The 14 Best Sunscreens That Don't Leave a White Cast on Dark Skin Tones

The 14 Best Sunscreens That Don't Leave a White Cast on Dark Skin TonesAllureJuly 4, 2020, 12:00 p.m. UTCYou have to wear SPF, but it doesn't have to look like you are. Try one of these sun-protection picks to keep your complexion protected without leaving a white cast.Originally Appeared on AllureBlack Girl Sunscreen Black Girl Sunscreen is made with four different oils — avocado, jojoba, and sunflower oil — and cocoa butter for protection from the sun that's also moisturizing. The reef-safe sunscreen is also available in a kid's version. $19 (Shop Now)Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel LotionTry to find one bad product in Neutrogena's Hydro Boost collection. We'll wait. That's right: The affordable skin-care brand's lineup is perfect for summer, and the Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion feels like liquid gold on your face. The lightweight sunscreen leaves zero traces of a white cast on the skin, and comes in both SPF 30 and SPF 50 options. $15 (Shop Now)Krave Beauty The Beet ShieldKrave Beauty's The Beet Shield offers SPF 50 protection while completely blending into skin. It's made with beetroot extract, vitamin C, and allantoin to help brighten and soothe the skin. So you get that necessary shield from the sun with additional skin-care benefits. $20 (Shop Now)Scroll to continue with contentAdCosrx Aloe Soothing Sun CreamThe lightweight Cosrx Aloe Soothing Suns Cream is infused with aloe leaf extract so you're getting some serious moisturizing benefits with SPF protection. No harsh rubbing needed to blend this sunscreen into your skin. $16 (Shop Now)Sonrei Sea Clearly Gel SunscreenDon't be afraid of the thickness of the Sonrei Sea Clearly Gel Sunscreen because it glides and melts into the skin like butter. Our editorial assistant Gabi Thorne says she can't get enough of it. "This formula is everything I want and need it to be," she says. The vegan sunscreen is formulated with three different pollution-fighting antioxidants — ferulic acid, vitamin C, and E — which also hydrate and brighten skin. It also comes in both SPF 30 and 50 options. $25 (Shop Now)La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 100The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 100 feels like heaven as you rub it into your skin. It absorbs into a cast-free, natural finish and is great for those who are prone to sunburns. $25 (Shop Now)Eleven By Venus On-The-Defense SunscreenTennis star Venus Williams partnered with Credo Beauty to create a mineral sunscreen that doesn't leave a hint of a white cast. The Eleven By Venus On-The-Defense Sunscreen dries down to a matte finish in mere seconds. $42 (Shop Now)Supergoop Unseen SunscreenThe clear, gel-like Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 is great if you prefer more of a matte finish. The antioxidant-rich sunscreen applies smoothly on the skin and sits well underneath makeup. $34 (Shop Now)Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen SPF 70Formulated for the face and body, the Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen SPF 70 packs some serious sun protection punch. This powerful, budget-friendly sunscreen is also made with colloidal oatmeal to moisturize skin. $9 (Shop Now)Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50Murad's mineral City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 may have a slight orange tint, but it's not anything to worry about. No matter your complexion, once the peachy cream sinks into the skin (and it does instantly), it's completely untraceable. $68 (Shop Now)Mario Badescu Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30When you're pressed for time, you probably can't be bothered to put on moisturizer and a sunscreen. Thankfully, Mario Badescu's Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30 simultaneously nourishes and protects the skin, effectively cutting your skin-care routine in half. $28 (Shop Now)Glosser Invisible ShieldGlossier's Invisible Shield is, hands down, one of the most Black and brown girl-friendly sunscreens on the market. Its colorless, silky texture works flawlessly on virtually all skin types and complexions sans leaving behind any greasy or sticky residue. $25 (Shop Now)Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting SprayThe multipurpose, ultra-fine Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray sets makeup, reduces shine, and delivers a powerful dose of SPF all in one go for glowy, sun-protected skin. Spritz a little throughout the day to reapply your sunscreen without disrupting everything underneath. $38 (Shop Now)NYDG Chem-Free Active Defense SPF 30If you tend to shy away from sunscreen for fear of it irritating your skin, give the NYDG Chem-Free Active Defense SPF 30 a whirl. Created by New York City-based board-certified dermatologist David Colbert, it's an impressive chemical-free, multi-use option for the face and body laden with antioxidants and suitable for sensitive skin. Just one caveat: It's a bit of an investment. $98 (Shop Now)