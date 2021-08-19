Thandiwe Newton And Mini-Me Daughter Nico Parker Co-Ordinate In Versace On The Red Carpet

  • <p>Starring in the same film together (Reminisce), Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker also got to enjoy attending the LA premiere of the film together too, co-ordinating in Versace dresses.</p><p>On Instagram, Newton said it was 'one of the highlights of my professional life' and praised her 'wise, cool and grounded daughter'. </p><p>Nico is the second eldest child of Newton and director Oli Parker who are also proud parents of eldest daughter Ripley and youngest son, Booker.</p><p>In October, to celebrate Black History Month, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g34371198/black-british-actors-inspiration/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parker spoke to ELLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parker spoke to ELLE</a> about her mother being her role model and inspiration, both on and off screen. </p><p>'For as long as I can remember, she’s taught us about our history, and personified her pride in it. The success of her career is testament not only to her brilliance, but also to how hard she had to fight. My path is easier because of the battles she helped win, but the war goes on, and I hear her voice in me every day as I wage it'</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSu69x2p5bH/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Starring in the same film together (Reminisce), Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker also got to enjoy attending the LA premiere of the film together too, co-ordinating in Versace dresses.

    On Instagram, Newton said it was 'one of the highlights of my professional life' and praised her 'wise, cool and grounded daughter'.

    Nico is the second eldest child of Newton and director Oli Parker who are also proud parents of eldest daughter Ripley and youngest son, Booker.

    In October, to celebrate Black History Month, Parker spoke to ELLE about her mother being her role model and inspiration, both on and off screen.

    'For as long as I can remember, she’s taught us about our history, and personified her pride in it. The success of her career is testament not only to her brilliance, but also to how hard she had to fight. My path is easier because of the battles she helped win, but the war goes on, and I hear her voice in me every day as I wage it'

  • <p>Over the weekend, Lopez shared a sun-kissed selfie<a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a30747624/jennifer-lopez-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with her daughter Emme Muniz" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> with her daughter Emme Muniz</a>. Lopez welcomed twins Emme and Max in November, 2004 with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. As the twins have gotten older, the resemblance to their parents is uncanny, with Emme looking particularly reminiscent of a darker-haired J Lo in the 1990s.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRb5J_gpSvq/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Over the weekend, Lopez shared a sun-kissed selfie with her daughter Emme Muniz. Lopez welcomed twins Emme and Max in November, 2004 with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. As the twins have gotten older, the resemblance to their parents is uncanny, with Emme looking particularly reminiscent of a darker-haired J Lo in the 1990s.

  • <p>Leni Olumi Klum's Mother's Day tribute to her mum Heidi Klum is further proof that the teenager has all the markers of a model in the making. </p><p>The 17-year-old posted a mother-daughter selfie on her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 9 with the caption 'Happy Mother's Day Mama!! I love you. [sic]' </p><p>In December 2020, the teenager made her modelling debut by covering <a href="https://www.vogue.de/lifestyle/artikel/leni-klum-heidi-klum-vogue-cover-interview" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vogue Germany" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vogue Germany</a>'s January/February 2021 issue alongside her famous mum. The two looked nearly identical as they posed side-by-side in matching, colour-blocked suits.</p>
    Leni Olumi Klum's Mother's Day tribute to her mum Heidi Klum is further proof that the teenager has all the markers of a model in the making.

    The 17-year-old posted a mother-daughter selfie on her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 9 with the caption 'Happy Mother's Day Mama!! I love you. [sic]'

    In December 2020, the teenager made her modelling debut by covering Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue alongside her famous mum. The two looked nearly identical as they posed side-by-side in matching, colour-blocked suits.

