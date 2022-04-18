13 Relaxed Blazers That Are Pure Business Casual

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The laws of fashion and the laws of physics look alike. Every trend sparks an equal, opposite, and reactive trend in due time. See the slide from skinny jeans into <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39674882/baggy-jeans-womens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baggier fits" class="link ">baggier fits</a> or the emerging shift from strong suiting to relaxed separates. That second movement is all-important for anyone reconsidering their <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37898395/womens-suit-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:back-to-work wardrobe" class="link ">back-to-work wardrobe</a>: While jutting shoulders and '80s exaggeration are in play from Balmain to Wardrobe.NYC, casual blazers are arising across new arrivals and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.vestiairecollective.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fq%3Dunstructured%2Bblazers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vintage" class="link ">vintage</a> sellers. The fits are looser, the fabrics skew toward linen and Tencel, and there are hardly any shoulder pads in sight. </p><p class="body-dropcap"> You can always have your suiting both ways, but we suggest trying a deconstructed fit now. These casual jackets follow the blueprint of a single-button or double-breasted blazer with a little more breathing room. All the best options, from Acne Studios or St. Agni, offer an oversized vibe with little to zero shoulder padding. For all their slouch and flexibility, they still have the facade of a more formal jacket. </p><p class="body-dropcap">Whether you wear them with coordinating trousers, over denim, or as a mini dress if the hem allows, you'll find these <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39713709/basics-clothing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blazers" class="link ">blazers</a> are pure ease. Shop 13 relaxed blazers that feel like casual Friday but look like the CEO on a Monday, ahead. <br></p>
    1/14

    13 Relaxed Blazers That Are Pure Business Casual

    The laws of fashion and the laws of physics look alike. Every trend sparks an equal, opposite, and reactive trend in due time. See the slide from skinny jeans into baggier fits or the emerging shift from strong suiting to relaxed separates. That second movement is all-important for anyone reconsidering their back-to-work wardrobe: While jutting shoulders and '80s exaggeration are in play from Balmain to Wardrobe.NYC, casual blazers are arising across new arrivals and vintage sellers. The fits are looser, the fabrics skew toward linen and Tencel, and there are hardly any shoulder pads in sight.

    You can always have your suiting both ways, but we suggest trying a deconstructed fit now. These casual jackets follow the blueprint of a single-button or double-breasted blazer with a little more breathing room. All the best options, from Acne Studios or St. Agni, offer an oversized vibe with little to zero shoulder padding. For all their slouch and flexibility, they still have the facade of a more formal jacket.

    Whether you wear them with coordinating trousers, over denim, or as a mini dress if the hem allows, you'll find these blazers are pure ease. Shop 13 relaxed blazers that feel like casual Friday but look like the CEO on a Monday, ahead.

    Jacopo Raule - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>St. Agni</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$490.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fst-agni%2Forigami-linen-blazer%2F502265&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unstructured shoulders, drapey sleeves, and hidden hook closures: St. Agni just made the blazer we'll want to wear all summer. </p>
    2/14

    Origami Linen Blazer

    St. Agni

    modaoperandi.com

    $490.00

    Shop Now

    Unstructured shoulders, drapey sleeves, and hidden hook closures: St. Agni just made the blazer we'll want to wear all summer.

    Moda Operandi
  • <p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>jcrew.com</p><p><strong>$248.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fblazers%2Fdrapey%2Flong-parke-blazer-in-eco-drapey-cupro%2FMP740&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This blazer is a personal favorite of J.Crew design director Olympia Gayot. She <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39573332/olympia-gayot-jcrew-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told BAZAAR" class="link ">told <em>BAZAAR</em></a> it's a matter of versatility: "You can wear it to a party, you can wear it to work, and it has this very sexy, drapey quality to it." </p>
    3/14

    Long Parke Blazer

    J.Crew

    jcrew.com

    $248.00

    Shop Now

    This blazer is a personal favorite of J.Crew design director Olympia Gayot. She told BAZAAR it's a matter of versatility: "You can wear it to a party, you can wear it to work, and it has this very sexy, drapey quality to it."

    jcrew.com
  • <p><strong>Rejina Pyo</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$757.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Frejina-pyo-laura-belted-jacket-item-17045480.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get a touch more definition without losing the laid-back fit.</p>
    4/14

    Laura Belted Jacket

    Rejina Pyo

    farfetch.com

    $757.00

    Shop Now

    Get a touch more definition without losing the laid-back fit.

