45 of the Best Halloween Songs of All Time

Halloween will likely look a little different this year, and while you might not be hosting a big Halloween party, you can still get in the spirit with the right soundtrack. These tunes will set the scene for a fun-filled and spooky evening. Featuring classics such as "Thriller" by Michael Jackson, "Witchcraft" by Frank Sinatra, and "I Put a Spell on You" by Bette Midler, this list is filled with your favorite frightening Halloween songs and a few groovy standbys. After you've produced a spook-tacular playlist, you can channel your spectral energy into other party tasks for mummies and dads, like making your very own Halloween costume. Don't forget to enlist your little ghouls into helping you craft all the decor—including the outdoor Halloween decorations. You'll also want to make a delicious Halloween dinner menu featuring spellbinding cocktails, wickedly good punch recipes, and some Halloween appetizers. Of course, it's no Halloween celebration without a few tasty Halloween treats. There are so many yummy sweets to be made, so consider baking a Halloween cake, Halloween cookies, or Halloween cupcakes. After the little ones stumble off to bed, you'll definitely be in the mood to unwind. We suggest finishing the evening with a Halloween movie marathon.