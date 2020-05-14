15 Of The Best Fitness Watches To Keep Tabs On All Those At-Home Lunges

<p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/elle-fit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fitness" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fitness</a> trackers are as much of a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fashion</a> essential nowadays as <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/g27353036/best-womens-sliders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sliders" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sliders</a> in spring and a panama hat in the summer.</p><p>Forget trees in a forest - if a person goes for a jog and didn’t track it, does it really count as a run? (Of course it does, but you see where we’re going with this). <br> <br>Like with <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g31147560/best-dating-apps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dating" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dating</a>, cooking, working and socialising, technology has transformed the way people interact with fitness. Former gym bunnies are increasingly turning to <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a31908795/fitness-apps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home fitness workouts via apps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">at-home fitness workouts via apps</a> and live streaming platforms, using books as weights and towels as TRX straps. Others, meanwhile, are using massage guns in addition to physiotherapy and online personal trainers while traveling. <br> <br>However, choosing the best fitness tracker – that counts your steps, checks your vital signs, keep track of calories, monitors your sleep and allows you to play music via Bluetooth – is pretty tricky when there’s so many on the market. Especially now they come in all shapes, sizes and with varying price tags and rainbow-coloured straps. <br> <br>With physical activity a priority to maintain healthy minds and bodies, there is a plethora of fitness watches to help keep tabs on your daily activities, monitor your heart rate and sleep quality. And some of them are actually pretty chic.<br> <br><strong>Here is a list of the best fitness trackers to buy to keep track of your health:</strong><br></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Built-in GPS, active zone minutes, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, seven-day battery life.</p><p>Fitbit - £129</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fitbit-Advanced-Fitness-Tracker-Tracking/dp/B0866LFW5C?tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1921.g.32050695%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Heart rate monitor, stress and calorie tracker and smart notifications. </p><p>Garmin - £149</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fgarmin-vivomove-hr-sport-smartwatch-small-medium-rose-gold%2Fp3334708&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Water resistant to 50m, auto exercise tracker, 5 days of battery life, female health tracker, stopwatch and timer.<br></p><p>Fitbit - £59.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Ffitbit-inspire-health-and-fitness-tracker%2Fp4043624%3Fsku%3D238042532%26colour%3DBlack%26s_ppc%3D2dx92700046622707583%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwpqv0BRABEiwA-TySwQ0THrrrpUzR48Ep19e-LlzpvmjaPkcvfXTuZvYUqU6d-ij8wU-t9hoCOXoQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Contactless payment, heart rate monitor, 15 preloaded sports apps, fitness tracker, long battery life, swim and shower resistant. </p><p>Garmin - £169</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fgarmin-vivoactive-3-gps-smartwatch-with-contactless-payment-and-hr-black-slate%2Fp3829212&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Workout detection, water resistant to 50m, Apple Pay, built-in GPS, 18-hour battery life and built-in compass.<br></p><p>Apple - £399</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fapple-watch-series-5-gps-40mm-space-grey-aluminium-case-with-black-sport-band%2Fp4533289&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Colour touchscreen, waterproof up to 50m, built-in GPS and heart rate monitor.</p><p>Huawei - £39.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fhuawei-band-3-pro-fitness-tracking-wristband%2Fwhite-gold%2Fp3827258&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Heart rate monitor, Amazon Alexa voice assistant, on-screen coaching, connected GPS, water resistant to 50m, six day battery and ability to store up to 300 songs.<br></p><p>Fitbit - £159</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Ffitbit-versa-2-smart-fitness-watch%2Fp4509190%3Fsku%3D238298350%26colour%3DCopper%2BRose%26s_ppc%3D2dx92700051768536875%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwpqv0BRABEiwA-TySwUwZF0UYrp1y8feoQz7QM8VXrtIe5IX_IX2AsJfv38oeGp_VsDiaMBoCZQ8QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Colour touchscreen, waterproof to 50m, built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, sleep guidance<br></p><p>Huawei - £69.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fhuawei-band-4-pro-fitness-tracking-wristband%2Fp4931697&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Built-in Amazon Alexa, ability to play up to 300+ songs, five+ days of battery and sleep monitor. <br></p><p>Fitbit - £219.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Ffitbit-versa-2-special-edition-health-and-fitness-smartwatch_933-10044-FBITVERSA2SENVP%2F%3FpreviewAttribute%3DNAVY%2BPINK&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Built-in Amazon Alexa, ability to play up to 300+ songs, five+ days of battery and sleep monitor.<br></p><p>Fitbit - £189</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Ffitbit-versa-2-health-and-fitness-smartwatch_933-10044-FBITVERSA2BKCARB%2F%3FpreviewAttribute%3DCARBON%252FBLACK&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: GPS, 38mm silver aluminium case with sport band and water resistant to 50m.</p><p>Apple - £199</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fapple-watch-series-3-gps-38mm-silver-aluminium-case-with-sport-band-white%2Fp3793186%3Fsku%3D237763519%26s_ppc%3D2dx92700046624589397%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwpqv0BRABEiwA-TySwQahAPvEOvafrAGrgcjLpaoMu8Kyz4t2WIrjx8jITjZ8swI9uVBukBoCVmcQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>(Comes with heart rate monitor)</p><p><strong>Features</strong>: Water resistant to 50m, smart notifications and heart rate tracker<br></p><p>Garmin - £308.97</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Garmin-Forerunner-Multisport-Running-Monitor/dp/B01K200HKU?ref_=s9_apbd_obs_hd_bw_b4gf1rD&pf_rd_r=PA3MRC25QRXAXG3V3FAY&pf_rd_p=98b04ec7-0c2f-5329-aef5-0cff3440b6ba&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-10&pf_rd_t=BROWSE&pf_rd_i=4294916031&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1921.g.32050695%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Water resistant to 50m, seven-day battery life and heart rate monitor.<br></p><p>Fitbit - £89.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fitbit-Advanced-Fitness-Tracker-Tracking/dp/B07G18N2YY?ref_=s9_apbd_orecs_hd_bw_b4gf1rD&pf_rd_r=PA3MRC25QRXAXG3V3FAY&pf_rd_p=26ce6693-6166-5ebd-9807-7a819b366b01&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-10&pf_rd_t=BROWSE&pf_rd_i=4294916031&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1921.g.32050695%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Alarm clock, app alerts and activity tracker. </p><p>Hybrid - £189<br><br><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fossil.com%2Fen-gb%2Fproducts%2Fhybrid-smartwatch-hr-charter-rose-gold-tone-stainless-steel-mesh%2FFTW7014.html%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAjwpqv0BRABEiwA-TySwXlVFyd2YwCQOfvuzeLiuxqveZQHAxn7rLN8Tg4qlW8ahDz9WWkIeRoCIvAQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>Features</strong>: Menstrual management, power saving technology, 3D glass screen, sleep tracking, bluetooth calling, up to two weeks battery life, heart rate monitor and indoor and outdoor workout trackers. </p><p>Huawei - £199.99</p><p>(Launching end of April 2020)</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fconsumer.huawei.com%2Fuk%2Fwearables%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32050695%2Fbest-fitness-trackers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
