beans and chickpeas have just a hint of cumin and will have guests fighting over seconds.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SALAD BOWLS

<p>A rich blackberry mascarpone filling makes this tart irresistible, especially alongside your other delicious brunch treats.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28609911/blackberry-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/International-2723-Ceramic-Weights-Storage/dp/B0000DDVQA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PIE WEIGHTS">SHOP PIE WEIGHTS</a></strong></p>
Blackberry Coconut Tart

A rich blackberry mascarpone filling makes this tart irresistible, especially alongside your other delicious brunch treats.

Get the recipe.

SHOP PIE WEIGHTS

<p>Add some color to your barbecue spread with this rainbow-hued recipe.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28609650/coriander-roasted-carrots-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong>.</p>
Coriander-Roasted Carrots

Add some color to your barbecue spread with this rainbow-hued recipe.

Get the recipe.

<p>This almost-like-fried chicken is baked so you won't spend hours cleaning up.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a30417464/cornflake-crusted-baked-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Tablecraft-80012-Enamelware-Serving-White/dp/B07NWDSTHK/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ENAMEL TRAYS">SHOP ENAMEL TRAYS</a></p>
Cornflake-Crusted Baked Chicken

This almost-like-fried chicken is baked so you won't spend hours cleaning up.

Get the recipe.

SHOP ENAMEL TRAYS

<p>It's not a holiday barbecue without some grilled meats. Finish off these Italian sausages with your favorite toppings.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28188266/grilled-sausages-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fwayfair-basics-melamine-rectangular-plastic-serving-platter-wfbs1326.html%3Fpiid%3D33751719&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PLATTERS">SHOP PLATTERS</a><br></strong></p>
Grilled Sausages

It's not a holiday barbecue without some grilled meats. Finish off these Italian sausages with your favorite toppings.

Get the recipe.

SHOP PLATTERS

<p>Lightly coated in mayo and served in a buttered and toasted bun, these sandwiches are the ultimate summer treat.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a27546333/classic-lobster-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Classic Lobster Rolls

Lightly coated in mayo and served in a buttered and toasted bun, these sandwiches are the ultimate summer treat.

Get the recipe.

<p>Mix and match ice cream flavors—pistachio, chocolate, vanilla, and more!—for a multi-colored display. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a20748234/chocolate-chip-cookie-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Mix and match ice cream flavors—pistachio, chocolate, vanilla, and more!—for a multi-colored display.

Get the recipe.

<p>Our ideal 4th of July is to sit back, relax, and sip on this pretty pink drink all day long.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28196115/raspberry-and-lemon-rose-sparkler-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLibbey-Mario-Glass-Pitcher-90-ounce%2F584423953&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PITCHERS">SHOP PITCHERS</a><br></strong></p>
Raspberry and Lemon Rosé Sparkler

Our ideal 4th of July is to sit back, relax, and sip on this pretty pink drink all day long.

Get the recipe.

SHOP PITCHERS

<p>Grilled baby peppers get topped with a savory and tangy cilantro cashew sauce. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32353796/charred-baby-peppers-with-lime-and-cashew-vinaigrette/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Charred Baby Peppers with Lime and Cashew Vinaigrette

Grilled baby peppers get topped with a savory and tangy cilantro cashew sauce.

Get the recipe.

<p>You'll never need another burger recipe after grilling up these patties. They're so good, all your guests will be asking for another. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28188362/worcestershire-glazed-burgers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong><br></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Serving-Decorative-Farmhouse-Platter-Checkered/dp/B07PY8KZ8L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TRAYS">SHOP TRAYS</a><br></strong></p>
Worcestershire-Glazed Burgers

You'll never need another burger recipe after grilling up these patties. They're so good, all your guests will be asking for another.

Get the recipe.

