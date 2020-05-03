The 14 Best Manicure Colors of All Time, According to Nail Artists

The 14 Best Manicure Colors of All Time, According to Nail ArtistsAllureMay 3, 2020, 9:22 p.m. UTCYeah, they're that good. Originally Appeared on AllureHot RedNail artist Savannah Walker rarely works with traditional nail polish these days — her highly detailed masterpieces call for gel and other pro materials — but she's still fond of OPI Nail Lacquer in Cajun Shrimp. Walker calls it "hot red" — a little more coral than a true cherry shade, making it an equally bright but not as predictable option. $11 (Shop Now)Iridescent RainbowSweeping on a layer of an iridescent nail polish instantly adds dimension to your manicure. For a multicolored shift that borders on magical, Miss Pop suggests painting on one coat of Zoya Professional Lacquer in Leia before sealing your look with a top coat. $10 (Shop Now)FuchsiaFuchsia — the vivid pink-purple shade — is flattering across an array of skin tones. Miss Pop’s go-to version of the nail color is Essie Nail Enamel in Bachelorette Bash, a shimmer-free lacquer that she describes as being inherently "made to party" without being too loud. $9 (Shop Now)Scroll to continue with contentAdCool BlueA cool baby blue is what Miss Pop calls "chill vibes in a bottle." She loves the Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro polish in Above the Clouds, which has a formula that dries with full opacity in as little as one coat. $20 (Shop Now)WhiteContrary to what some might think, a crisp, alabaster white nail polish color has life after summer. The fresh, snow-like hue has swept the fingertips of celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown and Jennifer Lopez in the cooler months with different high-shine finishes. For an especially versatile bottle of the hue, Miss Pop suggests OPI Nail Lacquer in Alpine Snow, an opaque, stark white that is perfect for both nail art and an all-over coat of color. $11 (Shop Now)BlackberryBlackberry — particularly Chanel Le Vernis in Vamp — is a favorite among multiple nail pros, and it makes complete sense as to why. The smoky red hue is so sultry, it earned a Best of Beauty Award, garnered a loyal following, and even spurred its own Wikipedia page. Elle says she can recall an instance where the nail polish sold out and was auctioned for hundreds on eBay the year it first launched. $28 (Shop Now)Beige PinkBeige-pink is a nail polish color that's fit for most occasions. Case in point: Essie Nail Enamel in Topless and Barefoot, which has been a favorite at weddings, Fashion Week, and red carpet events. Elle cites this color as a celebrity favorite, noting that it’s Blake Lively’s "go-to nude." $9 (Shop Now)Midnight PurpleMazz Hanna calls OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark — a dark purple that could easily be mistaken for black — a hue that "never goes out of style." $11 (Shop Now)Cherry Red A cherry red with blue undertones, like Chanel Le Vernis in Pirate, is both sophisticated and eye-catching. "I can’t count the number of times this color was worn on the red carpet," said Hanna, whose celebrity clients often request this shade. $11 (Shop Now)AmethystA deep, violet nail polish color is equal parts regal and approachable. LeChat Dare to Wear Lacquer in Violet Fizz, a jewel-tone purple, makes the case for this, and is, according to Elle, one of Emilia Clarke’s favorite nail colors. $11 (Shop Now)Blush PinkHaving a blush-pink nail polish color in your arsenal can create a base for a classic french manicure or a clean canvas for negative-space nail art. Hanna gravitates toward Orly Breathable Nail Polish in Kiss Me I'm Kind for its price point. "It applies like a polish that is three times the cost," she said. $8 (Shop Now)Vampy BrownA dark, nearly black shade of brown adds an element of mystery to your manicure. An example of this is Essie Nail Enamel in Wicked, which Elle said was born from the demand for vampy shades after Chanel Le Vernis in Vamp had initially sold out. $11 (Shop Now)IndigoIn a sea of blue hues, there is one shade that stands out. Elle calls indigo — particularly the shimmering OPI Nail Lacquer in Russian Navy — a statement-making nail polish color. $11 (Shop Now)White GoldA hue midway between silver and gold creates a manicure that is both elegant and mysterious. Hanna recommends the Emelie Heathe Nail Artist in Billions, which she describes as a perfect metallic that that looks great on every nail shape, length, and skin tone. $28 (Shop Now)