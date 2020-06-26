The 13 Best Planners for Pretending You Actually Have Places to Go

<p>There seems to be a <a href="https://twitter.com/PeteBlackburn/status/1245124277868822529" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:general" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">general</a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBjWKimg1EP/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:consensus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">consensus</a> among many of us that buying a 2020 planner was kind of...silly. These naive notebooks, which were once filled with upcoming trips and date nights, are now complete with crossed-out parties and cancelled brunches. But does that mean we lose hope and succumb to the world of Google calendars? No, it does not. Whether you're starting school in the fall (online or IRL), making six-feet-apart picnic plans, or just holding out for a better 2021, these 13 planners will help you be your most organized, most-likely-Capricorn self—even in quarantine.<br></p>
<p><strong>1canoe2</strong></p><p>1canoe2.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://1canoe2.com/collections/calendars/products/sienna-hills-planner" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>1canoe2—a woman-run illustration company based in Fulton, Missouri—consistently produces some of the most beautiful and functional planners. Snag whichever design you like (good luck choosing though) in either an academic- or calendar-year format. </p>
1canoe2—a woman-run illustration company based in Fulton, Missouri—consistently produces some of the most beautiful and functional planners. Snag whichever design you like (good luck choosing though) in either an academic- or calendar-year format.

<p><strong>ban.do</strong></p><p>bando.com</p><p><strong>$28.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.bando.com/products/medium-17-month-academic-planner-find-joy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>ban.do's planners are always fun (check out the in-book designs), surprising (there are stickers and a coloring page), and offer the kind of pick-me-up you might need in the middle of, say, a global pandemic.</p>
ban.do's planners are always fun (check out the in-book designs), surprising (there are stickers and a coloring page), and offer the kind of pick-me-up you might need in the middle of, say, a global pandemic.

<p><strong>Alter Planning</strong></p><p>alterplanningco.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.alterplanningco.com/collections/our-products/products/the-dailies" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>While this <a href="https://www.beyonce.com/black-parade-route/?q=&page=1&category=all" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyoncé-approved" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyoncé-approved</a> company is currently sold out of their 2020 planners, you can still get your hands on The Dailies, a 30-day planner that has space for tracking your budget, habits, goals, and daily to-dos.</p><p>Alter Planning also told ELLE.com that it will be opening orders for 2021 planners on September 8th.</p>
While this Beyoncé-approved company is currently sold out of their 2020 planners, you can still get your hands on The Dailies, a 30-day planner that has space for tracking your budget, habits, goals, and daily to-dos.

Alter Planning also told ELLE.com that it will be opening orders for 2021 planners on September 8th.

<p><strong>Rifle Paper Co.</strong></p><p>papersource.com</p><p><strong>$38.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.papersource.com/desk/2020-2021-painterly-floral-large-planner-10011589.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Rifle Paper Co. planner comes with stickers, a pocket, a ruler, and the kind of cover that will actually make you want to pick it up every day.</p>
This Rifle Paper Co. planner comes with stickers, a pocket, a ruler, and the kind of cover that will actually make you want to pick it up every day.

<p><strong>BestSelf Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>31.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01C33U15A/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.32949351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Self Journal is not for the faint of heart. Specifically designed for goal setting, this 13-week planner use various templates and tools to help you plan and track your progress, while also giving room for daily to-do lists and even weekly reflections. </p>
The Self Journal is not for the faint of heart. Specifically designed for goal setting, this 13-week planner use various templates and tools to help you plan and track your progress, while also giving room for daily to-do lists and even weekly reflections.

<p><strong>Panda Planner</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075B295PS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.32949351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Similar to the SELF Journal, Panda Planners are 90-day notebooks that help with productivity and time management. Each day has space to write a morning review, your top priorities, a schedule, and an end-of-day review, while the weekly rundowns will ensure you stay on top of long-term projects.</p>
Similar to the SELF Journal, Panda Planners are 90-day notebooks that help with productivity and time management. Each day has space to write a morning review, your top priorities, a schedule, and an end-of-day review, while the weekly rundowns will ensure you stay on top of long-term projects.

<p><strong>Ivory Paper Co.</strong></p><p>ivorypaperco.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.ivorypaperco.com/product-page/natural-peach-ivory-paper-planner-daily-weekly-amp-monthly" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for customization, Ivory Paper Co. lets you choose your start day, planner length (six, seven, or eight months), and whether you want it personalized or not.</p>
If you're looking for customization, Ivory Paper Co. lets you choose your start day, planner length (six, seven, or eight months), and whether you want it personalized or not.

<p><strong>Smythson</strong></p><p>smythson.com</p><p><strong>$285.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smythson.com%2Fus%2Fazure-2020%252F21-mid-year-soho-agenda-with-pocket-1026104.html%3Fcgid%3D326&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg32949351%2Fbest-planners%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Welcome to the diamond necklace of planners. This guy is sleek enough to keep tucked away, but you'll probably want to show it off. </p>
Welcome to the diamond necklace of planners. This guy is sleek enough to keep tucked away, but you'll probably want to show it off.

<p><strong>Sugar Paper</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/2020-21-academic-planner-4-875-34-x-7-75-34-hardcover-pink-sugar-paper-essentials-8482/-/A-79273972" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Apropos of nothing—not even the question of whether buying a planner in a pandemic is a financially responsible move—Target has inexpensive ones that still get the job done<em>.</em></p>
Apropos of nothing—not even the question of whether buying a planner in a pandemic is a financially responsible move—Target has inexpensive ones that still get the job done.

<p><strong>Day Designer</strong></p><p>daydesigner.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdaydesigner.com%2Fcollections%2Facademic-year-2020-original-daily-planners%2Fproducts%2Facademic-year-2020-2021-daily-planner-ticking-stripe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg32949351%2Fbest-planners%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Day Designer lets you choose which organizational structure is best for you; pick from the company's daily planners, weekly planners, or non-dated to-do planners. </p>
Day Designer lets you choose which organizational structure is best for you; pick from the company's daily planners, weekly planners, or non-dated to-do planners.

<p><strong>Passion Planner</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0885DNG88?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.32949351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the words <a href="https://passionplanner.com/what-is-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;passion roadmap&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"passion roadmap"</a> speak to you, a Passion Planner is probably for you.</p>
If the words "passion roadmap" speak to you, a Passion Planner is probably for you.

<p><strong>Moleskine</strong></p><p>moleskine.com</p><p><strong>$17.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.moleskine.com/18-month-weekly-notebook-planner-orange/p1842" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What is a planner list without a Moleskine shoutout? This notebook works best for those who have <em>a lot </em>to write—each two-page spread has the days of the week on one side and then a lined page for extra notes on the other.</p>
What is a planner list without a Moleskine shoutout? This notebook works best for those who have a lot to write—each two-page spread has the days of the week on one side and then a lined page for extra notes on the other.

<p><strong>kate spade new york</strong></p><p>papersource.com</p><p><strong>$26.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.papersource.com/desk/2020-2021-handwritten-dates-small-planner-exclusive-10011600.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I don't think any of us are forgetting what year it is, but just in case you need it spelled out. </p>
I don't think any of us are forgetting what year it is, but just in case you need it spelled out.

