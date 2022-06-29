This Fill-in-the-Blank Book Is the Cutest (and Funniest) Best Friend Gift

  • <p>Your best friend is your closest confidant, your partner in crime, your go-to girl, so of course you want to shower her with all the love! Whether it's her <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g40188442/birthday-gifts-for-sister/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:birthday" class="link ">birthday</a>, a holiday, or you just want to show her a little extra love, she'll always appreciate a sweet gift. Gifts that are <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g29314028/best-personalized-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personalized" class="link ">personalized</a> and meaningful will always be memorable and hold a special place in her heart. </p><p>And not to worry—your bank account doesn't have to suffer in order to get your bestie something special. Some of these gifts come in at just $10, meaning any day can be a day to let her know you're thinking about her. If you're ready to splurge a bit, we've also included a few pricier items, as well. No matter what, we know she'll be thrilled to have a friend as great as you. </p>
    1/46

    This Fill-in-the-Blank Book Is the Cutest (and Funniest) Best Friend Gift

    Your best friend is your closest confidant, your partner in crime, your go-to girl, so of course you want to shower her with all the love! Whether it's her birthday, a holiday, or you just want to show her a little extra love, she'll always appreciate a sweet gift. Gifts that are personalized and meaningful will always be memorable and hold a special place in her heart.

    And not to worry—your bank account doesn't have to suffer in order to get your bestie something special. Some of these gifts come in at just $10, meaning any day can be a day to let her know you're thinking about her. If you're ready to splurge a bit, we've also included a few pricier items, as well. No matter what, we know she'll be thrilled to have a friend as great as you.

    Amazon/Business and Pleasure Co
  • <p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SEY9MW6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Feeling sentimental? Give her this fill-in-the-blank journal about your friendship.</p>
    2/46

    Why You're My Bestie Book

    Knock Knock

    amazon.com

    $18.99

    Shop Now

    Feeling sentimental? Give her this fill-in-the-blank journal about your friendship.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Kendasun Jewelry</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.97</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016Z8YD76/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's a grown-up version of the classic childhood friendship bracelet! This one is oh-so-affordable at less than $20—and that quote makes us tear up.</p>
    3/46

    Friendship Bracelet

    Kendasun Jewelry

    amazon.com

    $15.97

    Shop Now

    It's a grown-up version of the classic childhood friendship bracelet! This one is oh-so-affordable at less than $20—and that quote makes us tear up.

    Amazon
  • <p>businessandpleasureco.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbusinessandpleasureco.com%2Fcollections%2Fcoolers%2Fproducts%2Flaurens-navy-stripe-premium-cooler&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cooler is the perfect accessory for your stylish friend. It's a bit of a splurge, but the design is hard to beat. </p>
    4/46

    The Premium Cooler Bag

    businessandpleasureco.com

    $79.00

    Shop Now

    This cooler is the perfect accessory for your stylish friend. It's a bit of a splurge, but the design is hard to beat.

    business & pleasure
  • <p><strong>Cupology</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MUCM04G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you and your best friend live in different states, you can still feel connected with this customized state mug. </p>
    5/46

    Long-Distance Friendship Mug

    Cupology

    amazon.com

    $14.95

    Shop Now

    If you and your best friend live in different states, you can still feel connected with this customized state mug.

    Amazon
  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fhome-made-luxe%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This subscription box is perfect for the crafty friend who's always trying out something she saw on Pinterest. Each month, she'll get all the supplies and instructions to make a cool home decor craft, like a mason jar organizer or personalized string art. </p>
    6/46

    Crafting Subscription Box

    cratejoy.com

    $25.99

    Shop Now

    This subscription box is perfect for the crafty friend who's always trying out something she saw on Pinterest. Each month, she'll get all the supplies and instructions to make a cool home decor craft, like a mason jar organizer or personalized string art.

    Crate Joy
  • <p><strong>KEVA Style</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Z9DTNBH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We've been loving the use of gorgeous scarves in so many fashionable ways lately, and it doesn't get prettier than this one. It comes in a variety of prints if you're looking for something a little different. </p>
    7/46

    Square Cotton Scarf

    KEVA Style

    amazon.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    We've been loving the use of gorgeous scarves in so many fashionable ways lately, and it doesn't get prettier than this one. It comes in a variety of prints if you're looking for something a little different.

