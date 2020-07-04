The 13 Best New Bronzers That Will Keep You Glowing Year-Round

The 13 Best New Bronzers That Will Keep You Glowing Year-RoundAllureJuly 4, 2020, 12:00 p.m. UTCCreams and powder formulas alike, 2020's latest bronzers are some of the best of all time.Originally Appeared on AllureKosas The Sun Show Moisturizing Baked BronzerThis lightweight and shimmery powder formula from Kosas combines warm pigments with skin-nourishment. The Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer is packed with shea butter to moisturize the skin while you wear it. $34 (Shop Now)Nars Paradise Found Bronzing PowderFew brands have as beloved a bronzer selection as Nars, so it was no surprise when the brand dropped an entire Bronzing Collection in the spring of 2020. The glittering gold top layer of this Paradise Found Bronzing Powder from the collection fades away with every use to reveal the staple shade Laguna underneath. $45 (Shop Now)Flower Beauty Heatwave Bronzing EssenceIn 2020, Flower Beauty took its highly rated Heatwave Bronzer and transformed it into a new liquid format, the Heatwave Bronzing Essence. A couple drops of this lightly pigmented formula can warm up the skin, all the while hydrating with its high concentration of jojoba oil. $16 (Shop Now)Scroll to continue with contentAdChanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing CreamThe latest bronzer from Chanel takes on a unique gel-cream texture that dries down to a velvety, matte finish. Apply Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream on the cheeks, forehead, and jawline for super subtle definition on light and medium skin tones. $50 (Shop Now)Revlon SkinLights Prismatic BronzerYou might not even want to touch Revlon's SkinLights Prismatic Bronzer, thanks to the intricate etchings on its surface — but you'll want to, because this shimmering, multi-dimensional formula won't break your budget when you inevitably hit pan. $12 (Shop Now)Tarte Sea Breezy Cream BronzerTarte's Sea Breezy Cream Bronzer boasts a vegan formula without parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, or triclosan. The wide pan and matching bronzer brush makes application easy for both the face and body. $29 (Shop Now)Fenty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream BronzerWhen Fenty Beauty launches a new product, you can always expect it to come with a stacked shade range. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer is no exception — this creamy, high-pigment formula comes in seven different shades, so you'll find your perfect match easily. $32 (Shop Now)Ilia NightLite Bronzer PowderClean beauty brand Ilia launched its first-ever bronzer powder in 2020, and it did not disappoint. The NightLite Bronzer Powder has a subtle sheen to it that'll make you glow all over in direct light. $34 (Shop Now)Dior DiorSkin Mineral Nude Bronze PowderYou can't see them at first glance, but the Dior's DiorSkin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder contains finely milled pink and gold shimmers that add a little bit of sparkle, color, and dimension to any look. $48 (Shop Now)Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating BronzerMango butter and green tea extract combine to nourish the skin in Tower 28's Bronzino Illuminating Bronzer. Though it looks very metallic in its pan, this light-yet-buildable formula glides on with a subtle, slightly dewy finish. $20 (Shop Now)Uoma Beauty Black Magic Carnival Face & Body Bronzing HighlighterYou might not like a whole lot of sparkle in your bronzer — but if you do, look no further than the Uoma Beauty Black Magic Carnival Face & Body Bronzing Highlighter. Just as its name suggests, this deep and shimmery formula is made to attract attention, so why not let it? $35 (Shop Now)Kjaer Weis Flush & Glow DuoKjaer Weis Flush & Glow Duo isn't just a creamy, metallic bronzer — it's also, in part, a peachy-pink cheek tint. If you like monochromatic looks with a little extra definition, this single compact could cut your makeup routine in half. $56 (Shop Now)Catrice Sungasm Luminizing BronzerCatrice didn't call this bronzer Sungasm for nothing. For less than your takeaway lunch, this bronzer delivers finely milled pigments in two different shades that are free of parabens, oils, or potentially irritating fragrances. $8 (Shop Now) A version of this article originally appeared in the August 2020 issue of Allure. To get your copy, head to newsstands or subscribe now.