The 13 Best Tightening Creams for Firmer-Looking Skin

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Aging is a gradual process. The loss of collagen and elastin happens slowly and steadily—until one day you notice your skin isn’t as firm as it was before. <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g13529968/collagen-supplements/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Collagen" class="link ">Collagen</a> is one of the main components of the skin, and according to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/drhadleyking/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hadley King" class="link ">Hadley King</a>, a cosmetic and medical dermatologist, it “provides strength and volume giving skin its structure.” She tells <em>BAZAAR.com</em> that it’s “essential for keeping skin robust and youthful,” and as collagen production decreases, our skin loses its firmness. Along with getting older, another major culprit for loss of collagen in the skin is sun exposure. “<strong>Overall loss of collagen in the skin is due to two factors: increased breakdown of collagen and inhibition of collagen production</strong>,” she explains. “Both are stimulated by UV exposure.” </p><p>To combat collagen depletion, there are in-office treatments like Sofwave, which uses “high-intensity, low-divergence, multiple ultrasound beam technology,” or radiofrequency coupled with microneedling. But there are also <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g28776747/anti-aging-moisturizer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face moisturizers" class="link ">face moisturizers</a> and body creams on the market that can help firm skin when getting a professional treatment isn’t an option. </p><p>According to King, the plus side of using creams is that they can be <strong>great for regular maintenance and are typically less expensive than an in-office procedure.</strong> However, don’t expect an overnight difference, as results will take longer to see. She suggests looking for options with retinoids (or alternatives like bakuchiol) and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a30770150/heres-why-peptides-deserve-to-be-part-of-your-skin-care-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anti-aging peptides" class="link ">anti-aging peptides</a>, which stimulate collagen production, niacinamide to improve skin texture, as well as ingredients like humectants to hydrate, emollients for skin barrier support, and occlusives to lock in all that moisture for a plumper look. </p><p>Here, we’ve rounded up 13 creams that tout skin-tightening results for every part of your body.</p><hr>
    One of the firming moisturizers that King recommends both protects the skin's barrier and fights free radical damage. "Emollients like ceramides and fatty acids [in this moisturizer] support the skin barrier, helping to make the skin more smooth and plump," she says. "Antioxidants like alfalfa extract help to protect the skin from free radical damage caused by pollution and UV rays that can accelerate collagen degradation."

    Natural cholesterol, ceramides, and fatty acids in this treatment help to restore elasticity and boost hydration, while vitamin E helps fight environmental damage.

    This body lotion is packed with vitamins and absorbs fast to help improve the look and feel of skin over time while increasing firmness.

    "Cosmedix's Illuminate and Lift Neck and Decollete Treatment contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a potent form of vitamin C that has antioxidant properties that help protect the skin from damage from free radicals from pollution and UV rays that can accelerate collagen degradation," King adds. "It also contains edelweiss stem cell extract, another potent antioxidant, and anti-aging peptides that help to lift and smooth the skin."

    This luxe body cream includes hyaluronic acid to both soften and plump the skin, while its Bio-Renewal and Bio-Firming proteins help tighten and even skin tone.

    This cult-favorite cream is known for its tropical scent and skin-smoothing abilities. The thick, smooth cream is great for those who also have drier skin, and it features guaraná, a Brazilian plant known for its caffeine-rich properties that help stimulate skin.

    "Pond's Rejuveness Advanced Hydrating Night Cream, which moisturizes while also delivering anti-aging benefits, contains niacinamide to improve skin texture and retinol to stimulate collagen production," King says. "It also hydrates with glycerin and supports the skin barrier with pro-ceramides."

    This hydrating cream is packed with an amino-peptide complex to plump skin and smooth over those fine lines.

    King notes that a "decrease in collagen and elastin" is the major reason why skin can lose its firmness. This body cream treats dry skin and also supports natural elastin production.

    The tripeptides in this body cream help to improve elasticity, while murumuru seed butter moisturizes and hydrates dry skin.

    Augustinus Bader is a cult favorite for a reason. This body cream helps jump-start the skin's natural repairing process and also features a combo of amino acids and vitamins to firm skin, fight sun damage, and even fade stretch marks.

    One of the ways King says people can decrease their chances of experiencing degradation of their body's collagen and elastin is by practicing, "sun-smart behavior, including sun protection, on an everyday basis." This cream for the neck and chest, which includes broad spectrum SPF 25, is a great start.

    If loose stomach skin is an issue for you, this pick is a definite add to cart. Ingredients like Pink Pepperslim, a plant extract, smooth skin, while avocado extract improves the look of stretch marks and shea butter and hyaluronic acid keep skin hydrated and moisturized.

