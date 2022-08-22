13 Best Shower Curtains to Up Your Bathroom Game

  • <p>Shower curtains may be one of the hardest-working products in any bathroom. Aesthetically, they provide a focal point for your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g2000/decor-ideas-bathroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bathroom decor" class="link ">bathroom decor</a>. Functionally, they keep water from spraying everywhere and turning your bathroom into a waterpark. But whether you like to start or end your day with a shower, a good shower curtain will keep all that water contained inside the tub or stall <em>and </em>won't blow towards you, sticking to your skin while you're sudsing up. </p><p>For this list, the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> experts researched, tested and analyzed some of the most popular shower curtains on the market, considering material, size, extra features, durability and ease of cleaning when choosing our top picks. From luxury cotton shower curtains to hookless styles with snap-in liners for easy removal and cleaning, these are the<strong> best shower curtains</strong> you can buy.<br></p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks: </h2><p>You can read more about how we chose the curtains on this list at the end of this guide. Looking for more ways to upgrade your bathroom? Check out our favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/tips/g424/master-bathroom-organizing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bathroom organization ideas" class="link ">bathroom organization ideas</a> and our guide to the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/towel-reviews/g5037/best-bath-towel-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best bath towels" class="link ">best bath towels</a>. </p>
    Shower curtains may be one of the hardest-working products in any bathroom. Aesthetically, they provide a focal point for your bathroom decor. Functionally, they keep water from spraying everywhere and turning your bathroom into a waterpark. But whether you like to start or end your day with a shower, a good shower curtain will keep all that water contained inside the tub or stall and won't blow towards you, sticking to your skin while you're sudsing up.

    For this list, the Good Housekeeping Institute experts researched, tested and analyzed some of the most popular shower curtains on the market, considering material, size, extra features, durability and ease of cleaning when choosing our top picks. From luxury cotton shower curtains to hookless styles with snap-in liners for easy removal and cleaning, these are the best shower curtains you can buy.

    Our top picks:

    You can read more about how we chose the curtains on this list at the end of this guide. Looking for more ways to upgrade your bathroom? Check out our favorite bathroom organization ideas and our guide to the best bath towels.

  • <p><strong>Outlines</strong></p><p>livingoutlines.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p>"The Outlines Shower System <strong>solves a pesky bathroom cleaning challenge in a new and innovative way</strong>," says <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/6484/carolyn-forte/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carolyn Forté" class="link ">Carolyn Forté</a>, executive director of the Home Care and Cleaning Lab. In fact, she loves this shower curtain so much that she uses it in her own bathroom at home. </p><p>Designed to work as a shower liner or a stand-alone shower curtain, your first shipment includes a set of stainless steel hooks and reusable, machine-washable 100% cotton top that attaches to a removable, mildew-resistant vinyl bottom liner with magnetic snaps. </p><p>If you sign up for Outlines' Replen Plan, they'll ship you a new bottom liner every three to nine months; to replace, simply detach it from the top and send it back in a provided pouch for recycling. In our Lab tests, the curtain stayed securely attached and hung perfectly in place without blowing into the tub, thanks to two silicone-coated corner weights. </p>
    1) The Shower Liner System + Hooks

    Outlines

    livingoutlines.com

    $75.00

    "The Outlines Shower System solves a pesky bathroom cleaning challenge in a new and innovative way," says Carolyn Forté, executive director of the Home Care and Cleaning Lab. In fact, she loves this shower curtain so much that she uses it in her own bathroom at home.

    Designed to work as a shower liner or a stand-alone shower curtain, your first shipment includes a set of stainless steel hooks and reusable, machine-washable 100% cotton top that attaches to a removable, mildew-resistant vinyl bottom liner with magnetic snaps.

    If you sign up for Outlines' Replen Plan, they'll ship you a new bottom liner every three to nine months; to replace, simply detach it from the top and send it back in a provided pouch for recycling. In our Lab tests, the curtain stayed securely attached and hung perfectly in place without blowing into the tub, thanks to two silicone-coated corner weights.

  • <p><strong>Home Depot </strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$29.97</strong></p><p>Priced under $25, this fabric shower curtain is an <strong>affordable option that's also durable and stylish</strong>. The green-and-white pattern would look particularly chic in an <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38678383/white-bathroom-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all-white bathroom" class="link ">all-white bathroom</a>! </p><p>When our Textiles Lab analysts machine-washed it according to its care label, they noticed no changes in appearance or feel. It features a buttonhole top, so you'll need to buy hooks separately to hang it in your bathroom; it also requires buying a separate shower liner. </p>
    2) StyleWell Charleston Green and White Chevron Shower Curtain

    Home Depot

    homedepot.com

    $29.97

    Priced under $25, this fabric shower curtain is an affordable option that's also durable and stylish. The green-and-white pattern would look particularly chic in an all-white bathroom!

