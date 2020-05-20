13 LGBTQ Pride Flags and What They Stand For

Seventeen

Flags that help different members of the LGBTQ community feel seen and heard.

From Seventeen

<p>Tons of people use the rainbow flag to represent the LGBTQ community, but it's not the only flag that people in the community connect with. Different groups, genders and identities have come up with their own flags over the years to bring awareness to their unique needs and experiences. While many Pride events have been canceled or are taking place virtually, there are still tons of ways to celebrate. Here are 13 pride flags you might see at your next pride event. </p>
13 LGBTQ Pride Flags and What They Stand For

Tons of people use the rainbow flag to represent the LGBTQ community, but it's not the only flag that people in the community connect with. Different groups, genders and identities have come up with their own flags over the years to bring awareness to their unique needs and experiences. While many Pride events have been canceled or are taking place virtually, there are still tons of ways to celebrate. Here are 13 pride flags you might see at your next pride event.

<p>This flag is used to symbolize the overall LGBTQ community. Many organizations and businesses use this flag as a symbol to show that their establishment is a safe space for everyone in the community.</p><p><a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/pride-rainbow-flag-design-history/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CNN reports" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>CNN</em> reports</a> that this flag was created by Gilbert Baker in 1978 after he was commissioned by Harvey Milk who was the first openly gay elected official in California. Each color of the flag has a different meaning and the flag Baker created had <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rainbow_flag_(LGBT)#/media/File:2017-diversity-flag.png" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two more colors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two more colors</a> than the modern flag we have today. The pink and turquoise were excluded so that the flag would be easier to mass produce. The colors have the following meanings: </p><p>Pink: Sex</p><p>Red: Life</p><p>Orange: Healing</p><p>Yellow: Sunlight</p><p>Green: Nature</p><p>Turquoise: Magic</p><p>Blue: Harmony</p><p>Violet: Spirit </p>
Rainbow Pride Flag

This flag is used to symbolize the overall LGBTQ community. Many organizations and businesses use this flag as a symbol to show that their establishment is a safe space for everyone in the community.

CNN reports that this flag was created by Gilbert Baker in 1978 after he was commissioned by Harvey Milk who was the first openly gay elected official in California. Each color of the flag has a different meaning and the flag Baker created had two more colors than the modern flag we have today. The pink and turquoise were excluded so that the flag would be easier to mass produce. The colors have the following meanings:

Pink: Sex

Red: Life

Orange: Healing

Yellow: Sunlight

Green: Nature

Turquoise: Magic

Blue: Harmony

Violet: Spirit

<p>This flag was created in 2017 to give representation to black and brown people in the LGBTQ community and the unique challenges they face. A source told <em><a href="https://www.phillymag.com/news/2017/06/08/philly-pride-flag-black-brown/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Philadelphia Magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Philadelphia Magazine</a></em>, "With all of the black and brown activism that’s worked to address racism in the Gayborhood over the past year, I think the new flag is a great step for the city to show the world that they’re working toward fully supporting all members of our community."</p><p>Actress and director Lena Waithe turned heads when she wore a cape featuring these colors to the <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/lena-waithe-makes-powerful-statement-met-gala-rainbow-cape-n872371" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2018 Met Gala" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2018 Met Gala</a>. </p>
Philadelphia's People of Color Inclusive Flag

This flag was created in 2017 to give representation to black and brown people in the LGBTQ community and the unique challenges they face. A source told Philadelphia Magazine, "With all of the black and brown activism that’s worked to address racism in the Gayborhood over the past year, I think the new flag is a great step for the city to show the world that they’re working toward fully supporting all members of our community."

