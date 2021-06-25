The Best Horror Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now

  All right. So you just watched The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. You jumped. You cried. But you want more. Let us direct you to Netflix, which has approximately three billion horror movies on the platform. (Don't quote us on that.) The streamer has a hearty mix of Stephen King adaptations, foreign horror, the best of A24's frights, and the occasional B movie. 

More and more lately, too, Netflix has been pumping out some genuinely great originals in the genre. You have His House, which tells an illuminating, but horrifying immigrant story. The Babysitter, en route to becoming an all-timer in the horror-comedy genre. Not to mention, The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, if you want more from that terrifying universe.And Hubie Halloween. (Watch it: You know better than to shit on Sandler by now.)Here's the best of what Netflix has to offer in the scare department.
  1922

What's a good horror movie list without a Stephen King adaptation? Start your marathon of stories from the horror master with 1922, which follows a murderous rancher who gets his son in on the evil-doing. Once you're done, check out the novella it's based on. Or read the novella before watching the movie. Can't go wrong either way.
  Truth or Dare

Truth or Dare! You, uh, hate this game. But you just might enjoy the horror adaptation of the slumber party pastime even your teenage self loathed, which starts with a bunch of kids drinkin' beers around the campfire, and ends with them bloody, crying, and playing the titular game, of course.
  Jason X

The year: 2455. The killer: Jason Vorhees, fresh out of a cryrogenic freeze. Your Friday night: The hardest you'll ever laugh at a so-bad-it's-good horror movie. Do it.
  Prom Night

What's scarier: Your senior year prom night, or the actual horror movie named Prom Night?
  The Conjuring

The Conjuring, really, is the haunted-house subgenre at its best—and it'll surely be remembered by future horror-seekers as an all-timer. (As well as an early high point for the great director James Wan.) Hate to tell you this, but The Conjuring is based on a true story, too. If you like it, the original inspired a whole series of sequels. (One is being released this year, in fact.)
  The Conjuring 2

Anotha one! You're missing out if you waltz into The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It without knowing all of the shit that the franchise's leading demonologists have gotten into beforehand. Inthe Conjuring 2, Lorraine and Ed Warren go to north London to investigate—what else?—a haunted house. Never gets old.
  Death Note

Sure, Netflix's Death Note didn't quite reach the greatness of the anime it's based on, which sees a kid inherit a book that gives him the ability to kill people. But the film adaptation stars Willem Dafoe as the towering, sniveling demon who haunts this boy. That's worth the watch alone.
  Unfriended

Sure, 2017's Unfriended—a story of social-media-using-gone wrong told largely through webcamis already massively outdated. Which is fun! Laugh at these teenagers and their pre-AirPodded plights.
  Hubie Halloween

Friends, countrymen, Sandlerites: Hubie Halloween was pretty damn good. There's a piss joke in the first five minutes, several vomit-inducing images will be burned into your brain, and Steve Buscemi plays a werewolf. But still. Pretty damn good.
  His House

Don't let His House keep going under the radar. In what's one of Netflix's best horror originals, His House is as terrifying as it is smart—telling a refugee story through a South Sudanese couple that finds asylum in England.
  Scary Movie 5

The Scary Movie scary movies aren't very scary. Nor are they very good. But there are five of them. And you must come to terms with that.

In reality, the parody series is probably a good inroad for whomever in your life wants to "be into horror movies" without actually experiencing a horror movie.
  The Babysitter

Nothing is scarier than a pubescent boy coming of age and realizing he's got a crush on his babysitter. Unless, said babysitter is in a demonic cult that sacrifices random dudes in your parents kitchen.
  It Comes at Night

If you've watched an A24 screamfest before, you know what you're getting with It Comes at Night. An A-plus cast (Joel Edgarton and Carmen Ejogo, here), claustrophobic thriller focused on a slowly crumbling family, and scares that will stay with you for a week. At least.
  Malevolent

Florence Pugh is a must-watch in just about every role she takes on nowadays, but in a horror movie? After her tortured, weirder-than-hell turn in Midsommar, she's quickly turning into one of the genre's best players. Catch Pugh in Malevolent, which follows a group of scam artists who stage hauntings just so they can get paid to exorcise the fake ghosts. Then, they encounter the real deal.
  As Above, So Below

If you can stand to watch a found-footage horror movie in 2020, you could do a lot worse than As Above, So Below. It follows an archaeologist digging around for an artifact in the creepy Catacombs of Paris. And she... finds a little more than what she was looking for.
  In the Tall Grass