<p><strong>Pür Minerals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DTHJWD2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.41032762%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the firming moisturizers that King recommends both protects the skin's barrier and fights free radical damage. "Emollients like ceramides and fatty acids [in this moisturizer] support the skin barrier, helping to make the skin more smooth and plump," she says. "Antioxidants like alfalfa extract help to protect the skin from free radical damage caused by pollution and UV rays that can accelerate collagen degradation."<br></p>
<p><strong>SkinCeuticals</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinceuticals-triple-lipid-restore-2-4-2%2F11290635.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41032762%2Fbest-skin-tightening-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Natural cholesterol, ceramides, and fatty acids in this treatment help to restore elasticity and boost hydration, while vitamin E helps fight environmental damage. <strong><br></strong></p>
<p><strong>Nécessaire </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnecessaire-the-body-lotion%2F5247407&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41032762%2Fbest-skin-tightening-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This body lotion is packed with vitamins and absorbs fast to help improve the look and feel of skin over time while increasing firmness.<br></p>
<p><strong>Cosmedix</strong></p><p>cosmedix.com</p><p><strong>$77.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmedix.com%2Fproducts%2Filluminate-lift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41032762%2Fbest-skin-tightening-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Cosmedix's Illuminate and Lift Neck and Decollete Treatment contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a potent form of vitamin C that has antioxidant properties that help protect the skin from damage from free radicals from pollution and UV rays that can accelerate collagen degradation," King adds. "It also contains edelweiss stem cell extract, another potent antioxidant, and anti-aging peptides that help to lift and smooth the skin."</p>
<p><strong>RéVive</strong></p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluemercury.com%2Fproducts%2Frevive-superieur-body-renewal-firming-cream&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41032762%2Fbest-skin-tightening-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This luxe body cream includes hyaluronic acid to both soften and plump the skin, while its Bio-Renewal and Bio-Firming proteins help tighten and even skin tone. <strong><br></strong></p>
<p><strong>Sol de Janeiro </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B013XKHA4M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.41032762%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cult-favorite cream is known for its tropical scent and skin-smoothing abilities. The thick, smooth cream is great for those who also have drier skin, and it features guaraná, a Brazilian plant known for its caffeine-rich properties that help stimulate skin. </p>
<p><strong>Pond's</strong></p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cvs.com%2Fshop%2Fpond-s-rejuveness-advanced-hydrating-night-cream-anti-aging-face-moisturizer-3-oz-prodid-320759%3Fskuid%3D320759&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41032762%2Fbest-skin-tightening-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Pond's Rejuveness Advanced Hydrating Night Cream, which moisturizes while also delivering anti-aging benefits, contains niacinamide to improve skin texture and retinol to stimulate collagen production," King says. "It also hydrates with glycerin and supports the skin barrier with pro-ceramides."</p>
<p><strong>Olay</strong></p><p><strong>$27.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olay.com%2Fen-us%2Fskin-care-products%2Fregenerist-micro-sculpting-cream-moisturizer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41032762%2Fbest-skin-tightening-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This hydrating cream is packed with an amino-peptide complex to plump skin and smooth over those fine lines.</p>
<p><strong>Crepe Erase</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MQX8GHH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.41032762%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>King notes that a "decrease in collagen and elastin" is the major reason why skin can lose its firmness. This body cream treats dry skin and also supports natural elastin production. </p>
<p><strong>StriVectin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0843HG7JQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.41032762%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The tripeptides in this body cream help to improve elasticity, while murumuru seed butter moisturizes and hydrates dry skin.</p>
<p><strong>Augustinus Bader</strong></p><p>violetgrey.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.violetgrey.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-body-cream%2FAGB-BC-0003-200&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41032762%2Fbest-skin-tightening-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Augustinus Bader is a cult favorite for a reason. This body cream helps jump-start the skin's natural repairing process and also features a combo of amino acids and vitamins to firm skin, fight sun damage, and even fade stretch marks. </p>
<p><strong>Perricone MD</strong></p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fperricone-md-cold-plasma-plus-neck-and-chest-30ml%2F12243916.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41032762%2Fbest-skin-tightening-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the ways King says people can decrease their chances of experiencing degradation of their body's collagen and elastin is by practicing, "sun-smart behavior, including sun protection, on an everyday basis." This cream for the neck and chest, which includes broad spectrum SPF 25, is a great start. </p>
<p><strong>Maelys Cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fb-flat-belly-firming-cream-pimprod2012607&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg41032762%2Fbest-skin-tightening-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If loose stomach skin is an issue for you, this pick is a definite add to cart. Ingredients like Pink Pepperslim, a plant extract, smooth skin, while avocado extract improves the look of stretch marks and shea butter and hyaluronic acid keep skin hydrated and moisturized. </p>

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

