17 Sweet-Tart Rhubarb Recipes

It's time to expand your spring produce game.

17 Sweet-Tart Rhubarb Recipes

You can only get rhubarb this time of year—better make the most of it! Plus, try our best strawberry-rhubarb recipes.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
This pie is picture perfect.

Rhubarb Crisp
How beautiful is this?

Rhubarb Jam
This is one of the best jams ever — we guarantee that you'll love it.

Best-Ever Rhubarb Pie
We absolutely love the tartness of this pie.

Strawberry Rhubarb Layer Cake
Three layers > one.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Try a twist on the classic fruit pie with this balance of sweet and tart flavors.

Baked Buttermilk Doughnuts With Strawberry Rhubarb Brown Butter Glaze
Is it breakfast yet?

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam
Get ready to spread it on all the things.

Raspberry Rhubarb Almond Bars
Is it even spring without pink desserts?

Rhubarb and Greek Yogurt Popsicles
The sweet treat you don't have to feel guilty about.

Rhubarb Tart
The prettiest tart we've ever seen.

Rhubarb Ice Cream
This no-churn ice cream is going to become your go-to Spring dessert.