    Farfetch
  • <p><strong>Alex Mill</strong></p><p>alexmill.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexmill.com%2Fcollections%2Fsuiting-womens%2Fproducts%2Fsuitish-blazer-in-gingham-in-navy-beige&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's all in the name: This blazer can feel Nantucket formal when you want to dress up, everyday casual when you don't. For the pattern-shy, the same drapey fit comes in solid <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexmill.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuitish-blazer-in-dark-navy%3F_pos%3D1%26_sid%3D269bd7f51%26_ss%3Dr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:khaki, white, and navy," class="link ">khaki, white, and navy,</a> too. </p>
    5/14

    Suit(ish) Blazer

    Alex Mill

    alexmill.com

    $225.00

    Shop Now

    It's all in the name: This blazer can feel Nantucket formal when you want to dress up, everyday casual when you don't. For the pattern-shy, the same drapey fit comes in solid khaki, white, and navy, too.

    Alex Mill
  • <p><strong>Bondi Born</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbondi-born%2Fclothing%2Fblazers%2Fplus-net-sustain-kokomo-organic-linen-blazer%2F24772899113563514&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blazer or beach cover-up? The linen blend in this <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39466595/hot-pink-clothing-trend-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:poppy pink" class="link ">poppy pink</a> shade is light enough for either.</p>
    6/14

    Kokomo Organic Linen Blazer

    Bondi Born

    net-a-porter.com

    $695.00

    Shop Now

    Blazer or beach cover-up? The linen blend in this poppy pink shade is light enough for either.

    Net-a-Porter
  • <p><strong>Acne Studios</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$800.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Facne-studios%2Fclothing%2Fblazers%2Ftwill-blazer%2F24772899113141925&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Slouchy, oversized, and effortlessly cool. The single closure keeps Acne's jacket feeling undone even when it's buttoned up.</p>
    7/14

    Twill Blazer

    Acne Studios

    net-a-porter.com

    $800.00

    Shop Now

    Slouchy, oversized, and effortlessly cool. The single closure keeps Acne's jacket feeling undone even when it's buttoned up.

    Net-a-Porter
  • <p><strong>Thom Browne</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$1900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fthom-browne-elongated-deconstructed-blazer-0400015188801.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>True fashion heads should go for Thom Browne's relaxed blazer, complete with the house's stripe-stamped sleeve and tri-color buttons. (<strong>Editor's note:</strong> It's selling fast.) </p>
    8/14

    Elongated Deconstructed Blazer

    Thom Browne

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $1900.00

    Shop Now

    True fashion heads should go for Thom Browne's relaxed blazer, complete with the house's stripe-stamped sleeve and tri-color buttons. (Editor's note: It's selling fast.)

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Cos</strong></p><p>cosstores.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosstores.com%2Fen_usd%2Fwomen%2Fwomenswear%2Fcoats-and-jackets%2Fblazers%2Fproduct.deconstructed-wool-blazer-green.1069357001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cos is one of our first stops for <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39232815/best-capsule-wardrobe-kits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wardrobing essentials" class="link ">wardrobing essentials</a>, including blazers to mix and match with suiting separates and everyday denim. </p>
    9/14

    Deconstructed Wool Blazer

    Cos

    cosstores.com

    $250.00

    Shop Now

    Cos is one of our first stops for wardrobing essentials, including blazers to mix and match with suiting separates and everyday denim.

    cosstores.com
  • <p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$89.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Flinen-blazer-with-pockets-p04043256.html%3Fv1%3D178706067%26v2%3D2025498&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a relaxed blazer you can slide into your cart on your next lunch break. (We won't tell.) </p>
    10/14

    Linen Blazer with Pockets

    Zara

    zara.com

    $89.90

    Shop Now

    Here's a relaxed blazer you can slide into your cart on your next lunch break. (We won't tell.)

