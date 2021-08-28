14 colour combinations that just work (and some may surprise you)

  • <p>We are all for plain white walls and simple neutrals in the home – they are versatile, easy to get right, and there are a myriad of tones and shades to play with. But when it comes to choosing colour combinations, striking the correct balance of warm and cool, bright and moody, bold and soft can be tricky. </p><p>A colour wheel can help you develop harmonious colour schemes for your home using a number of key approaches. Colours that sit side by side on the colour wheel, or 'analogous' colours, tend to be harmonious and pleasing to the eye, whilst colours found on opposite sides of the colour wheel, or 'complementary' colours have a high contrast between them that creates a bright and vibrant colour scheme.</p><p>One of the joys of picking a new colour palette for your home is discovering new and surprising combinations that just work, like a luxurious gold ochre and a rich brown, a deep burgundy paired with chalky lilac, or graphite grey with a bright green. It can also throw up some dated interior design rules (like never mixing orange and pink) that were absolutely made to be broken. <br></p><p>Read on for 14 colour scheme ideas you should try in your home, and some that may surprise you...</p>
    1/15

    14 colour combinations that just work (and some may surprise you)

    We are all for plain white walls and simple neutrals in the home – they are versatile, easy to get right, and there are a myriad of tones and shades to play with. But when it comes to choosing colour combinations, striking the correct balance of warm and cool, bright and moody, bold and soft can be tricky.

    A colour wheel can help you develop harmonious colour schemes for your home using a number of key approaches. Colours that sit side by side on the colour wheel, or 'analogous' colours, tend to be harmonious and pleasing to the eye, whilst colours found on opposite sides of the colour wheel, or 'complementary' colours have a high contrast between them that creates a bright and vibrant colour scheme.

    One of the joys of picking a new colour palette for your home is discovering new and surprising combinations that just work, like a luxurious gold ochre and a rich brown, a deep burgundy paired with chalky lilac, or graphite grey with a bright green. It can also throw up some dated interior design rules (like never mixing orange and pink) that were absolutely made to be broken.

    Read on for 14 colour scheme ideas you should try in your home, and some that may surprise you...

  • <p>A jewel-toned blue and deep burgundy colour combination brings a richness and sense of luxury to a room. The splash of chartreuse in the form of a modern graphic poster, and the natural wooden flooring, prevent this scheme from becoming too heavy. <br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Fstone-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball</a></p>
    2/15

    Colour combo: Blue and burgundy

    A jewel-toned blue and deep burgundy colour combination brings a richness and sense of luxury to a room. The splash of chartreuse in the form of a modern graphic poster, and the natural wooden flooring, prevent this scheme from becoming too heavy.

    Pictured: Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball

  • <p>One for bold colour lovers, burgundy is a rich shade with dramatic impact when used in great swathes. A soft lilac is not the obvious match, but it brings out the purplish tones in the burgundy and plays down the red. A third match in this instance would be a graphite grey, or touches of subtle green in the form of plants. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31612/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grenache" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grenache</a> and <a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31627/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lady Char's Lilac" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lady Char's Lilac</a> both by Paint & Paper Library</p>
    3/15

    Colour combo: Burgundy and lilac

    One for bold colour lovers, burgundy is a rich shade with dramatic impact when used in great swathes. A soft lilac is not the obvious match, but it brings out the purplish tones in the burgundy and plays down the red. A third match in this instance would be a graphite grey, or touches of subtle green in the form of plants.

    Pictured: Grenache and Lady Char's Lilac both by Paint & Paper Library

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This is a perfectly calming palette for a study or bedroom. Soft sage green promotes tranquility and introduces a sense of nature, whilst dusky pink is a subdued feminine shade. A third match would be blue, used here as a striking pop of colour to draw the eye. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Ftreron&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Treron" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Treron</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Fsulking-room-pink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sulking Room Pink" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sulking Room Pink</a>, both by Farrow & Ball</p>
    4/15

    Colour combo: Sage and dusky pink

    This is a perfectly calming palette for a study or bedroom. Soft sage green promotes tranquility and introduces a sense of nature, whilst dusky pink is a subdued feminine shade. A third match would be blue, used here as a striking pop of colour to draw the eye.

