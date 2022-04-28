The 13 Best Makeup Sponges for Expert-Level Blending

  • <p class="body-dropcap">To ensure a nearly flawless application of your go-to foundation, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38265313/best-under-eye-concealers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:concealer" class="link ">concealer</a>, powder, and more, using one of the best beauty blenders and makeup sponges available (typically while damp) is key. Not only are these <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4737/holiday-makeup-brush-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:makeup tools" class="link ">makeup tools</a> helpful in keeping your fingers mess free, but they're also bouncy enough to evenly blend out face products with little effort—and way less absorption than standard tools.</p><p class="body-text">While you may already be familiar with the classic teardrop shape of the cult-favorite <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbeautyblender-P228913&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Original Beautyblender" class="link ">Original Beautyblender</a>, there is a bevy of other sponges worth adding to your beauty essentials stash made in different shapes, sizes, and angles depending on your makeup needs. And if you're looking to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39786634/best-eco-friendly-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cut back on beauty waste" class="link ">cut back on beauty waste</a>, we even spotted a few <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbioblender-biodegradable-makeup-sponge-duo-pimprod2022553%3Fsku%3D2576802&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biodegradable sponge options" class="link ">biodegradable sponge options</a> made to break down over time. To help you narrow down which tools are actually worth adding to your makeup bag, we've rounded up the best beauty blenders that shoppers and editors are raving about—read on for our picks.</p>
    1/14

    The 13 Best Makeup Sponges for Expert-Level Blending

    To ensure a nearly flawless application of your go-to foundation, concealer, powder, and more, using one of the best beauty blenders and makeup sponges available (typically while damp) is key. Not only are these makeup tools helpful in keeping your fingers mess free, but they're also bouncy enough to evenly blend out face products with little effort—and way less absorption than standard tools.

    While you may already be familiar with the classic teardrop shape of the cult-favorite Original Beautyblender, there is a bevy of other sponges worth adding to your beauty essentials stash made in different shapes, sizes, and angles depending on your makeup needs. And if you're looking to cut back on beauty waste, we even spotted a few biodegradable sponge options made to break down over time. To help you narrow down which tools are actually worth adding to your makeup bag, we've rounded up the best beauty blenders that shoppers and editors are raving about—read on for our picks.

    Irina Marwan - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Beautyblender</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbeautyblender-P228913&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We would be remiss not to begin with Beautyblender's best-selling Original Makeup Sponge, which features ultra-plush foam that mimics the pores on your face when it's wet.</p>
    2/14

    1) Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

    Beautyblender

    sephora.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    We would be remiss not to begin with Beautyblender's best-selling Original Makeup Sponge, which features ultra-plush foam that mimics the pores on your face when it's wet.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Beautycounter</strong></p><p>beautycounter.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.beautycounter.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-better-blender&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This versatile sponge contains three application surfaces for makeup, including a flat one to build light-to-medium foundation, a precision tip to expertly place concealer, and a rounded edge that's ideal for loose powder. </p>
    3/14

    2) The Better Blender

    Beautycounter

    beautycounter.com

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    This versatile sponge contains three application surfaces for makeup, including a flat one to build light-to-medium foundation, a precision tip to expertly place concealer, and a rounded edge that's ideal for loose powder.

    Beautycounter
  • <p><strong>Fenty Beauty</strong></p><p>fentybeauty.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffentybeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fprecision-makeup-sponge-100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fenty Beauty's sponge also has three different sides for more targeted makeup application, including a mini moon-shaped side that fits perfectly under each eye. </p>
    4/14

    3) Precision Makeup Sponge 100

    Fenty Beauty

    fentybeauty.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    Fenty Beauty's sponge also has three different sides for more targeted makeup application, including a mini moon-shaped side that fits perfectly under each eye.

