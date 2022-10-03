13 Celebrities Whose Careers Blew Up After They Competed on <em>Dancing with the Stars</em>

  • <p>Long before she was scoring Emmy Awards and giving us <a href="https://people.com/style/zendaya-best-red-carpet-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iconic ensembles" class="link ">iconic ensembles</a> on red carpets, <a href="https://people.com/tag/zendaya-coleman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zendaya" class="link ">Zendaya</a> competed on season 16 of <i>Dancing with the Stars </i>in 2013 with Val Chmerkovskiy — <a href="https://people.com/tv/dancing-with-the-stars-val-chmerkovskiy-and-zendaya-discuss-his-injury/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and came in second place" class="link ">and came in second place</a>!</p>
  • <p>One year after <i><a href="https://people.com/tag/keeping-up-with-the-kardashians/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keeping Up with the Kardashians" class="link ">Keeping Up with the Kardashians</a> </i>debuted on E!, the <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reality mogul" class="link ">reality mogul </a>tried her hand at ballroom dancing and was a contestant in season 7 of the show in 2008. Unfortunately, her stint with <a href="https://people.com/tag/mark-ballas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Ballas" class="link ">Mark Ballas</a> was short-lived, and she was eliminated in week 3. </p>
  • <p>That's right, long before he was the <a href="https://people.com/parents/chris-hemsworth-elsa-pataky-bring-twins-sasha-and-tristan-sydney-thor-love-and-thunder-premiere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:god of thunder" class="link ">god of thunder</a>, teen soap heartthrob <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-hemsworth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hemsworth" class="link ">Hemsworth</a> competed on the Australian version of <i>DWTS</i> in 2006 (with partner Abbey Ross, pictured). It seems his ballroom dance moves weren't too shabby, as the <i>Thor</i> actor placed fifth. </p>
  • <p>We now know her as the girl who can churn out a <a href="https://people.com/health/normani-thanks-beyonce-and-janet-jackson-for-showing-her-a-woman-with-curves-can-be-successful/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:breathtaking performance" class="link ">breathtaking performance</a> at an awards shows, but when <a href="https://people.com/music/normani-felt-like-the-underdog-but-shes-reinventing-herself/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Normani" class="link ">Normani</a> competed in 2005's season 24, she was still a semi-known member of <a href="https://people.com/tag/fifth-harmony/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fifth Harmony." class="link ">Fifth Harmony.</a> The "Motivation" singer's week 10 elimination came <a href="https://people.com/tv/dancing-with-the-stars-most-shocking-eliminations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:as a shock" class="link ">as a shock</a>, as she was a top prospect to take the Mirrorball Trophy that year with partner <a href="https://people.com/tag/val-chmerkovskiy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Val Chmerkovskiy." class="link ">Val Chmerkovskiy.</a> </p>
  • <p>Like Normani, <a href="https://people.com/music/tinashe-says-it-may-take-her-second-to-figure-out-the-direction-for-next-album/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tinashe's" class="link ">Tinashe's</a> elimination also came as a shock. The "2 On" singer had a <a href="https://people.com/music/tinashe-says-it-may-take-her-second-to-figure-out-the-direction-for-next-album/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:few albums" class="link ">few albums</a> under her belt before she competed, and fans were staggered when she and partner <a href="https://people.com/tv/dwts-pro-brandon-armstrong-marries-girlfriend-brylee-in-romantic-utah-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brandon Armstrong" class="link ">Brandon Armstrong</a> were <a href="https://people.com/tv/tinashe-eliminated-from-dancing-with-the-stars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eliminated" class="link ">eliminated</a> in week 4 of season 27 in 2018.</p>
  • <p>Before <em>The </em><i>Wendy Williams Show</i> became a <a href="https://people.com/tv/wendy-williams-never-seriously-considered-to-be-asked-back-for-talk-show-finale-expose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daytime behemoth" class="link ">daytime behemoth</a>, Williams <a href="https://youtu.be/Q0dpJgno2Wk?t=64" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:admittedly" class="link ">admittedly</a> joined season 12 of <i>DWTS</i> in 2011 to get more eyes on her new series. <a href="https://people.com/tag/wendy-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:She" class="link ">She</a> and partner <a href="https://people.com/tag/tony-dovolani/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tony Dovolani" class="link ">Tony Dovolani</a> were eliminated in week 3.</p>
