13 Fashion Insiders on Their Spring Essentials

  • <p class="body-dropcap">All the clichés about spring fashion have a hint of truth. Whether you lean into <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39177863/what-is-capsule-wardrobe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:capsule wardrobing" class="link ">capsule wardrobing</a> or test-drive every major <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39466595/hot-pink-clothing-trend-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:runway trend" class="link ">runway trend</a>, there's something about spring that beckons us to reconsider our style (and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39311037/best-closet-jewelry-organizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reorganize" class="link ">reorganize</a> our space). We say, why not lean into the energy of renewal? And, do it with pieces that will last.</p><p class="body-text"> To refresh your closet for the new season, we asked 13 stylists, designers, and fashion creators to pick the spring clothing essentials they're wearing most this year. The upcoming expert-approved pieces mix the season's best emerging trends (like platform heels and pops of Kelly green) with tried-and-true classics (like lightweight trench coats and relaxed suiting). Let one of their self-identified staples become yours, ahead.</p>
    13 Fashion Insiders on Their Spring Essentials

    All the clichés about spring fashion have a hint of truth. Whether you lean into capsule wardrobing or test-drive every major runway trend, there's something about spring that beckons us to reconsider our style (and reorganize our space). We say, why not lean into the energy of renewal? And, do it with pieces that will last.

    To refresh your closet for the new season, we asked 13 stylists, designers, and fashion creators to pick the spring clothing essentials they're wearing most this year. The upcoming expert-approved pieces mix the season's best emerging trends (like platform heels and pops of Kelly green) with tried-and-true classics (like lightweight trench coats and relaxed suiting). Let one of their self-identified staples become yours, ahead.

  • <p><strong>Blanca</strong></p><p>blanca.shop</p><p><strong>$229.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.blanca.shop/product-page/cruz-shirt-in-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Everyone needs a cute oversized shirt like this for transitional weather. I can see myself wearing it on repeat through seasons. Layer over a t-shirt or underneath a light jacket, pair with the matching shorts or any favorite jeans for an effortlessly chic spring look." — <em><a href="https://www.instagram.com/vivid/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vivid Wu" class="link ">Vivid Wu</a>, stylist and creative consultant</em></p>
    Cruz Shirt

    Blanca

    blanca.shop

    $229.00

    Shop Now

    "Everyone needs a cute oversized shirt like this for transitional weather. I can see myself wearing it on repeat through seasons. Layer over a t-shirt or underneath a light jacket, pair with the matching shorts or any favorite jeans for an effortlessly chic spring look." — Vivid Wu, stylist and creative consultant

  • <p><strong>Totême</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$410.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Ftotme%2Foff-white-crinkled-silk-crop-top%2F9265971&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"For spring, I like the idea of a more formal cropped style top. Not so much a bra style, but something either knit or with texture. I like to wear a cropped top with an oversized button up shirt and trouser, or layered underneath another loose tank or top." — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/briesarawelch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brie Welch" class="link ">Brie Welch</a></em><em>, stylist</em></p>
    Off-White Crinkled Silk Crop Top

    Totême

    ssense.com

    $410.00

    Shop Now

    "For spring, I like the idea of a more formal cropped style top. Not so much a bra style, but something either knit or with texture. I like to wear a cropped top with an oversized button up shirt and trouser, or layered underneath another loose tank or top." — Brie Welch, stylist

  • <p><strong>BAACAL</strong></p><p>theyes.com</p><p><strong>$390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theyes.com%2Fp%2Fbaacal%2Fdress%2Fthe-tie-me-up-mini-bias-slip-dress-yellow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I <em>love</em> the quality and fabrication of Baacal's sustainably made pieces, and I can't resist slinky slip dresses. I think yellow is one of my personal favorite colors of the upcoming season, and I love this shade in this mini slip dress. I love that I can wear it now with boots or layered underneath chunky, oversized sweaters while we transition into spring weather—and will definitely be wearing it solo with strappy heels come summer! Slip dresses are so versatile and I layer them year-round." — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/nicolettemason" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicolette Mason" class="link ">Nicolette Mason</a>, </em><em>brand strategist and creative consultant</em></p>
    Mini Bias Slip Dress