In The Tall Grass, the latest in the mill of Stephen King's story-to-screen adaptations, is basically everyone's pumpkin patch nightmare come to life—two siblings dive into the titular grass to find a lost boy, where shady business ensues.
  Velvet Buzzsaw

This horror satire from Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy is a mix of The Square and Eyes of Laura Mars, with Jake Gyllenhaal starring as an art critic who discovers that the mysterious paintings by an unknown artist have supernatural abilities—and take their revenge on anyone attempting to profit off of them.
  Bird Box

Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, and John Malkovich star in this dystopian thriller (and Netflix original film) about a woman who must travel blindfolded along with her children to safety as an unseen force stalks them on their journey.
  Cam

Madeline Brewer plays an enterprising camgirl who discovers that she's somehow been replicated in various videos that have been uploaded to her own website in this Internet-inspired horror thriller and Netflix original.
  Creep

Aaron, a videographer (played by director Patrick Brice), answers an ad to work for a mysterious guy named Josef (Mark Duplass), whose awkward and uncomfortable behavior immediately makes Aaron uneasy. But his erratic behavior only becomes more and more bizarre in this indie psychological thriller.
  Gerald's Game

One of Stephen King's underrated novels thanks to its lack of supernatural fights, Gerald's Game still packs a heavy psychological punch. A sexy tryst goes wrong when Gerald handcuffs his wife Jessie to a bed, only to immediately have a heart attack—leaving her imprisoned in both a remote cabin and her own delusional mind.
  Hush

This creepy slasher flick follows a deaf writer (Kate Siegel) who lives a solitary life in the woods. But her peaceful retreat is changed forever when a masked killer appears, and she must fight—in silence—for her life.
  I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

Director Osgood Perkins (son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins) helms this mystery about a live-in nurse, Lily (Ruth Wilson), who moves into the remote New England mansion owned by her patient, an elderly horror novelist who suffers from dementia. Soon Lily starts to question if the unsettling things that are taking place in this house came straight from one of her patient's books.
  The Invitation

A gathering of friends at a swank Hollywood Hills mansion turns deadly in Karyn Kusama's chilling and unsettling thriller, which sees a seemingly innocuous dinner party devolve into a cult-inspired killing spree.
  Under the Shadow

Set in the post-revolution era of 1980s Tehran, a mother must protect her daughter from a demonic possession in their home—all while a war rages on outside, leaving them fighting for safety from both manmade and supernatural evils.
  Veronica

Inspired by a true story (just like the best horror movies always are), this acclaimed Spanish film follows the 15-year-old Veronica who conducts a séance with a Ouija board—already a tricky situation, one that's heightened by the fact that she does it during a solar eclipse. Things, naturally, do not go well for her afterward.
  The Perfection

The Perfection is the age old tale of two world class cellists who go absolutely insane over their art. By the end, there are six lost limbs, hallucinations, three pant suits, and one of the wildest horror rides that Netflix originals has developed in its history.
  The Ritual