    Pictured: Treron and Sulking Room Pink, both by Farrow & Ball

  • <p>This is a cooler variant of yellow with undertones of green, which makes a fresh, citrusy base for a royal blue. The use of natural materials - pieces of wooden furniture, the stone fireplace, and wool carpet - prevent this from becoming too primary. A third match here would be a pink/red - perfect as an accent in art or accessories to draw the eye.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.carpetright.co.uk/carpets/hartland-wool-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Hartland Wool Carpet at Carpetright" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living Hartland Wool Carpet at Carpetright</a></p>
    5/15

    Colour combo: Cool yellow and blue

    This is a cooler variant of yellow with undertones of green, which makes a fresh, citrusy base for a royal blue. The use of natural materials - pieces of wooden furniture, the stone fireplace, and wool carpet - prevent this from becoming too primary. A third match here would be a pink/red - perfect as an accent in art or accessories to draw the eye.

    Pictured: Country Living Hartland Wool Carpet at Carpetright

  • <p>These are perfectly complementary colours according to the colour wheel. Use a calming blue as your dominant colour – especially in a space like your bedroom or home office – and add a dusty rose as your accent. A third match here would be splashes of buttercup yellow. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sofa.com%2Fgb%2Fbeds%2Fknightsbridge-without-footboard-bed%2Fp%2FBLKNN220CMVDUS&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knightsbridge Double Bed In Dusty Rose Velvet at Sofa.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Knightsbridge Double Bed In Dusty Rose Velvet at Sofa.com</a></p>
    6/15

    Colour combo: Pale blue and rose

    These are perfectly complementary colours according to the colour wheel. Use a calming blue as your dominant colour – especially in a space like your bedroom or home office – and add a dusty rose as your accent. A third match here would be splashes of buttercup yellow.

    Pictured: Knightsbridge Double Bed In Dusty Rose Velvet at Sofa.com

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Brown may not be the obvious choice for your walls, but it does a perfect job of bringing out the richness and warmth in this fabulous gold ochre. In a darker room without much natural light, cream-coloured walls, and a natural wood flooring underfoot would achieve the same effect. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rockettstgeorge.co.uk%2Ffurniture%2Fliving-room-furniture%2Fochre-gold-velvet-chesterfield-3-seater-sofa.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ochre Velvet Chesterfield Sofa at Rockett St George" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ochre Velvet Chesterfield Sofa at Rockett St George</a></p>
    7/15

    Colour combo: Ochre and rich brown

    Brown may not be the obvious choice for your walls, but it does a perfect job of bringing out the richness and warmth in this fabulous gold ochre. In a darker room without much natural light, cream-coloured walls, and a natural wood flooring underfoot would achieve the same effect.

    Pictured: Ochre Velvet Chesterfield Sofa at Rockett St George

  • <p>Grey is a bit of a gift when it comes to colour schemes because it goes with just about anything. A grey on grey is frequently avoided for fear of darkening a room too much, but it can be impactful in transitional spaces such as the stairs, a hallway, or landing. The natural materials here - an abundance of wood and wool - warms up the entire space. <br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.carpetright.co.uk/carpets/monmouth-twist-carpet/?VariationId=V_5637527828" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Monmouth Twist Carpet at Carpetright" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living Monmouth Twist Carpet at Carpetright</a></p>
    8/15

    Colour combo: Grey on grey

    Grey is a bit of a gift when it comes to colour schemes because it goes with just about anything. A grey on grey is frequently avoided for fear of darkening a room too much, but it can be impactful in transitional spaces such as the stairs, a hallway, or landing. The natural materials here - an abundance of wood and wool - warms up the entire space.

    Pictured: Country Living Monmouth Twist Carpet at Carpetright

  • <p>Gold is a common accent colour in deep blue and forest green kitchens, but here, it is the main event. The soft, matte sheen to this Annie Sloan gold leaf prevents it from becoming gaudy when used in large amounts, and the classic blue scheme is lightened a touch with a teal hue.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.anniesloan.com/product/chalk-paint/aubusson-blue/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aubusson Blue" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aubusson Blue</a> and <a href="https://www.anniesloan.com/product/waxes-and-finishes/transfer-metal-leaf-booklets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Metal Leaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Metal Leaf</a>, both at Annie Sloane</p>
    9/15

    Colour combo: Gold and teal

    Gold is a common accent colour in deep blue and forest green kitchens, but here, it is the main event. The soft, matte sheen to this Annie Sloan gold leaf prevents it from becoming gaudy when used in large amounts, and the classic blue scheme is lightened a touch with a teal hue.

