Housewarming Gift Ideas That You'll Want To Keep for Yourself

  • <p>If you have a friend, family member, or neighbor who is moving, it’s exciting and maybe a little bittersweet if they happen to be moving away from where you live! Whether they’re trading city life for the country, moving into a fixer-upper, or finally moving into a bigger place, they’ll probably want to have a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/entertaining/g29762711/housewarming-party-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:housewarming party" class="link ">housewarming party</a> once they’re all settled in. And of course, you’ll want to get them a thoughtful housewarming gift to welcome them to their new abode. There’s nothing wrong with giving them a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g31997673/mail-order-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bottle of wine" class="link ">bottle of wine</a> you grabbed on the way to the party, but if you want to get them something more thoughtful, there are plenty of nice options on this list. With gift ideas this good, you'll soon become the head of the neighborhood welcoming committee.</p>
    1/45

    Housewarming Gift Ideas That You'll Want To Keep for Yourself

    If you have a friend, family member, or neighbor who is moving, it’s exciting and maybe a little bittersweet if they happen to be moving away from where you live! Whether they’re trading city life for the country, moving into a fixer-upper, or finally moving into a bigger place, they’ll probably want to have a housewarming party once they’re all settled in. And of course, you’ll want to get them a thoughtful housewarming gift to welcome them to their new abode. There’s nothing wrong with giving them a bottle of wine you grabbed on the way to the party, but if you want to get them something more thoughtful, there are plenty of nice options on this list. With gift ideas this good, you'll soon become the head of the neighborhood welcoming committee.

    Elliedawndesigns / Homesick
  • <p><strong>Joseph Joseph</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YLFRHNN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep those brand spankin' new kitchen drawers tidy with this cutlery organizer. Reviewers say it is a fantastic space-saver. </p>
    2/45

    Joseph Joseph Compact Cutlery Organizer

    Joseph Joseph

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Keep those brand spankin' new kitchen drawers tidy with this cutlery organizer. Reviewers say it is a fantastic space-saver.

    Amazon
  • <p>daily-harvest.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.daily-harvest.com%2Fapp%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they haven't been able to unpack their kitchen boxes yet, gift them food! Daily Harvest has all sorts of meals that are as healthy as they are tasty. Crumbles is their latest product and it's imperative to have a stash in the freezer. Try it on a tortilla, lettuce wrap, or as a pasta topping. </p>
    3/45

    Daily Harvest Gift Box

    daily-harvest.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    If they haven't been able to unpack their kitchen boxes yet, gift them food! Daily Harvest has all sorts of meals that are as healthy as they are tasty. Crumbles is their latest product and it's imperative to have a stash in the freezer. Try it on a tortilla, lettuce wrap, or as a pasta topping.

    Daily Harvest
  • <p><strong>Shop all Hearth & Hand with Magnolia</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F18-34-x-30-34-welcome-home-coir-doormat-black-tan-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-83031969&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep everyone's shoes clean and jazz up the front door with this simple, but beautiful welcome mat. </p>
    4/45

    Welcome Home Coir Doormat

    Shop all Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

    target.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    Keep everyone's shoes clean and jazz up the front door with this simple, but beautiful welcome mat.

    Target
  • <p>misen.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmisen.com%2Fproducts%2Fchefs-knife&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Misen's Chef's Knife has over 8,000 five star reviews. It's super versatile, so home cooks will use it frequently in their new kitchen. </p>
    5/45

    Chef’s Knife

    misen.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    Misen's Chef's Knife has over 8,000 five star reviews. It's super versatile, so home cooks will use it frequently in their new kitchen.

    Misen
  • <p>styleunionhome.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstyleunionhome.com%2Fcollections%2Fpetware%2Fproducts%2Fotto-pet-dish&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone gets an upgrade! Delight the four-legged family members with a custom dog bowl. </p>
    6/45

    Otto Pet Dish

    styleunionhome.com

    $108.00

    Shop Now

    Everyone gets an upgrade! Delight the four-legged family members with a custom dog bowl.