    Amazon
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fa-dozen-reasons-youre-my-friend&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tell her exactly why you treasure her friendship so much with this customizable set. Bonus: she can go back and look at it any time she needs a little love. </p>
    8/46

    A Dozen Reasons You're My Friend

    uncommongoods.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    Tell her exactly why you treasure her friendship so much with this customizable set. Bonus: she can go back and look at it any time she needs a little love.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>Society6</strong></p><p>society6.com</p><p><strong>$45.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fpink-terrazzo3025539_wine-chiller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Friends don't let friends drink wine that isn't properly chilled. This chiller will keep the bottle cool for hours and comes in this cool eye-catching terrazzo design. </p>
    9/46

    Pink Terrazzo Wine Chiller

    Society6

    society6.com

    $45.50

    Shop Now

    Friends don't let friends drink wine that isn't properly chilled. This chiller will keep the bottle cool for hours and comes in this cool eye-catching terrazzo design.

    society 6
  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$21.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F583286856%2Fbestie-morse-code-bracelet-o-dainty&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can choose a variety of different messages for this morse code. It'll be her new favorite accessory. </p>
    10/46

    Morse Code Bracelet

    etsy.com

    $21.50

    Shop Now

    You can choose a variety of different messages for this morse code. It'll be her new favorite accessory.

    Etsy
  • <p><strong>vintageroyalty</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$51.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1004328493%2Fthe-gigi&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the best friend who's got impeccable style, these bold earrings from Vintage Royalty on Etsy are the perfect gift. She'll wear these to every party this season. </p>
    11/46

    Earrings

    vintageroyalty

    etsy.com

    $51.00

    Shop Now

    For the best friend who's got impeccable style, these bold earrings from Vintage Royalty on Etsy are the perfect gift. She'll wear these to every party this season.

    Etsy
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbirth-month-flower-paint-by-number-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grab another one of these kits for yourself and paint together or just get her one—either way, she'll appreciate your thoughtful gesture for years to come when she sees it hanging on the wall. They also make a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-paint-by-number-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:customizable version" class="link ">customizable version </a>you can use any picture with. </p>
    12/46

    Birth Month Flower Paint-by-Number Kit

    uncommongoods.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Grab another one of these kits for yourself and paint together or just get her one—either way, she'll appreciate your thoughtful gesture for years to come when she sees it hanging on the wall. They also make a customizable version you can use any picture with.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$74.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F994656087%2Foval-signet-ring-dainty-signet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Classic, dainty, and so beautiful, this signet ring may have her name on it, but she'll always think of you when she sees it. </p>
    13/46

    Signet Ring

    etsy.com

    $74.78

    Shop Now

    Classic, dainty, and so beautiful, this signet ring may have her name on it, but she'll always think of you when she sees it.

    Etsy
  • <p><strong>Zink</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C72V1LB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is she always saying how she needs more pics of the two of you? Making photo memories has never been easier than with this wireless mobile printer. </p>
    14/46

    Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer

    Zink

    amazon.com

    $69.57

    Shop Now

    Is she always saying how she needs more pics of the two of you? Making photo memories has never been easier than with this wireless mobile printer.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Society6</strong></p><p>society6.com</p><p><strong>$38.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fmoroccan-vase3244455_yoga-mat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One way to make sure she actually comes to yoga class with you is giving her this gorgeous yoga mat that she'll be excited to show off. </p>
    15/46

    Yoga Mat

    Society6

    society6.com

    $38.50

    Shop Now

    One way to make sure she actually comes to yoga class with you is giving her this gorgeous yoga mat that she'll be excited to show off.

    Society6/Oris Eddu
  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$17.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1129024531%2Fpersonalized-best-friends-print-best&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Choose a favorite picture of the two of you and customize this print that she can hang in her home for years to come. We also love <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1183967151%2Fbest-friend-gifts-personalized-best&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this more minimalist version" class="link ">this more minimalist version</a>. </p>
    16/46

    Personalized Best Friends Print

    etsy.com

    $17.10

    Shop Now

    Choose a favorite picture of the two of you and customize this print that she can hang in her home for years to come. We also love this more minimalist version.

    Etsy
  • <p>stanley1913.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fadventure-quencher-travel-tumbler-30-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone needs an emotional support water bottle...or ten. This viral tumbler is double-wall vacuum insulated to keep ice for 40 hours and comes in the cutest colors. It's the small version of the always-sold-out viral 40 ounce tumbler. </p>
    17/46

    Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler

    stanley1913.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Everyone needs an emotional support water bottle...or ten. This viral tumbler is double-wall vacuum insulated to keep ice for 40 hours and comes in the cutest colors. It's the small version of the always-sold-out viral 40 ounce tumbler.

