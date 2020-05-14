15 Of The Best Fitness Watches To Keep Tabs On All Those At-Home Lunges

15 Of The Best Fitness Watches To Keep Tabs On All Those At-Home LungesElleMay 14, 2020, 1:17 p.m. UTCKeeping track of your health never looked so goodFrom ELLE15 Of The Best Fitness Watches To Keep Tabs On All Those At-Home LungesFitness trackers are as much of a fashion essential nowadays as sliders in spring and a panama hat in the summer.Forget trees in a forest - if a person goes for a jog and didn’t track it, does it really count as a run? (Of course it does, but you see where we’re going with this). Like with dating, cooking, working and socialising, technology has transformed the way people interact with fitness. Former gym bunnies are increasingly turning to at-home fitness workouts via apps and live streaming platforms, using books as weights and towels as TRX straps. Others, meanwhile, are using massage guns in addition to physiotherapy and online personal trainers while traveling. However, choosing the best fitness tracker – that counts your steps, checks your vital signs, keep track of calories, monitors your sleep and allows you to play music via Bluetooth – is pretty tricky when there’s so many on the market. Especially now they come in all shapes, sizes and with varying price tags and rainbow-coloured straps. With physical activity a priority to maintain healthy minds and bodies, there is a plethora of fitness watches to help keep tabs on your daily activities, monitor your heart rate and sleep quality. And some of them are actually pretty chic. Here is a list of the best fitness trackers to buy to keep track of your health: Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness TrackerFeatures: Built-in GPS, active zone minutes, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, seven-day battery life.Fitbit - £129SHOP NOWGarmin vivomove HR Sport SmartwatchFeatures: Heart rate monitor, stress and calorie tracker and smart notifications. Garmin - £149SHOP NOWScroll to continue with contentAdFitbit Inspire Health and Fitness TrackerFeatures: Water resistant to 50m, auto exercise tracker, 5 days of battery life, female health tracker, stopwatch and timer.Fitbit - £59.99SHOP NOWGarmin Vivoactive 3 GPS SmartwatchFeatures: Contactless payment, heart rate monitor, 15 preloaded sports apps, fitness tracker, long battery life, swim and shower resistant. Garmin - £169SHOP NOWApple Watch Series 5 GPSFeatures: Workout detection, water resistant to 50m, Apple Pay, built-in GPS, 18-hour battery life and built-in compass.Apple - £399SHOP NOWHuawei Band 3 ProFeatures: Colour touchscreen, waterproof up to 50m, built-in GPS and heart rate monitor.Huawei - £39.99SHOP NOWFitbit Versa 2 Smart Fitness WatchFeatures: Heart rate monitor, Amazon Alexa voice assistant, on-screen coaching, connected GPS, water resistant to 50m, six day battery and ability to store up to 300 songs.Fitbit - £159SHOP NOWHuawei Band 4 ProFeatures: Colour touchscreen, waterproof to 50m, built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, sleep guidanceHuawei - £69.99SHOP NOWFitbit Versa 2 Special Edition Health and Fitness SmartwatchFeatures: Built-in Amazon Alexa, ability to play up to 300+ songs, five+ days of battery and sleep monitor. Fitbit - £219.99SHOP NOWFitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness SmartwatchFeatures: Built-in Amazon Alexa, ability to play up to 300+ songs, five+ days of battery and sleep monitor.Fitbit - £189SHOP NOWApple Watch Series 3Features: GPS, 38mm silver aluminium case with sport band and water resistant to 50m.Apple - £199SHOP NOWGarmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Multisport and Running Watch(Comes with heart rate monitor)Features: Water resistant to 50m, smart notifications and heart rate trackerGarmin - £308.97SHOP NOWFitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness TrackerFeatures: Water resistant to 50m, seven-day battery life and heart rate monitor.Fitbit - £89.99SHOP NOWHybrid SmartwatchFeatures: Alarm clock, app alerts and activity tracker. Hybrid - £189SHOP NOWHuawei Watch GT2Features: Menstrual management, power saving technology, 3D glass screen, sleep tracking, bluetooth calling, up to two weeks battery life, heart rate monitor and indoor and outdoor workout trackers. Huawei - £199.99(Launching end of April 2020)SHOP NOW