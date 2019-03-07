The 15 Best Cinderella Stories In Tourney History

This Cinderella run really lasted two years, which makes it all that much more impressive. The Bulldogs, who then played in the Horizon League, captured our hearts when they came within 3 points of knocking off Duke in the 2010 national title game. A kid named Gordon Hayward led that team from a little-known 5 seed in the tourney to a national brand. But even after Hayward left for the NBA, the Bulldogs managed to fight their way back into the championship game for a second straight year. The 2011 run was even more of a miracle considering Butler started as an 8 seed and had to upset 1-seeded Pittsburgh and 2-seeded Florida to reach the Final Four. It all came to an end with a loss to UConn in the title game.