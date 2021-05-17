14 Great Outdoor Art Works to See (and Hear) in 2021

  • <p>It will be news to approximately no one that art galleries and museums have taken a hell of a battering of late. Exhibitions that couldn’t be shown, talks that couldn’t take place, warm white wine in plastic cups that couldn’t be drunk. Not only was there a significant economic cost – according to the UK Museums Association, as of March this year, more than 4000 people in the sector had lost their jobs – there was also a spiritual cost. It turns out that, no, blitzing through 10 series of The Walking Dead on your sofa does not offer the same mental solace as a half-hour in Tate Britain’s <a href="https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-britain/collection-route/rothko-and-turner" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rothko room" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rothko room</a>. (It is quite fun though.)</p><p>The good news is that museums are now able to reopen. The bad news is that the art-viewing public is on it as far as booking tickets is concerned: David Hockney at the <a href="https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/exhibition/david-hockney" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Academy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Royal Academy</a> is selling like hot cakes; Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Rooms display at <a href="https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-modern/exhibition/yayoi-kusama-infinity-mirror-rooms" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tate Modern" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tate Modern</a> is sold out until October (prepare for an Instagram onslaught). </p><p>But don’t despair, there is plenty of art to go round, and what’s more some of it can be enjoyed at the same time as a sandwich. Because as much as we’ve learned how much we value art during the various lockdowns, we’ve also learned how much we love the freedom to stretch our legs and breathe in the fresh, significantly-less-likely-to-be-carrying-any-airborne-viruses air. So why not do both? Here is a selection of artworks that are newly (or imminently) on display in the Great British outdoors – outside galleries, in sculpture parks, scattered on coasts and plonked in the middle of cities – most of them viewable for free, and all of them one hundred per cent worth the trip.</p>
  • <p>Those out for a stroll in Liverpool’s Crown Street Park might be surprised to see a decidedly exotic specimen among the regular trees: a pau rei, more regularly found in the Atlantic Forest of Brazil. Even more disconcerting, perhaps, is the fact that embedded into the trunk is the single eye of an Indian pariah dog, staring right back at them. It is not, in fact a real dog’s eye – or even a real tree – but rather a sculpture by the Spanish artist Daniel Steegmann Mangrané, a long-time resident of Brazil, where the intersection of man and nature is felt particularly keenly, and the most recent of the many vibrant commissions from the current Liverpool Biennial, which has events of an artistic persuasion happening across the city.</p><p>Now until 27 June and beyond, <a href="https://www.biennial.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biennial.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">biennial.com </a></p>
  • <p>There’s none among us who doesn’t appreciate how contentious statues can be right now (toodlepip, Edward Colston) so the series of works by artist Sam Durant that are being displayed as part of this year’s Glasgow International should resonate particularly strongly. Pasted on billboards and posters around the city, the American multimedia artist’s exquisite graphite drawings capture the moments when statues of world-famous figures – including Stalin, Jesus, Napoleon – are attacked or pulled down or desecrated. Small, quick moments around which our histories pivot. </p><p>Now until 11 July, <a href="https://glasgowinternational.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glasgowinternational.org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glasgowinternational.org</a> </p>
  • <p>Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz, whose giant bull god made of date syrup cans occupied the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square until last year, often makes work about commemoration, and monuments, and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/culture/a27743551/fourth-plinth-artist-michael-rakowitz-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who gets to define historical record and how" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">who gets to define historical record and how</a>. His current sculpture in Margate, one of seven new works going on display along the coastline of Essex, Kent and East Sussex as part of England’s Creative Coast, is a statue of a soldier, made from concrete, calcite, earth from Basra and Margate chalk. He stands on the shore, but he is not looking out to sea; instead he is turned towards London, raising his right arm and pointing his index finger towards those who made the decision to go to war against Iraq. </p><p>Now until 14 November, <a href="https://www.englandscreativecoast.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:englandscreativecoast.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">englandscreativecoast.com </a></p>