    Style Union Home
  • <p>withcharacter.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwithcharacter.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-mini-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Character's Mini Set comes with all of the essentials packed into a canvas tote that keeps it organized. The tote is available in four different color ways. </p>
    7/45

    The Mini Set

    withcharacter.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    Character's Mini Set comes with all of the essentials packed into a canvas tote that keeps it organized. The tote is available in four different color ways.

    Character
  • <p>shopterrain.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopterrain.com%2Fproducts%2Fcircle-hummingbird-feeder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Entertain lots of guests, including those with feathers with this hummingbird feeder. </p>
    8/45

    Circle Hummingbird Feeder

    shopterrain.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    Entertain lots of guests, including those with feathers with this hummingbird feeder.

    Shop Terrain
  • <p><strong>classics</strong></p><p>staycourant.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaycourant.com%2Fproducts%2Fcatch-3-classics%2Fsaddle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The last thing you want to do is junk up your new house with lots of cords. Courant provides a landing pad that charges your phone and the catchall tray is perfect for other odds and ends that need a place when not in use. </p>
    9/45

    Courant Leather Charger

    classics

    staycourant.com

    $140.00

    Shop Now

    The last thing you want to do is junk up your new house with lots of cords. Courant provides a landing pad that charges your phone and the catchall tray is perfect for other odds and ends that need a place when not in use.

    Courant
  • <p><strong>Shop all Smith & Hawken</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F3pc-pruner-cultivator-and-trovel-gardening-set-smith-38-hawken-8482%2F-%2FA-82608498&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many first time homeowners are itching to get their hands dirty working in their new yard. A patterned gardening set will be further motivation to get started on gardening and landscaping projects. </p>
    10/45

    3pc Pruner, Cultivator, and Trovel Gardening Set

    Shop all Smith & Hawken

    target.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Many first time homeowners are itching to get their hands dirty working in their new yard. A patterned gardening set will be further motivation to get started on gardening and landscaping projects.

    Target
  • <p>withcharacter.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwithcharacter.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-faucet-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Home ownership isn't always blissful, but With Character can make sure you stay prepared for any issues that should arise. Their Faucet Kit comes with everything you need to fix a leaky faucet. </p>
    11/45

    The Faucet Kit

    withcharacter.com

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    Home ownership isn't always blissful, but With Character can make sure you stay prepared for any issues that should arise. Their Faucet Kit comes with everything you need to fix a leaky faucet.

    Character
  • <p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$33.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9414-usb-rechargeable-lighter&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    12/45

    USB Lighter Company Rechargeable Lighter

    food52.com

    $33.50

    Shop Now

    Food 52
  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fsmeg-mini-kettle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    13/45

    Smeg Mini Kettle Pink

    williams-sonoma.com

    $149.95

    Shop Now

    Williams Sonoma
  • <p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Ffaire-la-fete-cremant-de-limoux-brut-rose%2F161536&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It won't be a housewarming party without a champagne toast! </p>
    14/45

    Faire La Fete Cremant de Limoux Brut Rose

    wine.com

    $20.99

    Shop Now

    It won't be a housewarming party without a champagne toast!

    Faire La Fete
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fstate-spoon-rest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Home is where the spoon rests. They'll smile and think of you every time they use this.</p>
    15/45

    State Spoon Rest

    uncommongoods.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    Home is where the spoon rests. They'll smile and think of you every time they use this.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>MASGALACC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0936PLTBN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tell your friend who just moved how you really feel with this cheeky candle. It will not only give them a laugh, but it'll also make their whole house smell like lavender.</p>
    16/45

    Funny Candle

    MASGALACC

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Tell your friend who just moved how you really feel with this cheeky candle. It will not only give them a laugh, but it'll also make their whole house smell like lavender.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>elliedawndesigns</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F764833721%2Fcustom-house-drawing-house-illustration&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>First-time homeowners will love this custom house painting to forever document their first digs.</p>
    17/45

