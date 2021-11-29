The 33 Best Cyber Monday Home Deals for a Total Decor Refresh

  Your home reflects your personal style as much as your wardrobe. Every so often, sales come along to make channeling your self-expression into your everyday surroundings a little easier, like this year's Cyber Monday home deals. Throughout Cyber Week, the stores behind our favorite bedding, furniture, and decorative items are offering discounts up to 80 percent off. Some of our favorite deals we've spotted include can't-miss markdowns on Article's sleek dining tables and Caraway's rarely discounted bakeware. 

Additional savings on sofas, end tables, bookcases, and pieces for every room in your home will be announced soon, and we'll update our list of sales with each new offer. But the earlier you begin exploring the decor deals, the better. Whether you're redecorating a familiar space or starting from scratch for an upcoming move, the following 33 Cyber Monday deals will help any space feel more like home and like you.
<p class="body-dropcap">Your home reflects your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38016025/olivia-kim-nordstrom-personal-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personal style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">personal style</a> as much as your wardrobe. Every so often, sales come along to make channeling your self-expression into your everyday surroundings a little easier, like this year's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38189109/nordstrom-black-friday-home-deals-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cyber Monday home deals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cyber Monday home deals</a>. Throughout <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/bazaar-black-friday-cyber-monday-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cyber Week" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cyber Week</a>, the stores behind our favorite bedding, furniture, and decorative items are offering discounts up to 80 percent off. Some of our favorite deals we've spotted include can't-miss markdowns on <a href="https://www.article.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Article" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Article</a>'s sleek dining tables and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carawayhome.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caraway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Caraway</a>'s rarely discounted bakeware. </p><p>Additional savings on sofas, end tables, bookcases, and pieces for every room in your home will be announced soon, and we'll update our list of sales with each new offer. But the earlier you begin exploring the decor deals, the better. Whether you're <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a37932461/no-place-like-home-november-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:redecorating" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">redecorating</a> a familiar space or starting from scratch for an upcoming move, the following 33 Cyber Monday deals will help any space feel more like home and like you. </p>
<p><strong>All Modern</strong></p><p>allmodern.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allmodern.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fjan-armchair-a000675450.html%3Fpiid%3D2144158749&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Wayfair's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fblack-friday&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:early Black Friday deals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">early Black Friday deals</a> are already underway until November 24, with some home furnishings up to 80 percent off. More deals will be added over the holiday weekend.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A perfect side chair that will complete your living room set for half its usual price, courtesy of Wayfair's sister brand, AllModern.</p>
<p>boutiquerugs.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fboutiquerugs.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers%2Fproducts%2Fmaayon-washable-area-rug&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Take 65 percent off rugs for any room in your home now with code BF65 at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fboutiquerugs.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boutique Rugs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boutique Rugs</a> through Cyber Monday. You'll also get free shipping.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A rustic area rug that's also machine washable.</p>
<p>floydhome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffloydhome.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-floyd-sofa%23the-floyd-sofa___Configuration_Two-Seater__Color_Ocean%2520Dive__Base_Upholstered&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Enter code BFCM21 at checkout to unlock deals up to $200 off <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffloydhome.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Floyd" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Floyd</a>'s minimalist furniture. While supplies last, you'll receive a mystery gift with your order.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A pet- and child-proof sofa with more than 595 glowing reviews backing its signature, easy-to-clean fabric. It's $200 off during the event.</p>
<p><strong>iNSPIRE Q</strong></p><p>overstock.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overstock.com%2FHome-Garden%2FGiselle-Antique-Graceful-Dark-Bronze-Victorian-Iron-Bed-by-iNSPIRE-Q-Classic%2F7720291%2Fproduct.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Whether you're searching for a specific bedroom upgrade or just browsing for new decor, Overstock will have you covered. The discount site is offering up to 70 percent off thousands of home items.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Bring the modern farmhouse vibes to your space with an antique bed frame that has an average rating of 4.7 stars. It's more than 50 percent off.</p>
<p>edloefinch.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fedloefinch.com%2Fcollections%2Fin-stock-furniture%2Fproducts%2Ffinley-leather-sofa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>You've got until December 1 to seize this home-makeover discount. With code BLACKFRIDAY, modern interiors from Edloe Finch are at least 10 percent off. Your savings increase to 15 percent off when you spend more than $2,790. </p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A leather sofa that's all about clean lines, cozy cushioning, and completing any room it's placed in. Reviewers call it a "showstopper." </p>