    Fenty Beauty
  • <p><strong>Morphe</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fhighlight-contour-beauty-sponge-xlsImpprod17081141&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We recommend adding this angled sponge to your collection specifically to diffuse a sculpted highlight and contour look—just add a little water to it first for the smoothest result possible. </p>
    5/14

    4) Highlight & Contour Beauty Sponge

    Morphe

    ulta.com

    $8.00

    Shop Now

    We recommend adding this angled sponge to your collection specifically to diffuse a sculpted highlight and contour look—just add a little water to it first for the smoothest result possible.

    Ulta
  • <p><strong>Beauty Pie</strong></p><p>beautypie.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.beautypie.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2Fflawless-foundation-blending-sponge-duo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll get two sponges for the price of one with this set from Beauty Pie that's ergonomically designed for easy blending.</p>
    6/14

    5) Flawless Blending Sponge

    Beauty Pie

    beautypie.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    You'll get two sponges for the price of one with this set from Beauty Pie that's ergonomically designed for easy blending.

    Beauty Pie
  • <p><strong>Wander Beauty</strong></p><p>thirteenlune.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthirteenlune.com%2Fproducts%2Fwander-beauty-wander-cushion&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only is this makeup sponge latex free, but it's also bouncy enough to be described as "cloudlike," plus it's large enough for use on both the face and body. </p>
    7/14

    6) Wander Cushion

    Wander Beauty

    thirteenlune.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    Not only is this makeup sponge latex free, but it's also bouncy enough to be described as "cloudlike," plus it's large enough for use on both the face and body.

    Thirteen Lune
  • <p><strong>Real Techniques</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$7.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fmiracle-complexion-sponge-xlsImpprod5960824&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Retailing at less than $10, this sponge also has more than 7,000 Ulta customers singing its praises. As a bonus, it's been dermatologist tested and deemed safe for those with sensitive skin.</p>
    8/14

    7) Miracle Complexion Sponge

    Real Techniques

    ulta.com

    $7.00

    Shop Now

    Retailing at less than $10, this sponge also has more than 7,000 Ulta customers singing its praises. As a bonus, it's been dermatologist tested and deemed safe for those with sensitive skin.

    Ulta
  • <p><strong>Sephora Collection</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsephora-collection-total-coverage-original-sponge-P458283&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dual-ended Sephora Collection sponge is also latex free, and it includes reusable packaging that comes in handy when you need to keep it separate from the rest of the products in your makeup bag.</p>
    9/14

    8) Total Coverage Original Sponge

    Sephora Collection

    sephora.com

    $14.00

    Shop Now

    This dual-ended Sephora Collection sponge is also latex free, and it includes reusable packaging that comes in handy when you need to keep it separate from the rest of the products in your makeup bag.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>EcoTools</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$11.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbioblender-biodegradable-makeup-sponge-duo-pimprod2022553%3Fsku%3D2576802&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This set of sponges is <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/g37975929/best-refillable-makeup-skincare-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:earth friendly" class="link ">earth friendly</a> and <a href="https://us.fsc.org/en-us/certification" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forest Stewardship Council certified" class="link ">Forest Stewardship Council certified</a>, and features just five ingredients to create—water, corn, bionanopol, a natural preservative, and a natural pigment. Did we mention the sponges also include biodegradable paper packaging that's printed with soy ink?</p>
    10/14

    9) Bioblender Biodegradable Makeup Sponge Duo

    EcoTools

    ulta.com

    $11.00

    Shop Now

    This set of sponges is earth friendly and Forest Stewardship Council certified, and features just five ingredients to create—water, corn, bionanopol, a natural preservative, and a natural pigment. Did we mention the sponges also include biodegradable paper packaging that's printed with soy ink?