    Custom House Portrait

    elliedawndesigns

    etsy.com

    $70.00

    Shop Now

    First-time homeowners will love this custom house painting to forever document their first digs.

    etsy.com
  • <p><strong>MurLight</strong></p><p>Etsy</p><p><strong>$45.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1001857598%2Four-first-home-gift-custom-wood-map-wall&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This custom-made wooden art displays a map of their area, and a little heart where the house is (because of course, home is where the heart is). This is something they'll definitely treasure. </p>
    18/45

    Custom Wood Art

    MurLight

    Etsy

    $45.60

    Shop Now

    This custom-made wooden art displays a map of their area, and a little heart where the house is (because of course, home is where the heart is). This is something they'll definitely treasure.

    Etsy
  • <p><strong>Maptote</strong></p><p>maptote.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://maptote.com/shop/brooklyn-small-tray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A fun addition to any entryway, this city-themed catchall will remind your friends or family of what they love most about their newest home town. </p>
    19/45

    Small City Tray

    Maptote

    maptote.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    A fun addition to any entryway, this city-themed catchall will remind your friends or family of what they love most about their newest home town.

    maptote.com
  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fle-creuset-mugs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These stoneware mugs are the perfect cheery addition to any kitchen. They come in a variety of Le Creuset's bright signature colors and are dishwasher-safe. </p>
    20/45

    Le Creuset Mugs

    williams-sonoma.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    These stoneware mugs are the perfect cheery addition to any kitchen. They come in a variety of Le Creuset's bright signature colors and are dishwasher-safe.

    williams-sonoma.com
  • <p>urbanstems.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Furbanstems.com%2Fproducts%2Fplants%2Fthe-archie%2FNF-K-00017.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>House plants are often what make a new home feel complete. This golden pothos is low-maintenance and comes with this mod two-toned pot that'll match any decor. </p>
    21/45

    Potted Plant

    urbanstems.com

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    House plants are often what make a new home feel complete. This golden pothos is low-maintenance and comes with this mod two-toned pot that'll match any decor.

    urbanstems.com
  • <p><strong>Hallmark Keepsake</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.17</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08K3MZD8H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This special gift is something they'll enjoy year after year. Every December when they decorate the tree, they'll put this up and remember the exciting year they first moved into this home. </p>
    22/45

    Keepsake Christmas Ornament

    Hallmark Keepsake

    amazon.com

    $12.17

    Shop Now

    This special gift is something they'll enjoy year after year. Every December when they decorate the tree, they'll put this up and remember the exciting year they first moved into this home.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>BLK & Bold</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0921PW2QL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've ever moved, you know that it takes a lot of energy. Even once you've moved all your stuff, there's still tons of unpacking, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-maintenance/organization/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organizing" class="link ">organizing</a>, and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g1208/living-room-gallery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorating" class="link ">decorating</a> to do, and it feels like it'll never end. So give them a little boost of energy with this special coffee that has notes of toffee and fruit. </p>
    23/45

    Specialty Coffee

    BLK & Bold

    amazon.com

    $9.74

    Shop Now

    If you've ever moved, you know that it takes a lot of energy. Even once you've moved all your stuff, there's still tons of unpacking, organizing, and decorating to do, and it feels like it'll never end. So give them a little boost of energy with this special coffee that has notes of toffee and fruit.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>HortikiPlants</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F707037175%2Forganic-kitchen-herb-gardening-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This kit comes with everything they'll need to start a kitchen herb garden: seeds, biodegradable pots, water trays, plant markers, soil, and instructions. Before you know it, they'll have homegrown basil, chives, and oregano on hand. </p>
    24/45

    Organic Kitchen Herb Gardening Kit

    HortikiPlants

    etsy.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    This kit comes with everything they'll need to start a kitchen herb garden: seeds, biodegradable pots, water trays, plant markers, soil, and instructions. Before you know it, they'll have homegrown basil, chives, and oregano on hand.