    Pictured: Aubusson Blue and Metal Leaf, both at Annie Sloane

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Soft pink and a strong midnight blue create a vintage feel, especially when used in homes with period features. Whilst a lighter blue would make this scheme fairly saccharine, suitable for a modern kitchen or bedroom, the inky tones of a dark blue create a more sophisticated look.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Fpink-ground&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pink Ground" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pink Ground</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Fhague-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hague Blue" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hague Blue</a>, both by Farrow & Ball</p>
    10/15

    Colour combo: Soft pink and midnight blue

    Soft pink and a strong midnight blue create a vintage feel, especially when used in homes with period features. Whilst a lighter blue would make this scheme fairly saccharine, suitable for a modern kitchen or bedroom, the inky tones of a dark blue create a more sophisticated look.

    Pictured: Pink Ground and Hague Blue, both by Farrow & Ball

  • <p>A romantic and sometimes moody shade of green, olive is usually reserved for mediterranean colour palettes - mixed with citrusy yellows or burnt orange. Adding in a thoroughly modern monochrome, especially in stripes, sounds like an unhappy mix, but as you can see from this Annie Sloan example, they are a perfect complement.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.anniesloan.com/product/chalk-paint/olive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive by Annie Sloan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olive by Annie Sloan</a></p>
    11/15

    Colour combo: Olive and monochrome

    A romantic and sometimes moody shade of green, olive is usually reserved for mediterranean colour palettes - mixed with citrusy yellows or burnt orange. Adding in a thoroughly modern monochrome, especially in stripes, sounds like an unhappy mix, but as you can see from this Annie Sloan example, they are a perfect complement.

    Pictured: Olive by Annie Sloan

  • <p>A dark on dark colour palette can be a daunting choice in the home, but it works particularly well in the bedroom – pops of bright colours simply aren't as restful. This moody combination of dark grey and midnight blue can make for a sophisticated set up, especially when used on luxurious surfaces such as velvet. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dreams.co.uk/neva-velvet-finish-ottoman-bed-frame/p/251-00340" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Neva Ottoman Bed at Dreams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Neva Ottoman Bed at Dreams</a></p>
    12/15

    Colour combo: Midnight blue and dark grey

    A dark on dark colour palette can be a daunting choice in the home, but it works particularly well in the bedroom – pops of bright colours simply aren't as restful. This moody combination of dark grey and midnight blue can make for a sophisticated set up, especially when used on luxurious surfaces such as velvet.

    Pictured: House Beautiful Neva Ottoman Bed at Dreams

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This serene kitchen, painted with colours from Dulux, demonstrates how calming a pale green and soft yellow/orange colour combination can be. As the experts at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dulux.co.uk%2Fen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dulux" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dulux</a> tell us, 'Muted yellows like buttercup, vanilla, saffron or sand could help brighten a space with limited natural light or make a space with high ceilings feel cosier (choose a shade that leans towards orange, rather than green, to enhance this colour trick).'<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dulux.co.uk%2Fen%2Fcolour-details%2Ftranquil-dawn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tranquil Dawn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tranquil Dawn</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dulux.co.uk%2Fen%2Fcolour-details%2Fspiced-honey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spiced Honey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spiced Honey</a>, both by Dulux</p>
    13/15

    Colour combo: Mint green and mustard yellow

    This serene kitchen, painted with colours from Dulux, demonstrates how calming a pale green and soft yellow/orange colour combination can be. As the experts at Dulux tell us, 'Muted yellows like buttercup, vanilla, saffron or sand could help brighten a space with limited natural light or make a space with high ceilings feel cosier (choose a shade that leans towards orange, rather than green, to enhance this colour trick).'

    Pictured: Tranquil Dawn and Spiced Honey, both by Dulux

  • <p>Red and green are complementary colours according to the colour wheel, and usually make for a dramatic pairing – especially in moodier tones shown here. When used at home, match with earthy, neutral colours and natural materials to create a balance, and use pure white as your accent.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31564/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beetlenut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beetlenut</a> and <a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31613/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heath" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heath</a>, both by Paint & Paper Library</p>
    14/15

    Colour combo: Saffron red and khaki green

    Red and green are complementary colours according to the colour wheel, and usually make for a dramatic pairing – especially in moodier tones shown here. When used at home, match with earthy, neutral colours and natural materials to create a balance, and use pure white as your accent.

