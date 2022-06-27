The 14 most dramatic movie makeup jobs

<p>After working with<a href="https://ew.com/person/christian-bale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christian Bale" class="link "> Christian Bale</a> in <i>The Big Short</i>, director<a href="https://ew.com/person/adam-mckay/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adam McKay" class="link "> Adam McKay</a> believed the Oscar-winning actor was the person capable of pulling off the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney in his biographical satire, <i>Vice</i>. Even though Bale hadn't really worn any prosthetic makeup in his films before, he went all in, as always, even <a href="https://ew.com/oscars/2019/01/23/vice-christian-bale-best-actor-nomination/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gaining 40 pounds" class="link ">gaining 40 pounds</a> for the role. </p> <p>Portraying perhaps the most powerful veep in American history, Bale had to sit in the makeup chair for hours each day and even shaved his head every morning for the tight fitting bald cap. Although Cheney himself hasn't had much to say about the film since its release, his daughter Liz has been quite vocal. Her least favorite part? When Bale received his Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, <a href="https://ew.com/golden-globes/2019/01/06/christian-bale-golden-globes-best-actor-musical-comedy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he thanked Satan" class="link ">he thanked Satan</a> for inspiring him to play the role.</p> <p> <b>Available on</b>: Netflix</p>
<p>Netflix recently <a href="https://ew.com/movies/netflix-matilda-musical-emma-thompson-miss-trunchbull/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:released the whimsical trailer" class="link ">released the whimsical trailer</a> for its upcoming <i>Matilda the Musical </i>due this December. Based on both the 2011 Tony Award-winning musical and the original 1988 book by<a href="https://ew.com/person/roald-dahl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roald Dahl" class="link "> Roald Dahl</a>, this new film marks a departure from the 1996 version starring <a href="https://ew.com/person/rhea-perlman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rhea Perlman" class="link ">Rhea Perlman</a>, <a href="https://ew.com/person/mara-wilson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mara Wilson" class="link ">Mara Wilson</a>, and <a href="https://ew.com/person/danny-devito/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danny DeVito" class="link ">Danny DeVito</a> (who also directed). Now starring Alisha Weir in the titular role alongside the newest 007<a href="https://ew.com/person/lashana-lynch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lashana Lynch" class="link "> Lashana Lynch</a>, the new <em>Matilda </em>presents a more stage-inspired aesthetic to match its numerous song and dance numbers.</p> <p>But in a stunning surprise, the trailer reveals near its end that its main villain, the militaristic Mrs. Trunchbull, is played by none other than beloved actress <a href="https://ew.com/person/emma-thompson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Thompson" class="link ">Emma Thompson</a>. Covered from head-to-toe in a boxy body suit and squared-off jaw prosthesis, Thompson is nigh unrecognizable as the cruel headmistress. To celebrate Thompson's upcoming performance, EW has decided to stroll down memory lane and list our favorite, most dramatic makeup jobs that transformed actors into entirely new and unforgettable characters.</p>
<p>No list of dramatic makeup would be complete without "The Man of a Thousand Faces."<a href="https://ew.com/person/lon-chaney-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lon Chaney" class="link "> Lon Chaney</a>'s role as Erik has been infamous for nearly a century due to the makeup techniques that Chaney himself pioneered. The makeup design was so complex, it even caused Chaney to bleed from hidden wires on his face. However, it was wildly successful, causing people to faint in the theater the first time his grotesque face was revealed on screen. While this entry does lean toward the monstrous and not the dramatic, the film comes from a time when there was little distinction between the two, and is still honored to this day.</p> <p><b>Available on</b>: Paramount+</p>
<p>In the role that changed her career trajectory,<a href="https://ew.com/person/charlize-theron/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charlize Theron" class="link "> Charlize Theron</a> portrayed real-life prostitute-turned-murderer Aileen Wuornos. Directed by<a href="https://ew.com/person/patty-jenkins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Patty Jenkins" class="link "> Patty Jenkins</a>, the normally always-glamorous Theron was transformed into the mottle-skinned and perpetually frowning Wuornos. </p> <p>In the biopic, Theron's character meets<a href="https://ew.com/person/christina-ricci" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christina Ricci" class="link "> Christina Ricci</a>'s Selby Wall before proceeding to murder seven of her clients over a 12-month time period in 1989-1990. Despite the brutal subject matter, Theron's performance of the troubled Wuornos was widely praised and earned her a sweep of Best Actress honors at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. The rest is history.</p> <p> <b>Available on</b>: Amazon Prime, Netflix</p>