    etsy.com
  • <p><strong>Society6</strong></p><p>society6.com</p><p><strong>$48.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Faanu-the-plant-lady_wine-chiller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's always good to have a wine chiller handy. This one is so pretty, they'll be happy to show it off when their friends drop by with a bottle. </p>
    25/45

    Wine Chiller

    Society6

    society6.com

    $48.75

    Shop Now

    It's always good to have a wine chiller handy. This one is so pretty, they'll be happy to show it off when their friends drop by with a bottle.

    society6.com
  • <p><strong>VAHDAM Teas</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvahdam-teas-classic-blush-set-of-3-loose-leaf-teas%2F5385530&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This set from Vahdam comes with a sweet Himalayan detox green tea, a saffron masala Chai, and an earl grey masala chai. </p>
    26/45

    Loose Leaf Teas

    VAHDAM Teas

    nordstrom.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    This set from Vahdam comes with a sweet Himalayan detox green tea, a saffron masala Chai, and an earl grey masala chai.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Gift Basket Village</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$53.11</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0087XTEEK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you give them this basket of seasoning mixes, sauces, and snacks, you're practically guaranteed an invite to their next barbecue. </p>
    27/45

    Grilling Gift Basket

    Gift Basket Village

    amazon.com

    $53.11

    Shop Now

    If you give them this basket of seasoning mixes, sauces, and snacks, you're practically guaranteed an invite to their next barbecue.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>StampByMeStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F667364784%2Freturn-address-stamp-custom-return&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just in time for sending out Christmas cards, this custom return address stamp makes keeping up with your correspondences a breeze.</p>
    28/45

    Custom Return Address Stamp

    StampByMeStudio

    etsy.com

    $20.99

    Shop Now

    Just in time for sending out Christmas cards, this custom return address stamp makes keeping up with your correspondences a breeze.

    etsy.com
  • <p><strong>Homesick</strong></p><p>homesick.com</p><p><strong>$27.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomesick.com%2Fproducts%2Fnew-home-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help the new homeowners set a signature scent for their place with this natural soy candle that smells like jasmine, sandalwood, and musk.<br></p>
    29/45

    New Home Candle

    Homesick

    homesick.com

    $27.20

    Shop Now

    Help the new homeowners set a signature scent for their place with this natural soy candle that smells like jasmine, sandalwood, and musk.

    homesick.com
  • <p>countryliving.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.countryliving.com/country-living-magazine.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift that keeps on giving with a subscription to <em>Country Living</em>! Your new homeowner will love discovering new home decor ideas, learning about vintage collectibles, and trying out new recipes every month.</p>
    30/45

    Country Living Magazine

    countryliving.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    Give the gift that keeps on giving with a subscription to Country Living! Your new homeowner will love discovering new home decor ideas, learning about vintage collectibles, and trying out new recipes every month.

    Country Living
  • <p><strong>shopHomeMaven</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$57.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F782575059%2Fmr-mrs-doormatlast-name-doormatcustom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for newlyweds who are first-time homeowners, this custom doormat shows off their new last name and year of marriage.</p>
    31/45

    Custom Name Doormat

    shopHomeMaven

    etsy.com

    $57.60

    Shop Now

    Perfect for newlyweds who are first-time homeowners, this custom doormat shows off their new last name and year of marriage.

    etsy.com
  • <p><strong>American Heirloom</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fstate-cheese-boards&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show some home state pride with these bamboo boards that come in the shape of all 50 states.</p>
    32/45

    State Cheese Boards

    American Heirloom

    uncommongoods.com

    $48.00

    Shop Now

    Show some home state pride with these bamboo boards that come in the shape of all 50 states.

    uncommongoods.com
  • <p><strong>Patricia Carlin</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Freserved-custom-dog-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pets can get anxious during moves, but this custom pillow that claims Fido's spot will make him feel right at home.</p>
    33/45