Never go in the woods. Ever. There's just not a reason for it. In The Ritual, four friends head into the woods to honor their late friend, but the Norse legends within the forest aren't as welcoming as they'd hoped. Essentially, nothing wrong with just... you know, getting a cake and honoring your friend that way.
<p class="body-dropcap">All right. So you just watched <em><a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a36634853/true-story-the-conjuring-the-devil-made-me-do-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It</a></em>. You jumped. You cried. But you want more. Let us direct you to Netflix, which has approximately three billion horror movies on the platform. (Don't quote us on that.) The streamer has a hearty mix of Stephen King adaptations, foreign horror, the best of A24’s frights, and the occasional B movie. </p><p>More and more lately, too, Netflix has been pumping out some genuinely great originals in the genre. You have <em>His House</em>, which tells an illuminating, but horrifying immigrant story. <em>The Babysitter</em>, en route to becoming an all-timer in the horror-comedy genre. Not to mention, <em>The Conjuring </em>and <em>The Conjuring </em>2, if you want more from that terrifying universe.And <em>Hubie Halloween</em>. (Watch it: You know better than to shit on Sandler by now.)Here’s the best of what Netflix has to offer in the scare department. </p>
<p>What's a good horror movie list without a Stephen King adaptation? Start your marathon of stories from the horror master with <em>1922</em>, which follows a murderous rancher who gets his son in on the evil-doing. Once you're done, check out the novella it's based on. Or read the novella before watching the movie. Can't go wrong either way.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80135164" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E_fT0aTsjI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Truth or Dare! You, uh, hate this game. But you just might enjoy the horror adaptation of the slumber party pastime even your teenage self loathed, which starts with a bunch of kids drinkin' beers around the campfire, and ends with them bloody, crying, and playing the titular game, of course. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80218099" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cgnk3MLw9TM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The year: 2455. The killer: Jason Vorhees, fresh out of a cryrogenic freeze. Your Friday night: The hardest you'll ever laugh at a so-bad-it's-good horror movie. Do it.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/60004477" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka8QJjfpw1w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>What's scarier: Your senior year prom night, or the actual horror movie named <em>Prom Night</em>? </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/70087531" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krNmjJpXUHU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p><em>The Conjuring</em>, really, is the haunted-house subgenre at its best—and it'll surely be remembered by future horror-seekers as an all-timer. (As well as an early high point for the great director James Wan.) Hate to tell you this, but <em>The Conjuring </em>is based on a true story, too. If you like it, the original inspired a whole series of sequels. (One is being released this year, in fact.)</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/70251894" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k10ETZ41q5o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Anotha one! You're missing out if you waltz into <em>The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It </em>without knowing all of the shit that the franchise's leading demonologists have gotten into beforehand. In<em>the Conjuring 2</em>, Lorraine and Ed Warren go to north London to investigate—what else?—a haunted house. Never gets old.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80091246" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFsmuRPClr4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Sure, Netflix's <em>Death Note </em>didn't quite reach the greatness of the anime it's based on, which sees a kid inherit a book that gives him the ability to kill people. But the film adaptation stars Willem Dafoe as the towering, sniveling demon who haunts this boy. That's worth the watch alone. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80122759" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvxNaSIB_WI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Sure, 2017's <em>Unfriended—</em>a story of social-media-using-gone wrong told largely through webcam<em>—</em>is already massively outdated. Which is fun! Laugh at these teenagers and their pre-AirPodded plights.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80014725" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q72LWqCx3pc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Friends, countrymen, Sandlerites: <em>Hubie Halloween </em>was <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a34328871/hubie-halloween-netflix-adam-sandler-humor-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pretty damn good" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pretty damn good</a>. There's a piss joke in the first five minutes, several vomit-inducing images will be burned into your brain, and Steve Buscemi plays a werewolf. But still. Pretty damn good.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80245104" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kY3SuNvqQPw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Don't let <em>His House </em>keep going under the radar. In what's one of Netflix's best horror originals, <em>His House </em>is as terrifying as it is smart—telling a refugee story through a South Sudanese couple that finds asylum in England.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/81231197" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYY0QJhlXjc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The <em>Scary </em><em>Movie </em>scary movies aren't very scary. Nor are they very good. But there are five of them. And you must come to terms with that.</p><p>In reality, the parody series is probably a good inroad for whomever in your life wants to "be into horror movies" without actually experiencing a horror movie.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/70253160" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMDZ8M47j0I" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Nothing is scarier than a pubescent boy coming of age and realizing he's got a crush on his babysitter. Unless, said babysitter is in a demonic cult that sacrifices random dudes in your parents kitchen.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80164456" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qibY77AWlUc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>If you’ve watched an A24 screamfest before, you know what you’re getting with<em> It Comes at Night</em>. An A-plus cast (Joel Edgarton and Carmen Ejogo, here), claustrophobic thriller focused on a slowly crumbling family, and scares that will stay with you for a week. At least. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80174959" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YOYHCBQn9g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Florence Pugh is a must-watch in just about every role she takes on nowadays, but in a horror movie? After her tortured, weirder-than-hell turn in <em>Midsommar</em>, she’s quickly turning into one of the genre’s best players. Catch Pugh in <em>Malevolent</em>, which follows a group of scam artists who stage hauntings just so they can get paid to exorcise the fake ghosts. Then, they encounter the real deal.