<p>Even people who have seen The Batman knowing full-well that<a href="https://ew.com/person/colin-farrell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colin Farrell" class="link "> Colin Farrell</a> plays the infamous crime boss, The Penguin, still have a hard time believing it's him. Taking three to four hours in the makeup chair before shooting each day, Farrell also traded in his familiar Irish accent for that of a classic Italian New Yorker. </p> <p>His performance has received wide acclaim with some calling it the best version of The Penguin that's ever appeared on screen (with no slight to Danny DeVito's shocking turn in 1992's <i>The Batman Returns</i>). Warner Bros. also seems to agree with that notion as a <a href="https://ew.com/tv/the-batman-penguin-series-colin-farrell-hbo-max/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spin-off TV series based on Farrell's Penguin" class="link ">spin-off TV series based on Farrell's Penguin</a> is already in development for HBO Max.</p> <p> <b>Available on</b>: HBO Max</p>
<p>In the <i>Eyes of Tammy Faye</i>, <a href="https://ew.com/person/jessica-chastain/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Chastain" class="link ">Jessica Chastain</a> took on the role of Tammy Faye Bakker, wife of infamous televangelist and convicted fraudster Jim Bakker, played by<a href="https://ew.com/person/andrew-garfield/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Garfield" class="link "> Andrew Garfield</a>. The film follows the life of Tammy Faye for over 30 years from the time she first meets Jim in 1960 to their divorce in 1992. Chastain <a href="https://ew.com/movies/jessica-chastain-tammy-faye-makeup-prosthetics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sat in a makeup chair" class="link ">sat in a makeup chair</a> for at least four hours per day to alter her appearance and play the high-haired, overly dolled up Tammy Faye. Despite poor box office performance and mixed reviews, Chastain was revered for her role in the film. Not only did she win the Oscar for Best Actress for the portrayal, but <i>Tammy Faye </i>won for Best Hair and Makeup as well.</p> <p> <b>Available on</b>: HBOMax</p>
<p><a href="https://ew.com/person/gary-oldman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gary Oldman" class="link ">Gary Oldman</a> is hardly the first actor to play Winston Churchill and likely won't be the last. However, after his Oscar win for Best Actor, he may remain the most memorable. The film takes place over a few weeks during the early days of Churchill as Prime Minister and culminates in his famous "We shall fight on the beaches" speech. Director<a href="https://ew.com/person/joe-wright/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joe Wright" class="link "> Joe Wright</a> helmed the film after his less-than-stellar movie <i>Pan</i>, a prequel to Peter Pan. But Oldman's many hours in the makeup chair each morning proved worth it as the film was both a box office and critical success. There's even talks of a sequel, but nothing has been set as of yet.</p> <p><b>Available on</b>: Netflix</p>
<p>Nearly two decades before she sat in the makeup chair to become Lucille Ball in <i>Being the Ricardos</i>, <a href="https://ew.com/person/nicole-kidman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicole Kidman" class="link ">Nicole Kidman</a> underwent a more subtle transformation to play Virginia Woolf in <i>The Hours</i>. The film, which centers around three women (one being Woolf herself) in three different time periods whose lives all intersect around the novel <i>Mrs. Dalloway</i>, received generous praise from both critics and moviegoers alike. The typically stunning Aussie was nearly unrecognizable as the more homely Woolf and deservedly received the Best Actress Oscar for her onscreen metamorphosis.</p> <p><strong>Available on</strong>: HBOMax</p>
<p><a href="https://ew.com/person/david-lynch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Lynch" class="link ">David Lynch</a> directed this dark biopic about the life of Joseph Merrick (named John in the film), a man who suffered severe physical deformities that the medical community has been unable to specifically diagnose (though everything from neurofibromatosis to Proteus syndrome has been noted). </p> <p>The late, great<a href="https://ew.com/person/john-hurt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Hurt" class="link "> John Hurt</a> played the titular character whose skull was so large and heavy in real life, he could not lie down on his back without dying of asphyxiation. In the film, a doctor portrayed by<a href="https://ew.com/person/anthony-hopkins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthony Hopkins" class="link "> Anthony Hopkins</a> meets Merrick at a circus "freakshow" and attempts to both befriend and medically treat the pained man. Even though the film didn't win any Oscars (but was nominated for eight), the makeup transformation of Hurt into Merrick was so acclaimed that it essentially forced the Academy Awards to create an entirely new category: Best Makeup & Hairstyling.</p> <p><b>Available on</b>: Roku or to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video</p>
<p>Not to be confused with the 1994<a href="https://ew.com/person/jim-carrey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jim Carrey" class="link "> Jim Carrey</a> comedy <i>The Mask</i>, the 1985 film <i>Mask </i>stars Eric Stoltz as real-life teenager Rocky Dennis, who suffered from a very rare genetic bone disorder commonly referred to as lionitis. The portrayal of the troubled teen was met with praise, with Stotlz being nominated for a Golden Globe and the makeup team winning an Oscar. Stoltz's acting in the role also greatly impressed producer Sidney Sheinbeck who, after seeing the film, got him the role of Marty McFly in the first <i>Back to the Future</i> film. However, things didn't go as planned for Stoltz and he was fired after six weeks of filming and replaced with<a href="https://ew.com/person/michael-j-fox/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael J Fox" class="link "> Michael J Fox</a>. Guess you can't win 'em all.</p> <p>Not currently available on streaming </p>
