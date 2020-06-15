13 Rainbow Make-Up Ideas So You Can Wear Your Love For Pride On Your Face

The brighter, the better

<p>When it comes to Pride month, there's a million different ways you can celebrate and show your love for the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g30244502/best-lgbt-films/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LGBTQ+" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LGBTQ+</a> community, and your <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beauty</a> routine is just one of them. Whether you're rocking <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/nails/g32091657/rainbow-nail-art-trend-nhs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rainbow nail art" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rainbow nail art</a>, or go all in with a more permanent ode to the month of love with a mini <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/body-and-physical-health/g21703514/rainbow-tattoo-ideas-designs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:multi-coloured tattoo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">multi-coloured tattoo</a>, now is the time to get experimental with your beauty look and show your support for the queer community at the same time. Yup, we're talking about <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/hair/g17122/celeb-watch-rainbow-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rainbow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rainbow</a> make-up.</p><p>Totally joyful to look at and almost as much fun to create, rainbow make-up is the easiest way to wear the symbol of Pride for everyone to see. From Instagram's favourite make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes' arty paint swatch eyeshadow, to working a full on rainbow prism across your whole face, there's a multi-coloured make-up look for everyone. </p><p>Read on for all the rainbow make-up inspiration you need to paint your face in Pride's colours...</p>
1) Paint Palette

2) Holographic Lashes

3) Swatch Game

4) Flower Power

5) Pastel Pride

6) Pop Art

7) Opal Hues

8) More Is More

9) Multi-Coloured Metallic

10) Powdery Pastels

11) Prism Perfect

12) Rainbow Bling

13) Get Your Glitter On

