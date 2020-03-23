14 Germy Things You Never Think to Clean, But Should

Kids love their toys, and it's important that you clean your children's washable toys often. Check the care label, though: Some delicate toys may only be safe to spot clean.
To clean solid plastic toys:
Place in the dishwasher or soak them for five minutes in a solution of 1/2 cup chlorine bleach and one gallon of water.
Rinse the toys well and let them air dry.
Pay special attention to bath toys with openings that trap water inside. Squeeze or shake them vigorously to remove as much water as possible and let them air dry thoroughly to keep mold from growing inside. If you see mold, toss the toy immediately and even better, don't use toys with holes in the bottom in the bathtub. Even rubber duckies can get moldy inside.
To clean stuffed toys:
Place them in a pillowcase, knot the top, and, if safe, wash and dry them on a gentle cycle with low heat.
If your washer and dryer have steam or sanitizing cycles, use them if they won't damage the toy.
You can also try steaming stuffed toys with a garment steamer, spraying them with a fabric sanitizer or leaving the toys in direct sunlight for a few hours to let UV rays do the work.