    Reserved For Dog Custom Pillow

    Patricia Carlin

    uncommongoods.com

    $110.00

    Shop Now

    Pets can get anxious during moves, but this custom pillow that claims Fido's spot will make him feel right at home.

    uncommongoods.com
  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525572643?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unpacking in a new home is the perfect time to get organized. Get some pro tips from Netflix's newest stars, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.</p>
    34/45

    The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals

    Clarkson Potter

    amazon.com

    $10.98

    Shop Now

    Unpacking in a new home is the perfect time to get organized. Get some pro tips from Netflix's newest stars, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>More Than You Can Chew</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089VK7ML9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This two-in-one stand will hold their utensils and their tablet or phone while they break in the new kitchen. </p>
    35/45

    Kitchen Utensil & Tablet Holder

    More Than You Can Chew

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    This two-in-one stand will hold their utensils and their tablet or phone while they break in the new kitchen.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fnora-house-numbers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's all in the details, and these charming brass house numbers will give your exterior some serious curb appeal.</p>
    36/45

    Brass House Numbers

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $14.00

    Shop Now

    It's all in the details, and these charming brass house numbers will give your exterior some serious curb appeal.

    anthropologie.com
  • <p><strong>Mark & Graham</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fpersonalized-handhooked-american-flags%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Handmade in Vermont, these cozy, hand-hooked throw pillows are the perfect accent piece for your lake house, country cabin, or ski chalet.</p>
    37/45

    Hand-Hooked Family Name Pillows

    Mark & Graham

    markandgraham.com

    $129.00

    Shop Now

    Handmade in Vermont, these cozy, hand-hooked throw pillows are the perfect accent piece for your lake house, country cabin, or ski chalet.

    markandgraham.com
  • <p><strong>Pottery Barn</strong></p><p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonogrammed-square-soap-set%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Deck out the guest bathroom with a set of soaps personalized with your new monogram. </p>
    38/45

    Monogrammed Soap Set

    Pottery Barn

    potterybarn.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    Deck out the guest bathroom with a set of soaps personalized with your new monogram.

    potterybarn.com
  • <p><strong>Harper Design</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/006280197X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Using examples from her own farmhouse, Joanna Gaines walks you through how to create a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there.</p>
    39/45

    Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave

    Harper Design

    amazon.com

    $21.00

    Shop Now

    Using examples from her own farmhouse, Joanna Gaines walks you through how to create a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Shelly Klein</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-family-hobby-art&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who has time to take family portraits? This illustrated art print is the next best thing. You can have it customized to look like each of your family members, taking part in their favorite hobbies!</p>
    40/45

    Personalized Family Hobby Art Print

    Shelly Klein

    uncommongoods.com

    $85.00

    Shop Now

    Who has time to take family portraits? This illustrated art print is the next best thing. You can have it customized to look like each of your family members, taking part in their favorite hobbies!

    uncommongoods.com
  • <p><strong>Catstudio</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$196.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fhand-embroidered-state-pillows&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These colorful state-themed pillows serve as the perfect to-do list for exploring your new home. They depict all the must-do activities in each state in fun, hand-embroidered patterns.</p>
    41/45

    Hand-Embroidered State Pillows

    Catstudio

    uncommongoods.com

    $196.00

    Shop Now

    These colorful state-themed pillows serve as the perfect to-do list for exploring your new home. They depict all the must-do activities in each state in fun, hand-embroidered patterns.

    uncommongoods.com
  • <p><strong>Barr-Co.</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fbarr-co-hand-duo2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Create the ultimate country farmhouse kitchen from the cabinetry to the soap. This sweet-smelling duo is the perfect way to get started.</p>
    42/45

    Hand Soap & Lotion Set

    Barr-Co.

    anthropologie.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    Create the ultimate country farmhouse kitchen from the cabinetry to the soap. This sweet-smelling duo is the perfect way to get started.

