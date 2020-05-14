Sweet Stepdad Gifts to Surprise Him With This June

Sweet Stepdad Gifts to Surprise Him With This JuneCountry LivingMay 14, 2020, 4:24 p.m. UTCHe'll love these thoughtful picks.From Country LivingSweet Stepdad Gifts to Surprise Him With This JuneAs Father's Day approaches, there are so many reasons to recognize all the men in your life who've helped you grow into the person you've become—and, should you be lucky enough to have a good one, you'll know that stepdads fit beautifully into that category. That's why we're sharing our all-time favorite gifts for stepdads right here. In addition to celebrating the guy who shares your genes, you can fete your stepfather with DIY gift ideas for dad or a little something from the CL Father's Day gift guide. But if you really want to focus on your stepdad (or, as we like to call him, Bonus Dad!), we've got some special stuff picked out especially for him. This year, we hope you'll honor him with a sweet card filled with stepdad quotes, a batch of homemade cookies, a few funny texts featuring an inside joke that only the two of you will understand, and one of these great gifts. Just like your bond, these gifts are truly unique and one of a kind, and many of them feature fun added elements like personalization or step dad-specific messaging. Whether he's a Hallmark movie aficionado, a jogger, or teller of the best dad jokes, we think he'll love and appreciate the fact that you chose to celebrate him on this special day. Stepdad PrintPineapplePrintsUKetsy.com$17.52Shop Now"Parenthood requires love, not DNA," reads this sentimental print, and we couldn't agree more.Star Wars T-ShirtFamily and Friend Gifts by MMamazon.com$16.99Shop NowLook, he's not just great for an earth-bound stepdad—he rules the universe. Photo HolderWoobiesCorneretsy.com$26.99Shop NowPair this rustic piece with a cute photo of you two and consider your Father's Day shopping done.Stepdad Picture FrameEngravedHappyismetsy.com$21.98Shop NowThis personalized frame lets you add your name (or more than one name) below its sentimental message: "Thank you for being the dad you didn't have to be."Beard Kitshea buttereverymanjack.com$25.00Shop NowEverything your step dad needs to keep his beard in perfect working order is right here, and you don't even have to wrap it thanks to cute plaid packaging. Tech Kitbellroy.com$59.00Shop NowIt's more important than ever to keep your tech stuff organized. Your stepdad will be thankful for this kit long after the stay at home order is lifted. Men's Sneakerspumapuma.com$70.00Shop NowThese sneakers come in a variety of colors and are sure to keep your stepdad happy and active. Golf Ball Whiskey ChillersUncommonGoodsuncommongoods.com$30.00Shop NowWhiskey lovers and golfer's unite! Your stepdad will delight in adorable ice mold trays that produce icy golf ball-shaped "cubes." York Times Custom Front Page PuzzleUncommonGoodsuncommongoods.com$49.95Shop NowMake your stepdad's good deeds front page news with this custom puzzle. Dad Jokes$16.95chroniclebooks.com$16.95Shop NowHelp your stepdad brush up on his dad jokes with this hilarious book. BraceletGiveJoyCoetsy.com$29.00Shop NowGive him something that he will be able to wear daily. This sentimental bracelet, with customizable sizing, is just the ticket.Wexler & Sons Board Gamesfood52.com$25.00Shop NowA perfect excuse to spend some time together—play these board games at your Father's Day fest. MugHeartAndWillowPrintsetsy.com$22.91Shop NowMake his morning cup of coffee even more enjoyable with this sentimental mug. Funny T-ShirtSentimaDesignetsy.com$21.95Shop NowWhether he wears a suit every day to work or lives in casual clothes, we know he'll love rocking this T-shirt on the weekends.Leather Apronshopterrain.com$158.00Shop NowWhether he's into barbecuing or gardening, there's no doubt he'll obsess over this leather apron. It's equal parts durable and beautiful.Small-Batch Hot Sauce Subscriptionfood52.com$120.00Shop NowWho doesn't love hot sauce? This subscription box will keep him well-stocked.Indoor/Outdoor Electric GrillGeorge Foremanamazon.com$89.99Shop NowWho knows? You might just get to reap some of the delicious benefits of this gift!Six Pack Greeting Card BoxBeer Greetingsamazon.com$15.95Shop NowCraft beer and a sweet message just might win you "favorite stepchild" status. Add his favorite brew, write in the attached card, and you're good to go!Stepdad KeychainDaisylilyjewelleryetsy.com$13.48Shop NowStepdads will love this simple keychain gift with a message straight from the heart.Happy Awkward Father's Day CardDesignsLMetsy.com$4.25Shop NowThis card is both honest and hilarious. A winning combo!Stepped Into My Life CardWITHPUNSetsy.com$3.50Shop NowThe sweetest way to give a personalized shout-out to your stepdad without even using the words "stepdad," this colorful card is the perfect gift idea.Guitar Picklauhonminamazon.com$7.99Shop NowWhether he's punny or not, your stepdad will love that you picked this for him.Stepdad CardLinenCardsuketsy.com$3.09Shop NowFor the stepdad with a sense of humor, this card fits the bill.Captain Dad Cardgotamagoetsy.com$5.50Shop NowWe love the handmade look of this sentimental card. It'd make the perfect gift for any sea-loving dad.Keychain KeepsakeDotasBBetsy.com$10.29Shop NowEvery time he reaches for his house or car keys, he'll smile and think of you."Bonus Dad" Pocket Knife and Multi-ToolPersonalized Giftsamazon.com$19.99Shop NowFor the handiest man you know, this versatile tool will help him do it all.Sentimental Father's Day CardPersonalPaperHugsetsy.com$5.49Shop NowThis sweet, handmade card with a simple message will have him tearing up. Sentimental CardEverydaySummitetsy.com$6.50Shop NowSimple but incredibly sincere, this heartfelt card will let him know how much you appreciate his parenting skills."Thank You for Loving Me" SignRusticReflectionsDSetsy.com$26.95Shop NowThis sweet sign (plus an attached photo) will be the perfect reminder of your love.Stepdad Tie PatchMamoobyetsy.com$13.50Shop NowThe perfect gift for Father's Day or your wedding day, this custom heart patch can be affixed to the back of your stepdad's tie or on an interior pocket. It's a subtle but meaningful way to let him know he's a special part of your life.