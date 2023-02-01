These 17 Expert-Approved Hand Creams Are Perfect For Cold Weather

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Our hands don't always get the most protection in the winter months, save from being shoved in pockets, or wrapped in a cozy pair of gloves. While we often recognize the importance of layering serums, moisturizers, and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g40106958/best-new-sunscreens-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:protective sunscreens" class="link ">protective sunscreens</a> on our faces, many dermatologists say the same methods can be applied to the skin on our fingers and hands, too. "I think hands are the next frontier," dermatologist and founder of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a39992169/take-the-edge-off-shereene-idriss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Idriss Dermatology" class="link ">Idriss Dermatology</a> in New York City <a href="https://www.instagram.com/shereeneidriss/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shereene Idriss" class="link ">Shereene Idriss</a> tells <em>BAZAAR.com. </em>"First it was the face, then the neck and the chest, and now we're moving on to hands—I'm happy that people are finally catching up." Since our hands are used for just about everything, frequent wear-and-tear can strip away their natural skin barrier, and increase their need for moisture to help repair it.</p><p class="body-text">The skin on your hands is much thinner than what's on your face and more surprisingly more sensitive, which is why we should pay extra special attention to its care. "<strong>The hands experience skin aging in the same way that our face, neck and décolleté do, and in fact, it is often said that you can tell someone’s age just by looking at their hands</strong>," explains <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g40858334/best-dermatologist-aesthetician-skincare/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dermatologist" class="link ">dermatologist</a> <a href="https://www.mdcsnyc.com/provider/marisa-k-garshick-md" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marisa Garshick" class="link ">Marisa Garshick</a>. "This is because not only is the skin on the top of the hands very delicate and can more easily show signs of aging. The hands are often neglected when it comes to regular sun protection and the cumulative UV exposure over time can lead to skin changes. For this reason there are some hand creams designed to specifically target <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a26412880/anti-aging-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anti-aging" class="link ">anti-aging</a> concerns," she adds. Although the same anti-aging ingredients used in face products can also work for the hands, the concentration and combination of ingredients in each may vary. </p><p>To help you find the best anti-aging hand creams to use for supreme <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/advice/g4167/dermatalogists-drugstore-moisturizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hydration" class="link ">hydration</a> and winter-proof protection, we asked a few dermatologists about some of their favorites to recommend to clients, or use themselves to combat seasonal dryness. Read on for 17 of the best hand creams for this season and beyond, below.</p>
    Our hands don't always get the most protection in the winter months, save from being shoved in pockets, or wrapped in a cozy pair of gloves. While we often recognize the importance of layering serums, moisturizers, and protective sunscreens on our faces, many dermatologists say the same methods can be applied to the skin on our fingers and hands, too. "I think hands are the next frontier," dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology in New York City Shereene Idriss tells BAZAAR.com. "First it was the face, then the neck and the chest, and now we're moving on to hands—I'm happy that people are finally catching up." Since our hands are used for just about everything, frequent wear-and-tear can strip away their natural skin barrier, and increase their need for moisture to help repair it.

    The skin on your hands is much thinner than what's on your face and more surprisingly more sensitive, which is why we should pay extra special attention to its care. "The hands experience skin aging in the same way that our face, neck and décolleté do, and in fact, it is often said that you can tell someone’s age just by looking at their hands," explains dermatologist Marisa Garshick. "This is because not only is the skin on the top of the hands very delicate and can more easily show signs of aging. The hands are often neglected when it comes to regular sun protection and the cumulative UV exposure over time can lead to skin changes. For this reason there are some hand creams designed to specifically target anti-aging concerns," she adds. Although the same anti-aging ingredients used in face products can also work for the hands, the concentration and combination of ingredients in each may vary.

    To help you find the best anti-aging hand creams to use for supreme hydration and winter-proof protection, we asked a few dermatologists about some of their favorites to recommend to clients, or use themselves to combat seasonal dryness. Read on for 17 of the best hand creams for this season and beyond, below.