<p>saatva.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-latex-hybrid&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>All of Saatva's highly-rated mattresses are at least 10 percent off during its Black Friday sale. Spend more than $2,750, and you'll save 15 percent.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A hypoallergenic mattress with a 15-year warranty, for nights and nights of deep sleep.</p>
<p><strong>Jonathan Adler</strong></p><p>ruggable.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fruggable.com%2Fproducts%2Fjonathan-adler-inkdrop-black-ivory-rug%3Fsize%3D5x7&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Take 15 percent off Ruggable's room-enhancing rugs and mats with code TGIBF21.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A striking Jonathan Adler rug that's also machine washable. </p>
<p>framebridge.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.framebridge.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-1-gift-10x12%3Fma_0n%3DSRM3567%26ma_0r%3D2%252C2%252C2%252C2%26a_0c%3Duploaded%26a_0e-w%3D7%26a_0e-h%3D5%26a_0o-t%3Dauto%26a_0o-l%3Dauto%26md-p%3Drichmond-gold-frame%26mo-e%3D0%26mo-n%3DWH02%26mo-r%3D0%252C0%252C0%252C0%26ver%3D1%26variant-sku%3DGS-NO1GIFT-RICHMOND-LANDSCAPE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale:</strong> First orders of frames and gallery wall bundles at Framebridge are 15 percent off with code BLACKFRIDAY on November 26.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A frame that's popular for gifting group photos, with a special pocket on the back to enclose a personal message.</p>
<p><strong>Herman Miller</strong></p><p>dwr.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dwr.com%2Fliving-lounge-chairs%2Feames-lounge-chair-and-ottoman%2F5667.html%3Flang%3Den_US&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Upscale furnishings from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dwr.com%2Fbest-sellers%3Flang%3Den_US&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design Within Reach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Design Within Reach</a> are all 15 percent off during the brand's rare Black Friday event. Free shipping is also available–which can save you sizable fees on large furniture.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A piece of modern interiors history, the Herman Miller Eames Chair, is somehow on sale. If it's not in your home office or living room yet, you're missing out on a worthy investment in sophisticated lounging. <strong><br></strong></p>
<p>burrow.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fburrow.com%2Fshelves-and-storage%2Fserif-credenza%3Fsku%3DFLRSR-CZ-SR-OKBM&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>The more you rely on <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fburrow.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Burrow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Burrow</a> to refurbish your living space, the more you'll save. All orders up to $2,199 are 10 percent off. Then, the discount increases by purchase amount for maximum savings of $750 on orders of $5,000 or more.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Burrow finds a way to make home storage look stylish. This credenza is an artful way to store extra linens, entertainment consoles, or seasonal tchotchkes.</p>
<p>drink.haus</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrink.haus%2Fproducts%2Fpomegranate-rosemary&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Great home deals include housewarming gifts, like Haus's aperitifs. This year, the brand is offering 20 percent off every bottle through Cyber Monday.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A bottle of the newest flavor on offer, featuring a holiday-appropriate blend of berries and herbs. </p>
<p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9452-kitchenaid-cordless-hand-mixer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Take 20 percent off orders of $100 or more at Food52 with code FUN20. It won't take long to reach that minimum with so many kitchen tools, table settings, and organizers on sale.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A mixer that's just as powerful as a standing variety without taking up the same counter space. You can also use it anywhere: It's cordless and charges fast.</p>
<p>westelm.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fpure-white-ceramic-vase-collection-a760%2F%3Fpkey%3Dcall-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale:</strong> For Black Friday, take up to 70% off furniture, bedding, lighting, and more at West Elm.</p><p><strong>What to buy:</strong> Chic ceramic vases that start at $9.60. Buy one for your nightstand or a cluster for a dining table centerpiece.</p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fmattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Parachute is offering 20 percent off nearly everything in its store, from hotel-quality <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fwaffle-robe%3Fcol-idx%3D5%26opt-color%3Dterra&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:waffle robes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">waffle robes</a> to breathable <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Flinen-sheet-set%3Fcol-idx%3D12%26opt-color%3Dwhite&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:linen bedding sets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">linen bedding sets</a>. The deal is available until November 29.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A foam-free mattress that's both supportive and soft. Oh, and it just so happens to be made with eco-friendly wool.<strong><br></strong></p>
<p><strong>Jamie Young Co.</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fjamie-young-co.-arch-gold-leaf-metal-mirror-0400015526272.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>The same Saks event filled with <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a37666043/black-friday-cyber-monday-fashion-deals-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fashion deals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fashion deals</a> is also extending to home goods. Select home decor and devices are up to 50 percent off, right now.</p><p><strong>What to buy:</strong> Thoughtful home accents that can tie any room together, like this gold leaf statement mirror.</p>
