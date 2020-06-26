The 13 Best Planners for Pretending You Actually Have Places to Go

Alter Planning

alterplanningco.com

$10.00

Shop Now

While this Beyoncé-approved company is currently sold out of their 2020 planners, you can still get your hands on The Dailies, a 30-day planner that has space for tracking your budget, habits, goals, and daily to-dos.

Alter Planning also told ELLE.com that it will be opening orders for 2021 planners on September 8th.