  • <p>Prior to becoming <a href="https://people.com/tv/lisa-rinna-address-her-social-media-bad-behavior-ive-just-been-a-nightmare/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" class="link "><i>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</i></a> mainstay, soap star <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rinna" class="link ">Rinna</a> and partner <a href="https://people.com/tv/dancing-with-stars-louis-van-amstel-wedding-dance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Louis Van Amstel" class="link ">Louis Van Amstel</a> took the nation by storm during season 2 of the dance competition in 2006, placing fourth. </p>
  • <p>Yes, <a href="https://people.com/person/jojo-siwa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Siwa" class="link ">Siwa</a> had a huge youth following prior to joining season 30 in 2021, but her stint on the show exposed her to a wider audience and she instantly became a fan favorite. The former <a href="https://people.com/music/jojo-siwa-career-in-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dance Moms" class="link "><i>Dance Moms</i></a> star — who made up the <a href="https://people.com/tv/dwts-jojo-siwa-jenna-johnson-make-history-first-dance-same-sex-partner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first-ever same-sex couple" class="link ">first-ever same-sex couple</a> with pro <a href="https://people.com/parents/pregnant-jenna-johnson-purple-dress-val-chmerkovskiy-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenna Johnson" class="link ">Jenna Johnson</a> — was the season's <a href="https://people.com/tv/dancing-with-the-stars-iman-shumpert-wins-season-30/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:runner-up" class="link ">runner-up</a>. </p>
  • <p>We knew singer/actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/jordan-fisher/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fisher" class="link ">Fisher</a> from his stints on <i>The Secret Life of the American Teenager </i>as well as <i>Liv and Maddie,</i> but this <a href="https://people.com/parents/jordan-fisher-shares-adorable-photo-son-riley-2-month-checkup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:young superstar" class="link ">young superstar</a> totally dominated season 25 of <i>DWTS </i>in 2017: the then-23-year-old and partner <a href="https://people.com/tv/lindsay-arnold-announces-leaving-dancing-with-the-stars-after-more-than-10-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lindsay Arnold" class="link ">Lindsay Arnold</a> won the <a href="https://people.com/tv/dancing-with-the-stars-season-25-winner-jordan-fisher/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mirrorball Trophy" class="link ">Mirrorball Trophy</a> that season.</p>
  • <p>One year before he got his notable gig as a host on <i>Extra, </i>former <a href="https://people.com/tag/saved-by-the-bell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saved by the Bell" class="link "><em>Saved by the Bell</em></a> star<a href="https://people.com/tag/mario-lopez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lopez" class="link "> Lopez</a> and then-girlfriend <a href="https://people.com/parents/dancing-with-the-stars-alum-karina-smirnoff-welcomes-son/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karina Smirnoff" class="link ">Karina Smirnoff</a> were top contenders on season 3 of the dancing show in 2006. The pair got second place, losing to Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/jersey-shore-buckhead-shore-mtv-premiere-date/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Jersey Shore" class="link "><i>The Jersey Shore</i></a> fave brought his beloved GTL vibe to season 11 in 2010, attempting to capitalize on his newfound MTV fame, though fist-pumped his way home in week 4 with partner Karina Smirnoff. </p>
  • <p>Cuban certainly didn't need <i>DWTS</i> to grow his <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/billionaire-mark-cuban-reacts-to-praise-for-cheap-online-pharmacy-we-are-just-getting-started/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:billion-dollar empire" class="link ">billion-dollar empire</a>, but two years before he became everyone's favorite shark on <i><a href="https://people.com/tag/shark-tank/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shark Tank" class="link ">Shark Tank</a>, </i>he was a contestant on the dancing show on season 5 in 2007. He was eliminated in week 5, coming in eighth place with partner <a href="https://people.com/tag/kym-johnson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kym Johnson" class="link ">Kym Johnson</a> — <span>who is now married</span> to <em>Shark Tank </em>star (and <em>DWTS </em>competitor) Robert Herjavec. </p>
  • <p>We all loved him as Carlton on <i><a href="https://people.com/tag/the-fresh-prince-of-bel-air/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" class="link ">The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air</a>,</i> but his <a href="https://people.com/tv/dancing-stars-winners-where-are-they-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:season 19 win" class="link ">season 19 win</a> with <a href="https://people.com/tag/witney-carson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Witney Carson" class="link ">Witney Carson</a> on <i>DWTS </i>in 2014 certainly gave <a href="https://people.com/tag/alfonso-ribeiro/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ribeiro's" class="link ">Ribeiro's</a> career a second wind: the actor is currently <a href="https://people.com/tv/alfonso-ribiero-joins-tyra-banks-as-cohost-dancing-with-the-stars-season-31/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:co-hosting season 31" class="link ">co-hosting season 31</a> alongside Tyra Banks.</p>
