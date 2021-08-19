Thandiwe Newton And Mini-Me Daughter Nico Parker Co-Ordinate In Versace On The Red Carpet

Starring in the same film together (Reminisce), Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker also got to enjoy attending the LA premiere of the film together too, co-ordinating in Versace dresses.
On Instagram, Newton said it was 'one of the highlights of my professional life' and praised her 'wise, cool and grounded daughter'.
Nico is the second eldest child of Newton and director Oli Parker who are also proud parents of eldest daughter Ripley and youngest son, Booker.
In October, to celebrate Black History Month, Parker spoke to ELLE about her mother being her role model and inspiration, both on and off screen.
'For as long as I can remember, she’s taught us about our history, and personified her pride in it. The success of her career is testament not only to her brilliance, but also to how hard she had to fight. My path is easier because of the battles she helped win, but the war goes on, and I hear her voice in me every day as I wage it'