  • <p>On Thursday, June 24 the actor shared a photo of himself and his eight-year-old daughter from his marriage to ex wife Jenna Dewan. The photo marks the first of Everly taken from the front that his fans have seen on social media as both actors have chosen to obscure their child’s face or only share photos from the side of her face in previous years.</p><p>‘You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart,’ the 41-year-old captioned the photo of himself wrapping his arms around his daughter on the beach.</p><p>‘[Everly was] looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail.’</p><p>‘She is so gorgeous!! Looks like her daddy,’ commented one fan on the post.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CQhNuNwFOFs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    On Thursday, June 24 the actor shared a photo of himself and his eight-year-old daughter from his marriage to ex wife Jenna Dewan. The photo marks the first of Everly taken from the front that his fans have seen on social media as both actors have chosen to obscure their child’s face or only share photos from the side of her face in previous years.

    ‘You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart,’ the 41-year-old captioned the photo of himself wrapping his arms around his daughter on the beach.

    ‘[Everly was] looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail.’

    ‘She is so gorgeous!! Looks like her daddy,’ commented one fan on the post.

  • <p>Bieber is continuing to showcase her and mother Kennya Baldwin's flawless skin and similar facial features on Instagram. </p><p>In a post shared by the model for a Bare Minerals campaign (of which Bieber is an ambassador) on Tuesday, February 2, the 24-year-old stands nose to nose with her designer mother.</p><p>Bieber gushed over her mother in the post's caption before detailing the new skincare product the mother-daughter duo have begun using.</p><p> 'How beautiful is my MUM? Campaign for the new <a href="https://www.instagram.com/bareMinerals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@bareMinerals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@bareMinerals</a> AGELESS plant-based retinol skincare. We’re both using and loving that it’s gentle but so good, [sic]' she captioned the sweet snap. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKzElnhFAxp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Bieber is continuing to showcase her and mother Kennya Baldwin's flawless skin and similar facial features on Instagram.

    In a post shared by the model for a Bare Minerals campaign (of which Bieber is an ambassador) on Tuesday, February 2, the 24-year-old stands nose to nose with her designer mother.

    Bieber gushed over her mother in the post's caption before detailing the new skincare product the mother-daughter duo have begun using.

    'How beautiful is my MUM? Campaign for the new @bareMinerals AGELESS plant-based retinol skincare. We’re both using and loving that it’s gentle but so good, [sic]' she captioned the sweet snap.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber has now confirmed that good things - and great skin - really does come in threes after sharing a 'twinning' photo on her Instagram of her alongside her mother and grandmother. </p><p>On Sunday January 24, the model took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her sister Alaia Baldwin, before delving deeper into her photo albums and sharing a snap with the leading women in her life.</p><p>The 24-year-old looks the spitting image of 53-year-old Brazilian mother Kennya Baldwin and grandmother Mary Ellen Deodato ,who she dubbed as 'Nana' on the photo.</p>
    Hailey Bieber has now confirmed that good things - and great skin - really does come in threes after sharing a 'twinning' photo on her Instagram of her alongside her mother and grandmother.

    On Sunday January 24, the model took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her sister Alaia Baldwin, before delving deeper into her photo albums and sharing a snap with the leading women in her life.

    The 24-year-old looks the spitting image of 53-year-old Brazilian mother Kennya Baldwin and grandmother Mary Ellen Deodato ,who she dubbed as 'Nana' on the photo.

  • <p>The Oscar winner shared a selfie of herself and son Deacon on Thursday January 21 and they look like they could be siblings, not mother and son.</p><p>The 44-year-old film star posted alongside her 17-year-old at dusk, with both of them smiling to camera. From their eyes and shape of their faces to their adorable smiles, the pair look so alike and fresh faces, we're in awe. </p><p>'Matching smiles. Love you. Look at your amazing son would you?' actress Selma Blair commented on the snap.</p><p>'Twins!!!' another added. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKUntteAtyM/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    The Oscar winner shared a selfie of herself and son Deacon on Thursday January 21 and they look like they could be siblings, not mother and son.

    The 44-year-old film star posted alongside her 17-year-old at dusk, with both of them smiling to camera. From their eyes and shape of their faces to their adorable smiles, the pair look so alike and fresh faces, we're in awe.

