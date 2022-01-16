14 trending houseplants that will be everywhere in 2022

  • <p><strong>Indoor <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/a38516814/garden-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gardening" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gardening</a> is more popular than ever, so it's no surprise to see <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/plants/a177/houseplant-mistakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:houseplants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">houseplants</a> continuing to surge in popularity. If you're looking to create your own jungle at home (or need a new Zoom backdrop), then a few plants to have on your radar for 2022 include the Areca Palm, pineapple plants and Bromeliads.</strong></p><p>'Not only do houseplants improve our homes aesthetically by softening spaces and highlighting signature accents, but studies show that they promote an array of emotional, physical and mental health benefits, from air purification to boosting productivity as well as creativity, and reducing stress,' says Beth Chapman, founder of design-led plant brand <a href="https://www.leafenvy.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leaf Envy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Leaf Envy</a>.</p><p>Whether you're a pandemic plant parent or a horticultural enthusiast, we have researched the most popular houseplants for 2-2022.</p>
    14 trending houseplants that will be everywhere in 2022

    Indoor gardening is more popular than ever, so it's no surprise to see houseplants continuing to surge in popularity. If you're looking to create your own jungle at home (or need a new Zoom backdrop), then a few plants to have on your radar for 2022 include the Areca Palm, pineapple plants and Bromeliads.

    'Not only do houseplants improve our homes aesthetically by softening spaces and highlighting signature accents, but studies show that they promote an array of emotional, physical and mental health benefits, from air purification to boosting productivity as well as creativity, and reducing stress,' says Beth Chapman, founder of design-led plant brand Leaf Envy.

    Whether you're a pandemic plant parent or a horticultural enthusiast, we have researched the most popular houseplants for 2-2022.

  • <p>These thick-leaved succulents are set to surge in 2022, with Primrose's <a href="https://www.primrose.co.uk/blossoming-trends-garden-report-2022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garden Trends Report" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Garden Trends Report</a> discovering a 454 per cent increase in searches for the plant. If you're looking to brighten up both your home and <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/plants/a38676026/right-plant-right-place-gardening-trick/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">garden</a>, consider these long-lasting plant.</p><p>'Shoppers have been looking for more colourful houseplant options to add to their home,' Primrose say.</p>
    1) Kalanchoe

    These thick-leaved succulents are set to surge in 2022, with Primrose's Garden Trends Report discovering a 454 per cent increase in searches for the plant. If you're looking to brighten up both your home and garden, consider these long-lasting plant.

    'Shoppers have been looking for more colourful houseplant options to add to their home,' Primrose say.

  • <p>With demand for houseplants soaring last year, Leaf Envy predicts more Brits will search for unusual varieties to add to their collections — such as the striking Alocasia Silver Dragon, a beautiful plant with silver green leaves and dark veins. Have you got one in your collection yet?</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.leafenvy.co.uk/products/alocasia-silver-dragon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA LEAF ENVY">BUY NOW VIA LEAF ENVY</a></p>
    2) Alocasia Silver Dragon

    With demand for houseplants soaring last year, Leaf Envy predicts more Brits will search for unusual varieties to add to their collections — such as the striking Alocasia Silver Dragon, a beautiful plant with silver green leaves and dark veins. Have you got one in your collection yet?

    BUY NOW VIA LEAF ENVY

  • <p><a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/news/a2807/asda-selling-pineapple-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pineapple plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pineapple plants</a> (Ananas comosus) are among the top trending houseplants for 2022, famed for their dramatic foliage, large leaves and air-purifying qualities. </p><p>'With lots of interest in bridging over from ornamentals to edibles, these satisfy those looking for more from their houseplants and certainly provide a talking point too,' Thompson & Morgan tell us. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.thompson-morgan.com/p/pineapple-plant-house-plant/kb1973TM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA THOMPSON & MORGAN">BUY NOW VIA THOMPSON & MORGAN</a></p>
    3) Pineapple plants

    Pineapple plants (Ananas comosus) are among the top trending houseplants for 2022, famed for their dramatic foliage, large leaves and air-purifying qualities.

    'With lots of interest in bridging over from ornamentals to edibles, these satisfy those looking for more from their houseplants and certainly provide a talking point too,' Thompson & Morgan tell us.

