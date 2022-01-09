14 Sad Movies on Disney Plus for When You Need a Good Cry

  If you're looking for a little catharsis, one of the best ways to prompt the tears is by curling up with a cozy blanket, a box of tissues, and a really sad movie. While Disney is better known for its happily ever afters, the House of Mouse is also apt at conjuring more sorrowful emotions. Whether you're looking for an animated classic that will inspire waterworks like Bambi, Up, or The Fox and the Hound, a new documentary like Howard about a talent gone too soon, or a touching contemporary drama à la The Fault in Our Stars, here are the top sad movies on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here or if none of these pique your interest, peruse this list of the saddest movies on Netflix.
    If you're looking for a little catharsis, one of the best ways to prompt the tears is by curling up with a cozy blanket, a box of tissues, and a really sad movie. While Disney is better known for its happily ever afters, the House of Mouse is also apt at conjuring more sorrowful emotions. Whether you're looking for an animated classic that will inspire waterworks like Bambi, Up, or The Fox and the Hound, a new documentary like Howard about a talent gone too soon, or a touching contemporary drama à la The Fault in Our Stars, here are the top sad movies on Disney+.

  Up

The opening sequence of Up tells a moving story of love and loss in just 10 minutes, practically without the characters saying a word. It starts with Ellie and Carl's meeting, and follows their relationship through their wedding, the moment she finds out she can't have children, and their adventures later in life, up until Ellie's death.

While the rest of the movie is a light-hearted buddy comedy, and a quest to a faraway land, those first scenes prime the audiences' emotions for the journey to come. If this one doesn't make you cry, I'm not sure what will.
    The opening sequence of Up tells a moving story of love and loss in just 10 minutes, practically without the characters saying a word. It starts with Ellie and Carl's meeting, and follows their relationship through their wedding, the moment she finds out she can't have children, and their adventures later in life, up until Ellie's death.

    While the rest of the movie is a light-hearted buddy comedy, and a quest to a faraway land, those first scenes prime the audiences' emotions for the journey to come. If this one doesn't make you cry, I'm not sure what will.

  Coco

Coco is a must-watch vibrant celebration of Mexican culture, traditions, and music, but given that much of the film takes place in the land of the dead, death, and the pain of being separated from family by an impassable border, are also prominent themes.
    Coco is a must-watch vibrant celebration of Mexican culture, traditions, and music, but given that much of the film takes place in the land of the dead, death, and the pain of being separated from family by an impassable border, are also prominent themes.

  Toy Story 2

There's some debate over which film in the Toy Story franchise is the saddest, but I'm inclined to go with Toy Story 2, which includes Jessie's heartbreaking song "When Somebody Loved Me," about how her former owner Emily abandoned her. That said, if you have a kid heading away to college, Toy Story 3 will take on new meaning, as Andy leaves for school leaving his toys—and metaphorically his childhood—behind.
    There's some debate over which film in the Toy Story franchise is the saddest, but I'm inclined to go with Toy Story 2, which includes Jessie's heartbreaking song "When Somebody Loved Me," about how her former owner Emily abandoned her. That said, if you have a kid heading away to college, Toy Story 3 will take on new meaning, as Andy leaves for school leaving his toys—and metaphorically his childhood—behind.

  Bambi

Characters with dead mothers are something of a Disney trope at this point, but few deaths have the impact of Bambi's mom.
    Characters with dead mothers are something of a Disney trope at this point, but few deaths have the impact of Bambi's mom.

  The Fault in Our Stars

If you're looking for a tear-jerker, but aren't interested in an animated movie, the film adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, which features Shailene Woodley as Hazel Grace Lancaster, a 16-year-old with thyroid cancer, might be a fruitful pick.
    If you're looking for a tear-jerker, but aren't interested in an animated movie, the film adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, which features Shailene Woodley as Hazel Grace Lancaster, a 16-year-old with thyroid cancer, might be a fruitful pick.