<p><strong>Article </strong></p><p>article.com</p><p><a href="https://www.article.com/product/14234/farum-dining-table-for-8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>More than 100 modern furnishings including sofas, tables, and lighting are up to 30 percent off for Article's <a href="https://www.article.com/c/black-friday-furniture-sale-promos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday sale</a> until November 29.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A wooden dining table you'll enjoy gathering around for many meals to come.</p>
<p><strong>SAMSUNG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VWPBBTF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38268751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale:</strong> Amazon's Black Friday <a href="https://www.amazon.com/events/earlyblackfriday?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38268751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home deals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home deals</a> change every day, sometimes every hour. All the way until Cyber Monday, you can expect to find cookware, countertop appliances, furniture, and more at least 20 percent off.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Leave the living room accents and bedding sets to other sales. Amazon's best home deals are always found on appliances and home tech. This 65-inch Samsung TV, 33 percent off in Amazon's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/events/earlyblackfriday?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38268751%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:early Black Friday sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">early Black Friday sale</a>, is a worthy upgrade for any living room. When you're not catching up on <em>The Real Housewives</em><em>,</em> its screen displays artwork of your choosing.</p>
<p>magiclinen.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmagiclinen.com%2Flinen-curtains%2Fcolor-block-linen-curtain-panel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Email subscribers can already take 20 percent off Magic Linen's window treatments, bedding, and table settings. The sale opens up to everyone on November 30.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Breezy colorblock curtains that will look at home in any room.</p>
<p><strong>Faye Toogood</strong></p><p>1stdibs.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1stdibs.com%2Ffurniture%2Fseating%2Fchairs%2Froly-poly-polyethylene-armchair-flesh-faye-toogood-driade%2Fid-f_10880243%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Luxury resale marketplace 1st Dibs is holding a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1stdibs.com%2Fsale%2Fsaturday-sale%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday sale</a> where one-of-a-kind vintage items across every category are up to 60 percent off, including some sought-after designer furniture.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Faye Toogood's Roly Poly chairs are an interiors cult obsession. At 1st Dibs, a few colorways including this baby pink are 15 percent off.<strong><br></strong></p>
<p>greatjonesgoods.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatjonesgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fstir-crazy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>All bakeware orders at Great Jones are 20 percent off from now until November 29.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Nesting mixing bowls that are a colorful and easy-to-store addition to any kitchen. They're microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe, so you can use them for any type of meal prep.</p>
<p>potterybarn.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fgallery-in-a-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Thousands of home and holiday items at Pottery Barn are up to 70 percent off in its expansive <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fshop%2Fsale%2Fexclusive-savings%2F%3Fcm_re%3Daboveherobanner-_-default-_-early_bf_sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale</a>.</p><p><strong>What to buy:</strong> A best-selling gallery wall set for displaying all your fondest memories<strong>.</strong></p>
<p>modularclosets.com</p><p><strong>$279.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modularclosets.com%2Fcollections%2Fvista%2Fproducts%2Fvista-slanted-shoe-shelf-short-tower&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>This one will solve the chaos in your hall closet once and for all. All organization systems are 20 percent off at Modular Closets, with average savings of around $400. </p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A shoe rack that's sure to fit every pair you already own, plus the ones you'll buy from this year's best <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a37666043/black-friday-cyber-monday-fashion-deals-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday fashion deals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday fashion deals</a>.</p>
<p><strong>SERENA & LILY</strong></p><p>serenaandlily.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.serenaandlily.com%2Fwicker-dog-bed%2Fm13653.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>With code ITSHERE, Serena & Lily's prep-infused home goods are 25 percent off across all categories (with some exclusions). The sale lasts from November 24 until November 30. </p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A darling wicker bed for your furry best friend. </p>
<p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fopen-kitchen-matte-coupe-bowls&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Williams Sonoma's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fshop%2Fsale-special-offer%2Fpremier-view-all%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday sale</a> includes dishes, table linens, kitchen appliances, and so much more for up to 50 percent off. Clearance styles are also an extra 20 percent off.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Matte bowls or plates make a chic addition to your dining table. Most sets of 4 hit for less than $30 in this sale.</p>
