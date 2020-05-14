Sweet Stepdad Gifts to Surprise Him With This June

He'll love these thoughtful picks.

<p>As Father's Day approaches, there are so many reasons to recognize all the men in your life who've helped you grow into the person you've become—and, should you be lucky enough to have a good one, you'll know that stepdads fit beautifully into that category. That's why we're sharing our all-time favorite gifts for stepdads right here. In addition to celebrating the guy who shares your genes, you can fete your stepfather with DIY <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g1171/gift-ideas-for-dad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift ideas for dad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift ideas for dad</a> or a little something from the <em>CL</em> <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g1465/fathers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father's Day gift guide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Father's Day gift guide</a>. But if you really want to focus on your stepdad (or, as we like to call him, Bonus Dad!), we've got some special stuff picked out especially for him.</p><p> This year, we hope you'll honor him with a sweet card filled with <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/kids-pets/g20717398/step-dad-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stepdad quotes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stepdad quotes</a>, a batch of homemade cookies, a few funny texts featuring an inside joke that only the two of you will understand, and one of these great gifts. Just like your bond, these gifts are truly unique and one of a kind, and many of them feature fun added elements like personalization or step dad-specific messaging. Whether he's a Hallmark movie aficionado, a jogger, or teller of the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/a27452412/best-dad-jokes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best dad jokes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best dad jokes</a>, we think he'll love and appreciate the fact that you chose to celebrate him on this special day. <br></p>
<p><strong>PineapplePrintsUK</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$17.52</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F607610991%2Fprints-stepdad-prints-stepdad-definition&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Parenthood requires love, not DNA," reads this sentimental print, and we couldn't agree more.</p>
"Parenthood requires love, not DNA," reads this sentimental print, and we couldn't agree more.

<p><strong>Family and Friend Gifts by MM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B078WRF911/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.20688368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Look, he's not just great for an earth-bound stepdad—he rules the universe. </p>
Look, he's not just great for an earth-bound stepdad—he rules the universe.

<p><strong>WoobiesCorner</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F588827926%2Fstep-dad-wedding-gift-thank-you-for&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pair this rustic piece with a cute photo of you two and consider your Father's Day shopping done.</p>
Pair this rustic piece with a cute photo of you two and consider your Father's Day shopping done.

<p><strong>EngravedHappyism</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$21.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F479320820%2Fstepdad-picture-frame-stepfather-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This personalized frame lets you add your name (or more than one name) below its sentimental message: "Thank you for being the dad you didn't have to be."</p>
This personalized frame lets you add your name (or more than one name) below its sentimental message: "Thank you for being the dad you didn't have to be."

<p><strong>shea butter</strong></p><p>everymanjack.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everymanjack.com%2Fbeard-kit-shea-butter-19&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everything your step dad needs to keep his beard in perfect working order is right here, and you don't even have to wrap it thanks to cute plaid packaging. </p>
Everything your step dad needs to keep his beard in perfect working order is right here, and you don't even have to wrap it thanks to cute plaid packaging.

<p>bellroy.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbellroy.com%2Fproducts%2Ftech-kit%2Fripstop_recycled%2Flight_grey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's more important than ever to keep your tech stuff organized. Your stepdad will be thankful for this kit long after the stay at home order is lifted. </p>
It's more important than ever to keep your tech stuff organized. Your stepdad will be thankful for this kit long after the stay at home order is lifted.

<p><strong>puma</strong></p><p>puma.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.puma.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fpd%2Ffast-rider-source-mens-sneakers%2F371601.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These sneakers come in a variety of colors and are sure to keep your stepdad happy and active. </p>
These sneakers come in a variety of colors and are sure to keep your stepdad happy and active.

<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fgolf-ball-whiskey-chillers-set-of-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whiskey lovers and golfer's unite! Your stepdad will delight in adorable ice mold trays that produce icy golf ball-shaped "cubes." <br></p>
Whiskey lovers and golfer's unite! Your stepdad will delight in adorable ice mold trays that produce icy golf ball-shaped "cubes."

<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fnew-york-times-custom-front-page-puzzle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make your stepdad's good deeds front page news with this custom puzzle. </p>
Make your stepdad's good deeds front page news with this custom puzzle.

<p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p>chroniclebooks.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chroniclebooks.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-1%2Fproducts%2Fthe-essential-compendium-of-dad-jokes&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help your stepdad brush up on his dad jokes with this hilarious book. </p>
Help your stepdad brush up on his dad jokes with this hilarious book.

<p><strong>GiveJoyCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F731466418%2Fstep-dad-gift-bonus-dad-gift-fathers-day&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give him something that he will be able to wear daily. This sentimental bracelet, with customizable sizing, is just the ticket.</p>
Give him something that he will be able to wear daily. This sentimental bracelet, with customizable sizing, is just the ticket.

<p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F5468-wexler-sons-board-games&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A perfect excuse to spend some time together—play these board games at your Father's Day fest. <br></p>
A perfect excuse to spend some time together—play these board games at your Father's Day fest.

