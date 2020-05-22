Easy 4th of July Recipes for Your Best Holiday Barbecue Ever

Easy 4th of July Recipes for Your Best Holiday Barbecue EverCountry LivingMay 22, 2020, 4:30 p.m. UTCCelebrate America with these tasty plates.From Country LivingEasy 4th of July Recipes for Your Best Holiday Barbecue EverStock up on meats and veggies, then fire up the grill—July 4th is almost upon us! The summer holiday is practically synonymous with grilling recipes and red, white, and blue 4th of July party ideas, which means the pressure’s on to pull out the most mouthwatering 4th of July recipes if you’re playing party host this year (even if it's just for immediate family). From the basics (corn on the cob, coleslaw, and pasta salad) to more out-of-the-box dishes that still feel ultra all-American, we've rounded up some of the best entrées, grilling barbecue side dishes, and easy desserts that your celebrations can’t do without. For starters, wow all your friends and family members with a spicy chili-pineapple salsa that'll complement hot dogs, ribs, and everything in between. Take your 4th of July accompaniments to the next level, too, with crowd-pleasers like chive potato salad, Parmesan tater tots, and vegetable kebabs. And don't even think about ending the night without first serving up an array of 4th of July desserts like mini berry pies or ice cream cake. Of course, it wouldn't be a party without a festive beverage (or two) for the adults—but you can also make them alcohol-free so kids can enjoy them, too. This year's creative 4th of July menus will keep the festivities going long after the fireworks finish.
Zucchini-and-Pecorino Fritters
These oven baked fritters, chock-full of grated zucchini and Pecorino cheese, make a perfect barbecue starter.
Tomato Salad With Bacon Vinaigrette
Heirloom tomatoes take center stage in this soon-be-be favorite barbecue side. Topped with crispy bacon and tangy blue cheese—what could be better?
Swirled Meringues with Blueberry Sauce
Soft in the middle and crunchy on the outside, these parfaits are the bomb when topped with sweetened whipped cream and homemade blueberry sauce.
Spinach and Mint Salad with Crispy Goat Cheese
Served as a side or a main, this fresh and delicious salad is sure to delight. More crispy goat cheese, please!
Spicy Peach and Avocado Salad
Fresno chiles add a kick to creamy avocados and sweet peaches in this colorful salad.
Salty Peanut Banana Pudding
An all-American classic, this banana pudding benefits from the addition of just a hint of salt.
Rustic Tomato Galette
Celebrate summer's favorite fruit (yes, tomatoes are a fruit) in a cheesy galette all rolled up in a store-bought crust. Raspberry Crumb Bars
These buttery, slightly tart dessert bars, displayed on an ironstone cake stand, embellished with ribbon (try red, white, and blue) are the perfect end-of-the-party treat.
Raspberry and Pistachio Semifreddo
Meaning semi-frozen, this chilled dessert is chock-full of fresh raspberries and savory pistachios.
Rainbow Waffle Sandwiches
Sandwich homemade (or store-bought!) waffles with ice cream and roll in colorful sprinkles.
Marinated Chicken and Onion Kebabs
Cubed chicken breasts get marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in this extra flavorful and colorful barbecue main. Serve it with grilled flatbread and a homemade cucumber and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Galettes
End your celebrations in the sweetest way with these personal-sized galettes, loaded with fresh seasonal fruits.
Marinated Squash Tart
Thinly sliced and marinated zucchini and summer squash add an elegant twist to this simple summer tart.
Jiffy Mixed Berry Cornmeal Cobbler
Everyone will love digging into personal-sized cobblers bursting with fresh berries and topped with chopped pecans.
Hot Fudge Golden Grahams Parfait
Cereal takes center stage in this gooey ice cream parfait.
Grilled Summer Squash With Lemon-Scallion Dressing
Lightly grilled summer squash and zucchini get slathered in a rich, slightly spicy and sweet sauce. A sprinkle of mint adds a bright green ending note.
Green Beans with Crispy Chickpeas
Whether they're cooked over an open fire or on your kitchen stove, these crispy green beans and chickpeas have just a hint of cumin and will have guests fighting over seconds.
Blackberry Coconut Tart
A rich blackberry mascarpone filling makes this tart irresistible, especially alongside your other delicious brunch treats.
Coriander-Roasted Carrots
Add some color to your barbecue spread with this rainbow-hued recipe.
Cornflake-Crusted Baked Chicken
This almost-like-fried chicken is baked so you won't spend hours cleaning up.
Grilled Sausages
It's not a holiday barbecue without some grilled meats. Finish off these Italian sausages with your favorite toppings.
Classic Lobster Rolls
Lightly coated in mayo and served in a buttered and toasted bun, these sandwiches are the ultimate summer treat.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Mix and match ice cream flavors—pistachio, chocolate, vanilla, and more!—for a multi-colored display.
Raspberry and Lemon Rosé Sparkler
Our ideal 4th of July is to sit back, relax, and sip on this pretty pink drink all day long.