    BAACAL

    theyes.com

    $390.00

    Shop Now

    "I love the quality and fabrication of Baacal's sustainably made pieces, and I can't resist slinky slip dresses. I think yellow is one of my personal favorite colors of the upcoming season, and I love this shade in this mini slip dress. I love that I can wear it now with boots or layered underneath chunky, oversized sweaters while we transition into spring weather—and will definitely be wearing it solo with strappy heels come summer! Slip dresses are so versatile and I layer them year-round." — Nicolette Mason, brand strategist and creative consultant

  • <p><strong>Tibi</strong></p><p>tibi.com</p><p><strong>$795.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://tibi.com/collections/all/products/fluid-suiting-liam-jacket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tibi Strapless Bandeau <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Feco-poplin-strapless-bandeau-tibi%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1536276249.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$198 at Shopbop">$198 at Shopbop</a></p><p>Tibi Elfie Trouser <a class="link " href="https://tibi.com/collections/all/products/fluid-suiting-elfie-trouser" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$445 at Tibi">$445 at Tibi</a></p><p>Tibi Julius Sandal <a class="link " href="https://tibi.com/collections/tibi-sandals/products/julius-lamb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$595 at Tibi">$595 at Tibi</a></p><p>"I live for this look because it’s the notion of mixing the lightness of the poplin with something quite tailored and clean; the jeweled sandals bring up the whole outfit." — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/amysmilovic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Smilovic" class="link ">Amy Smilovic</a>, Founder and Creative Director of Tibi</em><br></p>
    Fluid Suiting Liam Blazer

    Tibi

    tibi.com

    $795.00

    Shop Now

    Tibi Strapless Bandeau $198 at Shopbop

    Tibi Elfie Trouser $445 at Tibi

    Tibi Julius Sandal $595 at Tibi

    "I live for this look because it’s the notion of mixing the lightness of the poplin with something quite tailored and clean; the jeweled sandals bring up the whole outfit." — Amy Smilovic, Founder and Creative Director of Tibi

  • <p><strong>Kallmeyer</strong></p><p>kallmeyer.nyc</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://kallmeyer.nyc/shop/opera-trench-in-butter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Kallmeyer designs for the New York city woman in me. From the moment I slipped this trench on I was instantly transformed into the most refined version of myself. It’s lightweight, chic, and great as a layering piece for spring. The RTW collection has a range of great silhouettes that work on their own but also pair well with any trouser's length and button-down or sweater. I finish the look with a block heel or a sandal. It takes me from meetings, to shoots, to dinner!" — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/thatgirlbeverly" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beverly Nguyen" class="link ">Beverly Nguyen</a>, stylist</em></p>
    Opera Trench

    Kallmeyer

    kallmeyer.nyc

    $695.00

    Shop Now

    "Kallmeyer designs for the New York city woman in me. From the moment I slipped this trench on I was instantly transformed into the most refined version of myself. It’s lightweight, chic, and great as a layering piece for spring. The RTW collection has a range of great silhouettes that work on their own but also pair well with any trouser's length and button-down or sweater. I finish the look with a block heel or a sandal. It takes me from meetings, to shoots, to dinner!" — Beverly Nguyen, stylist

  • <p><strong>Veronica Beard</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fveronica-beard-grita-suede-clogs-0400015440249.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Platforms, platforms and more platforms. The chunky shoe trend continues and I am embracing it. For spring, I'm planning to adopt a more chic platform sneaker <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stellamccartney.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Felyse-platforms--800004W0YG0905039.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:like Stella McCartney's" class="link ">like Stella McCartney's</a> and perhaps, if I'm bold enough, I might give the clog trend another go. This one from Veronica Beard feels elevated and I can get behind that. I would wear either with a full straight leg trouser pant paired with a slightly full blouse with strong shoulders—tucked in, so there's definition at the waist." — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/candacemread" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Candace Read" class="link ">Candace Read</a>, stylist</em></p>
    Grita Suede Clogs

    Veronica Beard

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $395.00

    Shop Now

    "Platforms, platforms and more platforms. The chunky shoe trend continues and I am embracing it. For spring, I'm planning to adopt a more chic platform sneaker like Stella McCartney's and perhaps, if I'm bold enough, I might give the clog trend another go. This one from Veronica Beard feels elevated and I can get behind that. I would wear either with a full straight leg trouser pant paired with a slightly full blouse with strong shoulders—tucked in, so there's definition at the waist." — Candace Read, stylist