    When our Textiles Lab analysts machine-washed it according to its care label, they noticed no changes in appearance or feel. It features a buttonhole top, so you'll need to buy hooks separately to hang it in your bathroom; it also requires buying a separate shower liner.

  • <p><strong>River Dream</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p>Threading your brand-new shower curtain onto the rod hook by hook can be a super frustrating experience — especially when, two days later, half the rings have popped open. This hookless shower curtain saves you the trouble, thanks to <strong>built-in split plastic rings that allow you to easily slide the curtain onto the rod</strong> without taking it down. The mesh window along the top allows light through while the bottom maintains privacy, and a snap-on replaceable liner is easy to remove. According to the brand, the curtain is machine-washable and water-resistant. In addition to the standard size it also comes in extra-long and shower stall sizes, plus you can choose from nine different colors. </p>
    3) No Hooks Required Waffle Weave Shower Curtain

    River Dream

    amazon.com

    $33.99

    Threading your brand-new shower curtain onto the rod hook by hook can be a super frustrating experience — especially when, two days later, half the rings have popped open. This hookless shower curtain saves you the trouble, thanks to built-in split plastic rings that allow you to easily slide the curtain onto the rod without taking it down. The mesh window along the top allows light through while the bottom maintains privacy, and a snap-on replaceable liner is easy to remove. According to the brand, the curtain is machine-washable and water-resistant. In addition to the standard size it also comes in extra-long and shower stall sizes, plus you can choose from nine different colors.

  • <p><strong>Maytex</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$27.30</strong></p><p>This shower curtain features <strong>nine mesh pockets — four small, three medium and two large — to help optimize space in your bathroom</strong>. If you have kids, the two large pockets along the bottom are the perfect size for storing bath toys while the small pockets along the top are good for keeping certain bath products out of reach so they're not accidentally snatched by little ones during bath time. Made out of waterproof PEVA, the brand claims it's easy to clean by wiping down with a damp cloth. Take note that because this product is clear, you'll need to buy an additional opaque shower curtain if you need privacy.</p>
    4) Clear Mesh Pocket Quick Dry Shower Curtain

    Maytex

    homedepot.com

    $27.30

    This shower curtain features nine mesh pockets — four small, three medium and two large — to help optimize space in your bathroom. If you have kids, the two large pockets along the bottom are the perfect size for storing bath toys while the small pockets along the top are good for keeping certain bath products out of reach so they're not accidentally snatched by little ones during bath time. Made out of waterproof PEVA, the brand claims it's easy to clean by wiping down with a damp cloth. Take note that because this product is clear, you'll need to buy an additional opaque shower curtain if you need privacy.

  • <p><strong>ALYVIA SPRING</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p>Shower stalls are obviously narrower than tubs, which means using a standard size shower curtain is not ideal. Designed specifically for small bathrooms, this shower curtain <strong>comes in a variety of widths to fit different sizes of stalls</strong> and includes magnets sewn into the bottom corners to help prevent billowing. With over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, fans say it "repels water" and "dries quickly" and looks like new even after multiple washes. While it's technically a liner, many reviewers say they've skipped buying a separate shower curtain since this one offers enough privacy on its own. Choose from 17 sizes and 14 colors, but note that not every color comes in every size. </p>
    5) Stall Fabric Shower Curtain Liner

    ALYVIA SPRING

    amazon.com

    $12.95

    Shower stalls are obviously narrower than tubs, which means using a standard size shower curtain is not ideal. Designed specifically for small bathrooms, this shower curtain comes in a variety of widths to fit different sizes of stalls and includes magnets sewn into the bottom corners to help prevent billowing. With over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, fans say it "repels water" and "dries quickly" and looks like new even after multiple washes. While it's technically a liner, many reviewers say they've skipped buying a separate shower curtain since this one offers enough privacy on its own. Choose from 17 sizes and 14 colors, but note that not every color comes in every size.

  • <p><strong>CAROMIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p>If you need an extra tall shower curtain, this 96-inch tall bad boy is a strong option. <strong>Compared to other extra long curtains on the market that clock in at around 86 inches, this one adds an additional 10 inches</strong>. (But if 96 inches is a tad <em>too</em> tall, the brand also offers an 84-inch option, in addition to the standard size of 72 inches.) Available in five colors, its buttonhole top is a great alternative to grommet tops that can tend to be prone to rusting. According to the brand, the curtain is water repellant and machine washable; Amazon reviewers say that while the fabric is sheer and lightweight, it can function as a liner and a curtain in one.<strong><br></strong></p>
    6) Extra Long Shower Curtain

    CAROMIO

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    If you need an extra tall shower curtain, this 96-inch tall bad boy is a strong option. Compared to other extra long curtains on the market that clock in at around 86 inches, this one adds an additional 10 inches. (But if 96 inches is a tad too tall, the brand also offers an 84-inch option, in addition to the standard size of 72 inches.) Available in five colors, its buttonhole top is a great alternative to grommet tops that can tend to be prone to rusting. According to the brand, the curtain is water repellant and machine washable; Amazon reviewers say that while the fabric is sheer and lightweight, it can function as a liner and a curtain in one.

