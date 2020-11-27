14 of Oprah's Favorite Things Just Got Major Discounts for Black Friday

  • <p>We get it: Picking out the perfect present—whether it's a gift for <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/life/relationships-love/g26788572/gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your mom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your mom</a>, <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/life/relationships-love/g26825396/gifts-for-dad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your dad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your dad</a>, your <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/life/g23131540/gifts-for-best-friends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ride-or-die BFF" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ride-or-die BFF</a> or your favorite <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/books/g23110271/gifts-for-book-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:book lover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">book lover</a>—is hard. Maybe not quite as difficult as solving a Rubik's Cube or finding a rent-stabilized apartment, but challenging nonetheless. </p><p>Which is why we're so thankful that Oprah just released her list of <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/life/a34440116/oprah-favorite-things-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2020 Favorite Things" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2020 Favorite Things</a>, which includes 72 glorious gifts, from the coziest cashmere cardigan to the most brilliant <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/beauty/skin-makeup/g34550075/best-lip-gloss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:set of lip glosses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">set of lip glosses</a> to the richest chocolate, all of which will thrill everyone on your list. And as if that weren't enough, now that <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/life/a34575939/best-black-friday-deals-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday sales" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday sales</a> are in full swing, you can get some of the most coveted items not only from her 2020 list, but also her previous lists at discounted prices.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PF1Y28C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.34804694%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're anything like us, you (a) make a lot video calls to stay connected to family and friends, (b) ask Alexa for news and weather updates, and (c) rely on your phone for cooking tutorials and other how-to videos. That's exactly why you should add an Amazon Echo Show to your Black Friday shopping list. "The Echo's come a long way, baby!" Oprah said in 2017. "Alexa now shows and tells with its new built-in screen. Check out videos, Amazon content, YouTube, home security cameras, photos, shopping lists, and more." <strong>Originally $129.99, the do-it-all device is now $64.99 for Black Friday. </strong> </p>
  • <p><strong>Vionic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FF1PR2T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.34804694%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You're likely spending more time at home—meaning your <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/style/g28455757/most-comfortable-ankle-boots/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stylish ankle boots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stylish ankle boots</a>, <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/style/g26240376/comfortable-heels-for-work/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:versatile work heels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">versatile work heels</a>, and <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/style/g29863273/most-comfortable-sneakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:casual sneakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">casual sneakers</a> are likely taking a backseat to <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/style/g28390138/best-slippers-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fluff-filled slippers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fluff-filled slippers</a>. So it's the perfect time to step up your slipper game, with this plush pair from Vionic. "These slippers aren’t just for shuffling around—with an orthotic footbed, they’re bound to put a spring in your step," Oprah said in 2018. "I slipped them on and thought I was walking on cloud fluff." <strong>Originally $79.95, they're now up to 40% off for Black Friday.</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$329.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XR5T85R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.34804694%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your loved one will never be late for another very important date—thanks to the Apple Watch. In addition to, of course, telling the time, the smartwatch, “is like a personal health coach, offering reminders to stand up and move when you’ve been inactive, tracking your heart rate and even analyzing ambient noise to let you know when decibel levels can affect your hearing,” Oprah said when she picked it for the 2019 list of Favorite Things. <strong>Originally $429, this genius gadget is now $100 off for Black Friday.</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>32degrees</strong></p><p>32degrees.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.32degrees.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-ultra-light-packable-down-3-4-jacket%3Fcollection%3Douterwear-starting-at-14-99%26variant%3D32018452676697&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're like most people, you have at least one friend or family member who is always cold...even when the heat is going at full blast. So, help them feel warm and fuzzy all season long with this semi-fitted jacket, which comes in five surprisingly neutral shades. "Water-repellent and filled with ethically sourced down, it’s an excellent (and affordable!) fall-into-winter coat or layering piece," Oprah said when choosing it for this year's list of Favorite Things. <strong>Originally $50, this snowy staple is now 20% off for Black Friday.</strong><br></p>
  • <p><strong>SAMSUNG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$947.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085L1B735?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.34804694%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Consider this must-see TV: When it's on, this mid-century modern-inspired TV displays your favorite movie, shows, and video clips in stunning 4K resolution. When it's off, it becomes a work of art that flawlessly complements your home’s décor. "You select the frame, the layout, and the painting or photograph, either from a large gallery of choices or your own album," Oprah said in 2017. "Program it and prepare to be amazed." <strong>Originally $1,300, this smart TV is now $350 off for Black Friday.</strong><br></p>
  • <p><strong>Corkcicle</strong></p><p>corkcicle.com</p><p><strong>$26.21</strong></p><p><a href="https://corkcicle.com/collections/coffee-mug/products/coffee-mug?variant=29250616328280" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give this Corkcicle travel mug to your BFF, and you'll realize it's actually twice as nice: Not only will it allow you two to continue your socially distanced outdoor coffee dates all winter long, but it'll also keep her favorite pick-me-up—coffee, cocoa, or even a hot toddy—warm for your entire gossip session. "After falling in love with <a href="https://corkcicle.com/collections/stemless-and-flute/products/metallic-stemless?variant=438074933263" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Corkcicle’s stemless wine glass" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Corkcicle’s stemless wine glass</a>, I wondered what they’d think of next," Oprah said when she picked it for this year's list of of Favorite Things. "The answer? A stainless steel, no-slip, triple-insulated mug that keeps your latte or lemon tea toasty for up to three hours, of course!" <strong>(Originally $34.95, the colorful cups are now 25% off for Black Friday.)</strong><br></p>