  • <p>Heather Phillipson is the current artist to have a work occupying the vacant fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square, coming after the likes of Michael Rakowitz (above), Yinka Shonibare and Marc Quinn. Yet her commission was unveiled last year, in an empty square with little fanfare and even less (in terms of global pandemics, etc) to be happy about. So it seems only fair that her eye-catching sculpture – a giant, melting whippy ice cream, with a fly, a drone and a cherry on top – should, even belatedly, get a little of the attention it deserves. For even more Phillipson, head along Millbank to Tate Britain, where she's currently running riot in the <a href="https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-britain/exhibition/heather-phillipson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Duveen Galleries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Duveen Galleries</a>.</p><p>Now on, <a href="https://www.london.gov.uk/what-we-do/arts-and-culture/current-culture-projects/fourth-plinth-trafalgar-square" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:London.gov.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">London.gov.uk</a></p>
  • <p>The Spanish artist Cristina Iglesias has created a number of “vegetation rooms” and “paths” over the years: architectural structures that are part-maze, part-cell; close walls of organic plant matter cast in bronze and resin in an effect that is both celebratory and suffocating. Her third “vegetation room” is currently occupying the west lawn of Norwich’s Sainsbury Centre on the University of East Anglia campus, alongside another key Iglesias installation, "Celosia XI (Hafsa Bint Al-Hayy)", an intricate set of terracotta screens recalling the lattice work of Arab architecture. Both works are intended to communicate with the Sainsbury Centre’s own iconic architecture, which came courtesy of Norman Foster. </p><p>Now on, sainsburycentre.ac.uk </p>
  • <p>The South Terrace outside Tate Modern is currently home to 100 small oak trees, installed by the British artists Heather Ackroyd and Dan Harvey, as a piece of “social sculpture” that reminds us of our connection to and impact on the natural world (Ackroyd & Harvey are co-founders of <a href="https://www.culturedeclares.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Culture Declares Emergency" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Culture Declares Emergency</a>). But these are no ordinary oak trees: they are grown from acorns gathered from 7000 trees that the German artist Joseph Beuys planted in Kassel, Germany, between 1982 and 1987, as an ecological wake-up call. They have been installed to mark his centenary, and to restate the vital urgency of his message. </p><p>Now until 14 November, <a href="https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-modern/exhibition/beuys-acorns" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tate.org.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tate.org.uk </a></p>
  • <p>If you go down to the woods today – specifically the woodland section of the Jupiter Artland sculpture park near Edinburgh – you can expect to see a piece of contemporary art that puts the Grimms’ gingerbread house to shame. Scottish artist Rachel Maclean is known for her intense, fantasy video work – in which she often appears herself, in elaborate costumes or heavy prosthetics – but for this new piece she’s doing something slightly different. "Mimi" is in fact her first purely animated work, housed in what appears to be an abandoned high street toy shop, and accompanies a <a href="https://www.jupiterartland.org/art/rachel-maclean-solo-exhibition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:solo exhibition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">solo exhibition</a> of her video works that runs until 18 July, though "Mimi" will remain on permanent display. Make sure you leave a trail of breadcrumbs. </p><p>Permanent, <a href="https://www.jupiterartland.org/art/rachel-maclean/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jupiterartland.org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jupiterartland.org </a></p>
  • <p>As will soon become obvious, this year is a big one for art and the British coastline. Another event happening imminently, Estuary 2021, consists of 90 events and commissions focussing on the mystical, fragmented coastal areas where the Thames runs out into the North Sea. Artists including Marcus Coates and Bob and Roberta Smith will be participating, as will writers such as Robert Macfarlane and Jini Reddy, though it will be worth making the effort to see Nadav Kander’s triptych of photographs installed on a jetty in Shoeburyness – the very place in which they were taken, in fact, for part of his on-going series Dark Line – The Thames Estuary. </p><p>22 May to 13 June, <a href="https://www.estuaryfestival.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:estuaryfestival.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">estuaryfestival.com</a> </p>