SHOP TRAYS

<p>Craving something nutritious after a day full of indulging? This salad is healthy but still super flavorful thanks to a variety of fresh herbs.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28188449/tossed-salad-with-green-goddess-dressing-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Fivy-bronx-enyeart-2-piece-salad-servers-set-ivbx2227.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SALAD SERVERS">SHOP SALAD SERVERS</a></p>
Tossed Salad With Green Goddess Dressing

Craving something nutritious after a day full of indulging? This salad is healthy but still super flavorful thanks to a variety of fresh herbs.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SALAD SERVERS

<p>Soft cookies filled with the seasons ripest blueberries get sandwiched with a tangy mascarpone filling. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32352585/blueberry-whoopie-pies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Cookie-Stainless-Trigger-Include-Large-Medium-Small/dp/B07Q6KBW19/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COOKIE SCOOPS">SHOP COOKIE SCOOPS</a></p>
Blueberry Whoopie Pies

Soft cookies filled with the seasons ripest blueberries get sandwiched with a tangy mascarpone filling.

Get the recipe.

SHOP COOKIE SCOOPS

<p>Warning: These bites will fly off the platter. Prepare to make a double—maybe even a triple—batch.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28069895/fried-pickles-with-buttermilk-ranch-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFarberware-Dishwasher-Safe-Nonstick-Aluminum-3-Quart-Covered-Straining-Saucepan-with-Pour-Spouts-Champagne%2F23151820&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SAUCEPANS">SHOP SAUCEPANS</a><br></strong></p>
Fried Pickles With Buttermilk Ranch

Warning: These bites will fly off the platter. Prepare to make a double—maybe even a triple—batch.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SAUCEPANS

<p>Prepare and serve this <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1563/party-dip-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:delicious dip" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">delicious dip</a> right in your <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLodge-Logic-Seasoned-Cast-Iron-12-Skillet-with-Assist-Handle%2F5969633&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cast iron skillet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cast iron skillet</a>. It will definitely be a crowd favorite.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28071095/skillet-spinach-artichoke-dip-with-fire-roasted-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLodge-Logic-Seasoned-Cast-Iron-12-Skillet-with-Assist-Handle%2F5969633&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS">SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS</a><br></strong></p>
Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip With Fire-Roasted Bread

Prepare and serve this delicious dip right in your cast iron skillet. It will definitely be a crowd favorite.

Get the recipe.

SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS

<p>Even the biggest appetites will be satisfied with these bone-in rib eyes and cheesy baked potatoes. After you've prepared this meal once, your family will be begging for this steak and potatoes dinner again and again.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28189705/cowboy-steaks-and-potatoes-with-broccoli-and-cheddar-scallion-spread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>. </strong><br></p>
Cowboy Steaks and Potatoes With Broccoli and Cheddar-Scallion Spread

Even the biggest appetites will be satisfied with these bone-in rib eyes and cheesy baked potatoes. After you've prepared this meal once, your family will be begging for this steak and potatoes dinner again and again.

Get the recipe.

<p>It doesn't get much easier than this <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g648/quick-easy-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30-minute meal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30-minute meal</a>. The hot dogs are blistered on the grill in minutes and the beans are completely cooked in your <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLodge-Logic-Seasoned-Cast-Iron-12-Skillet-with-Assist-Handle%2F5969633&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cast iron skillet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cast iron skillet</a>.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28189870/hot-dogs-with-quick-cast-iron-beans-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.<br></strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLodge-Logic-Seasoned-Cast-Iron-12-Skillet-with-Assist-Handle%2F5969633&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS">SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS</a><br></strong></p>
Hot Dogs With Quick Cast-Iron Beans

It doesn't get much easier than this 30-minute meal. The hot dogs are blistered on the grill in minutes and the beans are completely cooked in your cast iron skillet.

Get the recipe.

SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS

<p>Have a few backyard barbecues to stop by on the 4th of July? You can take this <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g3394/foil-pack-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:foil pack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">foil pack</a> recipe to go!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28071322/chicken-and-black-bean-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Chicken and Black Bean Nachos

Have a few backyard barbecues to stop by on the 4th of July? You can take this foil pack recipe to go!

