The 14 Best Wines At Trader Joe's, According To A Former Wine Buyer

  • <p>So you found yourself looking for wine in a Trader Joe's and you're at a total loss. Do you go for a <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/g29023291/red-wine-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red" class="link ">red</a>? A <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/g32066856/best-white-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white" class="link ">white</a>? Get something <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/g32081460/best-sparkling-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bubbly" class="link ">bubbly</a>? And how is it all so <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/a31903048/how-to-buy-cheap-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheap" class="link ">cheap</a>? <br><br>Well, I have a few tips I keep in my back pocket. Fun fact: For two years I had what some might consider a job that only exists in fantasies or holiday rom-coms: I used to order the cheese <em>and</em> <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine" class="link ">wine</a> for a <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/a36701699/trader-joes-grocery-store-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trader Joe's" class="link ">Trader Joe's</a> store. During my time at America's favorite quirky grocer, I had the <em>super</em> hard job of sampling many (if not all, oops) of the hundreds of wines the store offers (such a difficult task, please clap). To this day, my sole party trick is that I can pair wine to a person, mood, or weather report with an accuracy that I think is maybe <em>a bit</em> too spot-on.<br><br>First off, you definitely don't need to spend more than $10 (or even $5!) to get a quality bottle of <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine" class="link ">wine</a> at Trader Joe's. In my experience you can never go wrong with their imported wines, or any of the Trader Joe's Reserve wines (my favorites range from grand, platinum, all the way to diamond).<br><br>And if you find yourself unfamiliar with many of the wines in the store, worry not. About half of Trader Joe's wine inventory are exclusive to the store. Have you ever noticed that many of their wines have the word "moon" in their title? Those are all Trader Joe's specific wines, and are often commissioned by producers for their price (or sourced from distributors who are trying to sell off surplus unlabeled wines called “<a href="https://www.winespectator.com/articles/shiners-are-a-secret-part-of-the-wine-business-15564" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shiners" class="link ">shiners</a>”).<br><br>If you've ever had $3 Buck Chuck, you're likely well acquainted with shiners, as the same maker produced the boxed wine staple <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/a41316390/franzia-halloween-dog-costume/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Franzia" class="link ">Franzia</a>. Fred Franzia (<a href="https://www.winespectator.com/articles/wine-industry-iconoclast-fred-franzia-dies-at-79" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RIP" class="link ">RIP</a>) was very well-known for buying bulk grapes. We can thank Fred for this practice, which is largely responsible for all those deliciously affordable private-label wines you can now find at <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/a26470593/target-wine-the-collection-ten-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link ">Target</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/a27724505/whole-foods-wine-sale-summer-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whole Foods" class="link ">Whole Foods</a>, and even <a href="https://www.delish.com/food/a58268/things-you-should-know-before-buying-booze-at-costco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Costco" class="link ">Costco</a>.<br><br>Looking for more wine inspiration? Check out all of our favorite <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/g32983262/cheap-wine-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheap wine" class="link ">cheap wine</a> picks, <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/g31669054/wine-subscription/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine subscriptions" class="link ">wine subscriptions</a>, and top <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/g41334915/best-celebrity-wines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celebrity wines" class="link ">celebrity wines</a>. </p>
    The 14 Best Wines At Trader Joe's, According To A Former Wine Buyer

    So you found yourself looking for wine in a Trader Joe's and you're at a total loss. Do you go for a red? A white? Get something bubbly? And how is it all so cheap?

    Well, I have a few tips I keep in my back pocket. Fun fact: For two years I had what some might consider a job that only exists in fantasies or holiday rom-coms: I used to order the cheese and wine for a Trader Joe's store. During my time at America's favorite quirky grocer, I had the super hard job of sampling many (if not all, oops) of the hundreds of wines the store offers (such a difficult task, please clap). To this day, my sole party trick is that I can pair wine to a person, mood, or weather report with an accuracy that I think is maybe a bit too spot-on.

    First off, you definitely don't need to spend more than $10 (or even $5!) to get a quality bottle of wine at Trader Joe's. In my experience you can never go wrong with their imported wines, or any of the Trader Joe's Reserve wines (my favorites range from grand, platinum, all the way to diamond).

    And if you find yourself unfamiliar with many of the wines in the store, worry not. About half of Trader Joe's wine inventory are exclusive to the store. Have you ever noticed that many of their wines have the word "moon" in their title? Those are all Trader Joe's specific wines, and are often commissioned by producers for their price (or sourced from distributors who are trying to sell off surplus unlabeled wines called “shiners”).

    If you've ever had $3 Buck Chuck, you're likely well acquainted with shiners, as the same maker produced the boxed wine staple Franzia. Fred Franzia (RIP) was very well-known for buying bulk grapes. We can thank Fred for this practice, which is largely responsible for all those deliciously affordable private-label wines you can now find at Target, Whole Foods, and even Costco.

    Looking for more wine inspiration? Check out all of our favorite cheap wine picks, wine subscriptions, and top celebrity wines.