    'Matching smiles. Love you. Look at your amazing son would you?' actress Selma Blair commented on the snap.

    'Twins!!!' another added.

  • <p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna is looking more and more like her famous model mother every day.</p><p>In a cute mother-daughter photo posted to Instagram on January 17, Teigen revealed that the day marked the four year old's first time wearing jeans (which also involved an 'epic jean meltdown').</p><p>In the snap, Teigen can be seen wearing cream-coloured riding jodhpurs and black riding boots, while her daughter sports a pair of pink cowboy boots, jeans and a white shirt. The pair looked adorable in their 'twinning' equestrian looks.<br></p><p>The model and mother-of-two opened up about her decision to take up horse-riding on Twitter, noting that it was suggestion from her therapist. </p><p>'My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol,' she <a href="https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/1350466325353623554" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeted" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweeted</a>. 'Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me. He’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love.' she wrote alongside a snap uploaded to the social media website of herself at the stables.'</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKJ1ZskB9mj/?igshid=e7h3ckqrv819" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna is looking more and more like her famous model mother every day.

    In a cute mother-daughter photo posted to Instagram on January 17, Teigen revealed that the day marked the four year old's first time wearing jeans (which also involved an 'epic jean meltdown').

    In the snap, Teigen can be seen wearing cream-coloured riding jodhpurs and black riding boots, while her daughter sports a pair of pink cowboy boots, jeans and a white shirt. The pair looked adorable in their 'twinning' equestrian looks.

    The model and mother-of-two opened up about her decision to take up horse-riding on Twitter, noting that it was suggestion from her therapist.

    'My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol,' she tweeted. 'Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me. He’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love.' she wrote alongside a snap uploaded to the social media website of herself at the stables.'

  • <p>We're taking a moment today to look at this über sweet photo of <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a35095338/serena-williams-alexis-olympia-ohanion-new-family-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr</a> (known more commonly as Olympia), daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, perfecting her swing on the tennis court.</p><p>In the photo, shared on Instagram of January 11, Williams can be seen proudly looking on at her daughter as she prepares herself to hit a tennis ball. It comes as no surprise that young Ohanian is a serving natural as her mum and aunt, Venus Williams, have a staggering amount of grand slams and Wimbledon titles between them. </p><p>The mother-of-one aptly captioned the adorable post: 'Turn, back, reach, head, follow through.'</p><p>From the looks of the three-year-old's small swing, she's already got this move down. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ8o8-7nsVn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    We're taking a moment today to look at this über sweet photo of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr (known more commonly as Olympia), daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, perfecting her swing on the tennis court.

    In the photo, shared on Instagram of January 11, Williams can be seen proudly looking on at her daughter as she prepares herself to hit a tennis ball. It comes as no surprise that young Ohanian is a serving natural as her mum and aunt, Venus Williams, have a staggering amount of grand slams and Wimbledon titles between them.

    The mother-of-one aptly captioned the adorable post: 'Turn, back, reach, head, follow through.'

    From the looks of the three-year-old's small swing, she's already got this move down.

  • <p>Nicole Richie has shared a rare throwback photo of her daughter Harlow (January 12)</p><p>The previously unseen snap was shared via Instagram in celebration of her daughter's 13th birthday. The adorable snaps sees the actress snuggled up to the then three-month-old. <br><br>Richie and her husband Joel Madden have been notoriously private about their family life in recent years, so sharing the heartwarming tribute is a lovely treat for their fans.</p><p>The mother-of-two captioned the celebratory post with a nod to the teen's generational habits: 'You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. [sic]'</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ7R05lBZMk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Nicole Richie has shared a rare throwback photo of her daughter Harlow (January 12)

    The previously unseen snap was shared via Instagram in celebration of her daughter's 13th birthday. The adorable snaps sees the actress snuggled up to the then three-month-old.