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80242081" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJ3tMPVvE6w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>If you can stand to watch a found-footage horror movie in 2020, you could do a lot worse than <em>As Above</em><em>, So Below</em>. It follows an archaeologist digging around for an artifact in the creepy Catacombs of Paris. And she... finds a little more than what she was looking for. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/70307661" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now </a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fq358xHbzN4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p><em>In The Tall Grass</em>, the latest in the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/books/a29404145/in-the-tall-grass-stephen-king-short-story-transcript/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mill of Stephen King’s story-to-screen adaptations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mill of Stephen King’s story-to-screen adaptations</a>, is basically everyone’s pumpkin patch nightmare come to life—two siblings dive into the titular grass to find a lost boy, where shady business ensues.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80237905" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7afc9gTbVFI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This horror satire from <em>Nightcrawler</em> director Dan Gilroy is a mix of <em>The Square </em>and <em>Eyes of Laura Mars</em>, with Jake Gyllenhaal starring as an art critic who discovers that the mysterious paintings by an unknown artist have supernatural abilities—and take their revenge on anyone attempting to profit off of them.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80199689?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2C1b0600b8-8c5b-4fae-b528-04b4c15a29e8-10414262%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, and John Malkovich star in this dystopian thriller (and Netflix original film) about a woman who must travel blindfolded along with her children to safety as an unseen force stalks them on their journey.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80196789?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2Cf7a757ba4781b3b6ec971f384ec80628d725d9db%3A70c2b45474bb0504b623aa2e07f585352ac7048f%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>Madeline Brewer plays an enterprising camgirl who discovers that she's somehow been replicated in various videos that have been uploaded to her own website in this Internet-inspired horror thriller and Netflix original. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80177400?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2C76cd46ff-7b93-46c4-9b5c-4e32496a28f8-10397540%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>Aaron, a videographer (played by director Patrick Brice), answers an ad to work for a mysterious guy named Josef (Mark Duplass), whose awkward and uncomfortable behavior immediately makes Aaron uneasy. But his erratic behavior only becomes more and more bizarre in this indie psychological thriller. <br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/70306646?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2C9a7ba776-d234-491a-b21e-119a44239356-10372639%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>One of Stephen King's underrated novels thanks to its lack of supernatural fights, <em>Gerald's Game </em>still packs a heavy psychological punch. A sexy tryst goes wrong when Gerald handcuffs his wife Jessie to a bed, only to immediately have a heart attack—leaving her imprisoned in both a remote cabin and her own delusional mind.<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80128722?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2C1edfee1f-2622-4247-82f7-f464fb5d77a5-9833705%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>This creepy slasher flick follows a deaf writer (Kate Siegel) who lives a solitary life in the woods. But her peaceful retreat is changed forever when a masked killer appears, and she must fight—in silence—for her life.<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80091879?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2C1148f73e-87d6-4d36-a636-27fa05acb4e6-9804796%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>Director Osgood Perkins (son of <em>Psycho</em> star Anthony Perkins) helms this mystery about a live-in nurse, Lily (Ruth Wilson), who moves into the remote New England mansion owned by her patient, an elderly horror novelist who suffers from dementia. Soon Lily starts to question if the unsettling things that are taking place in this house came straight from one of her patient's books.<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80094648?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2C136fda07-b080-4d8d-9f00-6f536efd3239-9781658%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>A gathering of friends at a swank Hollywood Hills mansion turns deadly in Karyn Kusama's chilling and unsettling thriller, which sees a seemingly innocuous dinner party devolve into a cult-inspired killing spree. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80048977?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2C6714ab7e-58dd-4e89-be8d-1ecf03988e75-8456594%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>Set in the post-revolution era of 1980s Tehran, a mother must protect her daughter from a demonic possession in their home—all while a war rages on outside, leaving them fighting for safety from both manmade and supernatural evils.<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80096786?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2C48ff9feb-e6da-4d21-822a-46f413347499-8595519%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>Inspired by a true story (just like the best horror movies always are), this acclaimed Spanish film follows the 15-year-old Veronica who conducts a séance with a Ouija board—already a tricky situation, one that's heightened by the fact that she does it during a solar eclipse. Things, naturally, do not go well for her afterward. <br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80109295?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2C71ffe516-6dae-4b48-8c87-888dadba1ece-8585979%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p><em>The Perfection </em>is the age old tale of two world class cellists who go absolutely insane over their art. By the end, there are six lost limbs, hallucinations, three pant suits, and one of the wildest horror rides that Netflix originals has developed in its history.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80211638?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2Cd8c0b1bf-4ec3-4c35-b625-da4fa726def6-14431053%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p>Never go in the woods. Ever. There's just not a reason for it. In <em>The Ritual</em>, four friends head into the woods to honor their late friend, but the Norse legends within the forest aren't as welcoming as they'd hoped. Essentially, nothing wrong with just... you know, getting a cake and honoring your friend that way.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80217312?trackId=13752289&tctx=0%2C0%2Cda013712-2561-4839-ac81-956eac28f1bb-18478386%2C%2C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>

