12 Toners That Fight Brassiness in Blonde Hair Between Salon Appointments

  • <p><em>We updated this article in August 2022 to ensure all picks vetted by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> were in stock and correctly priced.</em></p><hr><p>Nothing turns heads like shiny, freshly-colored <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a34977619/brunette-to-blonde/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blonde hair" class="link ">blonde hair</a>. But nothing lasts forever and your gleaming, sun-kissed shade of blonde can turn brassy and dull quicker than you'd like. But there is a solution for keeping your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dye-reviews/g792/best-home-hair-color/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair color" class="link ">hair color</a> vibrant and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a33278226/how-to-prevent-brassy-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:preventing brassiness" class="link ">preventing brassiness</a> and fading: toner, a haircare product tinted with pigments that boosts blonde shades and cancels out unwanted yellow or orange hues.</p><p>"Using a toner will enhance or neutralize your color," explains <strong><a href="http://www.aurafriedmancolorist.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aura Friedman" class="link ">Aura Friedman</a>, Senior Colorist and Creative Director at <a href="https://www.suitecaroline.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Suite Caroline Salon" class="link ">Suite Caroline Salon</a> in New York City</strong>. Hair can get brassy when your color starts to fade, which happens for many different reasons, including sun exposure, minerals in water, shampoos that strip color and the stress of heat styling. "By neutralizing hair color, the brassiness will be removed — and if you love your current shade, toner can work with your hair to keep the colors you like most and make them even more vibrant," she says. </p><p>You can have toner tailored to your specific hair color applied by a professional colorist in the salon, but if you don't have the time or the money, you can also try an effective at-home toner product. These masks, sprays, drops, treatments and conditioners will help tame brassy blonde <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2754/haircolor-hacks-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair color at home" class="link ">hair color at home</a> to get rid of unwanted yellow, red and orange shades at an affordable price. Here, the <strong>best toners for blonde hair </strong>according to hair color experts and enthusiastic online reviews.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks:</h2><p>You can read more about how we chose the best toners for blonde hair — plus everything you need to know to shop for and use them — at the end of this guide. Looking for more ways to make blonde hair shine? Check out our guides to the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/g26817422/best-purple-shampoos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best purple shampoos" class="link ">best purple shampoos</a> and the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g3878/best-shampoo-for-colored-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best shampoos for color-treated hair" class="link ">best shampoos for color-treated hair</a>.</p>
  • <p><strong>IGK</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p>The ultimate time-saver, IGK's toning leave-in toning drops <strong>take away the need for an extra step in your haircare routine</strong>. "Just add three to eight drops of the versatile purple formula into any of your haircare products and mix together before applying," advises Friedman. The best part: It works on a variety of blonde shades, from bleached to dark or even <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/tips/g38/celebrity-gray-hairstyles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silver hair" class="link ">silver hair</a>, to brighten and banish brassiness."One product to add to my regular hair products instead of cluttering my bathroom and suitcase with three (toning <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g32715498/best-shampoos-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shampoo" class="link ">shampoo</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g37669439/best-conditioners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conditioner" class="link ">conditioner</a> and<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26884891/best-deep-conditioner-hair-masks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mask" class="link "> mask</a>) — love it," says one Sephora reviewer. </p>
    1) Mixed Feelings Leave-In Blonde Drops

    The ultimate time-saver, IGK's toning leave-in toning drops take away the need for an extra step in your haircare routine. "Just add three to eight drops of the versatile purple formula into any of your haircare products and mix together before applying," advises Friedman. The best part: It works on a variety of blonde shades, from bleached to dark or even silver hair, to brighten and banish brassiness."One product to add to my regular hair products instead of cluttering my bathroom and suitcase with three (toning shampoo, conditioner and mask) — love it," says one Sephora reviewer.

  • <p><strong>Garnier</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.97</strong></p><p>Don't let the pricetag fool you — this budget-friendly double-duty Garnier toning treatment packs a big punch thanks to bonus conditioning benefits. "I like that this<strong> gives hair cool toning and a deep treatment at the same time</strong> with nourishing botanical oils like black currant, olive and avocado," says GH Beauty Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12308/april-franzino/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:April Franzino" class="link ">April Franzino</a>. This treatment can be used on both color-treated and natural blondes and (bonus!) smells amazing.<br></p>
    2) Nutrisse Ultra Color Blonde Anti-Brass Toner

    Don't let the pricetag fool you — this budget-friendly double-duty Garnier toning treatment packs a big punch thanks to bonus conditioning benefits. "I like that this gives hair cool toning and a deep treatment at the same time with nourishing botanical oils like black currant, olive and avocado," says GH Beauty Director April Franzino. This treatment can be used on both color-treated and natural blondes and (bonus!) smells amazing.