  Remember the Titans

Every good list of sad movies needs a moving sports film in the mix. Remember the Titans was inspired by the real-life experiences of a Black football coach in 1970s Virginia, and his attempt to unite a racially integrated team. It's more heartwarming than heart-wrenching, but there are a few moments that might prompt a tear or two.
    Every good list of sad movies needs a moving sports film in the mix. Remember the Titans was inspired by the real-life experiences of a Black football coach in 1970s Virginia, and his attempt to unite a racially integrated team. It's more heartwarming than heart-wrenching, but there are a few moments that might prompt a tear or two.

  The Fox and the Hound

The Disney brand is practically built on the concept of happily ever afters, but be forewarned, that isn't exactly the case in this classic tale of an unlikely friendship between natural enemies: a fox named Tod and a puppy named Copper.
    The Disney brand is practically built on the concept of happily ever afters, but be forewarned, that isn't exactly the case in this classic tale of an unlikely friendship between natural enemies: a fox named Tod and a puppy named Copper.

  Saving Mr. Banks

Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson, and Colin Farrell star in this true story of the making of Mary Poppins, which explores how the author's real-life childhood was far from practically perfect in every way.
    Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson, and Colin Farrell star in this true story of the making of Mary Poppins, which explores how the author's real-life childhood was far from practically perfect in every way.

  Howard

If you're in the mood for a documentary, consider Howard, a celebration of the work of Howard Ashman, the iconic lyricist behind Disney classics including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, whose life was cut woefully short by AIDS.
    If you're in the mood for a documentary, consider Howard, a celebration of the work of Howard Ashman, the iconic lyricist behind Disney classics including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, whose life was cut woefully short by AIDS.

  Old Yeller

I hesitate to even put this one on the list because it's so incredibly sad, though I suppose that's what you're here for. This tragic story of a boy and his dog has been making viewers weep since 1957.
    I hesitate to even put this one on the list because it's so incredibly sad, though I suppose that's what you're here for. This tragic story of a boy and his dog has been making viewers weep since 1957.

  Inside Out

Inside Out, the 2015 film starring Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, and Kaitlyn Dias, is literally about emotions (Phyllis Smith plays sadness, personified) and the struggles of growing up, so it's not surprising that a few scenes might inspire the waterworks.
    Inside Out, the 2015 film starring Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, and Kaitlyn Dias, is literally about emotions (Phyllis Smith plays sadness, personified) and the struggles of growing up, so it's not surprising that a few scenes might inspire the waterworks.

  Mr. Holland's Opus

More touching than sad, Mr. Holland's Opus focuses in on Mr. Holland (Richard Dreyfuss), a teacher whose career didn't turn out the way he'd hoped—and yet, when he reconnects with his students from years past, he sees his true life's work.
    More touching than sad, Mr. Holland's Opus focuses in on Mr. Holland (Richard Dreyfuss), a teacher whose career didn't turn out the way he'd hoped—and yet, when he reconnects with his students from years past, he sees his true life's work.

  WandaVision

A brief disclaimer: WandaVision is technically a TV show, so consider this recommendation a bonus on this list. A newer addition to the MCU, WandaVision starts out as a mystery with the titular Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) cycling through decades of the American sit-com, but beyond the sci-fi bells and whistles, the series builds to a rich exploration of the transformative process of grief.
    A brief disclaimer: WandaVision is technically a TV show, so consider this recommendation a bonus on this list. A newer addition to the MCU, WandaVision starts out as a mystery with the titular Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) cycling through decades of the American sit-com, but beyond the sci-fi bells and whistles, the series builds to a rich exploration of the transformative process of grief.

  Hamilton

It's tough to explain why Hamilton deserves a spot on this list without giving too much away, but just know there are a number of grave scenes in Lin Manuel Miranda's musical in addition to the final battle between Hamilton and Burr. Notably "It's Quiet Uptown" is one song that always chokes me up.
    It's tough to explain why Hamilton deserves a spot on this list without giving too much away, but just know there are a number of grave scenes in Lin Manuel Miranda's musical in addition to the final battle between Hamilton and Burr. Notably "It's Quiet Uptown" is one song that always chokes me up.