    anthropologie.com
  • <p><strong>Maptote</strong></p><p>maptote.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://maptote.com/shop/nashville-grocery-tote" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Catch all the compliments when hitting up your new local grocery store with this cute city-themed tote bag. It comes in over 80 different city and states, so you're sure to find one that represents you.</p>
    43/45

    City & State Grocery Tote

    Maptote

    maptote.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Catch all the compliments when hitting up your new local grocery store with this cute city-themed tote bag. It comes in over 80 different city and states, so you're sure to find one that represents you.

    maptote.com
  • <p><strong>Leatherology</strong></p><p>leatherology.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leatherology.com%2Fhotel-keychain-blue-leather-electric-blue%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice up boring house keys with a bright blue keychain that's sure to stand out in your bottomless purse.</p>
    44/45

    Leather Hotel Keychain

    Leatherology

    leatherology.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Spice up boring house keys with a bright blue keychain that's sure to stand out in your bottomless purse.

    leatherology.com
  • <p><strong>Modern Sprout</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmason-jar-indoor-herb-garden&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Apartment dwellers, fear not! You can still exercise your green thumb with this indoor herb garden set in colorful Mason jars.</p>
    45/45

    Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden

    Modern Sprout

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Apartment dwellers, fear not! You can still exercise your green thumb with this indoor herb garden set in colorful Mason jars.

