13 fabulous bedrooms that will make you rethink pink

Pink bedrooms have something of an undeserved reputation, based on the assumption that pinks will always appear sugary, or are better suited to a child's bedroom. But there are a myriad of pink tones that lend themselves to a rich and elegant design scheme.
Pigmented pinks react wonderfully to natural light, which makes them a joy to look at in the morning, soft mauves and deep mulberry pinks are sophisticated shades that can be used across an entire room without becoming tiresome, whilst warmer peaches lend themselves to darker accents like mahogany furniture, and grey or black accessories.
For their connection to nature, pinks are commonly used in country cottage homes, in floral wallpaper (see our Country Living Country Rose Wallpaper at Homebase below,) in chic striped fabric and upholstery, and even in carpets.
“Plaster tone pinks (like Factor Fifty and Pudding,) are great choices for bedrooms as they are subtly seductive and create a warm feeling that works well in north-facing spaces, or rooms that don't get a lot of natural light,” says COAT paints Colour Curator, Aaron Markwell. “These pinks also work well with popular beiges, greys and whites, which means they're a great choice with most upholstery and bedding options. If you're avoiding a boudoir aesthetic, but want to use pink, use lots of tactile, neutral fabrics, which will help the space feel a little more muted.”
With inspiration from some of our favourite brands and retailers, from Little Greene to Dreams, if you're considering a bedroom makeover in the near future, read on for 13 ways to decorate with pink...