    Pictured: Beetlenut and Heath, both by Paint & Paper Library

  • <p>Grey and green are more frequently paired in darker variations, such as a graphite and forest green, but a crisp apple green is the perfect partner for a light grey. Use accents of warmer colours – creams or beige – to stop your green and grey colour scheme from becoming too cool. <br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dfs.co.uk/woodstock/wdo14awpd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Woodstock Sofa, Footdstool, and Wing Chair at DFS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living Woodstock Sofa, Footdstool, and Wing Chair at DFS</a></p>
    15/15

    Colour combo: Green and light grey

    Grey and green are more frequently paired in darker variations, such as a graphite and forest green, but a crisp apple green is the perfect partner for a light grey. Use accents of warmer colours – creams or beige – to stop your green and grey colour scheme from becoming too cool.

    Pictured: Country Living Woodstock Sofa, Footdstool, and Wing Chair at DFS

<p>We are all for plain white walls and simple neutrals in the home – they are versatile, easy to get right, and there are a myriad of tones and shades to play with. But when it comes to choosing colour combinations, striking the correct balance of warm and cool, bright and moody, bold and soft can be tricky. </p><p>A colour wheel can help you develop harmonious colour schemes for your home using a number of key approaches. Colours that sit side by side on the colour wheel, or 'analogous' colours, tend to be harmonious and pleasing to the eye, whilst colours found on opposite sides of the colour wheel, or 'complementary' colours have a high contrast between them that creates a bright and vibrant colour scheme.</p><p>One of the joys of picking a new colour palette for your home is discovering new and surprising combinations that just work, like a luxurious gold ochre and a rich brown, a deep burgundy paired with chalky lilac, or graphite grey with a bright green. It can also throw up some dated interior design rules (like never mixing orange and pink) that were absolutely made to be broken. <br></p><p>Read on for 14 colour scheme ideas you should try in your home, and some that may surprise you...</p>
<p>A jewel-toned blue and deep burgundy colour combination brings a richness and sense of luxury to a room. The splash of chartreuse in the form of a modern graphic poster, and the natural wooden flooring, prevent this scheme from becoming too heavy. <br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Fstone-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball</a></p>
<p>One for bold colour lovers, burgundy is a rich shade with dramatic impact when used in great swathes. A soft lilac is not the obvious match, but it brings out the purplish tones in the burgundy and plays down the red. A third match in this instance would be a graphite grey, or touches of subtle green in the form of plants. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31612/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grenache" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grenache</a> and <a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31627/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lady Char's Lilac" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lady Char's Lilac</a> both by Paint & Paper Library</p>
<p>This is a perfectly calming palette for a study or bedroom. Soft sage green promotes tranquility and introduces a sense of nature, whilst dusky pink is a subdued feminine shade. A third match would be blue, used here as a striking pop of colour to draw the eye. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Ftreron&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Treron" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Treron</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Fsulking-room-pink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sulking Room Pink" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sulking Room Pink</a>, both by Farrow & Ball</p>
<p>This is a cooler variant of yellow with undertones of green, which makes a fresh, citrusy base for a royal blue. The use of natural materials - pieces of wooden furniture, the stone fireplace, and wool carpet - prevent this from becoming too primary. A third match here would be a pink/red - perfect as an accent in art or accessories to draw the eye.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.carpetright.co.uk/carpets/hartland-wool-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Hartland Wool Carpet at Carpetright" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living Hartland Wool Carpet at Carpetright</a></p>
<p>These are perfectly complementary colours according to the colour wheel. Use a calming blue as your dominant colour – especially in a space like your bedroom or home office – and add a dusty rose as your accent. A third match here would be splashes of buttercup yellow. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sofa.com%2Fgb%2Fbeds%2Fknightsbridge-without-footboard-bed%2Fp%2FBLKNN220CMVDUS&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knightsbridge Double Bed In Dusty Rose Velvet at Sofa.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Knightsbridge Double Bed In Dusty Rose Velvet at Sofa.com</a></p>
<p>Brown may not be the obvious choice for your walls, but it does a perfect job of bringing out the richness and warmth in this fabulous gold ochre. In a darker room without much natural light, cream-coloured walls, and a natural wood flooring underfoot would achieve the same effect. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rockettstgeorge.co.uk%2Ffurniture%2Fliving-room-furniture%2Fochre-gold-velvet-chesterfield-3-seater-sofa.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ochre Velvet Chesterfield Sofa at Rockett St George" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ochre Velvet Chesterfield Sofa at Rockett St George</a></p>