  • <p>Vivino </p><p><strong>$6.33</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fepicuro-nero-d-avola%2Fw%2F1516707&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a fuller bodied red to pair with smoky <a href="https://www.delish.com/bbq-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBQ" class="link ">BBQ</a>, check out Nero D'Avola. This Sicilian red wine is a bold, fruity, ultra smooth red wine that also goes a little <em>too</em> well with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g269/homemade-pizza-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza" class="link ">pizza</a>. </p>
    1) Epicuro Nero D'Avola

    $6.33

    If you're looking for a fuller bodied red to pair with smoky BBQ, check out Nero D'Avola. This Sicilian red wine is a bold, fruity, ultra smooth red wine that also goes a little too well with pizza.

  • <p><strong>prosecco</strong></p><p>Vivino </p><p><strong>$10.65</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-SC%2Fen%2Fcecilia-beretta-prosecco-conegliano-valdobbiadene-superiore-brut%2Fw%2F1261781&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now this bottle is one to celebrate. Even though <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/new-years/g196/champagne-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Champagne" class="link ">Champagne</a> often gets all the bubbly attention, this Italian <a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/wine/g32870025/best-prosecco-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prosecco" class="link ">Prosecco</a> is a supreme deal. It's perfectly light and fizzy, and comes from what is known as one of the most prestigious regions for Prosecco, Valdobbiadene. </p>
    2) Cecelia Beretta Prosecco Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Brut

    prosecco

    $10.65

    Now this bottle is one to celebrate. Even though Champagne often gets all the bubbly attention, this Italian Prosecco is a supreme deal. It's perfectly light and fizzy, and comes from what is known as one of the most prestigious regions for Prosecco, Valdobbiadene.

  • <p><strong>petit verdot</strong></p><p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$8.43</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-SC%2Fen%2Frough-ready-petit-verdot-petite-sirah%2Fw%2F8883965&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This blend of grapes uses both Petit Verdot (most commonly used in French Bordeaux) and Petite Syrah, and it's certainly hard to compete with. Richly inky and jammy, yet with a bit of acid and baking spices, this wine is a perfect for sipping after dinner. </p>
    3) Rough & Ready Petit Verdot vs. Petite Sirah

    petit verdot

    $8.43

    This blend of grapes uses both Petit Verdot (most commonly used in French Bordeaux) and Petite Syrah, and it's certainly hard to compete with. Richly inky and jammy, yet with a bit of acid and baking spices, this wine is a perfect for sipping after dinner.

  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$6.33</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-SC%2Fen%2Ftrader-moon-honey-moon-viognier%2Fw%2F1247589%3Fref%3Dnav-search&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lush California Viognier is one of the best kept secrets at Trader Joe's. Ultra smooth, fruity without being cloyingly sweet, and slightly floral, this full-bodied white is perfect for mid-day drinking. </p>
    4) Honey Moon Viognier

    $6.33

    This lush California Viognier is one of the best kept secrets at Trader Joe's. Ultra smooth, fruity without being cloyingly sweet, and slightly floral, this full-bodied white is perfect for mid-day drinking.

  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$7.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fel-castilla-syrah%2Fw%2F5915719&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g36901279/tapas-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tapas" class="link ">Tapas</a> time calls for a supremely easy-drinking Spanish Syrah like El Castilla. With notes of smoky vanilla and blackberry, this is a perfect accompaniment to your next cheeseboard. </p>
    5) El Castilla Syrah

    $7.38

    Tapas time calls for a supremely easy-drinking Spanish Syrah like El Castilla. With notes of smoky vanilla and blackberry, this is a perfect accompaniment to your next cheeseboard.

  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fnero-grande-appassite%2Fw%2F4928570&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pro-Tip: If you like your reds on the rich, fruity side (or love more-pricy wines like an Amarone della Valpolicella), do yourself a favor and pick up any wine that says "appassite" or "apassimento" on the label. This term means "dried" in Italian and refers to the process of rehydrating dried grapes (which have a higher sugar content) to produce a fuller bodied wine. </p>
    6) Nero Grande Appassite

    $12.99

    Pro-Tip: If you like your reds on the rich, fruity side (or love more-pricy wines like an Amarone della Valpolicella), do yourself a favor and pick up any wine that says "appassite" or "apassimento" on the label. This term means "dried" in Italian and refers to the process of rehydrating dried grapes (which have a higher sugar content) to produce a fuller bodied wine.

  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$14.93</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fkono-sauvignon-blanc%2Fw%2F1142645&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs are world-famous for a reason, and this one is no exception. The Kono is refreshingly crisp, a bit herby, and has a hint of melon and grapefruit that makes it go down very easily on a summery day. </p>
    7) Kono Sauvignon Blanc

    $14.93

    New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs are world-famous for a reason, and this one is no exception. The Kono is refreshingly crisp, a bit herby, and has a hint of melon and grapefruit that makes it go down very easily on a summery day.