  Fashion influencer and beauty entreprenuer Chriselle Lim swears by this coveted hand cream from Chanel, which provides up to eight hours of hydration to your hands and cuticles.
    La Crème Main Texture Riche

    Chanel

    $55.00

    Fashion influencer and beauty entreprenuer Chriselle Lim swears by this coveted hand cream from Chanel, which provides up to eight hours of hydration to your hands and cuticles.

  Fans of Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream will get plenty of use out of this beloved hand treatment from the brand, which features a rich, fast-absorbing formula that sinks deeply into skin.
    The Hand Treatment

    Augustinus Bader

    $43.00

    Fans of Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream will get plenty of use out of this beloved hand treatment from the brand, which features a rich, fast-absorbing formula that sinks deeply into skin.

  "We look at our hands more than our face so yes you should be using anti-aging creams on your hands!," explains Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist at La Jolla Dermatology and Laser Surgery Center in La Jolla, CA. "I love Nécessaire's The Hand Cream because it's fragrance-free, very rich and moisturizing, and doesn't feel sticky on my skin afterwards."
    The Hand Cream

    Nécessaire

    Violet Grey

    $20.00

    "We look at our hands more than our face so yes you should be using anti-aging creams on your hands!," explains Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist at La Jolla Dermatology and Laser Surgery Center in La Jolla, CA. "I love Nécessaire's The Hand Cream because it's fragrance-free, very rich and moisturizing, and doesn't feel sticky on my skin afterwards."

  Rich in antioxidants, Garshick swears by this hand cream to protect skin from free radical damage—as do over 1,300 Sephora customers. Since it also incorporates grapeseed oil, vinolevure, and shea butter, it's also ideal to help keep it moisturized in colder weather.
    Hand and Nail Cream

    Caudalie

    sephora.com

    $15.00

    Rich in antioxidants, Garshick swears by this hand cream to protect skin from free radical damage—as do over 1,300 Sephora customers. Since it also incorporates grapeseed oil, vinolevure, and shea butter, it's also ideal to help keep it moisturized in colder weather.

  Both Garshick and Shirazi recommend this broad-spectrum hand cream from Supergoop, which contains antioxidants to help protect the skin on your hands against free radical damage while brighten its overall tone.
    Handscreen SPF 40

    Supergoop

    Supergoop

    $14.00

    Both Garshick and Shirazi recommend this broad-spectrum hand cream from Supergoop, which contains antioxidants to help protect the skin on your hands against free radical damage while brighten its overall tone.

  "One of my favorite hand creams is from Beauty Pie—they have a nice Super Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Treatment," Idriss says. "However, you don't necessarily have to use a treatment specifically for the hands. I advocate using beauty products that you have lying around on your shelf and not having them go to waste. If you have a retinol that might've been too harsh for your face, give it a try on the back of your hands."
    Super Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Treatment

    Beauty Pie

    Beauty Pie

    $50.00

    "One of my favorite hand creams is from Beauty Pie—they have a nice Super Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Treatment," Idriss says. "However, you don't necessarily have to use a treatment specifically for the hands. I advocate using beauty products that you have lying around on your shelf and not having them go to waste. If you have a retinol that might've been too harsh for your face, give it a try on the back of your hands."

  "I am obsessed with O'Keeffe's Working Hands. It's great, especially if you're somebody who washes your hands a lot throughout the day like most healthcare workers," Idriss adds.
    Working Hands

    O'Keeffe's

    walmart.com

    $6.97

    "I am obsessed with O'Keeffe's Working Hands. It's great, especially if you're somebody who washes your hands a lot throughout the day like most healthcare workers," Idriss adds.