  • <p><strong>Tibi</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$1450.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Ftibi%2Fclothing%2Fcasual-jackets%2Foversized-leather-bomber-jacket%2F24665545640610885&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I am always looking for the next new leather jacket and I think that the oversized leather bomber is the answer to my prayers. I love that it adds a relaxed but styled element to any look—whether it's workout clothes or a mini-dress, this bomber gives an edge but in a classic way." — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/allisonbornstein6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allison Bornstein" class="link ">Allison Bornstein</a>, stylist</em><br></p>
    Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket

    Tibi

    net-a-porter.com

    $1450.00

    Shop Now

    "I am always looking for the next new leather jacket and I think that the oversized leather bomber is the answer to my prayers. I love that it adds a relaxed but styled element to any look—whether it's workout clothes or a mini-dress, this bomber gives an edge but in a classic way." — Allison Bornstein, stylist

  • <p><strong>GH Bass Outdoor</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fgh-bass-outdoor-womens-whitney-bax-loafer-flats%3FID%3D4096489&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This is a near-perfect transitional shoe, as they can be worn with jeans and socks, or alone with an easy spring skirt. They bring a touch of ironic preppiness to a look, without going overboard. My latest spring uniform is my <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fouisa.clothing%2Fproducts%2Fthe-blazer__&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ouisa blazer" class="link ">Ouisa blazer</a>, white cotton tee, distressed jeans, and Bass loafers." — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/bryntaylorstyle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bryn Taylor" class="link ">Bryn Taylor</a>, stylist and founder of Ouisa</em></p>
    Whitney Bax Loafer Flats

    GH Bass Outdoor

    bloomingdales.com

    $125.00

    Shop Now

    "This is a near-perfect transitional shoe, as they can be worn with jeans and socks, or alone with an easy spring skirt. They bring a touch of ironic preppiness to a look, without going overboard. My latest spring uniform is my Ouisa blazer, white cotton tee, distressed jeans, and Bass loafers." — Bryn Taylor, stylist and founder of Ouisa

  • <p><strong>The Sei</strong></p><p>intermixonline.com</p><p><strong>$438.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intermixonline.com%2Fthe-sei%2Fpleated-high-rise-trousers%2FTS6001-EXCL%2BBONE.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"A slouchy trouser is one of the most versatile items in my closet. I love styling it with a lace up heel wrapped around the pant leg for a harem pant effect. A slouchy trouser is also the perfect proportion for this season’s sexy cut out tops and crop tops. If I’m going small or more bare on the top, I always balance it with volume on the bottom to keep my look sophisticated." — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/divyacmathur" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Divya Mathur" class="link ">Divya Mathur</a>, chief merchant at Intermix</em></p>
    Pleated High-Rise Trousers

    The Sei

    intermixonline.com

    $438.00

    Shop Now

    "A slouchy trouser is one of the most versatile items in my closet. I love styling it with a lace up heel wrapped around the pant leg for a harem pant effect. A slouchy trouser is also the perfect proportion for this season’s sexy cut out tops and crop tops. If I’m going small or more bare on the top, I always balance it with volume on the bottom to keep my look sophisticated." — Divya Mathur, chief merchant at Intermix

  • <p><strong>Recreational Habits</strong></p><p>recreationalhabits.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://recreationalhabits.com/products/rh-golf-trucker-hat-in-tan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Frankie Shop Zenya Blazer <a class="link " href="https://thefrankieshop.com/products/zeyna-cross-blazer-chocolate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$215 at Frankie Shop">$215 at Frankie Shop</a></p><p>Recreational Habits Martha Shirt <a class="link " href="https://recreationalhabits.com/products/the-martha-blue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$130 at Recreational Habits">$130 at Recreational Habits</a></p><p>Vintage Gold Pearl Earrings <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1stdibs.com%2Fjewelry%2Fearrings%2Fclip-on-earrings%2Fvintage-gold-pearl-twisted-cable-runway-earrings%2Fid-v_14613312%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$125 at 1stDibs">$125 at 1stDibs</a></p><p>"I have always associated trucker hats with the Von Dutch era, but the new ones from the Recreational Habits Golf Capsule are so elevated and add just the right amount of cool. I love wearing the trucker hat with my hair pulled into a low bun and a big gold vintage earring. I finish the look off with a blazer or a tailored shirt and trouser. It's such an unexpected combination, like an LA business woman or like a 90's post game athlete. It just feels cool!" — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/recreationalhabits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jackie Skye Muller" class="link ">Jackie Skye Muller</a>, co-founder of Recreational Habits</em></p>
    RH Golf Trucker Hat

