The 13 Best Round Brushes For Salon-Worthy Blowouts

  • <p>If I am proud of one of my skills, it's my ability to wield a round brush in one hand and a <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/hair/g17/best-hair-blow-dryers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blowdryer" class="link ">blowdryer</a> in another and give myself a blow-out that could compare to any I've received at a salon. While time and practice certainly added to this ability, I am a firm believer that if you're using the wrong kind of <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/g38005570/best-detangling-brushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brush" class="link ">brush</a> for your hair, your style will always suffer. This is even more important for blowouts when your hair will look insanely different depending on the type of round brush you have.</p><h4 class="body-h4">What Kind Of Round Brush Do I Need?</h4><p>Buying the right round brush entirely depends on your hair goals. Larger barrels on a round brush generally equal smoother, straighter looks. On the other hand, the smaller the barrel, the more the hair needs to wrap around the brush, meaning more curls or waves. But, a smaller barrel is needed when styling short hair or bangs so that the bristles don't scrape your head. Bristles also play a massive role in the kind of round brush you need. For hair that is easily damaged or dehydrated, a brush that has a boar-bristle not only strengthens the hair over time but also distributes the oils from your scalp to your ends. For more information about the different types of round brushes, keep reading to hear from our expert.<br></p><p>Below, find 13 round brushes for every hair type and texture so that you can cancel your weekly salon appointment and get your best blowout at home. </p>
  Not only does this brush have a mixture of synthetic and boar bristle brushes, but it also comes with handy clips to make styling super easy. It's the ideal brush to try if you've struggled with blowout-induced frizz in the past.
  Say goodbye to hours-long styling sessions. This barrel evenly distributes heat from a blow dryer, which means your hair will dry quicker and more evenly than before.
  Boar bristle brushes are known for their hair strengthening benefits, but often come with a huge price tag. If you have damaged hair and always wanted to try a boar bristle brush without breaking the bank, this is the one to try.
  This brush from Drybar adds intense volume due to it's ability to retain heat from the blowdryer so well. If you want to add bouncy curls to your style but don't want them to fall out by the end of the night, this is the brush for you.
  For a professional hairstylist or everyday user, you need a brush that can walk the walk. This barrel will make styling quick and easy, without sacrificing results.
  This medium-sized round brush is perfect for either straightening wavy or curly hair, or adding bounce and texture to straight hair. It evenly distributes heat and leaves hair feeling silky and healthy.
  To style bangs or shorter lengths, you'll need a small barreled round brush. This will make sure you don't scrape your head while styling. If your hair is longer, this narrower barrel will help add curls or waves to your length.
  Because of its large barrel, this brush easily dries and straightens large sections of hair, which will make styling take a fraction of the time. For thick hair or extreme lengths, a brush this size will make blowdrying easy again.
  This brush is the ideal size to create perfect beachy waves without damaging or pulling too hard on the hair. It's a super gentle design with a sleek wooden handle, which means less plastic in your styling routine.
  People with curls or coarse hair know the struggle of finding the right tools for a blowout. This brush is gentle enough to not cause damage or breakage, while also giving enough hold to blow dry the hair with minimal frizz.
  If you're trying to style your curtain bangs like the TikTok youth do, you'll need a great round brush. This option is perfect because it has a small barrel that will give the right amount of volume without scratching your forehead.
  If your hair goals involve maximum amounts of volume, you'll need a brush that's up to the task. This brush is big enough to style even large sections of hair, and it's ceramic barrel distributes heat for long-lasting bounce.
  To avoid excessive heat damage from blowouts, this round brush has vents in the barrel which means less direct heat on the hair strand. Plus, this also helps make styling quicker and healthier.
  Josh Liu, Celebrity Hairstylist
  FAQs

How do different sized barrels of round brushes affect styles?

"Different sized round brushes will change the type of hairstyle you achieve," says Liu. Liu recommends using a small barrel around the hairline, to straighten curly roots, or to create "tighter, bouncier, and voluminous curls that are fluffy." Smaller barrels are also great to use for bangs. Medium barrels are ideal for medium to longer hair lengths that are looking for that bouncy '90s blowout. And finally, a large barrel round brush can create smooth, straighter styles.

When should people use a round brush?

"Round brushes are a quick and efficient way to style and dry your hair which maintains bounce, volume and shine," says Liu. "Other traditional paddle and boar bristle brushes are more for smoothing and straightening, when volume and bounce are less of a priority."

What kind of bristles do you recommend in a round brush?

"I prefer nylon heat resistant bristles as it doesn't overwork or overstretch the hair as most boar bristles grip a little too tightly and is less versatile," says Liu. "Nylon heat resistant bristles, as on T3's Volume round brush collection, are gentle and efficient for detangling and smoothing all hair types, and great for providing enough tension to add volume, bounce, curl, smooth and bevel hair."

How do you recommend using round brushes?

"I recommend rough drying your hair about 75% dry prior to styling with a round brush," says Liu. When the hair is damp but no longer dripping wet, you can use a round brush to add shape and volume. "To maintain maximum volume, bounce, or curl, roll your hair up from the ends of your hair all the way into the base and hit it with a cool shot button and clip to set it. If you want a looser style, feel free to cool shot and let it drop—you know your hair best. If your hair holds a curl well, you can skip the setting clip and/or cool shot."

Do you have any tips or tricks to make it easier for people to use round brushes?

"For beginners, practice rolling your hair using a round brush without the blow dryer first," says Liu. Sectioning is also key: "Keep sections clean if you feel you are prone to tangling up your hair in round brushes."

The technique is also important. "Start blow drying in smaller vertical sections at the root on a high heat low speed, and smooth the root, and wrap it around the barrel one time, heat it up. Then twist and release the heated hair, move down the shaft a bit, wrap it and heat it up, then twist again and release the heated hair and pull. Repeat until all the way down the hair shaft—this will create a twisty, bouncy, beachy blowout. You can imagine using the round brush as if it were a clamp barrel curling iron. This is a great technique for those with thin and fine hair which prefer fluffy voluminous styling."