    zara.com
  • <p><strong>Ouisa</strong></p><p>ouisa.clothing</p><p><strong>$345.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fouisa.clothing%2Fproducts%2Fthe-cotton-blazer%3Fvariant%3D41438728650924&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This boxy yet laid-back blazer is one-sixth of a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fouisa.clothing%2Fcollections%2Fwarm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring wardrobe capsule kit" class="link ">spring wardrobe capsule kit</a>. The camel shade can seamlessly fold into your closet, whether you go for the full essentials set or not.</p>
    11/14

    The Cotton Blazer

    Ouisa

    ouisa.clothing

    $345.00

    Shop Now

    This boxy yet laid-back blazer is one-sixth of a spring wardrobe capsule kit. The camel shade can seamlessly fold into your closet, whether you go for the full essentials set or not.

    Ouisa
  • <p><strong>Show Me Your Mumu</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$168.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FSHOW-WO60%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an under-$200 option in a spring-appropriate shade—to wear with cut-offs or an equally relaxed pair of khaki trousers. </p>
    12/14

    Artemis Blazer

    Show Me Your Mumu

    revolve.com

    $168.00

    Shop Now

    Here's an under-$200 option in a spring-appropriate shade—to wear with cut-offs or an equally relaxed pair of khaki trousers.

    Revolve
  • <p><strong>Raey</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$689.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2FRaey-Slash-back-cotton-belted-jacket-1479180&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This belted blazer is business in the front and edgy in the back, courtesy of an unexpected slash in the fabric. </p>
    13/14

    Slash-back Cotton Jacket

    Raey

    matchesfashion.com

    $689.00

    Shop Now

    This belted blazer is business in the front and edgy in the back, courtesy of an unexpected slash in the fabric.

    matchesfashion.com
  • <p><strong>Babaton</strong></p><p>aritzia.com</p><p><strong>$248.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.aritzia.com/us/en/product/vogue-blazer/99793.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The bigger the proportions, the better. Still, Aritzia's oversized blazer won't weigh you down. Its midweight flannel feels feather light. </p>
    14/14

    Single-breasted Oversized Blazer

    Babaton

    aritzia.com

    $248.00

    Shop Now

    The bigger the proportions, the better. Still, Aritzia's oversized blazer won't weigh you down. Its midweight flannel feels feather light.

