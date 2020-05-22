Easy 4th of July Recipes for Your Best Holiday Barbecue Ever

Stock up on meats and veggies, then fire up the grill—July 4th is almost upon us! The summer holiday is practically synonymous with grilling recipes and red, white, and blue 4th of July party ideas, which means the pressure’s on to pull out the most mouthwatering 4th of July recipes if you’re playing party host this year (even if it's just for immediate family).



From the basics (corn on the cob, coleslaw, and pasta salad) to more out-of-the-box dishes that still feel ultra all-American, we've rounded up some of the best entrées, grilling barbecue side dishes, and easy desserts that your celebrations can’t do without. For starters, wow all your friends and family members with a spicy chili-pineapple salsa that'll complement hot dogs, ribs, and everything in between. Take your 4th of July accompaniments to the next level, too, with crowd-pleasers like chive potato salad, Parmesan tater tots, and vegetable kebabs. And don't even think about ending the night without first serving up an array of 4th of July desserts like mini berry pies or ice cream cake. Of course, it wouldn't be a party without a festive beverage (or two) for the adults—but you can also make them alcohol-free so kids can enjoy them, too. This year’s creative 4th of July menus will keep the festivities going long after the fireworks finish.