Get the recipe.

<p>Your favorite <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g764/easy-summer-desserts-0409/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer dessert" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">summer dessert</a> just got even sweeter with these three takes on the traditional. Whether you choose Strawberry S'mores, Chocolate S'mores 2.0, or Peanut Butter S'mores, they're all absolutely delicious.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28189946/smores-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Marshmallow-Roasting-Sticks-Long-Book/dp/B077ZDCGSP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ROASTING STICKS">SHOP ROASTING STICKS</a><br></strong></p>
S'mores Three Ways

Your favorite summer dessert just got even sweeter with these three takes on the traditional. Whether you choose Strawberry S'mores, Chocolate S'mores 2.0, or Peanut Butter S'mores, they're all absolutely delicious.

Get the recipe.

SHOP ROASTING STICKS

<p>Although this recipe calls for just red peppers, feel free to add in yellow, green, or orange peppers too. A variety will make the bowl bright and colorful. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28196551/marinated-peppers-and-onions-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong><br></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Ffiesta-34-oz-salad-bowl-fie3730.html%3Fpiid%3D12379098&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BOWLS">SHOP BOWLS</a><br></strong></p>
Marinated Peppers and Onions

Although this recipe calls for just red peppers, feel free to add in yellow, green, or orange peppers too. A variety will make the bowl bright and colorful.

Get the recipe.

SHOP BOWLS

<p>Sorry, Grandma: We'll take this zesty slaw over the traditional any day. A dollop of tangy horseradish gives this dish a burst of flavor. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/a28195021/grilled-horseradish-slaw-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong><br></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Ffiesta-68-fl-oz-serving-bowl-fie3725.html%3Fpiid%3D12379026&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BOWLS">SHOP BOWLS</a><br></strong></p>
Grilled Horseradish Slaw

Sorry, Grandma: We'll take this zesty slaw over the traditional any day. A dollop of tangy horseradish gives this dish a burst of flavor.

Get the recipe.

SHOP BOWLS

<p>Pickled <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Peppadew-Whole-Piquatne-Sweet-Peppers-Mild-14-0-Oz/174883460" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peppadew peppers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Peppadew peppers</a> add some zing to this bean-based salad. It's so tasty, you'll want to eat it on its own.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28195336/white-bean-and-peppadew-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Ffiesta-68-fl-oz-serving-bowl-fie3725.html%3Fpiid%3D12379039&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BOWLS">SHOP BOWLS</a><br></strong></p>
White Bean and Peppadew Salad

Pickled Peppadew peppers add some zing to this bean-based salad. It's so tasty, you'll want to eat it on its own.

Get the recipe.

SHOP BOWLS

<p>Meats aren't the only grilled dishes you should be serving. Top off this charred side with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28195723/grilled-lemon-broccolini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong> </p>
Grilled Lemon Broccolini

Meats aren't the only grilled dishes you should be serving. Top off this charred side with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Get the recipe.

<p>A heaping of herb-infused butter only makes these mini corn cobs more delicious. To give them a little kick, add a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a27546953/corn-cobettes-with-basil-butter-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAnchor-Hocking-Tempered-Glass-Assorted-Dishwasher-Safe-Mixing-Bowl-10-Piece%2F14940775&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MIXING BOWLS">SHOP MIXING BOWLS</a></p>
Corn Cobettes With Basil Butter

A heaping of herb-infused butter only makes these mini corn cobs more delicious. To give them a little kick, add a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.

Get the recipe.