    Ulta
  • <p><strong>Huda Beauty</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbasic-b-sponge-P449341&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This double-sided sponge from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a39601949/take-the-edge-off-huda-kattan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huda Beauty" class="link ">Huda Beauty</a> has a combination of curved and straight edges to leave your face products looking practically airbrushed. </p>
    11/14

    10) Basic B Sponge

    Huda Beauty

    sephora.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    This double-sided sponge from Huda Beauty has a combination of curved and straight edges to leave your face products looking practically airbrushed.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>e.l.f. Cosmetics</strong></p><p>elfcosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elfcosmetics.com%2Fcamo-concealer-sponge%2F84819.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This oval-shaped makeup sponge is made to use with your favorite concealer and features two pointed ends for perfect product placement.</p>
    12/14

    11) Camo Concealer Sponge

    e.l.f. Cosmetics

    elfcosmetics.com

    $6.00

    Shop Now

    This oval-shaped makeup sponge is made to use with your favorite concealer and features two pointed ends for perfect product placement.

    e.l.f. Cosmetics
  • <p><strong>Sigma Beauty</strong></p><p>sigmabeauty.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sigmabeauty.com%2F3dhdtm-blender.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This uniquely angled sponge from the experts at Sigma Beauty works best with sheer- to medium-coverage products, and can be used in either a blending or stippling motion for an even finish. </p>
    13/14

    12) 3DHD Blender

    Sigma Beauty

    sigmabeauty.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    This uniquely angled sponge from the experts at Sigma Beauty works best with sheer- to medium-coverage products, and can be used in either a blending or stippling motion for an even finish.

    Sigma Beauty
  • <p><strong>Beauty Bakerie</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fblending-egg-beauty-sponges-pimprod2001366&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Created to fit in the palm of your hand, Beauty Bakerie's Blending Egg Beauty Sponges come six in a pack, which is handy if you usually put off washing your makeup tools and need backups around.</p>
    14/14

    13) Blending Egg Beauty Sponges

    Beauty Bakerie

    ulta.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    Created to fit in the palm of your hand, Beauty Bakerie's Blending Egg Beauty Sponges come six in a pack, which is handy if you usually put off washing your makeup tools and need backups around.