<p><strong>Boll & Branch LLC</strong></p><p>bollandbranch.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bollandbranch.com%2Fproducts%2Fmattress-protector&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Starting November 23, you can take 25 percent off all Boll & Branch purchases above $200. (Select days will include surprise gifts with purchase.) Wait until Cyber Monday, and you'll be able to shop the discount without an order minimum.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>An anti-microbal topper that keeps your mattress soft, supportive, and clean for much longer. </p>
<p><strong>SlumberCloud</strong></p><p>slumbercloud.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slumbercloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fsilk-bundle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Bedding essentials are up to 25 percent off at SlumberCloud during its <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slumbercloud.com%2Fpages%2Fslumber-cloud-black-friday-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday Sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday Sale</a>. The more you spend, the greater discount you unlock.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>A bundle that fights skin and hair damage with two silk essentials: a pillowcase and a sleeping mask. SlumberCloud's version also has temperature-regulating fabric to keep you cool all night.</p>
<p><strong>Our Place</strong></p><p>fromourplace.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>A selection of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Our Place" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Our Place</a>'s hardworking and highly photogenic kitchen goods are up to $125 off until November 29. Deals will change each week, so be sure to check back—and then check again.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>The pan that started it all. Our Place's Always Pan, made for braising, steaming, frying, boiling, and more, is 30 percent off. </p>
<p>buffy.co</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbuffy.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-buffy-comforter-trial%3Fsize%3DFull%252FQueen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbuffy.co%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buffy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buffy</a>'s entire repertoire of puffy comforters and silky sheets are 20 percent off from November 18 to November 30. Just enter code DREAMDEAL to start assembling a better bedscape. </p><p><strong>What to buy:</strong> The Cloud Comforter, a quilted piece that's made bedtime so much better for 22,560 Buffy reviewers. (Average rating? 4.8/5 stars.)</p>
<p>carawayhome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carawayhome.com%2Fproducts%2F11pc-bakeware-set%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Now until November 30, all nontoxic cookware and linens at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carawayhome.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caraway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Caraway</a> are up to 20 percent off. The brand's pastel pots and pans are known for selling out fast, so don't hesitate if your kitchen needs new tools.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>An 11-piece bakeware set for all the home chefs in your circle that's $100 off. This bundle comes with all the tools for making cakes, cookies, and pies, plus an organizer to keep their kitchen neat. </p>
<p>sijohome.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsijohome.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers%2Fproducts%2Feucalyptus-bedding-bundle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>All the luxurious sheets and loungewear at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsijohome.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sijo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sijo</a> are 25 percent off in its early Black Friday sale. Just enter code EARLY25 at checkout. </p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Cooling eucalyptus sheets in a sub-$200 bundle are an investment in many nights' deep sleep.</p>
<p><strong>CINNAMON PROJECTS</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcinnamon-projects-circa-mineral-incense-burner%2F5840600&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Nordstrom's Black Friday sale started early with discounts up to 40 percent off in <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38151228/nordstrom-black-friday-cyber-monday-deals-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:every category" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">every category</a>, including home. A new drop with even more home decor items will arrive on November 19.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Start with thoughtful decor that's 40 percent off, like this sculptural incense burner. Then head back for larger <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38189109/nordstrom-black-friday-home-deals-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home accents" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home accents</a> or a bedding set.<strong><br></strong></p>
<p>casper.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fbundles%2Fbest-selling-bundle%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale: </strong>Find bundles with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Casper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Casper</a> mattresses and sleep accessories at 20 percent off through November 19, as well as smaller discounts on individual items. Later on, the brand is likely to add more (and bigger) sales.</p><p><strong>What to buy: </strong>Follow the wisdom of the crowd and order Casper's best-selling bundle including a mattress, foundation, and mattress protector. These three pieces are the building blocks to better sleep, and they're 20 percent off.<strong><br></strong></p>
<p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fcrib-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The sale:</strong> From its classic sheet bundles to its hotel-quality robes, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38268751%2Fbest-black-friday-cyber-monday-home-deals-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooklinen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooklinen</a>'s entire store is 20 percent off from now until November 30. </p><p><strong>What to buy:</strong> Sheets in charming gender-neutral prints for the littlest members of any family. The sateen weave is soft to the touch and gentle on babies' sensitive skin.</p>