<p>Sure, <a href="https://ew.com/person/robert-downey-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Downey Jr." class="link ">Robert Downey Jr.</a> probably had the more controversial and memorable makeup job in <i>Tropic Thunder</i>, but <a href="https://ew.com/person/tom-cruise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Cruise" class="link ">Tom Cruise</a> certainly underwent the more jaw-dropping one. Most moviegoers at the time didn't even know it was Cruise in the film until the final credits as he took no billing for the role (his name didn't appear on any movie posters, either). Even more interesting, though, was that the role of the Diet Coke-swigging producer Les Grossman was entirely conceived and developed by Cruise himself. After reading the script, he told star and director <a href="https://ew.com/person/ben-stiller/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ben Stiller" class="link ">Ben Stiller</a> that the movie needed an aspect of studio pushback. And thus, the thick forearmed character was born.</p> <p><b>Available on</b>: Paramount+</p>
<p>For his big-budget adaptation of the seminal science fiction novel <i>Dune</i>, director <a href="https://ew.com/person/denis-villeneuve/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Denis Villenueve" class="link ">Denis Villenueve</a> had veteran Swedish actor<a href="https://ew.com/person/stellan-skarsgard/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stellan Skarsgård" class="link "> Stellan Skarsgård</a> undergo a massive prosthetic transformation to become the story's larger-than-life villain, the 600-lb Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Skarsgard seemingly took inspiration from<a href="https://ew.com/person/marlon-brando/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marlon Brando" class="link "> Marlon Brando</a>'s portrayal of Colonel Kurtz in the classic film <i>Apocalypse Now</i> in bringing to life the brilliant and cunning Baron, a character that always seems to brood and calculate over every decision. The role will be reprised in the movie's sequel, currently undergoing pre-production and scheduled for an October 2023 release.</p> <p><b>Available on</b>: HBOMax</p>
<p><i>Suspiria</i> is director <a href="https://ew.com/person/luca-guadagnino/https://ew.com/person/luca-guadagnino/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Luca Guadagnigo" class="link ">Luca Guadagnigo</a>'s loosely adapted remake of Dario Argento's 1977 horror classic. <a href="https://ew.com/person/tilda-swinton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tilda Swinton" class="link ">Tilda Swinton</a> co-stars alongside <a href="https://ew.com/person/dakota-johnson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dakota Johnson" class="link ">Dakota Johnson</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/person/chloe-grace-moretz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chloe Grace Moretz" class="link ">Chloe Grace Moretz</a> as the lead choreographer of a prestigious German dance academy that turns out to be run by a coven of witches. Swinton is credited as having two roles in the film, but it's really the third, secret role that is a stunning work of makeup transformation. The elderly Dr. Klemperer is credited to a person who doesn't exist and is actually Swinton in brilliant disguise. Talk about a true work of modern-day magic.</p> <p><strong>Available on</strong>: Amazon Prime</p>
<p><a href="https://ew.com/person/jared-leto/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jared Leto" class="link ">Jared Leto</a> is no stranger to both transformative and very polarizing, heavily criticized roles. But after his Oscar win in <i>Dallas Buyers Club</i>, some directors were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. So, it's no surprise to learn that Leto wasn't originally intended for the role of Paolo Gucci in <i>House of Gucci</i>, but convinced director <a href="https://ew.com/person/ridley-scott/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ridley Scott" class="link ">Ridley Scott</a> to let him play the part anyway. What came out of that passion, many viewers argue, is more of a caricature of the late Gucci designer than a true character portrayal. Hopefully, the actor's eccentricities are more well-received when he plays <a href="https://ew.com/person/andy-warhol/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andy Warhol" class="link ">Andy Warhol</a> in a to-be-announced movie written by <i>The Sopranos </i>and <i>Boardwalk Empire </i>scribe <a href="https://ew.com/person/terence-winter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Terence Winter" class="link ">Terence Winter</a>.</p> <p>Not currently available on streaming</p>
<p>Even though the film has only just hit theaters, critics already have a lot to say about <a href="https://ew.com/person/tom-hanks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Hanks" class="link ">Tom Hanks</a>' onscreen version of <a href="https://ew.com/person/elvis-presley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elvis Presley" class="link ">Elvis Presley</a>'s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Although <a href="https://ew.com/person/baz-luhrmann/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baz Luhrmann" class="link ">Baz Luhrmann</a> films are most often very loosely-adapted, colorful spectacles, Hanks took this role to heart by doing a lot of research and crafting a somewhat questionable Dutch accent. Parker is the very controversial man who discovered Elvis and catapulted him to stardom, but also happily took advantage of the singer and anyone else who crossed his path. I'm sure with the early reviews, Hanks is <a href="https://ew.com/movies/tom-hanks-goes-dark-why-our-favorite-good-guy-wanted-to-play-colonel-tom-parker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hoping moviegoers don't be cruel" class="link ">hoping moviegoers don't be cruel</a> and judge his performance solely by accent.</p> <p><b>Available on</b>: Currently in theaters</p>
Emma Thompson's nearly unrecognizable turn in Netflix's upcoming Matilda the Musical has compelled EW to revisit Hollywood makeup jobs so convincing, you probably did a triple take.

