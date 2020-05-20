13 LGBTQ Pride Flags and What They Stand For

The original lesbian pride flag had a red kiss mark in the top left corner. It was introduced to the world to the world in a blog back in 2010, according to OutRight Action International. Some people still use that kiss mark to represent feminine or "lipstick" lesbians. It was created by Natalie McCray and the different shades of red and pink are said to represent different shades of lipstick.
In a 2018 Medium article, McCray was accused of transphobia, biphobia and racism among other things. The new flag with orange stripes was proposed.
In the new flag, the colors represent the following:
Darkest Orange: Gender non-conformity
Middle Orange: Independence
Lightest Orange: Community
White: Unique relationships to womanhood
Lightest Pink: Serenity and peace
Middle Pink: Love and sex
Darkest Pink: Femininity
In response to the Medium article, McCray posted on her blog denying these claims.
There's also a pride flag that was made in 1999 by Sean Campbell, according to Pride. It's not as popular in the community and is controversial for a number of reasons including the fact that it was created by a man and the black triangle can be linked to Nazi Germany.