<p><strong>HeartAndWillowPrints</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$22.91</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F288637003%2Fdad-mug-fathers-day-gift-mug-superdad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make his morning cup of coffee even more enjoyable with this sentimental mug. </p>
Make his morning cup of coffee even more enjoyable with this sentimental mug.

<p><strong>SentimaDesign</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$21.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F711001863%2Fi-have-two-titles-dad-and-stepdad-i-rock&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he wears a suit every day to work or lives in casual clothes, we know he'll love rocking this T-shirt on the weekends.</p>
Whether he wears a suit every day to work or lives in casual clothes, we know he'll love rocking this T-shirt on the weekends.

<p>shopterrain.com</p><p><strong>$158.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopterrain.com%2Fproducts%2Fleather-apron&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he's into barbecuing or gardening, there's no doubt he'll obsess over this leather apron. It's equal parts durable and beautiful.</p>
Whether he's into barbecuing or gardening, there's no doubt he'll obsess over this leather apron. It's equal parts durable and beautiful.

<p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3081-small-batch-quarterly-hot-sauce-subscription&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who doesn't love hot sauce? This subscription box will keep him well-stocked.</p>
Who doesn't love hot sauce? This subscription box will keep him well-stocked.

<p><strong>George Foreman</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00004W499?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.20688368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who knows? You might just get to reap some of the delicious benefits of this gift!</p>
Who knows? You might just get to reap some of the delicious benefits of this gift!

<p><strong>Beer Greetings</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018COT3VW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.20688368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Craft beer and a sweet message just might win you "favorite stepchild" status. Add his favorite brew, write in the attached card, and you're good to go!</p>
Craft beer and a sweet message just might win you "favorite stepchild" status. Add his favorite brew, write in the attached card, and you're good to go!

<p><strong>Daisylilyjewellery</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$13.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F267128523%2Fstepdad-father-and-daughter-hand-stamped&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stepdads will love this simple keychain gift with a message straight from the heart.</p>
Stepdads will love this simple keychain gift with a message straight from the heart.

<p><strong>DesignsLM</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F232275425%2Fprinted-happy-awkward-fathers-day-to-my&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This card is both honest and hilarious. A winning combo!</p>
This card is both honest and hilarious. A winning combo!

<p><strong>WITHPUNS</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F602564303%2Ffathers-day-card-for-stepdad-fathers-day&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The sweetest way to give a personalized shout-out to your stepdad without even using the words "stepdad," this colorful card is the perfect gift idea.</p>
The sweetest way to give a personalized shout-out to your stepdad without even using the words "stepdad," this colorful card is the perfect gift idea.

<p><strong>lauhonmin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GNUVSQU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.20688368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he's punny or not, your stepdad will love that you <em>picked</em> this for him.</p>
Whether he's punny or not, your stepdad will love that you picked this for him.

<p><strong>LinenCardsuk</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$3.09</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F603606608%2Fstep-dad-card-stepdad-card-step-father&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the stepdad with a sense of humor, this card fits the bill.</p>
For the stepdad with a sense of humor, this card fits the bill.

<p><strong>gotamago</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$5.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F234886281%2Fcaptain-dad-card&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love the handmade look of this sentimental card. It'd make the perfect gift for any sea-loving dad.</p>
We love the handmade look of this sentimental card. It'd make the perfect gift for any sea-loving dad.

<p><strong>DotasBB</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$10.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F574949170%2Fstepmum-gift-stepdad-gift-fathers-day&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every time he reaches for his house or car keys, he'll smile and think of you.</p>
Every time he reaches for his house or car keys, he'll smile and think of you.

<p><strong>Personalized Gifts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZZHKSSF/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.20688368%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the handiest man you know, this versatile tool will help him do it all.</p>
For the handiest man you know, this versatile tool will help him do it all.

<p><strong>PersonalPaperHugs</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$5.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F521203486%2Fsentimental-fathers-day-card-for-stepdad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sweet, handmade card with a simple message will have him tearing up. </p>
This sweet, handmade card with a simple message will have him tearing up.

<p><strong>EverydaySummit</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$6.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F265097811%2Ffathers-day-card-for-step-dad-step-dad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Simple but incredibly sincere, this heartfelt card will let him know how much you appreciate his parenting skills.<br></p>
Simple but incredibly sincere, this heartfelt card will let him know how much you appreciate his parenting skills.

<p><strong>RusticReflectionsDS</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$26.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F532878469%2Ffree-design-proof-thank-you-for-loving&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sweet sign (plus an attached photo) will be the perfect reminder of your love.</p>
This sweet sign (plus an attached photo) will be the perfect reminder of your love.

<p><strong>Mamooby</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$13.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F565430676%2Ftie-patch-wedding-gift-to-dad-step&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg20688368%2Fstep-dad-fathers-day-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The perfect gift for Father's Day or your wedding day, this custom heart patch can be affixed to the back of your stepdad's tie or on an interior pocket. It's a subtle but meaningful way to let him know he's a special part of your life.</p>
The perfect gift for Father's Day or your wedding day, this custom heart patch can be affixed to the back of your stepdad's tie or on an interior pocket. It's a subtle but meaningful way to let him know he's a special part of your life.

