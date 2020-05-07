The 17 Best Drugstore Products for Your Eyebrows

Thanks to fibers in the formula that cling to individual brow hairs, this Best of Beauty winner helps thicken and elongate your natural brow hairs. The Maybelline New York Brow Precise Fiber Volumizer is also a favorite of New York City-based makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci because its formula has a "slight reflective quality which mimics the natural highlights in our brows."

If you want a sharper tail, she has a quick tip for you. "Dip into the applicator tip with an angled brush and paint the gel on for precision," Ciucci recommends.

$10 (Shop Now)