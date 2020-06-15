13 Rainbow Make-Up Ideas So You Can Wear Your Love For Pride On Your Face

When it comes to Pride month, there's a million different ways you can celebrate and show your love for the LGBTQ+ community, and your beauty routine is just one of them. Whether you're rocking rainbow nail art, or go all in with a more permanent ode to the month of love with a mini multi-coloured tattoo, now is the time to get experimental with your beauty look and show your support for the queer community at the same time. Yup, we're talking about rainbow make-up.

Totally joyful to look at and almost as much fun to create, rainbow make-up is the easiest way to wear the symbol of Pride for everyone to see. From Instagram's favourite make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes' arty paint swatch eyeshadow, to working a full on rainbow prism across your whole face, there's a multi-coloured make-up look for everyone.

Read on for all the rainbow make-up inspiration you need to paint your face in Pride's colours...