    uncommongoods.com
<p>If you have a friend, family member, or neighbor who is moving, it’s exciting and maybe a little bittersweet if they happen to be moving away from where you live! Whether they’re trading city life for the country, moving into a fixer-upper, or finally moving into a bigger place, they’ll probably want to have a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/entertaining/g29762711/housewarming-party-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:housewarming party" class="link ">housewarming party</a> once they’re all settled in. And of course, you’ll want to get them a thoughtful housewarming gift to welcome them to their new abode. There’s nothing wrong with giving them a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g31997673/mail-order-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bottle of wine" class="link ">bottle of wine</a> you grabbed on the way to the party, but if you want to get them something more thoughtful, there are plenty of nice options on this list. With gift ideas this good, you'll soon become the head of the neighborhood welcoming committee.</p>
<p><strong>Joseph Joseph</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YLFRHNN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep those brand spankin' new kitchen drawers tidy with this cutlery organizer. Reviewers say it is a fantastic space-saver. </p>
<p>daily-harvest.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.daily-harvest.com%2Fapp%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they haven't been able to unpack their kitchen boxes yet, gift them food! Daily Harvest has all sorts of meals that are as healthy as they are tasty. Crumbles is their latest product and it's imperative to have a stash in the freezer. Try it on a tortilla, lettuce wrap, or as a pasta topping. </p>
<p><strong>Shop all Hearth & Hand with Magnolia</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F18-34-x-30-34-welcome-home-coir-doormat-black-tan-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-83031969&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep everyone's shoes clean and jazz up the front door with this simple, but beautiful welcome mat. </p>
<p>misen.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmisen.com%2Fproducts%2Fchefs-knife&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Misen's Chef's Knife has over 8,000 five star reviews. It's super versatile, so home cooks will use it frequently in their new kitchen. </p>
<p>styleunionhome.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstyleunionhome.com%2Fcollections%2Fpetware%2Fproducts%2Fotto-pet-dish&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone gets an upgrade! Delight the four-legged family members with a custom dog bowl. </p>
<p>withcharacter.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwithcharacter.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-mini-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Character's Mini Set comes with all of the essentials packed into a canvas tote that keeps it organized. The tote is available in four different color ways. </p>
<p>shopterrain.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopterrain.com%2Fproducts%2Fcircle-hummingbird-feeder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Entertain lots of guests, including those with feathers with this hummingbird feeder. </p>
<p><strong>classics</strong></p><p>staycourant.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaycourant.com%2Fproducts%2Fcatch-3-classics%2Fsaddle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The last thing you want to do is junk up your new house with lots of cords. Courant provides a landing pad that charges your phone and the catchall tray is perfect for other odds and ends that need a place when not in use. </p>
<p><strong>Shop all Smith & Hawken</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F3pc-pruner-cultivator-and-trovel-gardening-set-smith-38-hawken-8482%2F-%2FA-82608498&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many first time homeowners are itching to get their hands dirty working in their new yard. A patterned gardening set will be further motivation to get started on gardening and landscaping projects. </p>
<p>withcharacter.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwithcharacter.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-faucet-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Home ownership isn't always blissful, but With Character can make sure you stay prepared for any issues that should arise. Their Faucet Kit comes with everything you need to fix a leaky faucet. </p>
<p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$33.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9414-usb-rechargeable-lighter&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fsmeg-mini-kettle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Ffaire-la-fete-cremant-de-limoux-brut-rose%2F161536&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It won't be a housewarming party without a champagne toast! </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fstate-spoon-rest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Home is where the spoon rests. They'll smile and think of you every time they use this.</p>
<p><strong>MASGALACC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0936PLTBN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tell your friend who just moved how you really feel with this cheeky candle. It will not only give them a laugh, but it'll also make their whole house smell like lavender.</p>
<p><strong>elliedawndesigns</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F764833721%2Fcustom-house-drawing-house-illustration&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>First-time homeowners will love this custom house painting to forever document their first digs.</p>
<p><strong>MurLight</strong></p><p>Etsy</p><p><strong>$45.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1001857598%2Four-first-home-gift-custom-wood-map-wall&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This custom-made wooden art displays a map of their area, and a little heart where the house is (because of course, home is where the heart is). This is something they'll definitely treasure. </p>
<p><strong>Maptote</strong></p><p>maptote.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://maptote.com/shop/brooklyn-small-tray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A fun addition to any entryway, this city-themed catchall will remind your friends or family of what they love most about their newest home town. </p>
<p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fle-creuset-mugs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These stoneware mugs are the perfect cheery addition to any kitchen. They come in a variety of Le Creuset's bright signature colors and are dishwasher-safe. </p>
<p>urbanstems.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Furbanstems.com%2Fproducts%2Fplants%2Fthe-archie%2FNF-K-00017.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>House plants are often what make a new home feel complete. This golden pothos is low-maintenance and comes with this mod two-toned pot that'll match any decor. </p>
<p><strong>Hallmark Keepsake</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.17</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08K3MZD8H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This special gift is something they'll enjoy year after year. Every December when they decorate the tree, they'll put this up and remember the exciting year they first moved into this home. </p>