    Stanley
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Frepurposed-sari-patchwork-apron&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get your master chef (or master baker) friend this apron made from repurposed sari swatches. </p>
    18/46

    Repurposed Sari Patchwork Apron

    uncommongoods.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Get your master chef (or master baker) friend this apron made from repurposed sari swatches.

    UncommonGoods
  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F770888586%2Fi-hate-everyone-but-us-funny-gift-gag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>But at least you have each other!</p>
    19/46

    I Hate Everyone Except Us Candle

    etsy.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    But at least you have each other!

    Etsy
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmistaken-lyrics-coasters&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If one of the things you love about her is that she often doesn't know the lyrics to songs but belts along anyways, these coasters are sure to give you both a good laugh. </p>
    20/46

    Mistaken Lyrics Coasters

    uncommongoods.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    If one of the things you love about her is that she often doesn't know the lyrics to songs but belts along anyways, these coasters are sure to give you both a good laugh.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fpersonalized-power-up-tassel-keychain%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Face it: we all have that friend whose phone is constantly dead. She'll never miss your call or the latest group text gossip when she has this charger on hand. </p>
    21/46

    Power Up Lightning to USB Tassel Keychain

    markandgraham.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Face it: we all have that friend whose phone is constantly dead. She'll never miss your call or the latest group text gossip when she has this charger on hand.

    Mark and Graham
  • <p>craneandcanopy.com</p><p><strong>$117.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.craneandcanopy.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-layla-pajama-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are few things in life as luxurious and satisfying as slipping on a monogrammed matching pj set. We love this one because it's incredibly soft and only gets better with each wash, aka no pilling. </p>
    22/46

    The Layla Pajama Sleep Set

    craneandcanopy.com

    $117.00

    Shop Now

    There are few things in life as luxurious and satisfying as slipping on a monogrammed matching pj set. We love this one because it's incredibly soft and only gets better with each wash, aka no pilling.

    Crane and Canopy
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fsweet-and-savory-hot-sauce-duo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's the type to put hot sauce on everything, she'll appreciate this gourmet hot sauce duo. One of them's a little sweeter while the other one brings the heat—just like you and your BFF. </p>
    23/46

    Sweet and Savory Hot Sauce Duo

    uncommongoods.com

    $14.00

    Shop Now

    If she's the type to put hot sauce on everything, she'll appreciate this gourmet hot sauce duo. One of them's a little sweeter while the other one brings the heat—just like you and your BFF.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>New</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fdisco-ball-cocktail-glass%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meet her new favorite party cup. </p>
    24/46

    Disco Ball Cocktail Glass

    New

    markandgraham.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    Meet her new favorite party cup.

    Mark and Graham
  • <p><strong>Brussel's Bonsai</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003AU5T62?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Odds are, even if she's a whiz in the garden, she may have never tried out the practice of bonsai. Pick a plant and watch her green thumb grow with this kit. </p>
    25/46

    Outdoor Bonsai Tree

    Brussel's Bonsai

    amazon.com

    20.99

    Shop Now

    Odds are, even if she's a whiz in the garden, she may have never tried out the practice of bonsai. Pick a plant and watch her green thumb grow with this kit.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Fujifilm</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085286JCJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>So she can snap away (and print instantly) during any adventure. </p>
    26/46

    Fujifilm Instant Camera

    Fujifilm

    amazon.com

    $75.95

    Shop Now

    So she can snap away (and print instantly) during any adventure.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>PandaMugs</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F522701677%2Fbest-friends-mug-soul-sisters-mug&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who doesn't love a personalized present? You can even customize the hairstyles.</p>
    27/46

    Personalized Mug

    PandaMugs

    etsy.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Who doesn't love a personalized present? You can even customize the hairstyles.