    Ulta
<p class="body-dropcap">To ensure a nearly flawless application of your go-to foundation, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38265313/best-under-eye-concealers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:concealer" class="link ">concealer</a>, powder, and more, using one of the best beauty blenders and makeup sponges available (typically while damp) is key. Not only are these <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g4737/holiday-makeup-brush-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:makeup tools" class="link ">makeup tools</a> helpful in keeping your fingers mess free, but they're also bouncy enough to evenly blend out face products with little effort—and way less absorption than standard tools.</p><p class="body-text">While you may already be familiar with the classic teardrop shape of the cult-favorite <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbeautyblender-P228913&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Original Beautyblender" class="link ">Original Beautyblender</a>, there is a bevy of other sponges worth adding to your beauty essentials stash made in different shapes, sizes, and angles depending on your makeup needs. And if you're looking to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39786634/best-eco-friendly-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cut back on beauty waste" class="link ">cut back on beauty waste</a>, we even spotted a few <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbioblender-biodegradable-makeup-sponge-duo-pimprod2022553%3Fsku%3D2576802&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biodegradable sponge options" class="link ">biodegradable sponge options</a> made to break down over time. To help you narrow down which tools are actually worth adding to your makeup bag, we've rounded up the best beauty blenders that shoppers and editors are raving about—read on for our picks.</p>
<p><strong>Beautyblender</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbeautyblender-P228913&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We would be remiss not to begin with Beautyblender's best-selling Original Makeup Sponge, which features ultra-plush foam that mimics the pores on your face when it's wet.</p>
<p><strong>Beautycounter</strong></p><p>beautycounter.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.beautycounter.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-better-blender&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This versatile sponge contains three application surfaces for makeup, including a flat one to build light-to-medium foundation, a precision tip to expertly place concealer, and a rounded edge that's ideal for loose powder. </p>
<p><strong>Fenty Beauty</strong></p><p>fentybeauty.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffentybeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fprecision-makeup-sponge-100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fenty Beauty's sponge also has three different sides for more targeted makeup application, including a mini moon-shaped side that fits perfectly under each eye. </p>
<p><strong>Morphe</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fhighlight-contour-beauty-sponge-xlsImpprod17081141&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We recommend adding this angled sponge to your collection specifically to diffuse a sculpted highlight and contour look—just add a little water to it first for the smoothest result possible. </p>
<p><strong>Beauty Pie</strong></p><p>beautypie.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.beautypie.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2Fflawless-foundation-blending-sponge-duo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll get two sponges for the price of one with this set from Beauty Pie that's ergonomically designed for easy blending.</p>
<p><strong>Wander Beauty</strong></p><p>thirteenlune.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthirteenlune.com%2Fproducts%2Fwander-beauty-wander-cushion&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only is this makeup sponge latex free, but it's also bouncy enough to be described as "cloudlike," plus it's large enough for use on both the face and body. </p>
<p><strong>Real Techniques</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$7.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fmiracle-complexion-sponge-xlsImpprod5960824&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Retailing at less than $10, this sponge also has more than 7,000 Ulta customers singing its praises. As a bonus, it's been dermatologist tested and deemed safe for those with sensitive skin.</p>
<p><strong>Sephora Collection</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsephora-collection-total-coverage-original-sponge-P458283&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dual-ended Sephora Collection sponge is also latex free, and it includes reusable packaging that comes in handy when you need to keep it separate from the rest of the products in your makeup bag.</p>
<p><strong>EcoTools</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$11.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbioblender-biodegradable-makeup-sponge-duo-pimprod2022553%3Fsku%3D2576802&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This set of sponges is <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/g37975929/best-refillable-makeup-skincare-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:earth friendly" class="link ">earth friendly</a> and <a href="https://us.fsc.org/en-us/certification" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forest Stewardship Council certified" class="link ">Forest Stewardship Council certified</a>, and features just five ingredients to create—water, corn, bionanopol, a natural preservative, and a natural pigment. Did we mention the sponges also include biodegradable paper packaging that's printed with soy ink?</p>
<p><strong>Huda Beauty</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbasic-b-sponge-P449341&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This double-sided sponge from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a39601949/take-the-edge-off-huda-kattan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huda Beauty" class="link ">Huda Beauty</a> has a combination of curved and straight edges to leave your face products looking practically airbrushed. </p>
<p><strong>e.l.f. Cosmetics</strong></p><p>elfcosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elfcosmetics.com%2Fcamo-concealer-sponge%2F84819.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This oval-shaped makeup sponge is made to use with your favorite concealer and features two pointed ends for perfect product placement.</p>
<p><strong>Sigma Beauty</strong></p><p>sigmabeauty.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sigmabeauty.com%2F3dhdtm-blender.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This uniquely angled sponge from the experts at Sigma Beauty works best with sheer- to medium-coverage products, and can be used in either a blending or stippling motion for an even finish. </p>
<p><strong>Beauty Bakerie</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fblending-egg-beauty-sponges-pimprod2001366&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg39816646%2Fbest-beauty-blenders%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Created to fit in the palm of your hand, Beauty Bakerie's Blending Egg Beauty Sponges come six in a pack, which is handy if you usually put off washing your makeup tools and need backups around.</p>

We've rounded up all the best beauty blenders and sponges worth adding to your rotation that artists and makeup lovers are raving about from EcoTools and more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-3, win Metropolitan Division title

    NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night to clinch the Metropolitan Division title. Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, and Brady Skjei had two assists. The Hurricanes, who won their second straight division title after winning the realigned Central Division in last year's shortened season, set franchise records with 53 wins a

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Newfoundland Growlers begin ECHL playoffs on home ice with a win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the hunt for the Kelly Cup, as the team returns to the ECHL playoffs this weekend for the first time since winning the championship in 2019. "You work all year for this time," said Coach Eric Wellwood. "We finally made it to the dance, and we're looking forward to it." The St. John's-based team is facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a first round playoff series, with the Growlers winning Friday night's opening game at Mary Brown's Centre by a scor

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r