Actress and director Lena Waithe turned heads when she wore a cape featuring these colors to the 2018 Met Gala.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Bisexuality can be defined a few different ways depending on who you ask in the community. For many, it's seen as attraction to both men and women. Others use it to describe attraction to more than one gender, but not all genders. Some even describe it as attraction to the gender you identify as and at least one other gender.</p><p><a href="https://www.pride.com/bisexual/2015/5/15/6-facts-you-never-knew-about-bisexual-flag-yes-there-one" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:According to Pride" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">According to <em>Pride</em></a>, this flag was created by activist Michael Page. He wanted to create a symbol for bisexual people to feel connected to since he felt the rainbow flag wasn't doing the job. Each of the colors symbolize some kind of attraction.</p><p>Pink (or magenta): Same-sex attraction</p><p>(Royal) blue: Opposite-sex attraction</p><p>Purple (lavender): Attraction to both sexes. </p>
Bisexual Pride Flag

Bisexuality can be defined a few different ways depending on who you ask in the community. For many, it's seen as attraction to both men and women. Others use it to describe attraction to more than one gender, but not all genders. Some even describe it as attraction to the gender you identify as and at least one other gender.

According to Pride, this flag was created by activist Michael Page. He wanted to create a symbol for bisexual people to feel connected to since he felt the rainbow flag wasn't doing the job. Each of the colors symbolize some kind of attraction.

Pink (or magenta): Same-sex attraction

(Royal) blue: Opposite-sex attraction

Purple (lavender): Attraction to both sexes.

<p><em><a href="https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2018/06/26/all-of-the-flags-you-might-see-at-pride-and-what-they-mean/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pink News" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pink News</a></em> says it's unclear who actually created this flag, but ever since it started showing up online in 2010, it's become a a symbol of attraction to all genders. <br></p><p>Pink: Attraction to women</p><p>Yellow: Attraction to all other genders</p><p>Blue: Attraction to men<br></p>
Pansexual Pride Flag

Pink News says it's unclear who actually created this flag, but ever since it started showing up online in 2010, it's become a a symbol of attraction to all genders.

Pink: Attraction to women

Yellow: Attraction to all other genders

Blue: Attraction to men

<p>The original lesbian pride flag had a red kiss mark in the top left corner. It was introduced to the world to the world in a blog back in 2010, according to <a href="https://outrightinternational.org/content/flags-lgbtiq-community" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OutRight Action International" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">OutRight Action International</a>. Some people still use that kiss mark to represent feminine or "lipstick" lesbians. It was created by Natalie McCray and the different shades of red and pink are said to represent different shades of lipstick. </p><p>In a <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20191006130034/https://medium.com/@lydiandragon/a-lesbian-flag-for-everyone-cef397b89459" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2018 Medium article" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2018 <em>Medium</em> article</a>, McCray was accused of transphobia, biphobia and racism among other things. The new flag with orange stripes was proposed.</p><p>In the new flag, the colors represent the following: </p><p>Darkest Orange: Gender non-conformity</p><p>Middle Orange: Independence</p><p>Lightest Orange: Community</p><p>White: Unique relationships to womanhood</p><p>Lightest Pink: Serenity and peace</p><p>Middle Pink: Love and sex</p><p>Darkest Pink: Femininity </p><p>In response to the Medium article, McCray <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20191029175707/https://thislesbianlife.wordpress.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted on her blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posted on her blog</a> denying these claims.</p><p>There's also a pride flag that was made in 1999 by Sean Campbell, <a href="https://www.pride.com/pride/2018/6/13/complete-guide-queer-pride-flags-0#media-gallery-media-10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:according to Pride" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">according to <em>Pride</em></a>. It's not as popular in the community and is controversial for a number of reasons including the fact that it was created by a man and the black triangle can be linked to <a href="http://auschwitz.org/en/history/prisoner-classification/system-of-triangles" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nazi Germany" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nazi Germany</a>.</p>
Lesbian Pride Flag

The original lesbian pride flag had a red kiss mark in the top left corner. It was introduced to the world to the world in a blog back in 2010, according to OutRight Action International. Some people still use that kiss mark to represent feminine or "lipstick" lesbians. It was created by Natalie McCray and the different shades of red and pink are said to represent different shades of lipstick.

In a 2018 Medium article, McCray was accused of transphobia, biphobia and racism among other things. The new flag with orange stripes was proposed.

In the new flag, the colors represent the following:

Darkest Orange: Gender non-conformity

Middle Orange: Independence

Lightest Orange: Community

White: Unique relationships to womanhood

Lightest Pink: Serenity and peace

Middle Pink: Love and sex

Darkest Pink: Femininity

In response to the Medium article, McCray posted on her blog denying these claims.

There's also a pride flag that was made in 1999 by Sean Campbell, according to Pride. It's not as popular in the community and is controversial for a number of reasons including the fact that it was created by a man and the black triangle can be linked to Nazi Germany.

<p>According to the <a href="https://www.asexuality.org/?q=overview.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asexual Visibility and Education Network" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Asexual Visibility and Education Network</a>, Asexuality is defined by a lack of sexual attraction. "They are not drawn to people sexually and do not desire to act upon attraction to others in a sexual way."</p><p>Asexuality is also a spectrum of attraction where people can fall into a subset called "<a href="https://www.asexuality.org/?q=grayarea" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gray asexuality" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gray asexuality</a>." People who identify this way call themselves "gray ace." This spectrum includes people who feel sexual attraction infrequently, who only feel sexual attraction under a specific set of circumstances and more.</p><p><a href="https://medium.com/matthews-place/lgbtq-symbols-7d925b396ebe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:According to Medium" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">According to <em>Medium</em></a>, the flag was created in 2010 to help create awareness to the community. </p><p>Black: Represents Asexuality as a whole</p><p>Gray: Represents gray asexuality and demisexuality. Demisexuality is defined as no sexual attraction unless there is a strong emotional bond according to AVEN.</p><p>White: Represents sexuality</p><p>Purple: Represents community </p>
Asexual Pride Flag

According to the Asexual Visibility and Education Network, Asexuality is defined by a lack of sexual attraction. "They are not drawn to people sexually and do not desire to act upon attraction to others in a sexual way."

Asexuality is also a spectrum of attraction where people can fall into a subset called "gray asexuality." People who identify this way call themselves "gray ace." This spectrum includes people who feel sexual attraction infrequently, who only feel sexual attraction under a specific set of circumstances and more.

According to Medium, the flag was created in 2010 to help create awareness to the community.

Black: Represents Asexuality as a whole

Gray: Represents gray asexuality and demisexuality. Demisexuality is defined as no sexual attraction unless there is a strong emotional bond according to AVEN.

White: Represents sexuality

Purple: Represents community

<p>According to <a href="https://www.plannedparenthood.org/learn/gender-identity/sex-gender-identity/whats-intersex" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Planned Parenthood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Planned Parenthood</a>, Intersex is an umbrella term for those who's bodies do not align with the gender binary of male and female. Some people can have both sets of genitals, various combinations of chromosomes or more differences. </p><p>This flag was created in 2013 by Morgan Carpenter. In an interview with <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=39&v=frG6mDlX-jM&feature=emb_logo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Intersex Peer Support Australia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Intersex Peer Support Australia</a>, Carpenter said, "I wanted to create an image that people could use to represent intersex people without depending upon what I think are often misconceptions or stereotypes." </p><p>Carpenter chose these colors as symbols to the community.</p><p>Gold or yellow: Inspired by a story told by fellow intersex individual Mani Mitchell to reclaim the slur "hermaphrodite" used against the intersex community.</p><p>Purple Circle: In the interview, Carpenter said, "The circle is about us being unbroken, about being whole and complete," as well as the right for Intersex people to make decisions about their bodies. </p>
Intersex Pride Flag

According to Planned Parenthood, Intersex is an umbrella term for those who's bodies do not align with the gender binary of male and female. Some people can have both sets of genitals, various combinations of chromosomes or more differences.

This flag was created in 2013 by Morgan Carpenter. In an interview with Intersex Peer Support Australia, Carpenter said, "I wanted to create an image that people could use to represent intersex people without depending upon what I think are often misconceptions or stereotypes."

Carpenter chose these colors as symbols to the community.

Gold or yellow: Inspired by a story told by fellow intersex individual Mani Mitchell to reclaim the slur "hermaphrodite" used against the intersex community.

Purple Circle: In the interview, Carpenter said, "The circle is about us being unbroken, about being whole and complete," as well as the right for Intersex people to make decisions about their bodies.

<p><a href="https://www.pride.com/pride/2018/6/13/complete-guide-queer-pride-flags-0#media-gallery-media-13" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:According to Pride" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">According to <em>Pride</em></a>, this flag was created by transgender woman Monica Helms in 1999. <em>Pride</em> quotes her saying, "The pattern is such that no matter which way you fly it, it will always be correct. This symbolizes us trying to find correctness in our own lives."</p><p>Blue: Represents boys</p><p>Pink: Represents girls</p><p>White: Represents people who are transitioning, have no gender or are gender neutral </p>
Transgender Pride Flag

According to Pride, this flag was created by transgender woman Monica Helms in 1999. Pride quotes her saying, "The pattern is such that no matter which way you fly it, it will always be correct. This symbolizes us trying to find correctness in our own lives."

Blue: Represents boys

Pink: Represents girls

White: Represents people who are transitioning, have no gender or are gender neutral

<p>Genderqueer people are individuals who don't conform to society's ideas of how they should act or express themselves based on the gender they were assigned at birth. According to <em><a href="https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/sex-sexuality-and-romance/201807/guide-genderqueer-non-binary-and-genderfluid-identity" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Psychology Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Psychology Today</a>,</em> "This may be in terms of their thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and, most importantly, their gender identity."</p><p>The flag was created by Marilyn Roxie in 2011, <a href="https://www.pride.com/pride/2018/6/13/complete-guide-queer-pride-flags-0#media-gallery-media-15" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:according to Pride" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">according to <em>Pride</em></a>. </p><p>Lavender: Represents androgyny</p><p>White: Represents agender identities </p><p>Green: Represents non-binary people</p>
Genderqueer Pride Flag

Genderqueer people are individuals who don't conform to society's ideas of how they should act or express themselves based on the gender they were assigned at birth. According to Psychology Today, "This may be in terms of their thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and, most importantly, their gender identity."

The flag was created by Marilyn Roxie in 2011, according to Pride.

Lavender: Represents androgyny

White: Represents agender identities

Green: Represents non-binary people

<p>People who are genderfluid don't identify with one gender, but rather their gender identity shifts between male, female, or somewhere else on the spectrum. How often someone's identity shifts depends on the individual. </p><p>The flag was created by JJ Poole in 2012 according to <a href="https://outrightinternational.org/content/flags-lgbtiq-community" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OutRight Action International" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">OutRight Action International</a>. </p><p>Pink: Represents femininity</p><p>White: Represents all genders</p><p>Purple: Represents both masculinity and feminity</p><p>Black: Represents a lack of gender</p><p>Blue: Represents masculinity</p><p>In an interview with <a href="https://majesticmess.com/2018/12/20/interview-creator-of-the-genderfluid-flag/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Majestic Mess Designs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Majestic Mess Designs</a>, Poole said they created the flag because genderfluidity lacked a symbol and the term "genderqueer" didn't exactly fit.</p><p>"I had been trying to find an identity that fit me. At the time I knew genderqueer fit me, but it still felt too broad. I found genderfluid to be fitting but was disappointed with the lack of symbolic representation," Poole said. "I wouldn’t call myself an artist, but I’ve dabbled with drawing and bits of Photoshop, so I decided to create it myself. And I made a couple flags actually, but this one I submitted to a blog on Tumblr about genderfluidity and gender fluid people. It had a big following at the time. And they loved it. And it took off." </p>
Genderfluid Pride Flag

People who are genderfluid don't identify with one gender, but rather their gender identity shifts between male, female, or somewhere else on the spectrum. How often someone's identity shifts depends on the individual.

The flag was created by JJ Poole in 2012 according to OutRight Action International.

Pink: Represents femininity

White: Represents all genders

Purple: Represents both masculinity and feminity

Black: Represents a lack of gender

Blue: Represents masculinity

In an interview with Majestic Mess Designs, Poole said they created the flag because genderfluidity lacked a symbol and the term "genderqueer" didn't exactly fit.

"I had been trying to find an identity that fit me. At the time I knew genderqueer fit me, but it still felt too broad. I found genderfluid to be fitting but was disappointed with the lack of symbolic representation," Poole said. "I wouldn’t call myself an artist, but I’ve dabbled with drawing and bits of Photoshop, so I decided to create it myself. And I made a couple flags actually, but this one I submitted to a blog on Tumblr about genderfluidity and gender fluid people. It had a big following at the time. And they loved it. And it took off."

<p>According to <a href="https://www.lexico.com/en/definition/agender" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oxford Dictionary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oxford Dictionary</a>, someone who is agender doesn't identify with any gender. This pride flag was created in 2014 by Salem X according to <a href="https://outrightinternational.org/content/flags-lgbtiq-community?gclid=CjwKCAjwqpP2BRBTEiwAfpiD-wxjLzKOUoPHCMJDDOXWqYw-a2SHEJAzRZkRkC-Ioo36GHlnIfnNFRoCr1oQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OutRight Action International" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">OutRight Action International</a>. </p><p> Black and white: Represent an absence of gender</p><p>Gray: Semi-genderlessness</p><p>Green: Non-binary genders</p>
Agender Pride Flag

According to Oxford Dictionary, someone who is agender doesn't identify with any gender. This pride flag was created in 2014 by Salem X according to OutRight Action International.

Black and white: Represent an absence of gender

Gray: Semi-genderlessness

Green: Non-binary genders

<p>Similar to being genderqueer or genderfluid, non-binary people's gender identity fluctuates. </p><p><a href="https://outrightinternational.org/content/flags-lgbtiq-community?gclid=CjwKCAjwqpP2BRBTEiwAfpiD-wxjLzKOUoPHCMJDDOXWqYw-a2SHEJAzRZkRkC-Ioo36GHlnIfnNFRoCr1oQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OutRight Action International" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">OutRight Action International</a> says this pride flag was created in 2014 by Kye Rowan for non-binary people who didn't feel the genderqueer flag represents them. The term "queer" has also been used as a slur against the LGBT community, although many people have reclaimed the term. </p><p>Yellow: Represents genders outside of the gender binary</p><p>White: Represents people who identify with many or all genders</p><p>Purple: Represents genders that are a combination of male and female</p><p>Black: Represents people who are agender</p>
Non-Binary Pride Flag

Similar to being genderqueer or genderfluid, non-binary people's gender identity fluctuates.

OutRight Action International says this pride flag was created in 2014 by Kye Rowan for non-binary people who didn't feel the genderqueer flag represents them. The term "queer" has also been used as a slur against the LGBT community, although many people have reclaimed the term.

Yellow: Represents genders outside of the gender binary

White: Represents people who identify with many or all genders

Purple: Represents genders that are a combination of male and female

Black: Represents people who are agender

<p>This flag was created in 2018 by Daniel Quasar in response to Philly's updated pride flag. It combines the colors and stripes from Philly's version of the pride flag and the colors of the transgender pride flag.</p><p>On the flag's <a href="https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/danielquasar/progress-a-pride-flag-reboot" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kickstarter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kickstarter</a>, Quasar says, "When the Pride flag was recreated in the last year to include both black/brown stripes as well as the trans stripes included this year, I wanted to see if there could be more emphasis in the design of the flag to give it more meaning." </p>
"Progress" Pride Flag

This flag was created in 2018 by Daniel Quasar in response to Philly's updated pride flag. It combines the colors and stripes from Philly's version of the pride flag and the colors of the transgender pride flag.

On the flag's Kickstarter, Quasar says, "When the Pride flag was recreated in the last year to include both black/brown stripes as well as the trans stripes included this year, I wanted to see if there could be more emphasis in the design of the flag to give it more meaning."

What to Read Next