    BUY NOW VIA THOMPSON & MORGAN

  • <p>This year is all about making a statement, with Leaf Envy predicting many of us will go big with our houseplants. Extra large varieties, from the fiddle leaf fig to the Swiss cheese plant, will be on the agenda.<br></p><p>'With more people looking to transform their homes through nature, we predict that next year statement plants or indoor trees will be a big feature in <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/a38675187/wellbeing-interior-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interior design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interior design</a>,' says Beth from Leaf Envy. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.leafenvy.co.uk/collections/all?shopify_products%5BrefinementList%5D%5Boptions.size%5D%5B0%5D=Extra+Large" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA LEAF ENVY">BUY NOW VIA LEAF ENVY</a></p>
    4) Extra large houseplants

    This year is all about making a statement, with Leaf Envy predicting many of us will go big with our houseplants. Extra large varieties, from the fiddle leaf fig to the Swiss cheese plant, will be on the agenda.

    'With more people looking to transform their homes through nature, we predict that next year statement plants or indoor trees will be a big feature in interior design,' says Beth from Leaf Envy.

    BUY NOW VIA LEAF ENVY

  • <p>Tropical plants are also on the rise, with Primrose reporting that Strelitzias (Bird of Paradise) have increased in search data by 179 per cent. With bright architectural flowers, they are the ultimate head-turner.</p><p>'As summer holidays have been a distant memory for most of us over the past two years, it's no wonder that tropical plants are set to take over homes this year,' Primrose explain.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.primrose.co.uk/bird-of-paradise-wind-spinner-with-solar-crackle-globe-w65cm-by-primrosetm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA PRIMROSE">BUY NOW VIA PRIMROSE</a></p>
    5) Strelitzia (Bird of Paradise)

    Tropical plants are also on the rise, with Primrose reporting that Strelitzias (Bird of Paradise) have increased in search data by 179 per cent. With bright architectural flowers, they are the ultimate head-turner.

    'As summer holidays have been a distant memory for most of us over the past two years, it's no wonder that tropical plants are set to take over homes this year,' Primrose explain.

    BUY NOW VIA PRIMROSE

  • <p>Keep luscious leafy houseplants on your radar for 2022. According to Primrose, searches for Areca Palms are have increased by 177 per cent thanks to their tall and attractive leaves. Originating from the humid tropics of Madagascar, these houseplants like warm spots in bright, indirect light.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.primrose.co.uk/areca-palm-dypsis-lutescens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA PRIMROSE">BUY NOW VIA PRIMROSE</a></p>
    6) Areca Palm

    Keep luscious leafy houseplants on your radar for 2022. According to Primrose, searches for Areca Palms are have increased by 177 per cent thanks to their tall and attractive leaves. Originating from the humid tropics of Madagascar, these houseplants like warm spots in bright, indirect light.

    BUY NOW VIA PRIMROSE

  • <p>The Philodendron Birkin, which boasts dark green leaves, is the new kid on the block when it comes to popular houseplants. With brilliant air-purifying qualities, it's perfect for those who want to add that breath of fresh air into the home.</p><p>Beth adds: 'With air pollution being five times worse indoors than outdoors, the beauty of houseplants goes beyond aesthetics.'</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.leafenvy.co.uk/products/philodendron-birkin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA LEAF ENVY">BUY NOW VIA LEAF ENVY</a></p>
    7) Philodendron Birkin

    The Philodendron Birkin, which boasts dark green leaves, is the new kid on the block when it comes to popular houseplants. With brilliant air-purifying qualities, it's perfect for those who want to add that breath of fresh air into the home.

    Beth adds: 'With air pollution being five times worse indoors than outdoors, the beauty of houseplants goes beyond aesthetics.'

    BUY NOW VIA LEAF ENVY

  • <p>'Houseplant sales in 2021 are up 41 per cent, and more than half of the growth has come from foliage plants,' says Duncan Mclean, Senior Plant Buyer at the RHS. '</p><p>Foliage houseplants of the larger variety will be particularly popular too.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.thompson-morgan.com/houseplants/houseplants-foliage" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY FOLIAGE HOUSEPLANTS AT THOMPSON & MORGAN">BUY FOLIAGE HOUSEPLANTS AT THOMPSON & MORGAN</a></p>
    8) Foliage houseplants

    'Houseplant sales in 2021 are up 41 per cent, and more than half of the growth has come from foliage plants,' says Duncan Mclean, Senior Plant Buyer at the RHS. '

    Foliage houseplants of the larger variety will be particularly popular too.

