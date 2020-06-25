17 Sweet-Tart Rhubarb Recipes

It's time to expand your spring produce game.

<p>You can only get rhubarb this time of year—better make the most of it! Plus, try our <a href="/cooking/g2658/strawberry-rhubarb-recipes/" data-ylk="slk:best strawberry-rhubarb recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best strawberry-rhubarb recipes</a>.</p>
<p>This pie is picture perfect.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53154/best-strawberry-rhubarb-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish.</a></p>
<p>How beautiful is this?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27022428/rhubarb-crisp-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>This is one of the best jams ever — we guarantee that you'll love it.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27059524/rhubarb-jam-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish. </a></p>
<p>We absolutely love the tartness of this pie. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27059599/rhubarb-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish. </a></p>
<p>Three layers > one.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a36178/strawberry-rhubarb-layer-cake-recipe-ghk0414/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.<br></p>
<p>Try a twist on the classic fruit pie with this balance of sweet and tart flavors.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.the-baker-chick.com/2013/05/classic-strawberry-rhubarb-pie/?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A%20TheBakerChick%20%28The%20Baker%20Chick%29" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Baker Chick." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Baker Chick.</a></p>
<p><span>Is it breakfast yet?</span></p><p><span>Get the recipe from </span><a href="http://www.adventures-in-cooking.com/2013/04/baked-buttermilk-doughnuts-with.html#ixzz2Thy8go39&i" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adventures in Cooking." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adventures in Cooking.</a><br></p>
<p><span>Get ready to spread it on <em>all</em> the things.</span></p><p><span>Get the recipe from </span><a href="http://www.mountainmamacooks.com/2014/05/strawberry-rhubarb-jam/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mountain Mama Cooks." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mountain Mama Cooks.</a><br></p>
<p>Is it even spring without pink desserts?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.bakerita.com/raspberry-rhubarb-almond-bars-gluten-free-paleo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bakerita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bakerita</a>.</p>
<p>The sweet treat you don't have to feel guilty about.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://theviewfromgreatisland.com/rhubarb-and-greek-yogurt-popsicles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The View From Great Island" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The View From Great Island</a>.</p>
<p>The prettiest tart we've ever seen.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://bakingamoment.com/rhubarb-tart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baking A Moment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baking A Moment</a>.<br></p>
<p>This no-churn ice cream is going to become your go-to Spring dessert.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.ourtableforseven.com/2016/06/no-churn-rhubarb-ice-cream.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Our Table For Seven" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Our Table For Seven</a>.</p>