    Richie and her husband Joel Madden have been notoriously private about their family life in recent years, so sharing the heartwarming tribute is a lovely treat for their fans.

    The mother-of-two captioned the celebratory post with a nod to the teen's generational habits: 'You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. [sic]'

  • <p>The doppelgänger mother-daughter duo of the century are confusing us yet again with their scarily similar appearances ahead of Christmas.</p><p>On December 7, the Big Little Lies actress shared a photograph of herself and her 21-year-old in matching Christmas jumpers, noting that she had to 'beg' her daughter to wear the festive outfit but that they look 'cute' in the red and white looks.</p><p>Witherspoon's famous friends noted the similarity between the pair, with writer Derek Blasberg commenting on the snap: 'Thank you for tagging so I could tell which was which.'</p><p>TV presenter Padma Lakshmi wrote: 'I'm seeing double!' </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIgdBPbgGfz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    The doppelgänger mother-daughter duo of the century are confusing us yet again with their scarily similar appearances ahead of Christmas.

    On December 7, the Big Little Lies actress shared a photograph of herself and her 21-year-old in matching Christmas jumpers, noting that she had to 'beg' her daughter to wear the festive outfit but that they look 'cute' in the red and white looks.

    Witherspoon's famous friends noted the similarity between the pair, with writer Derek Blasberg commenting on the snap: 'Thank you for tagging so I could tell which was which.'

    TV presenter Padma Lakshmi wrote: 'I'm seeing double!'

  • <p>When Victoria uploaded a photograph of her son Romeo with only daughter Harper, multiple fans commented on Rome's resemblance to his mother. </p><p>'My goodness he is the male version of you!,' said one Instagram follower. 'So much like his mum,' said another. 'Literally, your clone,' another summarised.</p><p>We already knew about the similarity between eldest son Brooklyn and his father David (see below) but this newly realised likeness between the 18-year-old and the fashion designer is a revelation.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEoIOY9pAzT/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    When Victoria uploaded a photograph of her son Romeo with only daughter Harper, multiple fans commented on Rome's resemblance to his mother.

    'My goodness he is the male version of you!,' said one Instagram follower. 'So much like his mum,' said another. 'Literally, your clone,' another summarised.

    We already knew about the similarity between eldest son Brooklyn and his father David (see below) but this newly realised likeness between the 18-year-old and the fashion designer is a revelation.

  • <p>The mother and daughter are celebrating Madonna's birthday on holiday in Jamaica (<a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a33631472/madonna-daughter-lourdes-leon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:where the Queen of pop has been keeping followers up to date on all the fun the family have had)," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">where the Queen of pop has been keeping followers up to date on all the fun the family have had), </a>with the pair pausing to snap this sweet selfie.</p><p>We can't get over their similarity with 23-year-old Lourdes giving us serious Madonna circa 1980s vibes.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEC3CXQB8sC/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    The mother and daughter are celebrating Madonna's birthday on holiday in Jamaica (where the Queen of pop has been keeping followers up to date on all the fun the family have had), with the pair pausing to snap this sweet selfie.

    We can't get over their similarity with 23-year-old Lourdes giving us serious Madonna circa 1980s vibes.

  • <p>Catherine Zeta-Jones has delighted fans by sharing a photo of her daughter Carys Douglas, 17, on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCyeIrfnJx9/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</p><p>After sharing the photo on July 18, the actress’ fans took to the comments section of the photo to state how alike the mother and daughter look.</p><p>‘I thought it was you, wrote one user.</p><p>‘Beauty like her mum,’ another wrote.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCyeIrfnJx9/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Catherine Zeta-Jones has delighted fans by sharing a photo of her daughter Carys Douglas, 17, on Instagram.

    After sharing the photo on July 18, the actress’ fans took to the comments section of the photo to state how alike the mother and daughter look.

    ‘I thought it was you, wrote one user.