    Etsy
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fstate-spoon-rest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This spoon rest makes an especially sentimental gift if your bestie has moved away. </p>
    28/46

    State Spoon Rest

    uncommongoods.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    This spoon rest makes an especially sentimental gift if your bestie has moved away.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Faccessories%2FAll-Night-Festival-Bag-Micro-Zip%2F_%2Fprod10940006&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's true: fanny packs are back and better than ever. This Lululemon bag comes in five different colors, has loops for additional bags to attach, and can be worn multiple ways. </p>
    29/46

    All Night Micro Festival Bag

    Lululemon

    lululemon.com

    $68.00

    Shop Now

    It's true: fanny packs are back and better than ever. This Lululemon bag comes in five different colors, has loops for additional bags to attach, and can be worn multiple ways.

    lululemon
  • <p><strong>Running Press Adult</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0762471999?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Celebrate all of her celebrity crushes with this funny book.</p>
    30/46

    A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends

    Running Press Adult

    amazon.com

    $15.84

    Shop Now

    Celebrate all of her celebrity crushes with this funny book.

    Amazon
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fhanging-basket-hummingbird-feeder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If sitting in the garden watching the birds is her favorite part of the day (same), then she'll adore this gorgeous basket and feeder combo. </p>
    31/46

    Hanging Basket Hummingbird Feeder

    uncommongoods.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    If sitting in the garden watching the birds is her favorite part of the day (same), then she'll adore this gorgeous basket and feeder combo.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>Ridley's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094F3HK84?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Treat your favorite star-gazer to this challenging 1,000-piece constellation puzzle.</p>
    32/46

    Ridley's Map of The Stars Puzzle

    Ridley's

    amazon.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Treat your favorite star-gazer to this challenging 1,000-piece constellation puzzle.

    Amazon
  • <p>mouth.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mouth.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnacks-of-the-month-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We know one thing for sure: Friends love to snack. Fuel your movie nights with a snack-of-the-month club subscription.</p>
    33/46

    Snack of the Month Club

    mouth.com

    $60.00

    Shop Now

    We know one thing for sure: Friends love to snack. Fuel your movie nights with a snack-of-the-month club subscription.

    Mouth
  • <p><strong>Grand Central Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1538751704?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For that friend who could use a little help with adulting, this book teaches how to "deal with dinner, manage your email, make a graceful exit, and 152 other expert tricks." Come to think of it, better order one for yourself too.</p>
    34/46

    The Little Book of Life Skills

    Grand Central Publishing

    amazon.com

    $12.95

    Shop Now

    For that friend who could use a little help with adulting, this book teaches how to "deal with dinner, manage your email, make a graceful exit, and 152 other expert tricks." Come to think of it, better order one for yourself too.

    Amazon
  • <p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Frewined-candles-d384&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These scented candles are a must have for your wine-loving friend and will cozy up any space. </p>
    35/46

    Rewined Candles

    westelm.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    These scented candles are a must have for your wine-loving friend and will cozy up any space.

    west elm
  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$22.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1106588535%2Fgold-birth-flower-necklace-floral&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sweet and dainty necklace showcases her birth flower for a sentimental and gorgeous statement. </p>
    36/46

    Birth Flower Necklace

    etsy.com

    $22.74

    Shop Now

    This sweet and dainty necklace showcases her birth flower for a sentimental and gorgeous statement.

    Etsy
  • <p>atlasteaclub.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fatlasteaclub.com%2Fcollections%2Ftea-gift-subscriptions&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's a tea lover, don't even debate snagging this subscription for her. Every month she'll get a tea from a different part of the world, complete with steeping instructions and a postcard. We also love <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fatlascoffeeclub.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their coffee club" class="link ">their coffee club</a>. </p>
    37/46

    Tea Gift Subscriptions

    atlasteaclub.com

    $189.00

    Shop Now

    If she's a tea lover, don't even debate snagging this subscription for her. Every month she'll get a tea from a different part of the world, complete with steeping instructions and a postcard. We also love their coffee club.

    Atlas Tea Club
  • <p><strong>Warby Parker</strong></p><p>warbyparker.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.warbyparker.com%2Fsunglasses%2Fwomen%2Fwright%2Fwalnut-tortoise&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grab these classic sunnies for your stylish friend. They are the perfect accessory to any outfit. </p>
    38/46

    Wright Sunglasses

    Warby Parker

    warbyparker.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    Grab these classic sunnies for your stylish friend. They are the perfect accessory to any outfit.

