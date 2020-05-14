Sweet Stepdad Gifts to Surprise Him With This June

As Father's Day approaches, there are so many reasons to recognize all the men in your life who've helped you grow into the person you've become—and, should you be lucky enough to have a good one, you'll know that stepdads fit beautifully into that category. That's why we're sharing our all-time favorite gifts for stepdads right here. In addition to celebrating the guy who shares your genes, you can fete your stepfather with DIY gift ideas for dad or a little something from the CL Father's Day gift guide. But if you really want to focus on your stepdad (or, as we like to call him, Bonus Dad!), we've got some special stuff picked out especially for him.

This year, we hope you'll honor him with a sweet card filled with stepdad quotes, a batch of homemade cookies, a few funny texts featuring an inside joke that only the two of you will understand, and one of these great gifts. Just like your bond, these gifts are truly unique and one of a kind, and many of them feature fun added elements like personalization or step dad-specific messaging. Whether he's a Hallmark movie aficionado, a jogger, or teller of the best dad jokes, we think he'll love and appreciate the fact that you chose to celebrate him on this special day.