    ‘Beauty like her mum,’ another wrote.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a32219617/serena-williams-meghan-markle-interview-naomi-campbell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Serena Williams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Serena Williams</a> has recruited her daughter Olympia to help her prepare for the US Open, scheduled to take place in August.</p><p>On Thursday, the tennis champion shared a series of photos and a video of herself and her toddler playing tennis together in matching purple Nike bodysuits.</p><p>'I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!' Williams sister, Venus, commented on the post.</p><p>Next month, she will be competing to win her 24th Grand Slam title. </p><p> Williams has been self-isolating with her daughter and husband Alexis Ohanian at their Florida home for several months. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCJ9uypnKvo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Serena Williams has recruited her daughter Olympia to help her prepare for the US Open, scheduled to take place in August.

    On Thursday, the tennis champion shared a series of photos and a video of herself and her toddler playing tennis together in matching purple Nike bodysuits.

    'I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!' Williams sister, Venus, commented on the post.

    Next month, she will be competing to win her 24th Grand Slam title.

    Williams has been self-isolating with her daughter and husband Alexis Ohanian at their Florida home for several months.

  • <p>To mark Apple Martin's 16th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared photos of the daughter she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Immediately, we couldn't help but notice the uncanny mother-daughter resemblance, especially when we throw <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g32362632/celebrities-first-met-gala/?slide=4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it back to 1990s era Paltrow." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">it back to 1990s era Paltrow.</a></p><p>'I have the best time being your mom, I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind,' the Shakespeare In Love actor wrote to her daughter.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CALoLIIjAoh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    To mark Apple Martin's 16th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared photos of the daughter she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Immediately, we couldn't help but notice the uncanny mother-daughter resemblance, especially when we throw it back to 1990s era Paltrow.

    'I have the best time being your mom, I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind,' the Shakespeare In Love actor wrote to her daughter.

  • <p>Model Damian Hurley shared a festive photo of himself and mum Elizabeth Hurley looking seriously identical. Both wearing matching knitted bobble hats and sporting the actress' long brunette hair and striking blue eyes, the mother and son looked uncanny.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6gBDRalivM/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Model Damian Hurley shared a festive photo of himself and mum Elizabeth Hurley looking seriously identical. Both wearing matching knitted bobble hats and sporting the actress' long brunette hair and striking blue eyes, the mother and son looked uncanny.

  • <p>The actress shared a photograph of her and daughter Ava Phillippe before their night on the town.</p><p>'Girls night out with my favourite daughter! (ok she's my only daughter but still),' she captioned the sweet snap of them standing in a kitchen wearing matching black ensembles and red lipstick.</p><p>Zoeë Kravtiz commented on the photo: 'Omg my lil gorgeous twinZzzzzzzz [sic].</p><p>Meanwhile, Natalie Portman added: 'Beauties. Happy holidays!!!'</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6biSUrAyWR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    The actress shared a photograph of her and daughter Ava Phillippe before their night on the town.

    'Girls night out with my favourite daughter! (ok she's my only daughter but still),' she captioned the sweet snap of them standing in a kitchen wearing matching black ensembles and red lipstick.

    Zoeë Kravtiz commented on the photo: 'Omg my lil gorgeous twinZzzzzzzz [sic].

    Meanwhile, Natalie Portman added: 'Beauties. Happy holidays!!!'

  • <p>It's not every day you have to do a double take at a mother and daughter but when it comes to the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/news/g32734/reese-witherspoon-daughter-ava-phillippe-twins-identical/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Wrinkle In Time star and her daughter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Wrinkle In Time star and her daughter</a>, it's more than acceptable behaviour. Teenager Ava is often seen posing alongside her famous mother on the red carpet and enjoying mother-daughter dates together, which the Legally Blonde actress loves to share photos of on Instagram. </p>
    It's not every day you have to do a double take at a mother and daughter but when it comes to the A Wrinkle In Time star and her daughter, it's more than acceptable behaviour. Teenager Ava is often seen posing alongside her famous mother on the red carpet and enjoying mother-daughter dates together, which the Legally Blonde actress loves to share photos of on Instagram.