SHOP MIXING BOWLS

<p>We love a classic <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1428/potato-salad-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:potato salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">potato salad</a>, but this mayo-free version is one of our favorite fresh takes on the traditional. It gets a burst of flavor from Dijon mustard and fresh herbs.<br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a27547262/chive-potato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong></p><p><br><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLipper-International-Inc-Acacia-Wave-Large-Wooden-Finish-Salad-Serving-Bowl%2F23209691&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SALAD BOWLS">SHOP SALAD BOWLS</a></p>
Chive Potato Salad

We love a classic potato salad, but this mayo-free version is one of our favorite fresh takes on the traditional. It gets a burst of flavor from Dijon mustard and fresh herbs.

Get the recipe.


SHOP SALAD BOWLS

<p>Having trouble getting the little ones to eat their veggies? Serve them a helping of this <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1547/green-bean-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:green bean dish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">green bean dish</a> and watch them polish off their plates.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a27547118/green-beans-and-crushed-salt-and-vinegar-chips-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Fcorelle-platter-rel1939.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PLATTERS">SHOP PLATTERS</a></p>
Green Beans With Crushed Salt-and-Vinegar Chips

Having trouble getting the little ones to eat their veggies? Serve them a helping of this green bean dish and watch them polish off their plates.

Get the recipe.

SHOP PLATTERS

<p>Craving something sweet, savory, and unbelievably refreshing? Give this fruit salad a try that takes mere minutes to prepare.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a27546614/watermelon-tomato-and-feta-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Ffortessa-arezzo-2-piece-salad-servers-set-ftsa1253.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SALAD SERVERS">SHOP SALAD SERVERS</a></p>
Watermelon, Tomato, and Feta Salad

Craving something sweet, savory, and unbelievably refreshing? Give this fruit salad a try that takes mere minutes to prepare.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SALAD SERVERS

<p>It's impossible to resist these cheesy tots. The kids will especially enjoy chowing down on this crispy side.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a27546024/parmesan-tots-with-dipping-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FWilton-Bake-It-Better-Non-Stick-Large-Cookie-Sheet-16-x-12-Inch%2F24538702&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BAKING SHEETS">SHOP BAKING SHEETS</a></p>
Parmesan Tots With Dipping Sauce

It's impossible to resist these cheesy tots. The kids will especially enjoy chowing down on this crispy side.

Get the recipe.

SHOP BAKING SHEETS

<p>Whiskey drinkers will especially love this homemade <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1151/best-barbecue-sauces/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:barbecue sauce" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">barbecue sauce</a>. It makes every type of grilled meat even more mouthwatering.<br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a21347095/bourbon-bbq-glazed-pork-chops-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong></p>
Bourbon BBQ Glazed Pork Chops

Whiskey drinkers will especially love this homemade barbecue sauce. It makes every type of grilled meat even more mouthwatering.

Get the recipe.

<p>Choose your favorite fixin' to top these dogs. Whether you pick Pickle and Onion, Tangy Horseradish, or Spicy Chiles, any option is tasty.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a21347552/grilled-hotdogs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p>
Grilled Hotdogs With Fixin's

Choose your favorite fixin' to top these dogs. Whether you pick Pickle and Onion, Tangy Horseradish, or Spicy Chiles, any option is tasty.

Get the recipe.

<p>Present these charred veggies and watch everyone fill up their plates. Not only are they healthy, but they're also super tasty.<br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a21347703/vegetable-kebabs-with-lemon-scallion-vinaigrette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Premium-Appetizer-Chocolate-Fountain-Cocktail/dp/B071HKGLDC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.3380%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SKEWERS">SHOP SKEWERS</a></p>
Vegetable Kebabs With Lemon-Scallion Vinaigrette

Present these charred veggies and watch everyone fill up their plates. Not only are they healthy, but they're also super tasty.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SKEWERS

<p>Who doesn't love a classic, creamy potato salad? This recipe features Dijon mustard and lemon juice.<br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a21347838/creamy-potato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLipper-International-Inc-Acacia-Wave-Large-Wooden-Finish-Salad-Serving-Bowl%2F23209691&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SALAD BOWLS">SHOP SALAD BOWLS</a></p>
Creamy Potato Salad

