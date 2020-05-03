The 14 Best Manicure Colors of All Time, According to Nail Artists

Blackberry — particularly Chanel Le Vernis in Vamp — is a favorite among multiple nail pros, and it makes complete sense as to why. The smoky red hue is so sultry, it earned a Best of Beauty Award, garnered a loyal following, and even spurred its own Wikipedia page. Elle says she can recall an instance where the nail polish sold out and was auctioned for hundreds on eBay the year it first launched.

