13 True-Crime Docs on Amazon Prime Video You Might Lose Sleep Over

  • <p>It took six years of trials to reach a final verdict on the murder of British study-abroad student Meredith Kercher. This documentary chronicles her full story from the day she was tragically killed in her Perugia apartment leading up to the incrimination of her American roommate, Amanda Knox.</p> <p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B01MU9G6I5/ref=atv_dp_amz_det_c_UTPsmN_1_3" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;The Murder of Meredith Kercher&quot; on Amazon Prime">Watch "The Murder of Meredith Kercher" on Amazon Prime</a>.</p>
    "The Murder of Meredith Kercher"

    Everett Collection / Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection
  • <p>In this heart-wrenching documentary, filmmaker Kurt Kuenne tells the story of his childhood friend Andrew Bagby, who was murdered by his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Shirley Turner. Through a series of interviews with the people who were closest to Bagby, "Dear Zachary" unravels the complicated custody battle between Bagby's killer and his grieving parents, while serving as a cinematic scrapbook for the son who never got the chance to know him.</p> <p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00MF5LH46/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father&quot; on Amazon Prime">Watch "Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father" on Amazon Prime</a>.</p>
    "Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father"

    Everett Collection / Oscilloscope Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
  • <p>"The Imposter" recounts the twisted case of Frédéric Bourdin, who exploited one family's grief over the disappearance of their 13-year-old son, Nicholas Barclay, to get the childhood he never had. In a series of interviews, Bourdin himself explains how he was able to successfully convince Spanish and American officials as well as many of Barclay's family members of his identity despite being French with brown eyes and dark hair, instead of American with blue eyes and blond hair.</p> <p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.e0b2b3ef-3280-accf-18cb-ca926d1a35b8" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;The Imposter&quot; on Amazon Prime">Watch "The Imposter" on Amazon Prime</a>.</p>
    The Imposter

    Everett Collection / Indomina/courtesy Everett Collection
  • <p>"Southwest of Salem" examines the wrongful convictions of Elizabeth Ramirez, Cassandra Rivera, Kristie Mayhugh, and Anna Vasquez, four lesbians who allegedly gang-raped two young girls. After 15 years of fighting for their innocence behind bars, a pivotal court hearing debunked the scientific evidence that had been used against them.</p> <p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B01MR52H38/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four&quot; on Amazon Prime">Watch "Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four" on Amazon Prime</a>.</p>
    "Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four"

    Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
  • <p>After 16-year-old Brenda Spencer was charged with murder for the Cleveland Elementary School shooting, she infamously told officials, "I don't like Mondays. This livens up the day." This documentary explores Spencer's case, from her disturbing confessions to the conditionality of her imprisonment.</p> <p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08THWF15M/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;I Don't Like Mondays&quot; on Amazon Prime">Watch "I Don't Like Mondays" on Amazon Prime</a>.</p>
    "I Don't Like Mondays"

    Everett Collection / MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection
  • <p>Narrated by the victim herself, this documentary recounts Natascha Kampusch's abduction and her eight years of captivity at the hands of Wolfgang Priklopil. Featuring rare footage from the dungeon she lived in from the ages of 10 to 18, "Kidnapped" reveals the horrific details of her case and the extent of her ordeal.</p> <p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0787BY1WK/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch &quot;Kidnapped: Natascha Kampusch&quot; on Amazon Prime">Watch "Kidnapped: Natascha Kampusch" on Amazon Prime</a>.</p>
    "Kidnapped: Natascha Kampusch"

    Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
    Everett Collection
Kalea Martin

You know that feeling you get when you see the words "Based on a True Story" at the end of a horror film, right before the credits roll? Well, these true-crime documentaries will have you feeling all those chills and goosebumps the whole way through. Gone are the days where true crime was a genre for lazy Sunday afternoons, because if you try to watch these documentaries in the background or while you try to take a nap, it's safe to say you'll end up at the edge of your seat with your eyes peeled instead. Looking for a film you won't be able to stop theorizing and texting about for weeks? Ahead are 13 of the best true-crime documentaries currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Be sure to check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals and sign up for Amazon Prime so you don't miss a sale or show.