  • <p><strong>Barossa Design</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p>If your shower area doesn't have overhead lighting, a solid curtain can make for a very dark showering experience. Shaving in the dark? No thanks! This <strong>mesh-top shower curtain allows light to stream through the top half, while the solid bottom half offers privacy</strong>. It comes in eight different colors and five different sizes, but be aware that not all colors come in all sizes. This curtain features a detachable fabric liner that snaps on and off for easy removal and cleaning. According to the brand, the metal grommets are rust-resistant while the waffle-weave fabric is water resistant.<br></p>
    7) Hotel-Style Cotton Waffle Shower Curtain

    Barossa Design

    amazon.com

    $26.99

    If your shower area doesn't have overhead lighting, a solid curtain can make for a very dark showering experience. Shaving in the dark? No thanks! This mesh-top shower curtain allows light to stream through the top half, while the solid bottom half offers privacy. It comes in eight different colors and five different sizes, but be aware that not all colors come in all sizes. This curtain features a detachable fabric liner that snaps on and off for easy removal and cleaning. According to the brand, the metal grommets are rust-resistant while the waffle-weave fabric is water resistant.

  • <p><strong>Riyidecor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p>While free-standing bathtubs are elegant, finding a curtain to go all the way around the perimeter so you can shower in them as well can be a big ask. Not only is this water-repellant option a full 108 inches wide, it also features a pretty wildflower design. Don't need an extra-wide curtain but still like the pattern? It also comes in 18 other sizes, ranging from stall-friendly options to extra-long versions (and don't worry — each one comes with the appropriate amount of hooks). Take note that some sizes come with plastic C-shaped hooks instead of metal ones.</p>
    8) Floral Wildflowers Shower Curtain

    Riyidecor

    amazon.com

    $35.99

    While free-standing bathtubs are elegant, finding a curtain to go all the way around the perimeter so you can shower in them as well can be a big ask. Not only is this water-repellant option a full 108 inches wide, it also features a pretty wildflower design. Don't need an extra-wide curtain but still like the pattern? It also comes in 18 other sizes, ranging from stall-friendly options to extra-long versions (and don't worry — each one comes with the appropriate amount of hooks). Take note that some sizes come with plastic C-shaped hooks instead of metal ones.

  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p>If you're going for a look that <strong>straddles the line between elegant and playful</strong>, this leopard-print curtain from Anthropologie is a great option — the deep royal blue will stand out nicely against white bathtubs. Leopards aren't your thing? Anthropologie always has a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fbathroom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg39972043%2Fbest-shower-curtains%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:great inventory of shower curtains" class="link ">great inventory of shower curtains</a> with graphic designs ranging from florals to abstract patterns.</p>
    9) Leopard Shower Curtain

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $88.00

    If you're going for a look that straddles the line between elegant and playful, this leopard-print curtain from Anthropologie is a great option — the deep royal blue will stand out nicely against white bathtubs. Leopards aren't your thing? Anthropologie always has a great inventory of shower curtains with graphic designs ranging from florals to abstract patterns.

  • <p><strong>The Company Store</strong></p><p>thecompanystore.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p>If you have little camping enthusiasts on your hands, this <strong><a href="https://global-standard.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GOTS certified organic" class="link ">GOTS certified organic</a> cotton percale shower curtain would be a great addition to the kids' bathroom</strong>. Beavers, raccoons and bears along with other critters play around tents and paddle canoes — it's enough to bring a little fun to anyone's morning routine. </p>
    10) Wilderness Camp Shower Curtain

    The Company Store

    thecompanystore.com

    $58.00

    If you have little camping enthusiasts on your hands, this GOTS certified organic cotton percale shower curtain would be a great addition to the kids' bathroom. Beavers, raccoons and bears along with other critters play around tents and paddle canoes — it's enough to bring a little fun to anyone's morning routine.

  • <p><strong>Americanflat</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$84.99</strong></p><p>From Target's exclusive artists collection, this graphic shower curtain gives off a <strong>warm, inviting feel with its burnt orange, cream and black color scheme and geometric shapes</strong>. Pair it with black bathroom accents for chic vibes, or with succulents and terra-cotta details for a more bohemian feel. </p>
    11) Abstract Shapes 3 by Tetyana Karankovska Shower Curtain

    Americanflat

    target.com

    $84.99

    From Target's exclusive artists collection, this graphic shower curtain gives off a warm, inviting feel with its burnt orange, cream and black color scheme and geometric shapes. Pair it with black bathroom accents for chic vibes, or with succulents and terra-cotta details for a more bohemian feel.