  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084J4QQK1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.34804694%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As any parent will tell you, little ones ask a ton of questions. And that’s amazing and wonderful…until about the seventh question in under two minutes. (In fact, <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17394580/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one analysis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">one analysis</a> put preschoolers at 76 questions per hour.) But not to worry! We’ve got a sanity-saving solution: “Encourage their curiosity with this kid-friendly Alexa, which can tell them the capital of North Dakota, play music, and give them access to more than 1,000 audiobooks,” Oprah said when she selected the device—now available in a tiger or panda design—for last year’s list of Favorite Things. <strong>(</strong><strong>Originally $59.99, the device is now 35% off for Black Friday.)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>spanx</strong></p><p>spanx.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spanx.com%2Fthe-perfect-black-pant-ankle-4-pocket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We hate to break it to you, but there will probably come a time when you once again have to wear real pants every day (no, leggings and joggers don't count). But when that day arrives, you'll have a leg up, thanks to Spanx's line of Perfect Black Pants. "When I first saw these ultraflattering pants, I immediately called Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, to applaud her," Oprah <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/style/a30085774/oprahs-favorite-spanx-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:said in 2019" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">said in 2019</a>. "In sizes XS to 3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don’t need to wear compression gear underneath—you’re already Spanxed!"<strong> Originally, $110 to $148, the four styles (<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spanx.com%2Fthe-perfect-black-pant-hi-rise-flare&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hi-rise flare" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hi-rise flare</a></strong><strong>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spanx.com%2Fthe-perfect-black-pant-collection%2Fthe-perfect-black-pant-ankle-4-pocket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ankle 4-pocket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ankle 4-pocket</a></strong><strong>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spanx.com%2Fthe-perfect-black-pant-collection%2Fstraight-leg-in-ponte&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slim straight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slim straight</a></strong><strong>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spanx.com%2Fthe-perfect-black-pant-collection%2Fthe-perfect-black-pant-ankle-backseam-skinny&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ankle backseam skinny" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ankle backseam skinny</a></strong><strong>) are now 20% off for Black Friday.</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Canvas Home</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$20.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Fcanvas-home-tinware-coffee-mug-cvsh1149.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>One way to ensure your loved one starts the day off bright? These colorful, chip-resistant mugs from Canvas Home. When Oprah chose the charming cups—available in 15 shades—for her 2017 list of Favorite Things, she said, "We used one of these vintage-inspired glazed-stoneware mugs on our February cover, and it felt like it was custom-made for my hand." Perhaps that's because each of the pieces are handcrafted by skilled artisans.<strong> (Originally $48 for a set of four, they're now 56% off for Black Friday.)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Sony</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-srs-xb12-portable-bluetooth-speaker-blue%2F6338022.p%3FskuId%3D6338022&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter what you're listening to—from your <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/a25918607/celebrity-favorite-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite playlist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite playlist</a> to your <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/g32051526/best-podcasts-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:go-to podcast" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">go-to podcast</a> to the <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/g28322037/best-audiobooks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most riveting audiobook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most riveting audiobook</a>—you'll hear it loud and clear, with this portable speaker from Sony. "This powerful Bluetooth speaker weighs only 8.6 ounces and is waterproof, meaning it offers killer sound at the beach or pool (it can withstand being submerged for up to 30 minutes!)," Oprah said in 2019. <strong>Originally $59.99, the small-but-mighty device is now $25 off for Black Friday.</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Chicago Metallic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00WDZOPII?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.34804694%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've ever cooked for a crowd—or even just a couple friends—then you know it's nearly impossible to please everyone. But with this surprisingly handy pan from Chicago Metallic, you can get pretty close. "When you have a family of varying appetites, these will come in handy," Oprah said when she selected it for her 2018 list of Favorite Things. "All three pan sections are lasagna-noodle size—great for that gang of vegetarian, gluten-free, and carnivorous eaters." Even better? The design ensures that everyone can get a crispy edge piece, which is the best piece, in our opinion. <strong>Originally $29.99, the creative cookware is now 33% off for Black Friday.</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>CALPAK</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$68.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fluka-duffle-bag-calpak%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1553004740.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can have it all—thanks to this quilted duffel bag from Calpak. The versatile and scratch-resistant design features a range of compartments (there's one for your chargers and headphones, one for a reusable water bottle, and even one for your shoes), making it ideal for the gym, a weekend getaway, and everything in between. "Frequent fliers will love these snazzy soft-sided, lightweight carryalls," Oprah said when she chose the luggage for her 2019 list of Favorite Things. <strong>Originally $98, it's now 30% off for Black Friday.</strong><br></p>
  • <p><strong>Ninja</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S65293D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.34804694%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Got a small kitchen space? Or just like to keep your counters as clutter-free as possible? Either way, you'll want to add this do-it-all Ninja blender to your cart. "I love a bowl of soup, whether chunky or smooth—which is why I'm a fan of this blender that can not only crush ice and fruit into silky smoothies, but can also cook soup and melt cheese for fondue thanks to a built-in heater," Oprah said last year.<strong> Originally $169.99, it's now $129.99 for Black Friday.</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Cuisinart</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$199.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fcuisinart-air-fryer-toaster-oven-black-stainless%2F6349442.p%3FskuId%3D6349442&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg34804694%2Fblack-friday-2020-oprahs-favorite-things%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Got a home cook on your holiday shopping list? Help them turn up the heat with this overachiever from Cuisinart. "A toaster oven that bakes, broils, toasts, and has a built-in air fryer?" Oprah said in 2017. "What else can you ask for?"<strong> (Originally $199, this do-it-all appliance is now 30% off for Black Friday.)</strong></p>