    Warby Parker
  • <p><strong>Celebrimo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NF18Y99/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better way to say it than with wine? We suggest pairing this sweet gift with a bottle of her favorite red or white.</p>
    39/46

    You're My Person Wine Glass

    Celebrimo

    amazon.com

    $15.95

    Shop Now

    What better way to say it than with wine? We suggest pairing this sweet gift with a bottle of her favorite red or white.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Primitives by Kathy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.24</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B009KRSQM8/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love the idea of using this hinged box as a gift box. But of course, it can double as a gift all on its own!</p>
    40/46

    Hinged Wood Box

    Primitives by Kathy

    amazon.com

    $12.24

    Shop Now

    We love the idea of using this hinged box as a gift box. But of course, it can double as a gift all on its own!

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>USAOPOLY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y3PG8F2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring back the game nights (and your favorite show)...but only if your friendship can handle it. </p>
    41/46

    Monopoly The Golden Girls Board Game

    USAOPOLY

    amazon.com

    $42.47

    Shop Now

    Bring back the game nights (and your favorite show)...but only if your friendship can handle it.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>CUSHIONAIRE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094SLFV18?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You've probably seen these cozy slides everywhere lately and, yes, they are as comfy as they look.</p>
    42/46

    Feather Slides

    CUSHIONAIRE

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    You've probably seen these cozy slides everywhere lately and, yes, they are as comfy as they look.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XKVQ5VH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is the perfect pick for the fixer-upper fan. With 145 new recipes, maybe your bestie will invite you over for dinner!</p>
    43/46

    Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    This is the perfect pick for the fixer-upper fan. With 145 new recipes, maybe your bestie will invite you over for dinner!

    Amazon
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fglass-bird-cafe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have you ever seen a more beautiful bird feeder? She can use either seed or nectar to bring all the birds to her yard. </p>
    44/46

    Glass Bird Cafe

    uncommongoods.com

    $59.00

    Shop Now

    Have you ever seen a more beautiful bird feeder? She can use either seed or nectar to bring all the birds to her yard.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>JLynnCreations</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F586493369%2Fsoul-sisters-bracelet-sterling-silver&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This way, she can carry your friendship wherever she goes.</p>
    45/46

    Soul Sisters Bracelet

    JLynnCreations

    etsy.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    This way, she can carry your friendship wherever she goes.

    Etsy
  • <p><strong>Primitives by Kathy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CQVM8VK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The peanut to our butter, indeed. This box sign perfectly sums up how we feel about our best friends.</p>
    46/46

    Classic Box Sign

    Primitives by Kathy

    amazon.com

    $5.60

    Shop Now

    The peanut to our butter, indeed. This box sign perfectly sums up how we feel about our best friends.

