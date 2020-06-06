13 Podcasts to Further You're Understanding of Race and Racism

Although many people have learned about America’s history of enslaving, discriminating against, and disenfranchising Black people through school, there is still more learning to be done when it comes to race and racism in America. Educating yourself through movies, books, and podcasts about race and racism are just a few ways that white people can learn about the deep levels of systemic and systematic racism that minority communities face every single day.

Of course, part of that education involves listening and talking to people of color in our lives. But it’s not their job to teach. Rather, it's on white people to use the many public resources available publicly to teach themselves and, most importantly, do better.

If you’re someone who is looking to learn more about race, racism, and systematic inequality in this country, tapping into educational resources is as simple as hitting play on an informative podcast. If you’re not sure where to start, here are a few podcasts about race and racism to get you started.