  • <p>The original doppelgänger duo, 13-year-old Suri Cruise and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a29681039/katie-holmes-december-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Holmes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Katie Holmes</a> are near identical with their dark brown hair, olive skin tones and lean physiques.</p><p>‘I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,’ the actress and ELLE UK cover star recently told us of her parenting journey. ‘It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. </p><p>'We kind of grew up together.’ </p>
    The original doppelgänger duo, 13-year-old Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes are near identical with their dark brown hair, olive skin tones and lean physiques.

    ‘I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,’ the actress and ELLE UK cover star recently told us of her parenting journey. ‘It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match.

    'We kind of grew up together.’

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a29608262/emilia-clarke-beyonce-meet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyoncé" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyoncé</a> and her eldest daughter, seven-year-old <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a29063061/beyonce-documentary-lion-king-album-is-coming/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blue Ivy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blue Ivy</a>, look the spitting image of each other and are regularly seen in coordinated outfits on the red carpet.</p><p>In July, the singer wore an elaborate custom-made Alexander McQueen look to the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Lion King, which features an embellished deep-cut blazer and a crystal-covered sheer skirt. Meanwhile, her daughter wore a matching embellished blazer and sheer skirt.</p>
    Beyoncé and her eldest daughter, seven-year-old Blue Ivy, look the spitting image of each other and are regularly seen in coordinated outfits on the red carpet.

    In July, the singer wore an elaborate custom-made Alexander McQueen look to the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Lion King, which features an embellished deep-cut blazer and a crystal-covered sheer skirt. Meanwhile, her daughter wore a matching embellished blazer and sheer skirt.

  • <p>The photographer has certainly inherited his good looks and love of tattoos from his footballer father. </p><p>The pair share a love of Peaky Blinders-inspired overcoats, brogues and collarless shirts and regularly share clothes.</p>
    The photographer has certainly inherited his good looks and love of tattoos from his footballer father.

    The pair share a love of Peaky Blinders-inspired overcoats, brogues and collarless shirts and regularly share clothes.

  • <p>Elizabeth's son Damian has become a star in fashion campaigns, inheriting his mother's natural flair in front of the camera. Now a model in his own right, Damian shares his mother's luscious, long brown hair, high cheekbones and big eyebrows. </p><p>In July, the 17-year-even attended the launch of Pat McGrath Labs' new product range – Sublime Perfection The System – in London in a black blazer inspired by his mother's famous 1994 Versace 'safety pin dress'. </p>
    Elizabeth's son Damian has become a star in fashion campaigns, inheriting his mother's natural flair in front of the camera. Now a model in his own right, Damian shares his mother's luscious, long brown hair, high cheekbones and big eyebrows.

    In July, the 17-year-even attended the launch of Pat McGrath Labs' new product range – Sublime Perfection The System – in London in a black blazer inspired by his mother's famous 1994 Versace 'safety pin dress'.

  • <p>It's not hard to see why <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g32572/kaia-gerber-best-runway-looks/?slide=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kaia Gerber" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kaia Gerber</a> and supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford have become successful supermodels, with their svelte figures, strong jawlines and perfectly-sculpted brows. </p><p>The 1990s catwalk star recently spoke out to <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a29436305/kaia-gerber-cindy-crawford-defends-modeling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:explain why it was important" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">explain why it was important</a> to let her daughter pursue a modelling career. ‘I had no trepidation at all about saying yes to Kaia,’ the ‘Super’ said in October. ‘I felt comfortable and I was like, “Go for it, have fun and I'm always here if you have a question”.’</p>
    It's not hard to see why Kaia Gerber and supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford have become successful supermodels, with their svelte figures, strong jawlines and perfectly-sculpted brows.