    Aritzia
<p class="body-dropcap">The laws of fashion and the laws of physics look alike. Every trend sparks an equal, opposite, and reactive trend in due time. See the slide from skinny jeans into <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39674882/baggy-jeans-womens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baggier fits" class="link ">baggier fits</a> or the emerging shift from strong suiting to relaxed separates. That second movement is all-important for anyone reconsidering their <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37898395/womens-suit-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:back-to-work wardrobe" class="link ">back-to-work wardrobe</a>: While jutting shoulders and '80s exaggeration are in play from Balmain to Wardrobe.NYC, casual blazers are arising across new arrivals and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.vestiairecollective.com%2Fsearch%2F%3Fq%3Dunstructured%2Bblazers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vintage" class="link ">vintage</a> sellers. The fits are looser, the fabrics skew toward linen and Tencel, and there are hardly any shoulder pads in sight. </p><p class="body-dropcap"> You can always have your suiting both ways, but we suggest trying a deconstructed fit now. These casual jackets follow the blueprint of a single-button or double-breasted blazer with a little more breathing room. All the best options, from Acne Studios or St. Agni, offer an oversized vibe with little to zero shoulder padding. For all their slouch and flexibility, they still have the facade of a more formal jacket. </p><p class="body-dropcap">Whether you wear them with coordinating trousers, over denim, or as a mini dress if the hem allows, you'll find these <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39713709/basics-clothing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blazers" class="link ">blazers</a> are pure ease. Shop 13 relaxed blazers that feel like casual Friday but look like the CEO on a Monday, ahead. <br></p>
<p><strong>St. Agni</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$490.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fst-agni%2Forigami-linen-blazer%2F502265&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unstructured shoulders, drapey sleeves, and hidden hook closures: St. Agni just made the blazer we'll want to wear all summer. </p>
<p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>jcrew.com</p><p><strong>$248.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fblazers%2Fdrapey%2Flong-parke-blazer-in-eco-drapey-cupro%2FMP740&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This blazer is a personal favorite of J.Crew design director Olympia Gayot. She <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39573332/olympia-gayot-jcrew-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told BAZAAR" class="link ">told <em>BAZAAR</em></a> it's a matter of versatility: "You can wear it to a party, you can wear it to work, and it has this very sexy, drapey quality to it." </p>
<p><strong>Rejina Pyo</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$757.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Frejina-pyo-laura-belted-jacket-item-17045480.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get a touch more definition without losing the laid-back fit.</p>
<p><strong>Alex Mill</strong></p><p>alexmill.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexmill.com%2Fcollections%2Fsuiting-womens%2Fproducts%2Fsuitish-blazer-in-gingham-in-navy-beige&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's all in the name: This blazer can feel Nantucket formal when you want to dress up, everyday casual when you don't. For the pattern-shy, the same drapey fit comes in solid <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexmill.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuitish-blazer-in-dark-navy%3F_pos%3D1%26_sid%3D269bd7f51%26_ss%3Dr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:khaki, white, and navy," class="link ">khaki, white, and navy,</a> too. </p>
<p><strong>Bondi Born</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbondi-born%2Fclothing%2Fblazers%2Fplus-net-sustain-kokomo-organic-linen-blazer%2F24772899113563514&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blazer or beach cover-up? The linen blend in this <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39466595/hot-pink-clothing-trend-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:poppy pink" class="link ">poppy pink</a> shade is light enough for either.</p>
<p><strong>Acne Studios</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$800.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Facne-studios%2Fclothing%2Fblazers%2Ftwill-blazer%2F24772899113141925&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Slouchy, oversized, and effortlessly cool. The single closure keeps Acne's jacket feeling undone even when it's buttoned up.</p>
<p><strong>Thom Browne</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$1900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fthom-browne-elongated-deconstructed-blazer-0400015188801.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>True fashion heads should go for Thom Browne's relaxed blazer, complete with the house's stripe-stamped sleeve and tri-color buttons. (<strong>Editor's note:</strong> It's selling fast.) </p>
<p><strong>Cos</strong></p><p>cosstores.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosstores.com%2Fen_usd%2Fwomen%2Fwomenswear%2Fcoats-and-jackets%2Fblazers%2Fproduct.deconstructed-wool-blazer-green.1069357001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cos is one of our first stops for <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39232815/best-capsule-wardrobe-kits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wardrobing essentials" class="link ">wardrobing essentials</a>, including blazers to mix and match with suiting separates and everyday denim. </p>
<p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$89.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Flinen-blazer-with-pockets-p04043256.html%3Fv1%3D178706067%26v2%3D2025498&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a relaxed blazer you can slide into your cart on your next lunch break. (We won't tell.) </p>
<p><strong>Ouisa</strong></p><p>ouisa.clothing</p><p><strong>$345.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fouisa.clothing%2Fproducts%2Fthe-cotton-blazer%3Fvariant%3D41438728650924&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This boxy yet laid-back blazer is one-sixth of a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fouisa.clothing%2Fcollections%2Fwarm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring wardrobe capsule kit" class="link ">spring wardrobe capsule kit</a>. The camel shade can seamlessly fold into your closet, whether you go for the full essentials set or not.</p>
<p><strong>Show Me Your Mumu</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$168.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FSHOW-WO60%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an under-$200 option in a spring-appropriate shade—to wear with cut-offs or an equally relaxed pair of khaki trousers. </p>
<p><strong>Raey</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$689.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2FRaey-Slash-back-cotton-belted-jacket-1479180&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39739585%2Fcasual-blazers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This belted blazer is business in the front and edgy in the back, courtesy of an unexpected slash in the fabric. </p>
<p><strong>Babaton</strong></p><p>aritzia.com</p><p><strong>$248.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.aritzia.com/us/en/product/vogue-blazer/99793.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The bigger the proportions, the better. Still, Aritzia's oversized blazer won't weigh you down. Its midweight flannel feels feather light. </p>

Relaxed, deconstructed, and oversized blazers are a spring suiting moment. Shop the best casual blazers for women here—shoulder pads optional.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group