  • <p><strong>B Uniq</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p>Strengthen, moisturize and brighten your locks with this B Uniq best-seller from Amazon. The ultra-pigmented purple mask enhances blonde, platinum and even white hair. A mix of jojoba, marula and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/how-to/a47863/how-to-use-coconut-oil-for-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coconut oils" class="link ">coconut oils</a> deeply nourish hair, while soy proteins and vitamin B5 help fortify and soften strands. "<strong>I'm in the sun a lot, so the UV filters in this mask help keep my color from fading</strong>," a reviewer said. </p>
    3) Purple Hair Mask

    Strengthen, moisturize and brighten your locks with this B Uniq best-seller from Amazon. The ultra-pigmented purple mask enhances blonde, platinum and even white hair. A mix of jojoba, marula and coconut oils deeply nourish hair, while soy proteins and vitamin B5 help fortify and soften strands. "I'm in the sun a lot, so the UV filters in this mask help keep my color from fading," a reviewer said.

  • <p><strong>Wella</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$7.81</strong></p><p>A top-selling toner at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhair%2Fg32837539%2Fbest-toner-for-blonde-hair%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a>, this permanent icy blonde hair formula from Wella will<strong> instantly revive cool shades</strong><strong>, neutralize brassy tones and prevent future fading</strong>. "I love that it leaves my hair super shiny," a reviewer said. </p>
    4) Hair Color Permanent Liquid Hair Toner in Light Ash Blonde

    A top-selling toner at Walmart, this permanent icy blonde hair formula from Wella will instantly revive cool shades, neutralize brassy tones and prevent future fading. "I love that it leaves my hair super shiny," a reviewer said.

  • <p><strong>Manic Panic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.98</strong></p><p>Manic Panic's blue-tinted toner is <strong>perfect for the lightest (and whitest!) blonde shades</strong>. Bleached hair gets dried out easily, so the fact that this treatment doubles as a hydrating mask will keep <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a28494129/healthy-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair healthy" class="link ">hair healthy</a> and vibrant longer. "It got rid of brass in my hair," shares on Amazon reviewer. "It also made my hair super soft." </p>
    5) Virgin Snow Hair Toner

    Manic Panic's blue-tinted toner is perfect for the lightest (and whitest!) blonde shades. Bleached hair gets dried out easily, so the fact that this treatment doubles as a hydrating mask will keep hair healthy and vibrant longer. "It got rid of brass in my hair," shares on Amazon reviewer. "It also made my hair super soft."

  • <p><strong>Schwarzkopf</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.41</strong></p><p>The easiest (and least messy) way to tone hair? Use a spray, like this one from Schwarzkopf. The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26912142/best-leave-in-conditioners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leave-in conditioner" class="link ">leave-in conditioner</a> <strong>refreshes and revives color — thanks to its cool, anti-yellow pigments — while also detangling</strong>, softening and hydrating hair. Spray onto dry or damp strands for a quick blonde-boosting fix. "A must for blondes who tend to turn yellowish in between coloring sessions," says one Amazon reviewer. "It truly made my hair shine and the smell is incredible!" </p>
    6) BlondeMe Tone Enhancing Spray Conditioner

    The easiest (and least messy) way to tone hair? Use a spray, like this one from Schwarzkopf. The leave-in conditioner refreshes and revives color — thanks to its cool, anti-yellow pigments — while also detangling, softening and hydrating hair. Spray onto dry or damp strands for a quick blonde-boosting fix. "A must for blondes who tend to turn yellowish in between coloring sessions," says one Amazon reviewer. "It truly made my hair shine and the smell is incredible!"

  • <p><strong>John Frieda</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p>This nourishing John Frieda <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26212823/best-conditioner-for-dry-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conditioner" class="link ">conditioner</a> <strong>refreshes your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2942/ombre-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ombré color" class="link ">ombré color</a> with violet pigments, known to brighten hair</strong>, reduce brassiness and absorb UV damage, preventing further discoloration. When you tone ombré hair, "only use the product on the ends where hair is blonde — don’t touch your roots, or it will change your overall hair color," Friedman advises. </p>
    7) Violet Crush Purple Conditioner

    This nourishing John Frieda conditioner refreshes your ombré color with violet pigments, known to brighten hair, reduce brassiness and absorb UV damage, preventing further discoloration. When you tone ombré hair, "only use the product on the ends where hair is blonde — don’t touch your roots, or it will change your overall hair color," Friedman advises.