  "This hand cream uses shea butter to help boost moisture, phospholipids to strengthen the skin barrier, and glycine (an amino acid) that can help to improve the overall appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," explains Garshick.
    Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy

    Perricone MD

    dermstore.com

    $29.00

    "This hand cream uses shea butter to help boost moisture, phospholipids to strengthen the skin barrier, and glycine (an amino acid) that can help to improve the overall appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," explains Garshick.

  Both Idriss and Shirazi count themselves as fans of this lactic acid-based hand cream from AmLactin, as the ingredient has been proven to help with cell turnover and can help rejuvenate the appearance of your skin overtime.
    Ultra Smoothing Intensely Hydrating Cream

AmLactin

$13.99

    AmLactin

    walmart.com

    $13.99

    Both Idriss and Shirazi count themselves as fans of this lactic acid-based hand cream from AmLactin, as the ingredient has been proven to help with cell turnover and can help rejuvenate the appearance of your skin overtime.

  "And Medik8's moisture-boosting H.E.O. Balm uses humectants, emollients and occlusives leaving the skin on the hand looking healthy and hydrated," Garshick says.
    H.E.O. Balm

    Medik8

    Skinstore

    $68.00

    "And Medik8's moisture-boosting H.E.O. Balm uses humectants, emollients and occlusives leaving the skin on the hand looking healthy and hydrated," Garshick says.

  Garshick also suggests using this anti-wrinkle hand cream to brighten and moisturize skin while improving its overall dryness and crepiness. It's formulated with NIA-114 which works to strengthen the skin barrier.
    Volumizing Hand Cream

    StriVectin

    $29.00

    Garshick also suggests using this anti-wrinkle hand cream to brighten and moisturize skin while improving its overall dryness and crepiness. It's formulated with NIA-114 which works to strengthen the skin barrier.

  "I also love using Neutrogena's Norwegian Hand Cream during winter months," Idriss adds, "since the formula is extremely thick and deeply moisturizing."
    Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

    Neutrogena

    walmart.com

    $3.68

    "I also love using Neutrogena's Norwegian Hand Cream during winter months," Idriss adds, "since the formula is extremely thick and deeply moisturizing."

  Board-certified dermatologist Shari Sperling, D.O. recommends this anti-aging hand cream to her clients, as it contains vitamins A, C, and, E, plus retinol to encourage cell turnover.
    Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Cream

    Skincare LdeL Cosmetics

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Board-certified dermatologist Shari Sperling, D.O. recommends this anti-aging hand cream to her clients, as it contains vitamins A, C, and, E, plus retinol to encourage cell turnover.

  "Applying a heavy ointment like this one to damp skin and covering your hands in white cotton gloves for 30 minutes to an hour can really helps hydrate the skin, as you seal in moisture using this technique," Shirazi says.
    Healing Ointment

    CeraVe

    Ulta

    $10.99

    "Applying a heavy ointment like this one to damp skin and covering your hands in white cotton gloves for 30 minutes to an hour can really helps hydrate the skin, as you seal in moisture using this technique," Shirazi says.

  "In terms of deeply moisturizing creams for drier hands in winter, I personally tend to favor Skinfix's options," she adds.
    Eczema Hand Repair Cream

    Skinfix

    amazon.com

    $39.15

    "In terms of deeply moisturizing creams for drier hands in winter, I personally tend to favor Skinfix's options," she adds.

  This best-selling hand salve is a must-have in colder months, since it contains shea butter, avocado, and sesame seed oils for a glove-like barrier that locks in moisture.
    Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

$56.00

    kiehls.com

    $56.00

    This best-selling hand salve is a must-have in colder months, since it contains shea butter, avocado, and sesame seed oils for a glove-like barrier that locks in moisture.

  This refillable hand cream comes in an airless pump, and combines retinol and colloidal oatmeal to soothe dry skin as you sleep.
    Overnight Repair Treatment

    Soft Services

    softservices.co

    $102.00

    This refillable hand cream comes in an airless pump, and combines retinol and colloidal oatmeal to soothe dry skin as you sleep.