Who doesn't love a classic, creamy potato salad? This recipe features Dijon mustard and lemon juice.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SALAD BOWLS

<p>Finish off this grilled corn with cool queso fresco. It makes the mix absolutely addicting.<br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a21347904/charred-corn-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Ffiesta-96-fl-oz-serving-bowl-fie3801.html%3Fpiid%3D14615562&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg3380%2F4th-of-july-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BOWLS">SHOP BOWLS</a></p>
Charred Corn Salad

Finish off this grilled corn with cool queso fresco. It makes the mix absolutely addicting.

Get the recipe.

SHOP BOWLS

<p>Top these tiny desserts—filled with raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries—with a large scoop of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g952/easy-homemade-ice-cream-0610/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vanilla ice cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vanilla ice cream</a>.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a21348015/mini-stars-berry-pies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong><br></p>
Mini Stars Berry Pies

Top these tiny desserts—filled with raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries—with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Get the recipe.

<p>Take a break from the July heat with a tall glass of fruit-filled lemonade. <br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a21348860/old-fashioned-lemonade-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a></strong><strong>.</strong></p>
Old-Fashioned Lemonade

Take a break from the July heat with a tall glass of fruit-filled lemonade.

Get the recipe.

<p>Top this ice cream "bombe" with sparkler candies from <a href="https://topsmalibu.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tops Malibu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tops Malibu</a> for a dessert fireworks show.</p><p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a43073/blue-bell-ice-cream-bombe-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the recipe</strong></a><strong>.</strong><br></p>
Blue Bell Ice Cream Bombe

Top this ice cream "bombe" with sparkler candies from Tops Malibu for a dessert fireworks show.

Get the recipe.

<p>Top all your barbecue favorites with this sweet and spicy chili-pineapple salsa.</p><p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a43064/hatch-pineapple-salsa-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the recipe</strong></a><strong>.</strong><br></p>
Grilled Hot Dogs and Hatch Pineapple Salsa

Top all your barbecue favorites with this sweet and spicy chili-pineapple salsa.

Get the recipe.

<p>Smothered on grilled baby back ribs, this Cheerwine glaze is finger-lickin' good. Better stock up on the napkins.</p><p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a43056/sweet-heat-cheerwine-baby-back-ribs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the recipe</strong></a><strong>.</strong><br></p>
Sweet Heat Cheerwine Baby Back Ribs

Smothered on grilled baby back ribs, this Cheerwine glaze is finger-lickin' good. Better stock up on the napkins.

Get the recipe.

<p>Treat your guests to a sweet and salty treat with mini beef burgers made with pieces of pineapple, Swiss cheese, and bacon. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://tidymom.net/2013/aloha-burger-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tidy Mom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tidy Mom</a>.</strong></p>
Aloha Barbecue Sliders

Treat your guests to a sweet and salty treat with mini beef burgers made with pieces of pineapple, Swiss cheese, and bacon.

Get the recipe at Tidy Mom.

<p>An outdoor summer feast is never complete without corn. This year, switch up your standard seasoning to one everybody will ask about. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://tarasmulticulturaltable.com/parmesan-garlic-grilled-corn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tara's Multicultural Table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tara's Multicultural Table</a>.</strong><br></p>
Parmesan Garlic Grilled Corn

An outdoor summer feast is never complete without corn. This year, switch up your standard seasoning to one everybody will ask about.

Get the recipe at Tara's Multicultural Table.

<p>This summer slaw offers the perfect crunch to top off all of your barbecue favorites. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.cookingclassy.com/2015/10/apple-cranberry-almond-coleslaw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Classy Cooking" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Classy Cooking</a>. </strong><br></p>
Apple Cranberry and Almond Coleslaw

This summer slaw offers the perfect crunch to top off all of your barbecue favorites.

Get the recipe at Classy Cooking.

What to Read Next

Back