13 Places to Buy Art That Is Very Cool and Not Lame at All

  Remember when you thought that buying a tapestry was the pinnacle of elevated home decor? That you, Nate Berkus, had done what no person had done before and figured out how to decorate the barren wall above your couch with as little money and effort as humanly possible? What's that? You can remember because you can still see it? Rip it off, get it out, burn it down. 

It is time to invest in wall art that is actually good. Art with taste and perspective and not one singular tassel. And buying art—and buying "art"—online is much more enjoyable than shopping in person. One, there are a lot of options, and you can sift through without the weight of the world in some poor store employee's eyes watching you. Judging you. Two, you can explore different media, shapes, sizes, and styles without committing to any. Or committing to a bunch and not knowing what to do with them. Either way. 

You can start small with prints that come cheap, depending on where you look. We love a Society6 or Etsy for starter wall art. And you can add to that portfolio as quickly or expensively as you'd like. There are high-quality prints of photography, sketches, and paintings. There are mixed media pieces, which you can get in their original form or as a copy. There are shops that will frame the art for you. Here are 13 of the coolest places to buy all types of wall art online.
    Remember when you thought that buying a tapestry was the pinnacle of elevated home decor? That you, Nate Berkus, had done what no person had done before and figured out how to decorate the barren wall above your couch with as little money and effort as humanly possible? What's that? You can remember because you can still see it? Rip it off, get it out, burn it down.

    It is time to invest in wall art that is actually good. Art with taste and perspective and not one singular tassel. And buying art—and buying "art"—online is much more enjoyable than shopping in person. One, there are a lot of options, and you can sift through without the weight of the world in some poor store employee's eyes watching you. Judging you. Two, you can explore different media, shapes, sizes, and styles without committing to any. Or committing to a bunch and not knowing what to do with them. Either way.

    You can start small with prints that come cheap, depending on where you look. We love a Society6 or Etsy for starter wall art. And you can add to that portfolio as quickly or expensively as you'd like. There are high-quality prints of photography, sketches, and paintings. There are mixed media pieces, which you can get in their original form or as a copy. There are shops that will frame the art for you. Here are 13 of the coolest places to buy all types of wall art online.

  Drool Art is basically inside style for people who love clothes a lot. The contemporary wall art includes prints of photos and illustrations, all of which are a level up from whatever you've currently got going on.
    Drool Art

    drool-art.com

    Drool Art is basically inside style for people who love clothes a lot. The contemporary wall art includes prints of photos and illustrations, all of which are a level up from whatever you've currently got going on.

  Ready to look at real art? Ready to look but not actually ready to buy real art? Come to Saatchi. It's got everything that could ever make its way onto a wall in your home, from starter prints to full-blown collectibles.
    Saatchi Art

    Ready to look at real art? Ready to look but not actually ready to buy real art? Come to Saatchi. It's got everything that could ever make its way onto a wall in your home, from starter prints to full-blown collectibles.

  Justina Blakeney is the mastermind behind home decor retailer Jungalow, which sells stuff that is vibrant, cool, and sustainably sourced. The wall art is a standout, featuring artists from all over who share a sense of brightness and levity about nature.
    Jungalow

    Justina Blakeney is the mastermind behind home decor retailer Jungalow, which sells stuff that is vibrant, cool, and sustainably sourced. The wall art is a standout, featuring artists from all over who share a sense of brightness and levity about nature.

  Paper Collective is based out of Copenhagen, which automatically means that it's cool, we think. It has made its niche in contemporary art, picked by a team of extremely stylish and artistic people. There are geometric prints and urbanscapes aplenty.
    Paper Collective

    papercollective.com

    Paper Collective is based out of Copenhagen, which automatically means that it's cool, we think. It has made its niche in contemporary art, picked by a team of extremely stylish and artistic people. There are geometric prints and urbanscapes aplenty.

  Artsy is, well, artsy. It's a place to buy art and to also learn about art, too. Come here for your first investment. Artsy has been making its name by hosting all types of artists from all over the world, give space to different forms and styles where they might not have been visible before. You can sell art here, too.
    Artsy

    Artsy is, well, artsy. It's a place to buy art and to also learn about art, too. Come here for your first investment. Artsy has been making its name by hosting all types of artists from all over the world, give space to different forms and styles where they might not have been visible before. You can sell art here, too.