    The 1990s catwalk star recently spoke out to explain why it was important to let her daughter pursue a modelling career. ‘I had no trepidation at all about saying yes to Kaia,’ the ‘Super’ said in October. ‘I felt comfortable and I was like, “Go for it, have fun and I'm always here if you have a question”.’

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a29469386/zoe-kravitz-catwoman-batman-too-urban/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catwoman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catwoman</a> and Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz is almost identical to her effortlessly cool actress mum Lisa Bonet. The pair regularly taking 'twinning' to new levels with Instagram selfies. </p><p>However, that might no longer be the case with the actress choosing to chop off her long dark hair into a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/hair/g31719/short-hair-styles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pixie crop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pixie crop</a>. </p>
    Catwoman and Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz is almost identical to her effortlessly cool actress mum Lisa Bonet. The pair regularly taking 'twinning' to new levels with Instagram selfies.

    However, that might no longer be the case with the actress choosing to chop off her long dark hair into a pixie crop.

  • <p>The famous actress and her daughters look scarily similar with their sharp jawlines, high cheekbones and dark hair. </p><p>Earlier this summer, Rumer spoke openly about her struggles with self-esteem and body confidence growing up. Willis - who is the eldest daughter of actors Moore and Bruce Willis - said her classmates often called her 'potato head' and that she had a 'huge jaw'. </p>
    The famous actress and her daughters look scarily similar with their sharp jawlines, high cheekbones and dark hair.

    Earlier this summer, Rumer spoke openly about her struggles with self-esteem and body confidence growing up. Willis - who is the eldest daughter of actors Moore and Bruce Willis - said her classmates often called her 'potato head' and that she had a 'huge jaw'.

  • <p>With their dark red hair, porcelain-toned skin and thick brows, it's not exactly hard to see how similar Freundlich and her famous actress mother look. The pair also share a love of fashion and are regularly spotted sitting FROW at fashion shows for the likes of Ralph Lauren and Bottega Veneta. </p>
    With their dark red hair, porcelain-toned skin and thick brows, it's not exactly hard to see how similar Freundlich and her famous actress mother look. The pair also share a love of fashion and are regularly spotted sitting FROW at fashion shows for the likes of Ralph Lauren and Bottega Veneta.

  • <p>Georgia May and Elizabeth Jagger share their famous mother Jerry Hall's height and wide jawline. </p><p>Georgia May is a supermodel, with runway credentials walking for the likes of Ashley Williams and Marc Jacobs while Elizabeth is a lobyist, model and actress. <br></p>
    Georgia May and Elizabeth Jagger share their famous mother Jerry Hall's height and wide jawline.

    Georgia May is a supermodel, with runway credentials walking for the likes of Ashley Williams and Marc Jacobs while Elizabeth is a lobyist, model and actress.

  • <p>Holland-born Yolanda is the mother of two of the most famous and successful models of the moment and it's thanks, in part, to good genetics and her teaching the pair a strong work ethic when it comes to carving out a career in fashion.</p><p>The Dutch-American mother is regularly seen supporting her daughters on the red carpet, at fashion shows and events, with the trio looking almost like triplets. </p>
    Holland-born Yolanda is the mother of two of the most famous and successful models of the moment and it's thanks, in part, to good genetics and her teaching the pair a strong work ethic when it comes to carving out a career in fashion.

    The Dutch-American mother is regularly seen supporting her daughters on the red carpet, at fashion shows and events, with the trio looking almost like triplets.

  • <p>Since being photographed at <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/g28923199/models-fashion-week-runway-debuts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Moss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kate Moss</a>' wedding to Jamie Hince to 2011, Lila Grace has become a topic of strong interest among the fashion elite. With near identical model looks to her famous mother, it's no wonder the 16-year-old has already become the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. </p>
    Since being photographed at Kate Moss' wedding to Jamie Hince to 2011, Lila Grace has become a topic of strong interest among the fashion elite. With near identical model looks to her famous mother, it's no wonder the 16-year-old has already become the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