Charred Baby Peppers with Lime and Cashew Vinaigrette
Grilled baby peppers get topped with a savory and tangy cilantro cashew sauce.
Worcestershire-Glazed Burgers
You'll never need another burger recipe after grilling up these patties. They're so good, all your guests will be asking for another.
Tossed Salad With Green Goddess Dressing
Craving something nutritious after a day full of indulging? This salad is healthy but still super flavorful thanks to a variety of fresh herbs.
Blueberry Whoopie Pies
Soft cookies filled with the seasons ripest blueberries get sandwiched with a tangy mascarpone filling.
Fried Pickles With Buttermilk Ranch
Warning: These bites will fly off the platter. Prepare to make a double—maybe even a triple—batch.
Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip With Fire-Roasted Bread
Prepare and serve this delicious dip right in your cast iron skillet. It will definitely be a crowd favorite.
Cowboy Steaks and Potatoes With Broccoli and Cheddar-Scallion Spread
Even the biggest appetites will be satisfied with these bone-in rib eyes and cheesy baked potatoes. After you've prepared this meal once, your family will be begging for this steak and potatoes dinner again and again. Hot Dogs With Quick Cast-Iron Beans
It doesn't get much easier than this 30-minute meal. The hot dogs are blistered on the grill in minutes and the beans are completely cooked in your cast iron skillet.
Chicken and Black Bean Nachos
Have a few backyard barbecues to stop by on the 4th of July? You can take this foil pack recipe to go!
S'mores Three Ways
Your favorite summer dessert just got even sweeter with these three takes on the traditional. Whether you choose Strawberry S'mores, Chocolate S'mores 2.0, or Peanut Butter S'mores, they're all absolutely delicious.
Marinated Peppers and Onions
Although this recipe calls for just red peppers, feel free to add in yellow, green, or orange peppers too. A variety will make the bowl bright and colorful.
Grilled Horseradish Slaw
Sorry, Grandma: We'll take this zesty slaw over the traditional any day. A dollop of tangy horseradish gives this dish a burst of flavor.
White Bean and Peppadew Salad
Pickled Peppadew peppers add some zing to this bean-based salad. It's so tasty, you'll want to eat it on its own.
Grilled Lemon Broccolini
Meats aren't the only grilled dishes you should be serving. Top off this charred side with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
Corn Cobettes With Basil Butter
A heaping of herb-infused butter only makes these mini corn cobs more delicious. To give them a little kick, add a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.
Chive Potato Salad
We love a classic potato salad, but this mayo-free version is one of our favorite fresh takes on the traditional. It gets a burst of flavor from Dijon mustard and fresh herbs.
Green Beans With Crushed Salt-and-Vinegar Chips
Having trouble getting the little ones to eat their veggies? Serve them a helping of this green bean dish and watch them polish off their plates.
Watermelon, Tomato, and Feta Salad
Craving something sweet, savory, and unbelievably refreshing? Give this fruit salad a try that takes mere minutes to prepare.
Parmesan Tots With Dipping Sauce
It's impossible to resist these cheesy tots. The kids will especially enjoy chowing down on this crispy side.
Bourbon BBQ Glazed Pork Chops
Whiskey drinkers will especially love this homemade barbecue sauce. It makes every type of grilled meat even more mouthwatering.
Grilled Hotdogs With Fixin's
Choose your favorite fixin' to top these dogs. Whether you pick Pickle and Onion, Tangy Horseradish, or Spicy Chiles, any option is tasty.
Vegetable Kebabs With Lemon-Scallion Vinaigrette
Present these charred veggies and watch everyone fill up their plates. Not only are they healthy, but they're also super tasty.
Creamy Potato Salad
Who doesn't love a classic, creamy potato salad? This recipe features Dijon mustard and lemon juice.
Charred Corn Salad
Finish off this grilled corn with cool queso fresco. It makes the mix absolutely addicting.
Mini Stars Berry Pies
Top these tiny desserts—filled with raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries—with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Old-Fashioned Lemonade
Take a break from the July heat with a tall glass of fruit-filled lemonade. Blue Bell Ice Cream Bombe
Top this ice cream "bombe" with sparkler candies from Tops Malibu for a dessert fireworks show.
Grilled Hot Dogs and Hatch Pineapple Salsa
Top all your barbecue favorites with this sweet and spicy chili-pineapple salsa.
Sweet Heat Cheerwine Baby Back Ribs
Smothered on grilled baby back ribs, this Cheerwine glaze is finger-lickin' good. Better stock up on the napkins.
Aloha Barbecue Sliders
Treat your guests to a sweet and salty treat with mini beef burgers made with pieces of pineapple, Swiss cheese, and bacon. Get the recipe at Tidy Mom.
Parmesan Garlic Grilled Corn
An outdoor summer feast is never complete without corn. This year, switch up your standard seasoning to one everybody will ask about. Get the recipe at Tara's Multicultural Table.
Apple Cranberry and Almond Coleslaw
This summer slaw offers the perfect crunch to top off all of your barbecue favorites. Get the recipe at Classy Cooking.