  • <p>Yorkshire Sculpture Park already has a wonderful contemplative installation in its grounds – James Turrell’s Skyspace made from a converted 18th-century deer shelter – but now they’re upping the stakes with a new, bigger one (and this time it’s made of wood!). Commissioned by <a href="http://oakproject.earth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Oak Project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Oak Project</a>, a new initiative co-founded with English landowner and radical rewilder Sir Charlie Burrell, YSP will be unveiling its newest work on World Environment Day. It’s a circular sculptural space by the upper lake, made out of sustainable timber, that will provide a space for discussions and talking and thinking, and then, over time, will rot back into the ground.</p><p>From 5 June, <a href="https://ysp.org.uk/exhibitions/silence-alone-in-a-world-of-wounds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ysp.org.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ysp.org.uk</a></p>
  • <p>It would be something of an understatement to describe the new audiovisual sensory extravaganza from Marshmallow Laser Feast, in association with artists James Bulley, Daisy Lafarge and Natan Sinigaglia as “ambitious”. It charts the journey of photons from the sun to Earth, where they become part of the living, breathing ecosystem of the planet (including us, of course) until the organisms die and decay (still including us) and the energy is returned to the soil and the great cosmic flow continues. It’s happening as part of Coventry’s stint as UK City of Culture and will take place in the Grade I listed arboretum cemetery designed by Joseph Paxton, in case the existential undertones of the work needed to be made any more clear. </p><p>22 June to 15 August, <a href="https://coventry2021.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coventry2021.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coventry2021.co.uk</a></p>
  • <p>You’ll have to take a boat to reach Orford Ness, the stretch of land off the Suffolk coast that will be home to "I See a Silence", a new work by the poet Ilya Kaminsky and sound designer Axel Kacoutié. A collection of poems will drift across the windswept landscape that inspired them, as part of a new Artangel project called Afterness, run in conjunction with the National Trust, which owns the site. There will also be works by artists Alice Channer, Emma McNally and Tatiana Trouvé, many of them housed in the strange, abandoned buildings and structures that are scattered across Orford Ness – from deserted shelters to a lab built in the 1950s for the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment – while for those without their sea legs there will be online works from Paul Maheke and Rachel Pimm. </p><p>From 1 July, <a href="https://www.artangel.org.uk/project/afterness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:artangel.org.uk/project/afterness" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">artangel.org.uk/project/afterness </a></p>
  • <p>Argentinian artist Marta Minujín is a shy and retiring type as you can see, and who better to cheerfully topple that icon of governmental power, Big Ben (and yes, yes, pedants among you, we know it’s actually just the name of the bell, but “The Elizabeth Tower Lying Down” is far less jazzy). For her installation in Piccadilly Gardens, part of the Manchester International Festival, Minujín is fashioning a 42m near-horizontal replica of the famous clock tower, which will be laden with 20,000 political books that have shaped our country’s ruling history. Come for a browse, and if you’re there when it closes you might just be to leave with a book (but be snappy – you don’t want to be left with Nigel Farage’s Flying Free). </p><p>1-18 July, <a href="https://mif.co.uk/whats-on/big-ben-lying-down-with-political-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mif.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mif.co.uk </a></p>
  • <p>You won’t struggle to spot Bangladesh-born artist Rana Begum’s new commission for the Folkestone Triennial: a row of 100 beach huts painted in bright geometric chevron patterns and stretching along the promenade. It gives the beach huts a flow and playfulness reminiscent of light through a prism, or the rising scale of a keyboard, or, you know, a really big book of paint swatches. Whatever it reminds you of, it’s undeniably cheery. Begum’s work is one of around 20 newly commissioned site-specific artworks, which will also include a skatepark courtesy of Turner-Prize winning collective Assemble, a roving hot rod-cum-plant-laboratory from Mike Stubbs, and a run of posters from Gilbert & George.</p><p>22 July to 2 November, <a href="https://www.creativefolkestone.org.uk/folkestone-triennial/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:creativefolkstone.org.uk/folkestone-triennial" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">creativefolkstone.org.uk/folkestone-triennial</a></p>
  • <p>Swiss artist Dan Acher’s work, 'We Are Watching', is a giant flag. And we mean giant: 10-storeys tall, bearing the image of an enormous eye made up of thousands of tiny digital portraits sent in from around the world. The message is equally unmissable: the planet is in peril, and the eyes of the world are on the decision makers. It has flown above the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, it has flown above the UN Conference on Climate Change in Madrid, and soon, ahead of the COP26 Conference in Climate Change in Glasgow, it will be flying in Greenwich as part of the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival (admittedly they might not see it from there; it’s not that big). </p><p>27-30 August, <a href="https://festival.org/whats-on/gdif-wearewatching/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:festival.org/gdif" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">festival.org/gdif </a></p>