    BUY FOLIAGE HOUSEPLANTS AT THOMPSON & MORGAN

  • <p>The Parlour Palm remains a firm favourite. With Primrose discovering a rise in low-maintenance indoor plants, expect to see the Parlour Palm in more homes this year (and in more Zoom backdrops). With deep green foliage, it's the ultimate way to bring the outdoors in. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.primrose.co.uk/parlour-palm-chamaedorea-elegans#814=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA PRIMROSE">BUY NOW VIA PRIMROSE</a></p>
    9) Parlour Palm

    The Parlour Palm remains a firm favourite. With Primrose discovering a rise in low-maintenance indoor plants, expect to see the Parlour Palm in more homes this year (and in more Zoom backdrops). With deep green foliage, it's the ultimate way to bring the outdoors in.

    BUY NOW VIA PRIMROSE

  • <p>Create a lush jungle feel at home with the Philodendron 'Shangri La' — a showy plant with large heart-shaped leaves.</p><p>'With foreign travel limited everyone wants to whisked away to somewhere tropical so it's no surprise everyone wants to be create a little dramatic jungle in their home reminiscent of somewhere far flung,' say Thompson & Morgan. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.thompson-morgan.com/p/philodendron-shangri-la-house-plant/wkb6952TM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA THOMPSON & MORGAN">BUY NOW VIA THOMPSON & MORGAN</a></p>
    10) Philodendron 'Shangri La'

    Create a lush jungle feel at home with the Philodendron 'Shangri La' — a showy plant with large heart-shaped leaves.

    'With foreign travel limited everyone wants to whisked away to somewhere tropical so it's no surprise everyone wants to be create a little dramatic jungle in their home reminiscent of somewhere far flung,' say Thompson & Morgan.

    BUY NOW VIA THOMPSON & MORGAN

  • <p>Looking for a hard-to-kill indoor plant? Consider picking up the cast iron plant (Aspidistra elatior), which has the ability to thrive on very little care. Perfect for those with a busy lifestyle, Primrose say it will be a popular houseplant choice for new and experienced plant parents.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.crocus.co.uk/plants/_/aspidistra-elatior/classid.2000032065/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA CROCUS">BUY NOW VIA CROCUS</a></p>
    11) Cast iron plant (Aspidistra elatior)

    Looking for a hard-to-kill indoor plant? Consider picking up the cast iron plant (Aspidistra elatior), which has the ability to thrive on very little care. Perfect for those with a busy lifestyle, Primrose say it will be a popular houseplant choice for new and experienced plant parents.

    BUY NOW VIA CROCUS

  • <p>Bright and cheerful, the easy-to-grow Bromeliad houseplant is another one to have on your radar. With Google searches increasing by 43 per cent according to Primrose, 2022 will see many of us bring this long-lasting colourful plant into our home. </p>
    12) Bromeliad

    Bright and cheerful, the easy-to-grow Bromeliad houseplant is another one to have on your radar. With Google searches increasing by 43 per cent according to Primrose, 2022 will see many of us bring this long-lasting colourful plant into our home.

  • <p>The Alocasia plant, famous for its heavily-veined leaves, is a truly impressive species. According to Primrose's Garden Trends Report, it's another popular houseplant for 2022. </p><p>'Surrounding your home with lots of leafy houseplants is a great way to reconnect with those tropical locations while enjoying the other benefits of plants, like improved mood and better air quality,' adds Evie.</p>
    13) Alocasia

    The Alocasia plant, famous for its heavily-veined leaves, is a truly impressive species. According to Primrose's Garden Trends Report, it's another popular houseplant for 2022.

    'Surrounding your home with lots of leafy houseplants is a great way to reconnect with those tropical locations while enjoying the other benefits of plants, like improved mood and better air quality,' adds Evie.

  • <p>Give your home a tropical feel with the gorgeous <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/plants/a38311253/pachira-aquatica-money-tree-plant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:money tree" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">money tree</a> (pachira aquatica). With its braided stem and bright green palm-looking leaves, you can be certain it will lift your space (even if it won't grow you any money).</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.bloomandwild.com/send-flowers/send/the-pachira-money-tree/3829" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW VIA BLOOM & WILD">BUY NOW VIA BLOOM & WILD</a></p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>
    14) Money tree (pachira aquatica)

    Give your home a tropical feel with the gorgeous money tree (pachira aquatica). With its braided stem and bright green palm-looking leaves, you can be certain it will lift your space (even if it won't grow you any money).

    BUY NOW VIA BLOOM & WILD

    Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

