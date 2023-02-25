The 13 Best Tightening Creams for Firmer-Looking Skin

Harper's Bazaar

Lip glosses, lip scrubs, and lip masks can help moisturize your lips and add a bit of shine, but if you're looking to quickly boost the volume of your lips with minimal effort, swiping on one of the top-rated lip plumpers is the next best thing to scheduling an actual injection with a professional. For those on the fence about getting a filler—or simply in-between doctor's appointments—lip plumping formulas from top brands like Dior Beauty, Algenist, La Mer, and more can help enhance your natural contours or re-define your face without going overboard. Whether you're looking for a high-shine finish or supreme, lasting hydration, we've rounded up 17 of the very best lip plumpers to shop now, that come both beauty enthusiast- and editor-approved.