  Have you ever been a millennial on Instagram? Then you've probably seen one of Sarah Bahbah's art series, which go very viral every time. And if you haven't, well, then you're missing Sarah Bahbah's really fun art series! They usually have to do with young love and heartbreak, demonstrated in pictures with a quippy caption or two. She drops limited print sales that sell out quickly, so get on her email list for notifications.
    Sarah Bahbah

    myshopify.com

    Have you ever been a millennial on Instagram? Then you've probably seen one of Sarah Bahbah's art series, which go very viral every time. And if you haven't, well, then you're missing Sarah Bahbah's really fun art series! They usually have to do with young love and heartbreak, demonstrated in pictures with a quippy caption or two. She drops limited print sales that sell out quickly, so get on her email list for notifications.

  One of Esquire's editors (Cam Sherrill, check out his stuff) has a bunch of these prints, which showcase bad Yelp reviews of National Parks, and they are truly something to behold. The print and font are so subtle you wouldn't even notice that they're funny, if subtlety is what you're going for. 

Of course, Etsy has absolutely zero shortage of prints to shop from, funny and not, and it's one of our favorite places to find and support independent designers.
    Etsy

    etsy.com

    One of Esquire's editors (Cam Sherrill, check out his stuff) has a bunch of these prints, which showcase bad Yelp reviews of National Parks, and they are truly something to behold. The print and font are so subtle you wouldn't even notice that they're funny, if subtlety is what you're going for.

    Of course, Etsy has absolutely zero shortage of prints to shop from, funny and not, and it's one of our favorite places to find and support independent designers.

  MoMA Design has, obviously, very good design. Come here for prints of your favorite abstract art and for cool remakes of modern art that won't, even for a second, have you saying, "But I could've done that."
    MoMA Design Store

    MoMA Design has, obviously, very good design. Come here for prints of your favorite abstract art and for cool remakes of modern art that won't, even for a second, have you saying, "But I could've done that."

  54Kibo is one of our favorite online furniture shops, and its wall art collection is not one to miss. It sources its stuff—designs, ideas, you name it—from the 54 countries in Africa. The wall art is tightly curated, and you can't go wrong picking any of it to boost your space.
    54Kibo

    54Kibo is one of our favorite online furniture shops, and its wall art collection is not one to miss. It sources its stuff—designs, ideas, you name it—from the 54 countries in Africa. The wall art is tightly curated, and you can't go wrong picking any of it to boost your space.

  Wheeler Collective is a dad-son photography duo who go to beautiful places and take beautiful pictures of those places and that's a really good career idea and why didn't we think of it first? If you love the wistful sense of wanderlust and a French or Italian oceanfront view, you'll love these prints.
    Wheeler Collective

    Wheeler Collective is a dad-son photography duo who go to beautiful places and take beautiful pictures of those places and that's a really good career idea and why didn't we think of it first? If you love the wistful sense of wanderlust and a French or Italian oceanfront view, you'll love these prints.

  Society6 sells just about every style of art you could possibly imagine, thanks to a platform that gives artists everywhere a chance to put their designs on something. You can get stuff for cheap here, too.
    Society6

    Society6 sells just about every style of art you could possibly imagine, thanks to a platform that gives artists everywhere a chance to put their designs on something. You can get stuff for cheap here, too.

  Tappan Collective is the kind of fun, abstract wall art for the person who's not really sure what exactly they are supposed to be getting out of abstract art. There's a range of what you can buy, from colorful prints to actual paintings and other wall-friendly multimedia work.
    Tappan Collective

    Tappan Collective is the kind of fun, abstract wall art for the person who's not really sure what exactly they are supposed to be getting out of abstract art. There's a range of what you can buy, from colorful prints to actual paintings and other wall-friendly multimedia work.

  Leifshop's illustrations are really where it's at. They have a quippy personality, which we love a little tasteful bit of in the home. Everything at Leifshop is big on aesthetic, so it's more than just a print you're looking at here. It's a feeling, a texture, and a mood.
    Leifshop

    leifshop.com

    Leifshop's illustrations are really where it's at. They have a quippy personality, which we love a little tasteful bit of in the home. Everything at Leifshop is big on aesthetic, so it's more than just a print you're looking at here. It's a feeling, a texture, and a mood.

Here are 13 of the coolest places to buy all types of wall art online, from photography prints to paintings to original artwork.

Latest Stories