14 colour combinations that just work (and some may surprise you)

We are all for plain white walls and simple neutrals in the home – they are versatile, easy to get right, and there are a myriad of tones and shades to play with. But when it comes to choosing colour combinations, striking the correct balance of warm and cool, bright and moody, bold and soft can be tricky.
A colour wheel can help you develop harmonious colour schemes for your home using a number of key approaches. Colours that sit side by side on the colour wheel, or 'analogous' colours, tend to be harmonious and pleasing to the eye, whilst colours found on opposite sides of the colour wheel, or 'complementary' colours have a high contrast between them that creates a bright and vibrant colour scheme.
One of the joys of picking a new colour palette for your home is discovering new and surprising combinations that just work, like a luxurious gold ochre and a rich brown, a deep burgundy paired with chalky lilac, or graphite grey with a bright green. It can also throw up some dated interior design rules (like never mixing orange and pink) that were absolutely made to be broken.
Read on for 14 colour scheme ideas you should try in your home, and some that may surprise you...