    Recreational Habits

    recreationalhabits.com

    $70.00

    Shop Now

    Frankie Shop Zenya Blazer $215 at Frankie Shop

    Recreational Habits Martha Shirt $130 at Recreational Habits

    Vintage Gold Pearl Earrings $125 at 1stDibs

    "I have always associated trucker hats with the Von Dutch era, but the new ones from the Recreational Habits Golf Capsule are so elevated and add just the right amount of cool. I love wearing the trucker hat with my hair pulled into a low bun and a big gold vintage earring. I finish the look off with a blazer or a tailored shirt and trouser. It's such an unexpected combination, like an LA business woman or like a 90's post game athlete. It just feels cool!" — Jackie Skye Muller, co-founder of Recreational Habits

  • <p><strong>Hill House Home</strong></p><p>hillhousehome.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hillhousehome.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fproducts%2Fthe-paz-top-navy-linen%3Fvariant%3D39823408562219&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Paz skirt <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hillhousehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-paz-skirt-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$100 at Hill House Home">$100 at Hill House Home</a></p><p>"I love a matching set, and the Paz is just so easy to wear. We took the universally flattered smocking and ruffled sleeves of our <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hillhousehome.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fproducts%2Fthe-ellie-nap-dress-poppy-pink-popllin&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ellie Nap Dress" class="link ">Ellie Nap Dress</a> to make the Paz top, and added an elastic waistband and tiered ruffles to the skirt. It's super easy to mix and match the top and skirt with other items, too. I love the skirt with a one-piece bathing suit throughout the summer. The Paz top looks great with jeans for in-between weather when it's not quite warm enough for the set." — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/nelliediamond" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:N" class="link ">N</a></em><em><a href="https://instagram.com/nelliediamond" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ell Diamond" class="link ">ell Diamond</a>, founder of Hill House Home</em> </p>
    The Paz Top

    Hill House Home

    hillhousehome.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    Paz skirt $100 at Hill House Home

    "I love a matching set, and the Paz is just so easy to wear. We took the universally flattered smocking and ruffled sleeves of our Ellie Nap Dress to make the Paz top, and added an elastic waistband and tiered ruffles to the skirt. It's super easy to mix and match the top and skirt with other items, too. I love the skirt with a one-piece bathing suit throughout the summer. The Paz top looks great with jeans for in-between weather when it's not quite warm enough for the set." — Nell Diamond, founder of Hill House Home

  • <p><strong>Dries Van Noten</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$3290.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fdries-van-noten%2Fclothing%2Fvests-and-gilets%2Ffringed-crepe-vest%2F34344356236761843&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Marni mules <a class="link " href="https://www.marni.com/en-us/clogs-8051169526940.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$790 at Marni">$790 at Marni</a></p><p>"For this spring, my styling essentials are vests and mules. Everything, <em>everything</em> is bright and colorful! I love vests for layering, and I’m all about comfort while making a statement. The word for the year is <em>ease</em>. I’ve been coveting this Dries van Noten fringe vest and the <a href="https://www.marni.com/en-us/clogs-8051169526940.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marni mules" class="link ">Marni mules</a> seen everywhere!" — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/kellyaugustine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kelly Augustine" class="link ">Kelly Augustine</a>, stylist</em></p>
    Fringed Crepe Vest

    Dries Van Noten

    net-a-porter.com

    $3290.00

    Shop Now

    Marni mules $790 at Marni

    "For this spring, my styling essentials are vests and mules. Everything, everything is bright and colorful! I love vests for layering, and I’m all about comfort while making a statement. The word for the year is ease. I’ve been coveting this Dries van Noten fringe vest and the Marni mules seen everywhere!" — Kelly Augustine, stylist

