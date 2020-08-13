14 Stylish Desk Chairs You Can Sit in All Day Long

At the beginning of the pandemic, many of our home offices were really just our dining tables. Books and papers were contenders for the trendiest new home accessories. It was great for about a month, but the appeal of claiming the kitchen table or living room as a temporary workspace has by now lost its romantic charm. Without a foreseeable end to working from home, it's time to make the home office sustainable. The first step is finding the perfect desk or other functional workspace. The second is learning how to become more productive at home. And the last, but arguably most important, is finding a comfortable desk chair that doesn't ruin the decor.

Offices typically have comfortable, often ergonomic, chairs that are designed solely for convenience. No one has ever wanted to bring one of those monstrosities home. There's definitely a happy medium, and we've rounded up the most chic desk chairs that don't skimp on comfort and will still effortlessly blend into your stylish living space.