    Amazon
<p>Your best friend is your closest confidant, your partner in crime, your go-to girl, so of course you want to shower her with all the love! Whether it's her <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g40188442/birthday-gifts-for-sister/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:birthday" class="link ">birthday</a>, a holiday, or you just want to show her a little extra love, she'll always appreciate a sweet gift. Gifts that are <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g29314028/best-personalized-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personalized" class="link ">personalized</a> and meaningful will always be memorable and hold a special place in her heart. </p><p>And not to worry—your bank account doesn't have to suffer in order to get your bestie something special. Some of these gifts come in at just $10, meaning any day can be a day to let her know you're thinking about her. If you're ready to splurge a bit, we've also included a few pricier items, as well. No matter what, we know she'll be thrilled to have a friend as great as you. </p>
<p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SEY9MW6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Feeling sentimental? Give her this fill-in-the-blank journal about your friendship.</p>
<p><strong>Kendasun Jewelry</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.97</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016Z8YD76/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's a grown-up version of the classic childhood friendship bracelet! This one is oh-so-affordable at less than $20—and that quote makes us tear up.</p>
<p>businessandpleasureco.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbusinessandpleasureco.com%2Fcollections%2Fcoolers%2Fproducts%2Flaurens-navy-stripe-premium-cooler&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cooler is the perfect accessory for your stylish friend. It's a bit of a splurge, but the design is hard to beat. </p>
<p><strong>Cupology</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MUCM04G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you and your best friend live in different states, you can still feel connected with this customized state mug. </p>
<p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fhome-made-luxe%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This subscription box is perfect for the crafty friend who's always trying out something she saw on Pinterest. Each month, she'll get all the supplies and instructions to make a cool home decor craft, like a mason jar organizer or personalized string art. </p>
<p><strong>KEVA Style</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Z9DTNBH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We've been loving the use of gorgeous scarves in so many fashionable ways lately, and it doesn't get prettier than this one. It comes in a variety of prints if you're looking for something a little different. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fa-dozen-reasons-youre-my-friend&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tell her exactly why you treasure her friendship so much with this customizable set. Bonus: she can go back and look at it any time she needs a little love. </p>
<p><strong>Society6</strong></p><p>society6.com</p><p><strong>$45.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fpink-terrazzo3025539_wine-chiller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Friends don't let friends drink wine that isn't properly chilled. This chiller will keep the bottle cool for hours and comes in this cool eye-catching terrazzo design. </p>
<p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$21.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F583286856%2Fbestie-morse-code-bracelet-o-dainty&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can choose a variety of different messages for this morse code. It'll be her new favorite accessory. </p>
<p><strong>vintageroyalty</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$51.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1004328493%2Fthe-gigi&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the best friend who's got impeccable style, these bold earrings from Vintage Royalty on Etsy are the perfect gift. She'll wear these to every party this season. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbirth-month-flower-paint-by-number-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grab another one of these kits for yourself and paint together or just get her one—either way, she'll appreciate your thoughtful gesture for years to come when she sees it hanging on the wall. They also make a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-paint-by-number-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:customizable version" class="link ">customizable version </a>you can use any picture with. </p>
<p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$74.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F994656087%2Foval-signet-ring-dainty-signet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Classic, dainty, and so beautiful, this signet ring may have her name on it, but she'll always think of you when she sees it. </p>
<p><strong>Zink</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C72V1LB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is she always saying how she needs more pics of the two of you? Making photo memories has never been easier than with this wireless mobile printer. </p>
<p><strong>Society6</strong></p><p>society6.com</p><p><strong>$38.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fmoroccan-vase3244455_yoga-mat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One way to make sure she actually comes to yoga class with you is giving her this gorgeous yoga mat that she'll be excited to show off. </p>
<p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$17.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1129024531%2Fpersonalized-best-friends-print-best&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Choose a favorite picture of the two of you and customize this print that she can hang in her home for years to come. We also love <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1183967151%2Fbest-friend-gifts-personalized-best&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this more minimalist version" class="link ">this more minimalist version</a>. </p>
<p>stanley1913.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fadventure-quencher-travel-tumbler-30-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone needs an emotional support water bottle...or ten. This viral tumbler is double-wall vacuum insulated to keep ice for 40 hours and comes in the cutest colors. It's the small version of the always-sold-out viral 40 ounce tumbler. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Frepurposed-sari-patchwork-apron&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get your master chef (or master baker) friend this apron made from repurposed sari swatches. </p>
<p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F770888586%2Fi-hate-everyone-but-us-funny-gift-gag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>But at least you have each other!</p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmistaken-lyrics-coasters&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If one of the things you love about her is that she often doesn't know the lyrics to songs but belts along anyways, these coasters are sure to give you both a good laugh. </p>
<p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fpersonalized-power-up-tassel-keychain%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Face it: we all have that friend whose phone is constantly dead. She'll never miss your call or the latest group text gossip when she has this charger on hand. </p>
<p>craneandcanopy.com</p><p><strong>$117.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.craneandcanopy.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-layla-pajama-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are few things in life as luxurious and satisfying as slipping on a monogrammed matching pj set. We love this one because it's incredibly soft and only gets better with each wash, aka no pilling. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fsweet-and-savory-hot-sauce-duo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's the type to put hot sauce on everything, she'll appreciate this gourmet hot sauce duo. One of them's a little sweeter while the other one brings the heat—just like you and your BFF. </p>
<p><strong>New</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fdisco-ball-cocktail-glass%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meet her new favorite party cup. </p>
<p><strong>Brussel's Bonsai</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003AU5T62?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Odds are, even if she's a whiz in the garden, she may have never tried out the practice of bonsai. Pick a plant and watch her green thumb grow with this kit. </p>
<p><strong>Fujifilm</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085286JCJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>So she can snap away (and print instantly) during any adventure. </p>
<p><strong>PandaMugs</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F522701677%2Fbest-friends-mug-soul-sisters-mug&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who doesn't love a personalized present? You can even customize the hairstyles.</p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fstate-spoon-rest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This spoon rest makes an especially sentimental gift if your bestie has moved away. </p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Faccessories%2FAll-Night-Festival-Bag-Micro-Zip%2F_%2Fprod10940006&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's true: fanny packs are back and better than ever. This Lululemon bag comes in five different colors, has loops for additional bags to attach, and can be worn multiple ways. </p>
<p><strong>Running Press Adult</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0762471999?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Celebrate all of her celebrity crushes with this funny book.</p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fhanging-basket-hummingbird-feeder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If sitting in the garden watching the birds is her favorite part of the day (same), then she'll adore this gorgeous basket and feeder combo. </p>
<p><strong>Ridley's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094F3HK84?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Treat your favorite star-gazer to this challenging 1,000-piece constellation puzzle.</p>
<p>mouth.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mouth.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnacks-of-the-month-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We know one thing for sure: Friends love to snack. Fuel your movie nights with a snack-of-the-month club subscription.</p>
<p><strong>Grand Central Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1538751704?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For that friend who could use a little help with adulting, this book teaches how to "deal with dinner, manage your email, make a graceful exit, and 152 other expert tricks." Come to think of it, better order one for yourself too.</p>
<p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Frewined-candles-d384&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These scented candles are a must have for your wine-loving friend and will cozy up any space. </p>
<p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$22.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1106588535%2Fgold-birth-flower-necklace-floral&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sweet and dainty necklace showcases her birth flower for a sentimental and gorgeous statement. </p>
<p>atlasteaclub.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fatlasteaclub.com%2Fcollections%2Ftea-gift-subscriptions&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's a tea lover, don't even debate snagging this subscription for her. Every month she'll get a tea from a different part of the world, complete with steeping instructions and a postcard. We also love <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fatlascoffeeclub.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their coffee club" class="link ">their coffee club</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Warby Parker</strong></p><p>warbyparker.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.warbyparker.com%2Fsunglasses%2Fwomen%2Fwright%2Fwalnut-tortoise&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grab these classic sunnies for your stylish friend. They are the perfect accessory to any outfit. </p>
<p><strong>Celebrimo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NF18Y99/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better way to say it than with wine? We suggest pairing this sweet gift with a bottle of her favorite red or white.</p>
<p><strong>Primitives by Kathy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.24</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B009KRSQM8/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love the idea of using this hinged box as a gift box. But of course, it can double as a gift all on its own!</p>
<p><strong>USAOPOLY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y3PG8F2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring back the game nights (and your favorite show)...but only if your friendship can handle it. </p>
<p><strong>CUSHIONAIRE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094SLFV18?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You've probably seen these cozy slides everywhere lately and, yes, they are as comfy as they look.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XKVQ5VH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is the perfect pick for the fixer-upper fan. With 145 new recipes, maybe your bestie will invite you over for dinner!</p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fglass-bird-cafe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have you ever seen a more beautiful bird feeder? She can use either seed or nectar to bring all the birds to her yard. </p>
<p><strong>JLynnCreations</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F586493369%2Fsoul-sisters-bracelet-sterling-silver&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fnews%2Fg4859%2Fbest-friend-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This way, she can carry your friendship wherever she goes.</p>
<p><strong>Primitives by Kathy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CQVM8VK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.4859%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The peanut to our butter, indeed. This box sign perfectly sums up how we feel about our best friends.</p>