  • <p><strong>Apparis</strong></p><p>apparis.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapparis.com%2Fproducts%2Fbrenna-recycled-vegan-silk-button-up-dress-vine%3F_pos%3D3%26_sid%3D24979c781%26_ss%3Dr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I'm all about a monochromatic moment, so pairing our <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapparis.com%2Fproducts%2Fkimmie-recycled-silk-trouser-pants-vine%3F_pos%3D1%26_sid%3D24979c781%26_ss%3Dr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kimmie Trousers" class="link ">Kimmie Trousers</a> and Brenna Shirt Dress together has to be my favorite look right now. It's bold, it's easy and it's just a really chic outfit. Who doesn't love a good set?" — <em><a href="https://instagram.com/apparis" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Nouchi" class="link ">Lauren Nouchi</a>, co-founder and creative director of Apparis</em></p>
    Brenna Dress

    Apparis

    apparis.com

    $225.00

    Shop Now

    "I'm all about a monochromatic moment, so pairing our Kimmie Trousers and Brenna Shirt Dress together has to be my favorite look right now. It's bold, it's easy and it's just a really chic outfit. Who doesn't love a good set?" — Lauren Nouchi, co-founder and creative director of Apparis

  • <p><strong>Paige</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$209.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fcarly-waistband-tie-warm-ecru%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1523153158.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"While pure white denim will always be a vibe, we are seeing lots of Ecru denim this spring and, I must admit, I'm here for it. Be it wide and cropped or more straight and tapered, grabbing this new jean color is essential for spring. I am loving this one from Paige. It feels casual, yet elevated. I'd pair it with an easy tee, platform sneaker, and a long and lean spring-weight overcoat for a day on the go." — <em>Candace Read, stylist</em></p>
    Carly Jeans

    Paige

    shopbop.com

    $209.00

    Shop Now

    "While pure white denim will always be a vibe, we are seeing lots of Ecru denim this spring and, I must admit, I'm here for it. Be it wide and cropped or more straight and tapered, grabbing this new jean color is essential for spring. I am loving this one from Paige. It feels casual, yet elevated. I'd pair it with an easy tee, platform sneaker, and a long and lean spring-weight overcoat for a day on the go." — Candace Read, stylist

  • <p><strong>Gia Borghini</strong></p><p>intermixonline.com</p><p><strong>$685.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intermixonline.com%2Fgia-borghini%2Fx-rhw-rosie-strappy-sandals%2FROSIE19-4001-LIGHT%2BGIADA.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Bottega green is the color of the season, and the easiest way to incorporate this into your wardrobe (and get some mileage out of it) is in a statement shoe. I’m pairing a green heel with a monochromatic look, or for a bold color blocking moment <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39466595/hot-pink-clothing-trend-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot pink" class="link ">hot pink</a> and green is one of my favorite combinations. All white outfits are also a spring essential and a bright green shoe gives this classic a fashion update." — <em>Divya Mathur, chief merchant at Intermix</em></p>
    x RHW Strappy Sandals

    Gia Borghini

    intermixonline.com

    $685.00

    Shop Now

    "Bottega green is the color of the season, and the easiest way to incorporate this into your wardrobe (and get some mileage out of it) is in a statement shoe. I’m pairing a green heel with a monochromatic look, or for a bold color blocking moment hot pink and green is one of my favorite combinations. All white outfits are also a spring essential and a bright green shoe gives this classic a fashion update." — Divya Mathur, chief merchant at Intermix

  • <p><strong>Stuart Weitzman</strong></p><p>stuartweitzman.com</p><p><strong>$495.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.stuartweitzman.com/products/ryder-95-platform-sandal/S5533.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I'm so thrilled platforms are having a moment, again! I love wearing heels, and platforms always feel more comfortable and supportive. This pair of Stuart Weitzman's feels super versatile, can be dressed up and down, and of course worn with bare legs or tights or knee socks. Stuart Weitzman is one of my go-to shoe brands since they often carry extended sizes and a variety of widths. This pair comes in lots of great colors—and I love that I've seen similar styles across all price points." — <em>Nicolette Mason, </em><em>brand strategist and creative consultant</em></p>
    Ryder 95 Platform Sandal

    Stuart Weitzman

    stuartweitzman.com

    $495.00

    Shop Now

    "I'm so thrilled platforms are having a moment, again! I love wearing heels, and platforms always feel more comfortable and supportive. This pair of Stuart Weitzman's feels super versatile, can be dressed up and down, and of course worn with bare legs or tights or knee socks. Stuart Weitzman is one of my go-to shoe brands since they often carry extended sizes and a variety of widths. This pair comes in lots of great colors—and I love that I've seen similar styles across all price points." — Nicolette Mason, brand strategist and creative consultant