<p>Grey is a bit of a gift when it comes to colour schemes because it goes with just about anything. A grey on grey is frequently avoided for fear of darkening a room too much, but it can be impactful in transitional spaces such as the stairs, a hallway, or landing. The natural materials here - an abundance of wood and wool - warms up the entire space. <br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.carpetright.co.uk/carpets/monmouth-twist-carpet/?VariationId=V_5637527828" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Monmouth Twist Carpet at Carpetright" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living Monmouth Twist Carpet at Carpetright</a></p>
<p>Gold is a common accent colour in deep blue and forest green kitchens, but here, it is the main event. The soft, matte sheen to this Annie Sloan gold leaf prevents it from becoming gaudy when used in large amounts, and the classic blue scheme is lightened a touch with a teal hue.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.anniesloan.com/product/chalk-paint/aubusson-blue/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aubusson Blue" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aubusson Blue</a> and <a href="https://www.anniesloan.com/product/waxes-and-finishes/transfer-metal-leaf-booklets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Metal Leaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Metal Leaf</a>, both at Annie Sloane</p>
<p>Soft pink and a strong midnight blue create a vintage feel, especially when used in homes with period features. Whilst a lighter blue would make this scheme fairly saccharine, suitable for a modern kitchen or bedroom, the inky tones of a dark blue create a more sophisticated look.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Fpink-ground&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pink Ground" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pink Ground</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farrow-ball.com%2Fpaint-colours%2Fhague-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hague Blue" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hague Blue</a>, both by Farrow & Ball</p>
<p>A romantic and sometimes moody shade of green, olive is usually reserved for mediterranean colour palettes - mixed with citrusy yellows or burnt orange. Adding in a thoroughly modern monochrome, especially in stripes, sounds like an unhappy mix, but as you can see from this Annie Sloan example, they are a perfect complement.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.anniesloan.com/product/chalk-paint/olive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive by Annie Sloan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olive by Annie Sloan</a></p>
<p>A dark on dark colour palette can be a daunting choice in the home, but it works particularly well in the bedroom – pops of bright colours simply aren't as restful. This moody combination of dark grey and midnight blue can make for a sophisticated set up, especially when used on luxurious surfaces such as velvet. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dreams.co.uk/neva-velvet-finish-ottoman-bed-frame/p/251-00340" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Neva Ottoman Bed at Dreams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Neva Ottoman Bed at Dreams</a></p>
<p>This serene kitchen, painted with colours from Dulux, demonstrates how calming a pale green and soft yellow/orange colour combination can be. As the experts at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dulux.co.uk%2Fen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dulux" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dulux</a> tell us, 'Muted yellows like buttercup, vanilla, saffron or sand could help brighten a space with limited natural light or make a space with high ceilings feel cosier (choose a shade that leans towards orange, rather than green, to enhance this colour trick).'<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dulux.co.uk%2Fen%2Fcolour-details%2Ftranquil-dawn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tranquil Dawn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tranquil Dawn</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dulux.co.uk%2Fen%2Fcolour-details%2Fspiced-honey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Fhomes-interiors%2Finteriors%2Fg37384959%2Fcolour-combinations%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spiced Honey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spiced Honey</a>, both by Dulux</p>
<p>Red and green are complementary colours according to the colour wheel, and usually make for a dramatic pairing – especially in moodier tones shown here. When used at home, match with earthy, neutral colours and natural materials to create a balance, and use pure white as your accent.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31564/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beetlenut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beetlenut</a> and <a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31613/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heath" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heath</a>, both by Paint & Paper Library</p>
<p>Grey and green are more frequently paired in darker variations, such as a graphite and forest green, but a crisp apple green is the perfect partner for a light grey. Use accents of warmer colours – creams or beige – to stop your green and grey colour scheme from becoming too cool. <br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dfs.co.uk/woodstock/wdo14awpd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Woodstock Sofa, Footdstool, and Wing Chair at DFS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living Woodstock Sofa, Footdstool, and Wing Chair at DFS</a></p>

These are the best colour combinations to transform plain white walls.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories