13 LGBTQ Pride Flags and What They Stand For

This flag is used to symbolize the overall LGBTQ community. Many organizations and businesses use this flag as a symbol to show that their establishment is a safe space for everyone in the community.

CNN reports that this flag was created by Gilbert Baker in 1978 after he was commissioned by Harvey Milk who was the first openly gay elected official in California. Each color of the flag has a different meaning and the flag Baker created had two more colors than the modern flag we have today. The pink and turquoise were excluded so that the flag would be easier to mass produce. The colors have the following meanings:

Pink: Sex

Red: Life

Orange: Healing

Yellow: Sunlight

Green: Nature

Turquoise: Magic

Blue: Harmony

Violet: Spirit