<p><strong>BLK & Bold</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0921PW2QL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've ever moved, you know that it takes a lot of energy. Even once you've moved all your stuff, there's still tons of unpacking, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-maintenance/organization/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organizing" class="link ">organizing</a>, and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g1208/living-room-gallery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorating" class="link ">decorating</a> to do, and it feels like it'll never end. So give them a little boost of energy with this special coffee that has notes of toffee and fruit. </p>
<p><strong>HortikiPlants</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F707037175%2Forganic-kitchen-herb-gardening-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This kit comes with everything they'll need to start a kitchen herb garden: seeds, biodegradable pots, water trays, plant markers, soil, and instructions. Before you know it, they'll have homegrown basil, chives, and oregano on hand. </p>
<p><strong>Society6</strong></p><p>society6.com</p><p><strong>$48.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Faanu-the-plant-lady_wine-chiller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's always good to have a wine chiller handy. This one is so pretty, they'll be happy to show it off when their friends drop by with a bottle. </p>
<p><strong>VAHDAM Teas</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvahdam-teas-classic-blush-set-of-3-loose-leaf-teas%2F5385530&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This set from Vahdam comes with a sweet Himalayan detox green tea, a saffron masala Chai, and an earl grey masala chai. </p>
<p><strong>Gift Basket Village</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$53.11</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0087XTEEK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you give them this basket of seasoning mixes, sauces, and snacks, you're practically guaranteed an invite to their next barbecue. </p>
<p><strong>StampByMeStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F667364784%2Freturn-address-stamp-custom-return&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just in time for sending out Christmas cards, this custom return address stamp makes keeping up with your correspondences a breeze.</p>
<p><strong>Homesick</strong></p><p>homesick.com</p><p><strong>$27.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomesick.com%2Fproducts%2Fnew-home-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help the new homeowners set a signature scent for their place with this natural soy candle that smells like jasmine, sandalwood, and musk.<br></p>
<p>countryliving.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.countryliving.com/country-living-magazine.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift that keeps on giving with a subscription to <em>Country Living</em>! Your new homeowner will love discovering new home decor ideas, learning about vintage collectibles, and trying out new recipes every month.</p>
<p><strong>shopHomeMaven</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$57.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F782575059%2Fmr-mrs-doormatlast-name-doormatcustom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for newlyweds who are first-time homeowners, this custom doormat shows off their new last name and year of marriage.</p>
<p><strong>American Heirloom</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fstate-cheese-boards&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show some home state pride with these bamboo boards that come in the shape of all 50 states.</p>
<p><strong>Patricia Carlin</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Freserved-custom-dog-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pets can get anxious during moves, but this custom pillow that claims Fido's spot will make him feel right at home.</p>
<p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525572643?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unpacking in a new home is the perfect time to get organized. Get some pro tips from Netflix's newest stars, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.</p>
<p><strong>More Than You Can Chew</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089VK7ML9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This two-in-one stand will hold their utensils and their tablet or phone while they break in the new kitchen. </p>
<p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fnora-house-numbers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's all in the details, and these charming brass house numbers will give your exterior some serious curb appeal.</p>
<p><strong>Mark & Graham</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fpersonalized-handhooked-american-flags%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Handmade in Vermont, these cozy, hand-hooked throw pillows are the perfect accent piece for your lake house, country cabin, or ski chalet.</p>
<p><strong>Pottery Barn</strong></p><p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonogrammed-square-soap-set%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Deck out the guest bathroom with a set of soaps personalized with your new monogram. </p>
<p><strong>Harper Design</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/006280197X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4838%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Using examples from her own farmhouse, Joanna Gaines walks you through how to create a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there.</p>
<p><strong>Shelly Klein</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-family-hobby-art&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who has time to take family portraits? This illustrated art print is the next best thing. You can have it customized to look like each of your family members, taking part in their favorite hobbies!</p>
<p><strong>Catstudio</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$196.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fhand-embroidered-state-pillows&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These colorful state-themed pillows serve as the perfect to-do list for exploring your new home. They depict all the must-do activities in each state in fun, hand-embroidered patterns.</p>
<p><strong>Barr-Co.</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fbarr-co-hand-duo2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Create the ultimate country farmhouse kitchen from the cabinetry to the soap. This sweet-smelling duo is the perfect way to get started.</p>
<p><strong>Maptote</strong></p><p>maptote.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://maptote.com/shop/nashville-grocery-tote" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Catch all the compliments when hitting up your new local grocery store with this cute city-themed tote bag. It comes in over 80 different city and states, so you're sure to find one that represents you.</p>
<p><strong>Leatherology</strong></p><p>leatherology.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leatherology.com%2Fhotel-keychain-blue-leather-electric-blue%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice up boring house keys with a bright blue keychain that's sure to stand out in your bottomless purse.</p>
<p><strong>Modern Sprout</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmason-jar-indoor-herb-garden&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg4838%2Fbest-housewarming-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Apartment dwellers, fear not! You can still exercise your green thumb with this indoor herb garden set in colorful Mason jars.</p>

Moving into a new house can be fun, exciting, and usually stressful. Welcome your new neighbors to the 'hood with a thoughtful gift that'll make them feel right at home.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f