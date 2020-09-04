The 14 Coolest New Menswear Picks to Scoop This Week

Well, folks, you did it. You made it through another month. Congratulations, it's officially September. Change is afoot. The end of summer is near and autumn, any true fashion lover's favorite season, is right around the corner. In other words, it's high time to start considering the state of your fall wardrobe.

You know what's not going to change anytime soon? The amount of new clothing that typically starts showing up in earnest right around now on the digital shelves of some of the best brands in the world, routinely fucking up my whole work week every time I reward myself for writing two and a half sentences with a two and a half hour long break to check out all the newest goods. It's market research, man! I have to do it. (Don't tell my editor, okay?)



I'd say the theme of this week is me lusting after absurdly-priced designer shit I have no business buying but, frankly, that's not so much a theme as it is, like, the defining narrative of my life. And if you've been finding yourself in the same boat lately, welcome aboard, bud. Let's lust together! (Wait a minute.) Because there's nothing better than the boundless search for new shit to help you forget it's already September and that summer's over in less than a month.

Hang in there, pal. We'll get through this together.