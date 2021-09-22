12 Stars Who Have Spoken About Their Fear of Flying

The Canadian Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich still doesn't know who will start at quarterback against Tennessee. Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles and missed Wednesday's practice and the Colts have only two other healthy quarterbacks on the roster — Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley. So Reich is preparing for Sunday's key division game with Eason taking first-team snaps. Wentz is hopeful he can recover quickly enough to give it a shot. “Still sore, both of them and working through it," Went