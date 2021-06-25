The Best Horror Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now

The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Aaron Brown raced to victory in the men's 100 metres, while Crystal Emmanuel captured her eighth national title in the women's 100 at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials on Friday. Brown, a 27-year-old from Toronto, ran 10.12 seconds in front of no fans at Claude Robillard Sports Complex. Jerome Blake took second in 10.27, while Bolade Ajomale was third in 10.36. Emmanuel, a 29-year-old from Toronto, ran 11.18 seconds, narrowly missing the automatic Tokyo qualifying standard o