  • <p><strong>Christophe Robin</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$53.00</strong></p><p>With a moisturizing blend of almond butter, shea butter and buriti oil to nourish strands, and <strong>a mix of iris and iridescent pigments to neutralize brassy tones, revive highlights and restore shine</strong>, this luxe color-correcting Christophe Robin mask is worth the splurge. It's specially formulated with a balanced pH of 4.5 to help evenly distribute color<strong>.</strong> "This mask helps keep my blonde highlighted hair from turning brassy in between salon visits," shares one Dermstore reviewer. "It also helps my color stay in longer so I can go longer between having it colored." Apply onto clean, damp hair and leave on from between five and 30 minutes depending on your desired intensity (start with five minutes for your first use to see how it affects your shade). </p>
    8) Shade Variation Mask

    With a moisturizing blend of almond butter, shea butter and buriti oil to nourish strands, and a mix of iris and iridescent pigments to neutralize brassy tones, revive highlights and restore shine, this luxe color-correcting Christophe Robin mask is worth the splurge. It's specially formulated with a balanced pH of 4.5 to help evenly distribute color. "This mask helps keep my blonde highlighted hair from turning brassy in between salon visits," shares one Dermstore reviewer. "It also helps my color stay in longer so I can go longer between having it colored." Apply onto clean, damp hair and leave on from between five and 30 minutes depending on your desired intensity (start with five minutes for your first use to see how it affects your shade).

  • <p><strong>Davines</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p>This toning deep conditioner from Davines is perfect for those with golden and honey blonde hair colors. "It <strong>helps bring back richness to hair color and makes it sparkle in the sunlight</strong>," Friedman says. </p>
    9) Alchemic Conditioner Golden

    This toning deep conditioner from Davines is perfect for those with golden and honey blonde hair colors. "It helps bring back richness to hair color and makes it sparkle in the sunlight," Friedman says.

  • <p><strong>Davines</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p>Silver and gray hair deserves some brightening love, too. This rich Davines conditioner helps <strong>enhance and even out platinum, silver and cool blonde shades</strong>. "It’s safe to use and will transform your color to your desired tone," Friedman notes. </p>
    10) Alchemic Conditioner Silver

    Silver and gray hair deserves some brightening love, too. This rich Davines conditioner helps enhance and even out platinum, silver and cool blonde shades. "It’s safe to use and will transform your color to your desired tone," Friedman notes.

  • <p><strong>Joico</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p>Say goodbye to unwanted orange streaks. This Joico conditioner's <strong>tone-correcting blue pigments attach to hair fibers to neutralize rusty tones</strong>. Plus, a powerful <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a36559906/peptides-for-skin-benefits-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peptide" class="link ">peptide</a> complex repairs damage, fights frizz and adds shine. "It leaves hair conditioned and no color residue left behind," shares one Walmart user. </p>
    11) Color Balance Blue Conditioner

    Say goodbye to unwanted orange streaks. This Joico conditioner's tone-correcting blue pigments attach to hair fibers to neutralize rusty tones. Plus, a powerful peptide complex repairs damage, fights frizz and adds shine. "It leaves hair conditioned and no color residue left behind," shares one Walmart user.

  • <p><strong>philip b.</strong></p><p>philipb.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p>Talk about a triple threat: Thanks to natural plum extracts, powerful botanicals and a violet tint, this Philip B <strong>deep conditioning treatment cancels out brassy tones</strong>, while hydrating hair and adding shine. "As someone who is letting her gray/white hair naturally grow out, this product is helping my hair stay shiny and not turn brassy, which is always an issue with light hair," a reviewer shares. </p>
    12) Icelandic Blonde Conditioner

    Talk about a triple threat: Thanks to natural plum extracts, powerful botanicals and a violet tint, this Philip B deep conditioning treatment cancels out brassy tones, while hydrating hair and adding shine. "As someone who is letting her gray/white hair naturally grow out, this product is helping my hair stay shiny and not turn brassy, which is always an issue with light hair," a reviewer shares.

  • <p>Here are Friedman's pro tips for the best results when applying a toner for blonde hair:</p><p><strong><strong>✔️</strong> Wait two weeks post-bleach</strong> before toning hair at home, she advises. If your hair is bleached in the salon, though, your colorist should use a toner immediately after for the best results. </p><p><strong><strong>✔️</strong> Use the product once per week</strong> for maximum vibrancy and to extend the life of your hair color.</p><p><strong><strong>✔️</strong> Pinpoint the brassiest areas of hair </strong>and apply toner only on those spots, she advises. Unless all of your hair is discolored, if you apply toner all over your head, the color of the brassy sections won't match with the rest of your hair.</p>
    15) How do you use a toner for blonde hair?

    Here are Friedman's pro tips for the best results when applying a toner for blonde hair:

    ✔️ Wait two weeks post-bleach before toning hair at home, she advises. If your hair is bleached in the salon, though, your colorist should use a toner immediately after for the best results.

    ✔️ Use the product once per week for maximum vibrancy and to extend the life of your hair color.

    ✔️ Pinpoint the brassiest areas of hair and apply toner only on those spots, she advises. Unless all of your hair is discolored, if you apply toner all over your head, the color of the brassy sections won't match with the rest of your hair.

Toners for blonde hair fight brassiness and enhance shine. We tested the best toners for all shades of blonde hair that you can use at home.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