There's something for every bestie in this collection of best friend gifts. These cute friendship gifts for Christmas or any special occasion will make her day.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fashion Week Guests Head to the South of France for Jacquemus' "Le Papier" FW22 Runway

    Having showcased his "Le Splash" collection in Hawai'i, Simon Porte Jacquemus invited guests to...

  • Bella and Gigi Hadid Debut Shaved Heads at Marc Jacobs' Latest Show in NYC

    Exactly a year after his Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Marc Jacobs headed to the New York Public...

  • Last missing 9/11 victim photo placed in museum

    The final photo of a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks was placed on the memorial wall Wednesday at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. An empty space with an image of an oak leaf held the spot for Antonio Dorsey Pratt for years. (June 29) (AP Video/Joseph B. Frederick)

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class

    TORONTO — Henrik and Daniel Sedin entered the NHL together. The superstar twins then tormented a generation of opponents with the Vancouver Canucks throughout dominant careers that included mesmerizing displays of skill, individual accolades and unprecedented team success. It's only fitting the talented brothers will walk into the Hockey Hall of Fame side-by-side. The Sedins headline the class of 2022 elected Monday, one with a decidedly West Coast and Swedish feel that includes former Canucks t

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Ron MacLean loses major show as 'Hometown Hockey' cancelled

    Hometown Hockey is off the air but Ron MacLean will still be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.