  • <p><strong>Portugal</strong></p><p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-SC%2Fen%2Fporta-6-tinto%2Fw%2F2273406&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Heading to a party? Be sure to bring along this crowd-pleaser. Smooth yet subtly acidic, this Portuguese red blend goes just as well with a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2991/weeknight-steak-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steak" class="link ">steak</a> as it does a plate of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51007/homemade-brownie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brownies" class="link ">brownies</a>. </p>
    8) Porta 6 Tinto

    Portugal

    $9.99

    Heading to a party? Be sure to bring along this crowd-pleaser. Smooth yet subtly acidic, this Portuguese red blend goes just as well with a steak as it does a plate of brownies.

  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$5.27</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fespiral-vinho-verde%2Fw%2F1141787&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The best way to describe this wine is "peppy," with perfectly crisp notes of green apple and melon that make it ideal for drinking on any front porch or stoop. This Portuguese white wine also has the lightest of bubbles that makes it almost kombucha-adjacent. Yum! </p>
    9) Espiral Vinho Verde

    $5.27

    The best way to describe this wine is "peppy," with perfectly crisp notes of green apple and melon that make it ideal for drinking on any front porch or stoop. This Portuguese white wine also has the lightest of bubbles that makes it almost kombucha-adjacent. Yum!

  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$5.27</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-SC%2Fen%2Fmbali-chenin-blanc-viognier%2Fw%2F5069580&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're in dire need of a vacation, this South African Chenin Blanc-Viognier is a tropical beach day in a glass. Notes of lychee, honeysuckle, and jasmine make this a warm weather go-to. </p>
    10) Mbali Chenin Blanc - Viognier

    $5.27

    If you're in dire need of a vacation, this South African Chenin Blanc-Viognier is a tropical beach day in a glass. Notes of lychee, honeysuckle, and jasmine make this a warm weather go-to.

  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$8.43</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-CA%2Fen%2Flacheteau-sur-lie-muscadet-sevre-et-maine%2Fw%2F1814732&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not to be confused with sweet Muscat, Muscadet is a bone-dry French white with an irresistibly salinity that will have you feeling you've just spent a day at the beach. We opt for Muscadet when we're grilling out some <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39713126/how-to-grill-salmon-on-a-cedar-plank/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cedar-plank salmon" class="link ">cedar-plank salmon</a>. </p>
    11) LaCheteau Sur Lie Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie

    $8.43

    Not to be confused with sweet Muscat, Muscadet is a bone-dry French white with an irresistibly salinity that will have you feeling you've just spent a day at the beach. We opt for Muscadet when we're grilling out some cedar-plank salmon.

  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$10.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fruggero-di-bardo-susumaniello%2Fw%2F6005210&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As fun to say as it is to drink, Susumaniello is another Southern Italian favorite. Ideal for a nightcap, this particular bottle has loads of spice, vanilla, and leather notes. </p>
    12) Ruggero di Bardo Susumaniello

    $10.55

    As fun to say as it is to drink, Susumaniello is another Southern Italian favorite. Ideal for a nightcap, this particular bottle has loads of spice, vanilla, and leather notes.

  • <p><strong>White wine</strong></p><p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$7.45</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-SC%2Fen%2Fbeurre-la-tartine-tombe-toujours-sur-le-cote-white-wine-v-apnkd%2Fw%2F7696708%3Fyear%3D2018&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Did you know that <em>beurré</em> is not only the French word for "butter" (or "buttered") but it's also a slang term meaning "drunk." If Chardonnay's often feel too heavy for you, this citrusy-yet-buttery French Chardonnay is a great middle-ground. Let's just say this super smooth, buttery French Chardonnay certainly earns <em>all</em> meanings of its name. </p>
    13) Beurré La Tartine Tombe Toujours sur le Cote

    White wine

    $7.45

    Did you know that beurré is not only the French word for "butter" (or "buttered") but it's also a slang term meaning "drunk." If Chardonnay's often feel too heavy for you, this citrusy-yet-buttery French Chardonnay is a great middle-ground. Let's just say this super smooth, buttery French Chardonnay certainly earns all meanings of its name.

  • <p><strong>pinot noir</strong></p><p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$8.43</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fopaline-pinot-noir-brut-rose%2Fw%2F7524525&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fentertaining%2Fwine%2Fg42120578%2Fbest-wines-at-trader-joes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A favorite hostess gift, this Pinot Noir Brut Rosé will easily convert any friends who think they're not bubbly or rosé people. The Opaline has a beautiful bottle, and the wine inside is an excellent medium-bodied rosé with notes of strawberry and peach. No exaggeration, I've even heard of customers using the bottle for the body of <em>lamp</em>. </p>
    14) Opaline Pinot Noir Brut Rosé

    pinot noir

    $8.43

    A favorite hostess gift, this Pinot Noir Brut Rosé will easily convert any friends who think they're not bubbly or rosé people. The Opaline has a beautiful bottle, and the wine inside is an excellent medium-bodied rosé with notes of strawberry and peach. No exaggeration, I've even heard of customers using the bottle for the body of lamp.

