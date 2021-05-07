12 Subscription Boxes to Elevate Your Date Night Routine

  • <p class="body-dropcap">There is a trendy catchphrase among the entrepreneurial set called "habit stacking," in which you add a new habit to an established one in order to make sure it sticks, like remembering to take a vitamin after you pour a cup of your morning coffee. It is meant to increase productivity, but what if we applied it to something fun? How about, whenever you receive a subscription box you and your significant other have a date night? Couples who go on regular dates are reportedly three times happier than those who don't. Plus, it's a fun excuse to shake up a weeknight or Sunday afternoon. Whether you want to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g32057745/best-luxury-candles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:light some candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">light some candle</a>s and<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g27615659/best-wine-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:try a new bottle of wine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> try a new bottle of wine </a>or embark on a six-month journey to solve a murder mystery, we have a date box for you.</p>
    There is a trendy catchphrase among the entrepreneurial set called "habit stacking," in which you add a new habit to an established one in order to make sure it sticks, like remembering to take a vitamin after you pour a cup of your morning coffee. It is meant to increase productivity, but what if we applied it to something fun? How about, whenever you receive a subscription box you and your significant other have a date night? Couples who go on regular dates are reportedly three times happier than those who don't. Plus, it's a fun excuse to shake up a weeknight or Sunday afternoon. Whether you want to light some candles and try a new bottle of wine or embark on a six-month journey to solve a murder mystery, we have a date box for you.

  Receive a new date theme each month with activities and games designed for you and your partner to learn more about each other and laugh. The box has everything you'll need for the date and is timed to last about two hours, perfect for busy couples.
    1) Crated with Love

    Receive a new date theme each month with activities and games designed for you and your partner to learn more about each other and laugh. The box has everything you'll need for the date and is timed to last about two hours, perfect for busy couples.

  The TROVE box is perfect for jetsetters who are always plotting their next trip. Each box comes with ingredients for a live virtual cooking and cultural class.
    2) TROVE - Travel From Home Subscription Box

    The TROVE box is perfect for jetsetters who are always plotting their next trip. Each box comes with ingredients for a live virtual cooking and cultural class.

  For those with nonstop lives, even taking a morning to enjoy a cup of coffee together is a lovely way to reconnect. Try three new bags each month and take it as three reminders to savor those quiet mornings.
    3) Gift Coffee Subscription

    For those with nonstop lives, even taking a morning to enjoy a cup of coffee together is a lovely way to reconnect. Try three new bags each month and take it as three reminders to savor those quiet mornings.

    More: 20 Buzzy Gifts for Coffee Lovers

  It can be difficult to find time to prepare for a good date night, even if you are staying in. Sign up for New York icon Murray's Cheese's "cheese of the month" club and pop a bottle of wine for an instantly romantic (and delicious) night in.
    4) Classic Cheese of the Month Club

    It can be difficult to find time to prepare for a good date night, even if you are staying in. Sign up for New York icon Murray's Cheese's "cheese of the month" club and pop a bottle of wine for an instantly romantic (and delicious) night in.

  Roast s'mores in your backyard, have a spa night, and sing karaoke with this adorable date night box that offers up a different activity each month.
    5) Krush Date Night Box

    Roast s'mores in your backyard, have a spa night, and sing karaoke with this adorable date night box that offers up a different activity each month.

  Indulge your inner mixologists with this cocktail kit that sends ingredients and recipes for three different cocktails each month. You might not remember this date night if you try all of them in one night, but we can guarantee you'll have a good time.
    6) Shaker & Spoon

    Indulge your inner mixologists with this cocktail kit that sends ingredients and recipes for three different cocktails each month. You might not remember this date night if you try all of them in one night, but we can guarantee you'll have a good time.

    More: 16 Spring Cocktails to Enjoy in the New Season

  Try not to dwell on the fact that true crime has become everyone's morbid obsession this past year. Instead, go all in with Hunt a Killer, which sends monthly clue boxes to solve a cold case over the course of six months.
    7) Hunt a Killer Monthly

    Try not to dwell on the fact that true crime has become everyone's morbid obsession this past year. Instead, go all in with Hunt a Killer, which sends monthly clue boxes to solve a cold case over the course of six months.

  If pandemic puzzles have turned into a bonafide hobby, then set aside some quiet nights each month to put together a gorgeous, artist-painted puzzle from Jiggy.
    8) Puzzle Membership

    If pandemic puzzles have turned into a bonafide hobby, then set aside some quiet nights each month to put together a gorgeous, artist-painted puzzle from Jiggy.

  Elevate wine night into date night by receiving two bottles each month recommended from the editors at Eater. Subscribers also get access to wine parties with sommeliers and a weekly newsletter.
    9) Eater Wine Club

    Elevate wine night into date night by receiving two bottles each month recommended from the editors at Eater. Subscribers also get access to wine parties with sommeliers and a weekly newsletter.

    More: These Are the Most Delicious Canned Wines to Drink This Summer

  Not only does Happily send out monthly curated date night boxes tailored to a personality quiz you take with your SO, they also offer relationship master classes to help you tackle tough topics like money, sex, and communication together.
    10) Happily Dates

    Not only does Happily send out monthly curated date night boxes tailored to a personality quiz you take with your SO, they also offer relationship master classes to help you tackle tough topics like money, sex, and communication together.

  Order a date box for DIY, travel, and game-theme nights or try their new digital date night, which e-mails instructions to your inbox for a fun night in.
    11) Date Box Club

    Order a date box for DIY, travel, and game-theme nights or try their new digital date night, which e-mails instructions to your inbox for a fun night in.

  If you are a fan of Escape Rooms, but are looking for a more budget-friendly or accessible experience, try Escape the Crate. It's a box full of puzzles and a mystery that will take you through different histories and cities to solve the puzzle in about two to three hours.
    12) Escape the Crate

    If you are a fan of Escape Rooms, but are looking for a more budget-friendly or accessible experience, try Escape the Crate. It's a box full of puzzles and a mystery that will take you through different histories and cities to solve the puzzle in about two to three hours.

