The 14 Best Sunscreens That Don't Leave a White Cast on Dark Skin Tones

Don't be afraid of the thickness of the Sonrei Sea Clearly Gel Sunscreen because it glides and melts into the skin like butter. Our editorial assistant Gabi Thorne says she can't get enough of it. "This formula is everything I want and need it to be," she says. The vegan sunscreen is formulated with three different pollution-fighting antioxidants — ferulic acid, vitamin C, and E — which also hydrate and brighten skin. It also comes in both SPF 30 and 50 options.

$25 (Shop Now)