  • <p><strong>Khaite</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$966.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fkhaite-madison-suede-mules-item-17941391.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"These mules are perfect for spring. The rich brown suede and the subtle western detail make them perfect to throw on with jeans this spring, a maxi dress in the summer, and with leather pants and a black turtleneck for an elegant fall look. They are versatile and timeless but still feel modern." — <em>Allison Bornstein, stylist</em><br></p>
    Madison Suede Mules

    Khaite

    farfetch.com

    $966.00

    Shop Now

    "These mules are perfect for spring. The rich brown suede and the subtle western detail make them perfect to throw on with jeans this spring, a maxi dress in the summer, and with leather pants and a black turtleneck for an elegant fall look. They are versatile and timeless but still feel modern." — Allison Bornstein, stylist

  • <p><strong>Tibi</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fcrepe-gauze-half-layered-full%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1561743592.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"[This skirt] is the ultimate versatile item, and the overlay is removable. Pairing it with a Liam blazer just makes it so effortless." — <em>Amy Smilovic, Founder and Creative Director of Tibi</em><br></p>
    Crepe Gauze Half Layered Full Skirt

    Tibi

    shopbop.com

    $695.00

    Shop Now

    "[This skirt] is the ultimate versatile item, and the overlay is removable. Pairing it with a Liam blazer just makes it so effortless." — Amy Smilovic, Founder and Creative Director of Tibi

  • <p><strong>Hereu</strong></p><p>hereustudio.com</p><p><strong>370.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://hereustudio.com/collections/new-in/products/ancora-womens-fisherman-sandal-orange" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"It’s the season of mixing and matching with bold colors! These orange sandals get me excited for spring. I’d wear them with socks until my feet are ready to show with the cutest pedi as the weather gets warmer." — <em>Vivid Wu, stylist and creative consultant</em></p>
    Ancora Sandal

    Hereu

    hereustudio.com

    370.00

    Shop Now

    "It’s the season of mixing and matching with bold colors! These orange sandals get me excited for spring. I’d wear them with socks until my feet are ready to show with the cutest pedi as the weather gets warmer." — Vivid Wu, stylist and creative consultant

  • <p><strong>Cos</strong></p><p>cosstores.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosstores.com%2Fen_usd%2Fmen%2Fmenswear%2Fcoats-and-jackets%2Fproduct.nylon-single-breasted-car-coat-beige.1028053003.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"It gives you that on-trend oversized feel, and instantly elevates everything. Plus, you can layer over a hoodie, blazer, or cardigan for those stubborn cold spring days. I drape mine over my <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fouisa.clothing%2Fproducts%2Fthe-panel-legging__&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ouisa leggings" class="link ">Ouisa leggings</a>, grey zip hoodie, and Stan Smiths for spring weekend errands." — <em>Bryn Taylor, stylist and founder of Ouisa</em></p>
    Single-Breasted Car Coat

    Cos

    cosstores.com

    $190.00

    Shop Now

    "It gives you that on-trend oversized feel, and instantly elevates everything. Plus, you can layer over a hoodie, blazer, or cardigan for those stubborn cold spring days. I drape mine over my Ouisa leggings, grey zip hoodie, and Stan Smiths for spring weekend errands." — Bryn Taylor, stylist and founder of Ouisa

  • <p><strong>Hill House Home</strong></p><p>hillhousehome.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hillhousehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-sun-hat-candy-kaleidoscope&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39584548%2Fspring-clothing-essentials-insiders-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I'm crazy about sun protection (my nickname at camp was Casper), so I have done my fair share of hat research. Our Sun Hat has UPF protection and is made from a flexible printed cotton canvas. It packs flat in your luggage without wrinkling, which is a game-changer for vacation." — <em>N</em><em>ell Diamond, founder of Hill House Home</em></p>
    Kaleidescope Sun Hat

    Hill House Home

    hillhousehome.com

    $60.00

    Shop Now

    "I'm crazy about sun protection (my nickname at camp was Casper), so I have done my fair share of hat research. Our Sun Hat has UPF protection and is made from a flexible printed cotton canvas. It packs flat in your luggage without wrinkling, which is a game-changer for vacation." — Nell Diamond, founder of Hill House Home

