Decadent Father’s Day Desserts, From Rocky Road Pie to Twix Cheesecake

Dad deserves something sweet today.

From Delish

<p>Cookies, and brownies and sundaes, oh my! For all the years you stressed him out, he deserves something sweet this Father's Day. Need more ways to make dad's foodie dreams come true? Check out the <a href="http://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/g2473/fathers-day-brunch-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father's Day brunches" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Father's Day brunches</a> and <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2187/fathers-day-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinner recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dinner recipes</a>. </p>
Cookies, and brownies and sundaes, oh my! For all the years you stressed him out, he deserves something sweet this Father's Day. Need more ways to make dad's foodie dreams come true? Check out the Father's Day brunches and dinner recipes.

<p>We're never eating regular cheesecake again. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57247/cheesecake-egg-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
Cheesecake Egg Rolls

<p>This childhood throwback has never looked better than when it's supersized for a party.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a48612/giant-chipwich-cake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Giant Chipwich Cake

<p>This no-bake dessert is hands down the most fun way to eat a banana split.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47617/banana-split-lasagna-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Banana Split Lasagna

<p>These blondies have both Oreos <em>and </em>Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Bars. 🙌</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a48360/cookies-and-cream-blondies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Cookies 'N' Cream Blondies

<p>When two become one.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50687/red-velvet-cheesecake-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake

<p>Big caramel guy? He'll love these.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a46172/salted-caramel-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Salted Caramel Brownies

<p>Not just for Thanksgiving! </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55685/easy-pecan-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Perfect Pecan Pie

<p>This no-bake dessert is fun for the whole fam.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27573344/key-lime-pie-pops-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Key Lime Pie Pops

<p>This is <em>way </em>beyond double stuffed.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51819/giant-oreo-cake-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Giant Oreo Cake

<p>These are crazyyy fudgy!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51007/homemade-brownie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Death by Chocolate Brownies

<p>Turn your favorite ice cream flavor into pie!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51439/rocky-road-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Rocky Road Pie

<p>Worth every bit of effort.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26977162/chocolate-ice-cream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
Death By Chocolate Ice Cream

<p>Hole-y cow.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47787/donut-ice-cream-sandwiches-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches

<p>He made you PB&J's, now you make him a PB&B cake.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27376046/peanut-butter-banana-upside-down-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Peanut Butter Banana Upside-Down Cake

<p>Bake him something a littleee boozy this Father's Day.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26573121/mint-irish-cream-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Mint Irish Cream Brownies

<p>Avoid the oven and celebrate still celebrate the sweet way.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54922/drumstick-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Drumstick Pie

<p>Peanut butter and Oreos may be the world's greatest combination.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47079/peanut-butter-oreo-icebox-cake/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Peanut Butter Oreo Icebox Cake

<p>Literally, the sweetest way to turn up.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46135/mudslide-no-churn-ice-cream-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Mudslide No-Churn Ice Cream

<p>This cheesecake is OTT in the best way possible.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51202/twix-cheesecake-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Twix Cheesecake

<p>Cannoli is breaking out of its shell and we aren't mad about it.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50372/cannoli-poke-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Cannoli Poke Cake

<p>But seriously, how could they not be good?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51808/reeses-stuffed-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Reese's Stuffed Brownies

<p>Nutella? Good. Nutella cheesecake? Even better.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45125/nutella-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Nutella Cheesecake

<p>We've died and gone to chocolate-hazelnut heaven.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49794/nutella-stuffed-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Nutella-Stuffed Brownies

